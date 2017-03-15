President Trump Remarks During Visit to Detroit Michigan – Auto Industry Focus – 2:00pm Live Stream…

President Donald Trump delivers remarks today in Detroit Michigan. President Trump is holding an event at the American Center for Mobility, a testing center for self-driving vehicles in Ypsilanti Township.

Within the remarks it is anticipated that President Trump will announce the U.S. Environmental Protection agency will restart a review process for tougher fuel-economy standards, a move that has been applauded by U.S. automakers.

Live Stream Link – Alternate Live Stream via Fox10 – Alternate Live Stream Via RSBN White House Live Stream

Trump Schedule provided courtesy of DaveNYviii

