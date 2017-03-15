President Trump Remarks During Visit to Detroit Michigan – Auto Industry Focus – 2:00pm Live Stream…

President Donald Trump delivers remarks today in Detroit Michigan. President Trump is holding an event at the American Center for Mobility, a testing center for self-driving vehicles in Ypsilanti Township.

Within the remarks it is anticipated that President Trump will announce the U.S. Environmental Protection agency will restart a review process for tougher fuel-economy standards, a move that has been applauded by U.S. automakers.

  1. EWSoCal says:
    March 15, 2017 at 1:31 pm

    How many heads would explode if President Trump started spending a lot of time in Detroit? If any city out there could benefit from this administration, it’s Detroit. Can we get KISS to team up with President Trump for a Make Detroit Great Again concert?

    • StateSovereigntyNationalUnion says:
      March 15, 2017 at 2:09 pm

      Kid Rock is a T45 supporter, grew up in Macomb country, and his Dad owned a Lincoln-Mercury dealership. Just saying. #MAGA.

  2. Eric Kennedy says:
    March 15, 2017 at 1:42 pm

    FYI, for those who have Roku, the White House channel has been added to it.

  3. Kelly says:
    March 15, 2017 at 1:42 pm

    Think it’s coincidence that the “Intelligence” Committee made their grand announcement that there was no proof of wiretapping today? I don’t believe in coincidences. I also don’t understand folks that spin off into panic mode on how this “looks” for President Trump. This is a long game, and who knows who on the IC committee might have knowledge of the wiretaps themselves. If a person is going to get worked up about everything the msm, GOPe and the spins out, they are going to have an ulcer.

    • Howie says:
      March 15, 2017 at 2:01 pm

      The scum of the MSM does not even know how much the people despise them.

    • albrevin says:
      March 15, 2017 at 2:08 pm

      I listened to the remarks on the radio. Dems and RINOs about to go on warpath over PDJT’s ‘wiretap’ comments. They are starting to feel emboldened. My guess is Comey will say on Monday ‘didn’t happen’. Long knives about to come out. If Trumps got the goods, let them walk way out on the plank before dropping the hammer.

  4. georgiafl says:
    March 15, 2017 at 2:06 pm

    While we wait:

    HAIL TO THE CHIEF – Words to the Anthem and tribute to DJT:

