During President Trump’s visit to Michigan auto-workers, Trump sat down with Fox News host Tucker Carlson for an extensive interview. The interview aired in two segments, with more scheduled for broadcast tomorrow. Thanks again to Fox News for their upload:
Advertisements
I didn’t come factory equipped with patience. We’ll learn interesting things about the wiretapping over the next two weeks? Could we get a little info now?
LikeLiked by 5 people
I like to think two things are going on. 1) He’s not on their schedule, which is bizarre they want this first 2) He wants to see what they have on any of this Russia fiasco.
I wouldn’t turn anything over until they are done. Let’s see what the Intel and investigators are possibly hiding….
LikeLiked by 10 people
In other words…Trump holds the cards. Let them have their usual fiasco. They seem to want the presidents side first….I say no way.
LikeLiked by 13 people
Waiting to see who moves behind the scenes, who’s feeding the shredder at midnight.
No doubt he has details, now whether or not he can legally use info. is the question.
BO “bad “sick” guy” is not normal label.
LikeLiked by 9 people
This happened today: http://www.1776again.com/2017/03/15/deep-state-globalist-fbi-deputy-director-andrew-mccabe-hid-over-760000-from-irs/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why is this oboozo stooge still at the FBI? And why wasn’t he fired?
LikeLiked by 1 person
GOOD QUESTION.
LikeLike
Yeah, that was his payoff from Crooked Gov. McAuliffe of Va. $750,000 to his wife.
Nice. /sarc
LikeLike
Agree.
Trump has put Congress on the Oversight Griddle.
Congressional Leadership – Trump’s Opponents – may incriminate themselves in the court of public opinion for a Cover-up … not to mention Leadership Malpractice and Incompetence.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I think he’s about to blow the lid off of the IC black hats.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Yes we would have to assume that based on prior experience with these kind of statements. I.e. Sweden. Also the Russian narrative is mostly dead now at least in the msm.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I assume he has something tangible. By forcing them to go first, he can see who among the witnesses might get caught in a lie.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I would hate to be a master bridge player and play Trump. The ego crushing experience would be life changing, that is how good Trump is handling this ‘Wire Tapping Story’.
In other words, in an interview, Trump answers a question to Tucker in such a way that the Intelligence Committee is put on notice that **if they fail** in doing the right thing, they will be hoisted on a Twitter Strike to 100 million voters like dirty bloomers on the capital hill flag pole, with their name on the bloomers.
No wonder CIA McCain is taunting Trump hoping too force out some idea what Trump knows before the committee puts their and his (McCain) head in the noose on record.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I daily pound the CIA for rogue behavior, but not Trump. Trump handles the CIA like they were Ivanka’s kids. Yet, no doubt in my mind that Trump knows how rogue that agency components are. Of course it is a huge agency, and only a tiny subset is rogue and Trump does respect the lives and sacrifices of patriot CIA members.
I should take a schooling on this from Trump.
LikeLike
I’m a not bad bridge player but even if I were top level (and I do know some) would not relish it. The one who would likely be phenomenal at bridge is Barron.
How about POKER against POTUS??!
LikeLike
I suggest you pick your hobby back up or an extra shift at work. People are going to burn themselves out.
LikeLike
I said I wasn’t equipped with patience. I didn’t say I was anxiety prone. Hobby? I work 50 hours a week at a day job and run my own business on whatever I have time left. If I was going to burn out, I would not have made it through the election season.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Kelly, now I know why I enjoy your comments. You are active and you are smart. Cheers from Australia! 😀
LikeLiked by 4 people
Cheers!! Some of my favorite folks are from Australia! And I’ll tell my Mom you said I was smart. She taught me well.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Gosh, Kelly, I think she must know that by now! 🙂
LikeLiked by 3 people
Dang typo! On whatever time I have left. I should also say whatever brain I have left.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Bravo Kelly!! You go girl. I love your comments, always saying what I’m thinking.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Your precious time commenting here is a treasure. Thank you.
I think the CIA is screwing with my to’s and too’s. That is my story and am sticking too it.
LikeLike
Information here: Try link, it keeps getting censored: http://wp.me/p7kZHT-o8
LikeLike
Patience little grasshopper.
The master is teaching business negotiation.
Let it sink in you’ll be surprised at what you learn.
Once in a lifetime to see a masterpiece painted.
LikeLiked by 2 people
One of the elements of what I do is negotiate for a living – on the opposite side of the table from landlords like Trump. I didn’t come factory equipped with patience. It was ground into me.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“landlords like Trump”
huh?
LikeLike
The real clue is how quiet Obama has been and how suddenly even Joe Biden is saying nice things about Trump. Not a coincidence!
Trump is all about timing. He wants to see if Obama comes out with something or what the committees come out with.
Trump if you have notice is going after all of the impediments to his presidency. He slayed the tax issue and he’s about to take out the Russia issue. The Muslim Ban will be affirmed by the courts because they fixed the flaws in the first order. Trump wants to slay the media utterly. They’ve never dealt with the likes of him. MAGA!!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Joe Biden said Trump didn’t think he’d win and wasn’t prepared to govern, but Biden thinks Trump should be given the chance to govern.
A backhanded compliment if I’ve ever heard one.
LikeLike
“…factory equipped with patience.”
Now that was a good one, heck, it was great. Thanks for the good laugh and smile. Well said.
Oh, and I feel the same way. It seems as if we are always waiting till next week, next month etc. It’s killing me!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I am on board with you and Kelly, it’s killing me waiting. So I just take a deep breath and mutter under my breath “hurry up hurry up hurry up”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Don’t worry, Trump don’t bullshit, he’s got the goods on the bastards and he’s going to destroy them one by one! And do it so it inflicts the most pain and damage, enjoy!
LikeLiked by 2 people
This was some good stuff. And proves Sundance’s analysis of the Healthcare bill correct, as far as Trump’s view of it. Something I have been trying to explain elsewhere on the internet for a week and have been meeting tons of push back on. But I really saw the logic in what SD was saying and it’s good to hear the President basically echo that argument.
Trust Trump folks. Don’t get too focused on Ryan or the minutiae of the Bill he’s pushing. President Trump’s got this.
LikeLiked by 17 people
I agree. I voted for Trump, not the wings of Republican Party. Many of these people look foolish. They are the legislators supposedly, but in my opinion a bunch of hacks.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Keln you are absolutely correct! People that think that Ryan will push his agenda are wrong. The final bill will look nothing like the original bill. Also for those that don’t expect Phase 3 to happen, I said a few nights ago that the meeting with Elijah Cummings was critical to what our President wants to get done with Phase 3. Notice how he references it in the interview. Our President will attach it or something very similar to it with all the other goodies he wants to get done in Phase 3. Selling insurance across state lines, folks being able to group together to purchase insurance (farmers of America) and tort reform. Democrats will vote for it and more importantly we will have 60+ Senators that will vote for it.
Everything for our President is about negotiating and applying the leverage between both parties. I am so grateful he finally reviled it tonight. Yes phase 1 is important but he is telling the American people that Phases 2 and 3 are not a pipe dream but a reality.
LikeLiked by 7 people
And when Phase 3 is going thru Congress, I have a feeling our President will, if needed, have no problem flying to states like ND, WV, IN, MO, and others to get 60 votes. The pressure on those red state democrats in the senate will be immense.
LikeLiked by 5 people
You’re right Hollywood Bungalow. VP Pence said on the Hannity radio show a short while back that he will be going to states to champion the new health care bill when all is said and done. I wouldn’t be surprised if POTUS did the same. It sounds completely plausible to me.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well said Keln. The rally tonight was so important to hear PDJT spell it out, and how it’s all going to come together in three steps. He really wants to get to the tax cuts!! Me too me too!
LikeLiked by 3 people
That rally was amazing. Bill Mitchell said he felt a massive Trump surge this week and as usual he’s right.
LikeLike
“Wire tapping”, like “bugging”, has become a broad generic term that now days simply means listening in to someone without their knowing it at the time. So contrary to what the media and McCain types say, Trump was not saying there were necessarily any wires involved any more than if he had said his office was bugged it would have been a claim of insects of some kind.
LikeLiked by 1 person
How on earth does PDJT do what he does?He is on the Eastcoast, Midwest , the South and goodness knows where else, all in one day.
I love the term used on this site. Congress Critters.
Them Critters are fleas on noble lion known as PDJT.
Reading his body language. Me thinks that Ryancare is going to be nothing like the rat has proposed, and the wiretapping…the revelations forthcoming may severely damage a number of prominent folks.
Thank you.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Notice that Tucker completely ignored – both during the interview and in the follow-up discussion – President Trump’s Commitment NOT to SIGN the bill if it falls short.
LikeLiked by 6 people
He also tried to Tucker the President about proof of the Obama tweet, but DJT was having none of it.
LikeLike
Speaking of prominent folks…how many democrat senators come from states with Republican governors? Picture a bunch of democrat senators forced to resign, and replaced by republicans, who wouldn’t automatically vote against a repeal/replace/raze-to-the-ground bill.
LikeLiked by 3 people
He’s too diplomatic with Paul Ryan, ha!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think it’s safe to say that Our President is not a big fan of Ryancare – at all.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Trump looks healthier now. More rested. We take good care of our presidents.
I like that Tucker challenged him, but I object to Tucker saying “but you can’t back it up” in regard to the wire tapping. Tucker doesn’t know that and besides, nobody can back up all the Russia, Russia, Russia nonsense either, yet it is accepted as fact by most media.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I fully expect a similar scene like what happened to Maddow last night re: Trumps 2005 taxes to happen to all of the arrogant azzhats who say “but you can’t back it up” re: the wiretapping. Stand back Tucker or else you may get egg all over that cute face of yours.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I notice they didn’t do the split screen so we could see Tucker’s quizzical expressions while the President was speaking.
LikeLiked by 3 people
President Trump does look healthier and more rested. I’m so glad he gets great care. It does like he maybe has had a skin cancer removed from the right side of his nose in this interview video.
LikeLike
I assume they also have him on an exercise regimen. Gotta keep the big guy healthy now. He was killing himself on the campaign trail. So good to see him make it through that hell and come out on top. Now we want to keep him around for as long as possible.
LikeLike
Regarding Ryancare, at 10:08 into the first segment of the interview, Trump says “…For phase 3 were going to get some democrats, I believe…”
The constant argument is “we can’t get 60 votes to repeal”, and Trump just said we can get some democrats in phase 3 which is the repeal/replace phase.
Now “some” could be 3 or 4, which wouldn’t be enough democrats but the concept Trump just revealed is that some democrats are willing to get on board. We juts don’t how many and what do they like from phase 3. So instead of insisting Ryancare 1 is my or the highway, take it or leave it (and democrats and many republicans have said we’ll leave it) why not at least discuss/debate incorporating phase 3 into phase 1 and see how much Democrat support might be gained.
Of course Ryan, et. al. will have to get a lot more specific about what phase 3 entails, but Ryan also promised a return to order and no more “pass it to find out what’s in it”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
As I said a couple weeks ago, Phase 3 will go through because Trump will negotiate directly with at risk Dems in 2018. The Dems will already have cover from their base by voting against Phase 1 (repeal/replace Obamacare) but they will seek cover for the general election by voting for Phase 3.
The individual parts of Phase 3 are not controversial aside from the tort reform but that can be mitigated with the prescription drug benefit added to the package as Trump said. That’s the big sweetener.
If the economy is booming next year, those Dems that are vulnerable will be clawing to get some type of vote with Trump to save their hides. It will be Phase 3.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lauren got press access to Sean Spicer’s gaggle, once, but was unable to ask a question. Meanwhile the Traitor Media asked their typical loaded or braindead questions.
The ‘Press Briefing’ is a swamp, a swamp that needs draining. Here is her comments and the question she was going to ask, and I thought was a worthy question, which Tucker could have asked if he was smart enough, but he asked what he asked.
LikeLiked by 1 person
MVW – Wow – I very nearly did NOT click the play button of this because I rather assumed (my bad) that it would be “fluff”. That was a brilliant video! I would like to see more of this reporter. This video would (IMO) be worth a segment/article of it’s own. GREAT to see this kind of push back. Power to her for sure. Thank you for posting it.
LikeLike
Have to give Tucker credit, he’s tough on everyone but fair.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ok, back to Trusting Trump. I was and am definitely still worried on the phase 1 of healthcare. This interview was reassuring. I think the main thing people miss with Obamacare is that phase 3 will include the real alternative to obamacare which will cover your average working stiff and family. These are the people who are getting royally screwed by obamacare. Last time I checked, only a few million people were net paying into obamacare. Everyone else either got credits or was approved for medicaid.
LikeLike
I think Tucker was trying really hard not to swoon or slobber, in the presence of such Greatness.
Heheh.
So…at times he came across as ‘cold’ and ‘tough’.
Pres Trump completely ignored some of his questions.
Yes.
Watch it again, if you didn’t catch that.
Tucker would ask a detailed question…and Pres Trump just ignored it and said what he wanted to say.
Hah!
LikeLike