During President Trump’s visit to Michigan auto-workers, Trump sat down with Fox News host Tucker Carlson for an extensive interview. The interview aired in two segments, with more scheduled for broadcast tomorrow. Thanks again to Fox News for their upload:

  1. Kelly says:
    March 15, 2017 at 10:40 pm

    I didn’t come factory equipped with patience. We’ll learn interesting things about the wiretapping over the next two weeks? Could we get a little info now?

  2. mikebrezzze says:
    March 15, 2017 at 10:51 pm

    Don’t worry, Trump don’t bullshit, he’s got the goods on the bastards and he’s going to destroy them one by one! And do it so it inflicts the most pain and damage, enjoy!

  3. Keln says:
    March 15, 2017 at 10:51 pm

    This was some good stuff. And proves Sundance’s analysis of the Healthcare bill correct, as far as Trump’s view of it. Something I have been trying to explain elsewhere on the internet for a week and have been meeting tons of push back on. But I really saw the logic in what SD was saying and it’s good to hear the President basically echo that argument.

    Trust Trump folks. Don’t get too focused on Ryan or the minutiae of the Bill he’s pushing. President Trump’s got this.

    • ALEX says:
      March 15, 2017 at 10:55 pm

      I agree. I voted for Trump, not the wings of Republican Party. Many of these people look foolish. They are the legislators supposedly, but in my opinion a bunch of hacks.

    • fleporeblog says:
      March 15, 2017 at 11:11 pm

      Keln you are absolutely correct! People that think that Ryan will push his agenda are wrong. The final bill will look nothing like the original bill. Also for those that don’t expect Phase 3 to happen, I said a few nights ago that the meeting with Elijah Cummings was critical to what our President wants to get done with Phase 3. Notice how he references it in the interview. Our President will attach it or something very similar to it with all the other goodies he wants to get done in Phase 3. Selling insurance across state lines, folks being able to group together to purchase insurance (farmers of America) and tort reform. Democrats will vote for it and more importantly we will have 60+ Senators that will vote for it.

      Everything for our President is about negotiating and applying the leverage between both parties. I am so grateful he finally reviled it tonight. Yes phase 1 is important but he is telling the American people that Phases 2 and 3 are not a pipe dream but a reality.

      • Hollywood Bungalow says:
        March 15, 2017 at 11:31 pm

        And when Phase 3 is going thru Congress, I have a feeling our President will, if needed, have no problem flying to states like ND, WV, IN, MO, and others to get 60 votes. The pressure on those red state democrats in the senate will be immense.

        • maiingankwe says:
          March 15, 2017 at 11:41 pm

          You’re right Hollywood Bungalow. VP Pence said on the Hannity radio show a short while back that he will be going to states to champion the new health care bill when all is said and done. I wouldn’t be surprised if POTUS did the same. It sounds completely plausible to me.

    • Fe says:
      March 15, 2017 at 11:19 pm

      Well said Keln. The rally tonight was so important to hear PDJT spell it out, and how it’s all going to come together in three steps. He really wants to get to the tax cuts!! Me too me too!

  4. CheshireCat says:
    March 15, 2017 at 10:55 pm

    “Wire tapping”, like “bugging”, has become a broad generic term that now days simply means listening in to someone without their knowing it at the time. So contrary to what the media and McCain types say, Trump was not saying there were necessarily any wires involved any more than if he had said his office was bugged it would have been a claim of insects of some kind.

  5. Dekester says:
    March 15, 2017 at 11:00 pm

    How on earth does PDJT do what he does?He is on the Eastcoast, Midwest , the South and goodness knows where else, all in one day.

    I love the term used on this site. Congress Critters.

    Them Critters are fleas on noble lion known as PDJT.

    Reading his body language. Me thinks that Ryancare is going to be nothing like the rat has proposed, and the wiretapping…the revelations forthcoming may severely damage a number of prominent folks.

    Thank you.

    • BlackKnightRides says:
      March 15, 2017 at 11:04 pm

      Notice that Tucker completely ignored – both during the interview and in the follow-up discussion – President Trump’s Commitment NOT to SIGN the bill if it falls short.

      Liked by 6 people

      March 15, 2017 at 11:04 pm

      Speaking of prominent folks…how many democrat senators come from states with Republican governors? Picture a bunch of democrat senators forced to resign, and replaced by republicans, who wouldn’t automatically vote against a repeal/replace/raze-to-the-ground bill.

      Liked by 3 people

    March 15, 2017 at 11:02 pm

    He’s too diplomatic with Paul Ryan, ha!

    Liked by 2 people

    March 15, 2017 at 11:15 pm

    I think it’s safe to say that Our President is not a big fan of Ryancare – at all.

    Liked by 4 people

    March 15, 2017 at 11:19 pm

    Trump looks healthier now. More rested. We take good care of our presidents.

    I like that Tucker challenged him, but I object to Tucker saying “but you can’t back it up” in regard to the wire tapping. Tucker doesn’t know that and besides, nobody can back up all the Russia, Russia, Russia nonsense either, yet it is accepted as fact by most media.

    Liked by 6 people

      March 15, 2017 at 11:28 pm

      I fully expect a similar scene like what happened to Maddow last night re: Trumps 2005 taxes to happen to all of the arrogant azzhats who say “but you can’t back it up” re: the wiretapping. Stand back Tucker or else you may get egg all over that cute face of yours.

      Liked by 3 people

      March 15, 2017 at 11:39 pm

      President Trump does look healthier and more rested. I’m so glad he gets great care. It does like he maybe has had a skin cancer removed from the right side of his nose in this interview video.

      • Joe Knuckles says:
        March 15, 2017 at 11:55 pm

        I assume they also have him on an exercise regimen. Gotta keep the big guy healthy now. He was killing himself on the campaign trail. So good to see him make it through that hell and come out on top. Now we want to keep him around for as long as possible.

  9. Charles says:
    March 15, 2017 at 11:25 pm

    Regarding Ryancare, at 10:08 into the first segment of the interview, Trump says “…For phase 3 were going to get some democrats, I believe…”

    The constant argument is “we can’t get 60 votes to repeal”, and Trump just said we can get some democrats in phase 3 which is the repeal/replace phase.

    Now “some” could be 3 or 4, which wouldn’t be enough democrats but the concept Trump just revealed is that some democrats are willing to get on board. We juts don’t how many and what do they like from phase 3. So instead of insisting Ryancare 1 is my or the highway, take it or leave it (and democrats and many republicans have said we’ll leave it) why not at least discuss/debate incorporating phase 3 into phase 1 and see how much Democrat support might be gained.

    Of course Ryan, et. al. will have to get a lot more specific about what phase 3 entails, but Ryan also promised a return to order and no more “pass it to find out what’s in it”.

    Liked by 1 person

    March 15, 2017 at 11:28 pm

    As I said a couple weeks ago, Phase 3 will go through because Trump will negotiate directly with at risk Dems in 2018. The Dems will already have cover from their base by voting against Phase 1 (repeal/replace Obamacare) but they will seek cover for the general election by voting for Phase 3.

    The individual parts of Phase 3 are not controversial aside from the tort reform but that can be mitigated with the prescription drug benefit added to the package as Trump said. That’s the big sweetener.

    If the economy is booming next year, those Dems that are vulnerable will be clawing to get some type of vote with Trump to save their hides. It will be Phase 3.

    Liked by 1 person

    March 15, 2017 at 11:31 pm

    Lauren got press access to Sean Spicer’s gaggle, once, but was unable to ask a question. Meanwhile the Traitor Media asked their typical loaded or braindead questions.

    The ‘Press Briefing’ is a swamp, a swamp that needs draining. Here is her comments and the question she was going to ask, and I thought was a worthy question, which Tucker could have asked if he was smart enough, but he asked what he asked.

    Liked by 1 person

      March 15, 2017 at 11:54 pm

      MVW – Wow – I very nearly did NOT click the play button of this because I rather assumed (my bad) that it would be “fluff”. That was a brilliant video! I would like to see more of this reporter. This video would (IMO) be worth a segment/article of it’s own. GREAT to see this kind of push back. Power to her for sure. Thank you for posting it.

      Like

    March 15, 2017 at 11:36 pm

    Have to give Tucker credit, he’s tough on everyone but fair.

    Liked by 1 person

    March 15, 2017 at 11:47 pm

    Ok, back to Trusting Trump. I was and am definitely still worried on the phase 1 of healthcare. This interview was reassuring. I think the main thing people miss with Obamacare is that phase 3 will include the real alternative to obamacare which will cover your average working stiff and family. These are the people who are getting royally screwed by obamacare. Last time I checked, only a few million people were net paying into obamacare. Everyone else either got credits or was approved for medicaid.

    Like

    March 15, 2017 at 11:49 pm

    I think Tucker was trying really hard not to swoon or slobber, in the presence of such Greatness.
    Heheh.

    So…at times he came across as ‘cold’ and ‘tough’.

    Pres Trump completely ignored some of his questions.
    Yes.
    Watch it again, if you didn’t catch that.

    Tucker would ask a detailed question…and Pres Trump just ignored it and said what he wanted to say.
    Hah!

    Like

