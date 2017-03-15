Fed Raises Interest Rate a Quarter Point – Nothing Changes…

It’s really interesting to read the financial presentation of Reuters in their article outlining the Fed, Chair Janet Yellen, decision to raise interest rates a quarter point (.25). Keep in mind that Reuters traditionally slants left (globally) on all economic presentations.
Those Treepers who have followed our economic analysis will note the disparity between Yellen’s justification and the inconsequential impact therein. The Stock Market never even flinched today. Part of the reason is the disconnected (traditional) view of economics within the current Yellen justifications. It ain’t just us who sees this “new dimension“.
Emphasis in citations are all mine.
(Reuters) The U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates on Wednesday for the second time in three months, a move spurred by steady economic growth, strong job gains and confidence that inflation is rising to the central bank’s target.
The decision to lift the target overnight interest rate by 25 basis points to a range of 0.75 percent to 1.00 percent marked one of the Fed’s most convincing steps yet in the effort to return monetary policy to a more normal footing.
{define “normal”}
However, the Fed’s policy-setting committee did not flag any plan to accelerate the pace of monetary tightening. Although inflation is “close” to the Fed’s 2 percent target, it noted that goal was “symmetric,” indicating a possible willingness to allow prices to rise at a slightly faster pace.
{code-speak for: we don’t anticipate our efforts having any impact.}
Further rate increases would only be “gradual,” the Fed said in its policy statement, with officials sticking to their outlook for two more rate hikes this year and three more in 2018. The Fed lifted rates once in 2016.
Business investment “appears to have firmed somewhat,” the Fed said in language that reflected a stronger sense of the economy’s momentum.
{appears to? LOL. grumpy spinners gotta spin}
Fresh economic forecasts released with the statement showed little change from those of the December policy meeting and gave little indication the Fed has a clear view of how the policies of Donald Trump’s administration may impact the economy in 2017 and beyond.
{insert fed political policy operatives gritting teeth and shouting “curse you villain” as they ignore all current economic measures showing intense change. Changes the financial markets have already noted and predicted upon}
[…] The Fed’s projections showed the economy growing by 2.1 percent in 2017, unchanged from the December forecast. The median estimate of the long-run interest rate, where monetary policy would be judged as having a neutral effect on the economy, held steady at 3.0 percent.
{¹everyone other than the fed can see -and measure- substantially larger economic expansion. ²Additionally the fed is saying nothing they do with interest rates will have any economic effect because large MACO growth (production expansion/GDP) is increasing at essentially the same rate as smaller MICO impacts (measured inflation).}
The unemployment rate Fed officials expect by the end of the year was unchanged at 4.5 percent, while core inflation was seen as slightly higher at 1.9 percent versus the previous 1.8 percent forecast. (read more)
This last paragraph is a little funny. The economy continues to add more jobs than the percentage unemployment rate measures can assign. Meaning, people are gaining jobs who were not considered “unemployed”…. ergo, the unemployment rate cannot necessarily change – because the employees now working were never counted as not working. This is a bit funny.
She, or really ‘they’, have no idea what’s going on with “core inflation” because the measured units don’t count the high consumables (energy, fuel or food). They’re only measuring materials, durables and housing.
If you remember what we said was going to happen with durables and housing, you can see why the Fed is stuck measuring inflation as minimal, yet WAGES are now going up.
Wages are going up, by a factor twice the claimed inflation rate of Yellen, because inflation is increasing – but the fed doesn’t measure high-turnover consumables (food, energy, fuel) in their inflation stats. See the disconnect?
These admissions, while subtle and often only noted between the words, are more evidence this new 2017 economic dimension is real; and more importantly, the predictions that come from within this new economic dimension will eventually prove accurate.
The two economic engines (Wall Street and Main Street), each fueled by differing policy, are too far apart for DC Monetary Policy to have any substantial impact. It is going to take at least two fiscal years before the engines are close enough to have a cause and effect relationship.
Mrs. Yellen can keep on minimally raising interest rates (at least for a year) and the economy will flick it off like a flea falling into a furnace.
Kill the central bankster “federal reserve” fiat currency manipulation once and for all. This is where the beginning of our downfall started.
Like if you agree, or rail if you don’t. 😉
1913
Don’t know if it began our downfall…but there’s no doubt it has contributed!
A great book about how and why the fed res was created is The Creature from Jeckal Island. It is really eye opening.
Word is that the Fed is going to sort of continue its quantitative easing. When they were doing QE1, 2 & 3, they created money from air to buy mortgage-backed securities (and Treasury notes). Theoretically, that created money was supposed to eventually be “uncreated” (Fed balance sheet shrunken). To the surprise of only the credulous, as mortgages are being paid off (properties sold or refinanced), the Fed is not going to uncreate money in an amount equal to the mortgage payoffs; they’re going to use those prepayments to buy more mortgage-backed securities. So while they’re raising short-term rates, they’re doing what they can to keep mortgage rates low.
The entire basis of the “fed” is creating money from air, paper and ink. It’s based on nothing and created a complete debtor nation while the private owners take trillions from Americans. And all for counterfeit money…
Privately owned, and with foreign interest.
i got that impression when mr. yellen said in his reply to a reporter, that “the fed was very accommodating”.
If the market expected a quarter point hike, it will have already figured it in (known as “discounting” the expected move) and prices will already have adjusted in the recent past to account for the expected move…hence there’s no obviously impact when it happens. It’s when they are surprised that you will see a jump or drop in prices. (And of course if you know something’s about to happen and others don’t…that’s “insider information.”)
Don’t know where this should go so I will post it here.
Now this is what you call draining the swamp!
https://www.thecaribbeanradio.com/commentary-the-real-reason-new-york-us-attorney-preet-bharara-was-asked-to-resign/
Open thread.
when are they gonna fire this guy from the fed?
They can’t just like Comedy we are stuck. Trump can appoint members to the Fed Board and better not not be Keynsians.
So bonds and bond funds should be Ok as long as interest rates rise slowly. Everyone should ask their advisors what their strategy is for rising interest rates, the duration of their fixed income portfolios, the dividend yields you are receiving, and what kind of currency risk you might have with your investments.
Be very careful with long-term bonds treepers. Their prices have an inverse relationship with interest rates.
Best wishes for great returns going forward everyone!!
“Mrs. Yellen can keep on minimally raising interest rates (at least for a year) and the economy will flick it off like a flea falling into a furnace.”
Love that particular sentence Sundance. So true. haha
Old Yellen.
No new tricks.
Just tricks…..
Doesn’t Old Yellen get rabies and has to be shot at the end? I always cried there.
Old Yeller, you say?……………….. nevermind.
Slightly rising interest rates now are actually good, IMO.
Money is going to come pouring back into this country when economic nationalism really hits full tilt. More cash circulating means inflation. You don’t see it yet, obviously. But you may in the future.
Small ticks up in the interest rate now can save us some pain later.
A very, very rare moment when I get to say I agree with something the FED did.
Kabuki machinations don’t amuse me.
