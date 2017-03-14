Wolverine In The Gate – Robert Lighthizer U.S. Trade Rep. Senate Hearing…

For those who are economic and trade policy junkies, President Trump’s key pick for U.S. Trade Representative, Robert Lighthizer, testified today at his Senate Confirmation Hearing. To skip the legislative posturing {gag} forward the video to 33:00:
.
Mr. Lighthizer, 69, worked for decades as a trade lawyer, representing clients including U.S. Steel Corp. Historically, he has been critical of U.S. officials who supported China’s entry into the World Trade Organization in 2001, and argued the move worsened America’s trade deficit and hollowed out our manufacturing sector.
Two decades of actual, and quantifiable, results later shows Lighthizer was absolutely 100% correct in his criticisms and predictions. Ultimately this is why the Globalists within the Democrat machine want to keep Lighthizer out of office. Mr. Lighthizer will forget more about trade deals than the next closest person could ever know.
Meanwhile Commerce Secretary Wilbur “Wilburine” Ross, can’t wait to use him for the upcoming trade negotiations with NAFTA (this summer), Asia (new deal late ’17) China (Fall ’17 and/or Spring ’18) and later the U.K. (post break from the EU).
(Bloomberg) […] “If you look at our problems, China is right up there,” Robert Lighthizer, the president’s nominee as U.S. Trade Representatives, told lawmakers on the Senate Finance Committee at a confirmation hearing on Tuesday in Washington.
Asked if China manipulates its currency, Lighthizer deferred to the Treasury Department, which is due to release a semi-annual review about global currency practices next month.
“In the past, it is my judgment that China was a substantial currency manipulator,” Lighthizer said. “Whether China is manipulating the currency right now is another question. That’s up to the Treasury secretary.” (read more)
I’m so excited for this pick!!! 😀 😀 😀 #MoreWinning 😀 😀 😀
“Lightsaber” knows China manipulates currency. The Treasury department released this list naming names: China, Japan, Germany, South Korea, and Taiwan.
http://www.cnbc.com/2016/05/02/the-us-just-dropped-the-hammer-on-currency-manipulation.html
This fellow sounds Great!! Another strong pick. Thank you President Trump
Very well qualified. Congress has worked hard to delay domestic policy Cabinet picks. As if they hoped to trip up President Trump with foreign affairs before he got out of the gate on our economy …
After 8 amazing years of Trump and his cabinet, I don’t think I’ll ever be able to vote for a “politician” again as long as I live, no matter what principles they espouse. I want actual results, and that takes people with actual real world experience, not a bunch of ideologues.
It’s too early to worry, but I have no idea how we’ll ever follow up President Trump.
This
My next vote will be for a Swiss Banker to hide all my winning.
Since China has taken over our manufacturing base these past 16 years they are responsible for these bad things: Bad Sulfuric Drywall, cheaply made products (that need to be replaced frequently), foreign insects that destroy our trees, lead in our childrens toys, lead in our pet food, and stealing our U.S. Copy Rights. These are just a few of the things China has brought to our shores. Sounds like a bad deal doing business with them. Why are we dealing with them again?
Finally. Trade is no longer just a political tool but an end in itself.
Trade and jobs.
Do not let his hearing demeanor fool you. Robert has a well earned reputation for being tougher than steel.
Wow! This is great.
Another great Trump. He has named men and women who want to make america great again, and know how to do it.
“Mr. Lighthizer will forget more about trade deals than the next closest person could ever know.”
As far as I know, this is a reference to the original Lethal Weapon movie, where Mel Gibson’s character is about to be tortured and Gary Buseys character informs him that the torturer has “forgotten more about inflicting pain than you or I will ever know.” And I think the scriptwriter came up with that at least partially from the inspiration of the song I Forgot More than You’ll Ever Know by The Davis Sisters.
But if anyone knows more about where this particular phrase originated please share.
Sundance, this meme is my favorite … PDJT looks great and his little friends are killers.
