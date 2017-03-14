Wolverine In The Gate – Robert Lighthizer U.S. Trade Rep. Senate Hearing…

For those who are economic and trade policy junkies, President Trump’s key pick for U.S. Trade Representative, Robert Lighthizer, testified today at his Senate Confirmation Hearing. To skip the legislative posturing {gag} forward the video to 33:00:

Mr. Lighthizer, 69, worked for decades as a trade lawyer, representing clients including U.S. Steel Corp. Historically, he has been critical of U.S. officials who supported China’s entry into the World Trade Organization in 2001, and argued the move worsened America’s trade deficit and hollowed out our manufacturing sector.

Two decades of actual, and quantifiable, results later shows Lighthizer was absolutely 100% correct in his criticisms and predictions. Ultimately this is why the Globalists within the Democrat machine want to keep Lighthizer out of office. Mr. Lighthizer will forget more about trade deals than the next closest person could ever know.

Meanwhile Commerce Secretary Wilbur “Wilburine” Ross, can’t wait to use him for the upcoming trade negotiations with NAFTA (this summer), Asia (new deal late ’17) China (Fall ’17 and/or Spring ’18) and later the U.K. (post break from the EU).

(Bloomberg) […] “If you look at our problems, China is right up there,” Robert Lighthizer, the president’s nominee as U.S. Trade Representatives, told lawmakers on the Senate Finance Committee at a confirmation hearing on Tuesday in Washington. Asked if China manipulates its currency, Lighthizer deferred to the Treasury Department, which is due to release a semi-annual review about global currency practices next month. “In the past, it is my judgment that China was a substantial currency manipulator,” Lighthizer said. “Whether China is manipulating the currency right now is another question. That’s up to the Treasury secretary.” (read more)

