Vice President Pence Swears In Seema Verma as Head of CMS…

Together with her family, Seema Verma accepted her commission today as head of the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). Vice-President Mike Pence delivered remarks during the official swearing in ceremony.
Seema Verma comes to the CMS job with extensive Medicaid experience. Her consulting firm, SVC, Inc., worked closely with Indiana Gov. Mike Pence to design Indiana’s Medicaid expansion under the Affordable Care Act.
The expansion, known as the Healthy Indiana Plan 2.0, went into effect in 2015, and Verma’s involvement in it may prove important as Congress and the Trump administration make decisions on the future of Obamacare.
Indiana’s unique Medicaid expansion was designed to appeal to conservatives. HIP 2.0 asked covered people to make a small monthly payment to access health insurance. A missed payment can result in six-month lockout from insurance coverage. Those provisions aren’t allowed under traditional Medicaid, but Indiana got a federal waiver to implement them.
I trust Vice President Pence. Hope she does a magnificent job.
“New York Times columnist Charles Blow went on another Twitter rant Monday, attacking the GOP again for being “on the wrong side of history.” This time, it was over the Republicans fight to repeal Obamacare. Blow actually claimed that Republicans were so “clouded by partisan hatred” in their hatred of Obama, that “they’d rather die of disease” than “be kept alive” by a plan bearing his name.
“In a follow up tweet, Blow called Trump “boy” and ordered him to take a seat, after he tweeted out a report showing that Obama spent 77 million dollars to promote the Affordable Care Act.
“As a guest analyst on CNN, Blow has ordered the network to take Trump surrogates off the air, and boasted that he “didn’t care” what Trump supporters thought.
“In his NYT column, Blow reiterated his intolerance for the other side, saying he had “no patience” for talking to Trump voters (or “backwards-thinking bigots” as he called them.)
https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/kristine-marsh/2017/03/14/nyts-blow-explodes-gop-over-aca-hate-obama-so-much-theyd-rather
For once and only once, Blow might be sorta kinda right about one and only one thing–I absolutely hate <0bummer that much and more–for solid, objective, legal/constitutional reasons, and out of a fundamental sense of self-defense/preservation, including all USA citizens of every color and ethnicity. The fact that psychos, like Blow come out of the woodwork for <0bummer shows my hate is entirely justified.
Blow is well named.
Any chance NewsBusters has been vetted here? I can’t make up my mind….time is short and there seems a sudden surfeit of conservative sites to read.
Trump Train plowing through the swamp is a good thing.
Bless her for accepting the position. She seem very personable and highly qualified. Winning again
Aw, look at that proud family. Her husband at the end not wanting to take the limelight and stand in the way. The smiles of their children, and the nod of understanding of the young boy listening to his Mother’s words. It just makes one smile while they are watching on.
I don’t know anything about this smart, young American lady, Verma, but after watching a small-snip it of their family, and the proud words of Vice President Mr. Pence, I look forward to giving her a chance to help us, the American people.
I don’t think any snowstorm would’ve prevented this husband from making it to this very important moment in his wife’s life and career. His hug that he gave her was sincere and full of love, pride and admiration.
Thank you for sharing this with us Treepers,
Ma’iingankwe
What you said there is a beautiful summary what took place. They just seemed like such a loving, supportive, and beautiful family. This is a big job she is taking on but after hearing the VP’s glowing remarks about her, I think she is ready to take on the task at hand.
Thank you Pam, and I have to agree, I believe we are now in very capable hands. God Bless her family and the sacrifices they are making for all of us.
She managed her hearing well. She avoided trick questions and any statements that would box her in moving forward. She left the dems flummoxed! One of them saying he was not even sure that a hearing even took place. She struck them all out looking!
I laugh every time some leftist politician acts as if Obama himself wrote Obamacare. As if he ever wrote anything himself.
