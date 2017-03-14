LOL Actual CNN Budget Headline: “Trump’s plan to dismember government”…

There are articles that are funny in their presentation, and then there are articles that are hilariously funny in their apoplectic protestations. CNN writes a lengthy article about the upcoming President Trump budget. The headline:

It would codify an assault on regulatory regimes over the environment, business and education bequeathed by former President Barack Obama, and attempt to halt decades of steadily growing government reach. ( read more )

His first budget — expected to be unveiled later this week — will mark Trump’s most significant attempt yet to remold national life and the relationship between federal and state power.

And, and… they say this like it’s a bad thing.

[…] Trump’s first budget will make more of a statement than most debut spending blueprints by other new presidents. The White House has made clear it intends to use the document to usher in the radical political changes that powered Trump’s upstart, anti-establishment campaign last year.

“We’re going to do more with less,” Trump told state governors late last month, promising a government that is “lean and accountable to the people.”

[…] The President will cement his “America First” policy by slashing State Department funding, foreign aid spending and grants to the United Nations, officials have already made clear. And nowhere is his assault on government expected to be as dramatic as at the Environmental Protection Agency — which is bracing for a massive reduction of its budget.

[…] EPA officials are bracing for a budget cut of at least a quarter of its current size, and one source told CNN’s Rene Marsh that layoffs and facilities closures are likely to take place as well as a reduction to the agency’s basic services.

Other programs under threat include the environmental justice program, which is meant to help local communities grapple with environmental concerns, and Global Change Research, a program funded by several agencies, including the EPA, which reports humans’ impact on the planet.

[…] The President did not wait for the official announcement of his budget to get a start on cutting government.

In January, Trump signed an executive memorandum ordering a federal hiring freeze.

Monday, he went a step further, signing an executive order mandating an evaluation of every agency in the Executive Branch to work out where money could be saved.