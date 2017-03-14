LOL Actual CNN Budget Headline: “Trump’s plan to dismember government”…

There are articles that are funny in their presentation, and then there are articles that are hilariously funny in their apoplectic protestations. CNN writes a lengthy article about the upcoming President Trump budget. The headline:
“Trump’s plan to dismember government“
Washington (CNN) – President Donald Trump plans to dismember government one dollar at a time.
His first budget — expected to be unveiled later this week — will mark Trump’s most significant attempt yet to remold national life and the relationship between federal and state power.
It would codify an assault on regulatory regimes over the environment, business and education bequeathed by former President Barack Obama, and attempt to halt decades of steadily growing government reach. (read more)
And, and… they say this like it’s a bad thing.
[…] Trump’s first budget will make more of a statement than most debut spending blueprints by other new presidents. The White House has made clear it intends to use the document to usher in the radical political changes that powered Trump’s upstart, anti-establishment campaign last year.
“We’re going to do more with less,” Trump told state governors late last month, promising a government that is “lean and accountable to the people.”
[…] The President will cement his “America First” policy by slashing State Department funding, foreign aid spending and grants to the United Nations, officials have already made clear. And nowhere is his assault on government expected to be as dramatic as at the Environmental Protection Agency — which is bracing for a massive reduction of its budget.
[…] EPA officials are bracing for a budget cut of at least a quarter of its current size, and one source told CNN’s Rene Marsh that layoffs and facilities closures are likely to take place as well as a reduction to the agency’s basic services.
Other programs under threat include the environmental justice program, which is meant to help local communities grapple with environmental concerns, and Global Change Research, a program funded by several agencies, including the EPA, which reports humans’ impact on the planet.
[…] The President did not wait for the official announcement of his budget to get a start on cutting government.In January, Trump signed an executive memorandum ordering a federal hiring freeze.Monday, he went a step further, signing an executive order mandating an evaluation of every agency in the Executive Branch to work out where money could be saved.“This order likely will result in agencies directing significant resources toward the agencies’ very survival. That alone, will significantly slow regulatory activity,” said Creighton Magid, a partner at Dorsey & Whitney, an international law firm. (read more)
…“and we will win, and you will win, and we will keep on winning, and eventually you will say we can’t take all of this winning, …please Mr. Trump …and I will say, NO! We will win, and we will keep on winning”.
~ Donald Trump
First?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Who. Who is on first.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What’s on second, and I don’t know is on third.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Who’s at home?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, what are you askin’ me for?
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
*”The President will cement his “America First” policy by slashing State Department funding”*
Even CNN knows that “America First” means no more State Dept funding of #FakeNews.
LikeLiked by 3 people
This isn’t that different with what happened with the BBC during the UK parliamentary elections. They not only are taxpayer-funded, but also get generous “donations” from the EU….donations they are now going to lose thanks to Brexit. And now the taxpayers are very angry with the BBC for a myriad of reasons and want to stop having their taxes funding them. Yeah, same thing here. Without funding from the Swamp, CNN won’t be able to sustain themselves.
LikeLike
“a reduction to the agency’s basic services.”
Oh noze, people already bought orange kayaks.
LikeLiked by 5 people
The river of Tang.
LikeLike
The pearl clutching by the left has gone to an epic level. Boy, these snowflakes are so scared right now.
LikeLiked by 6 people
UN budget slashed, EPA slashed. Where are the snowflakes going to work?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Oh noes! 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
Have to get a real job and just wait until they find out what the pay is at Wal-mart or Starbucks or Home Depot.
LikeLike
John Galt: “UN budget slashed, EPA slashed.” (sniff… waaaah!)
Kleenex futures are UP!
LikeLike
We have some road side parks and other places that need garbage picked up….just trying to help 🙂
LikeLike
He’s going to make government “do more with less”…
Oh the horror!
What a monster!
The Left will be having conniption fits!
Hahaaa.
I
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ooops…I meant to add:
I can’t stop grinning about all this winning!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Sorry, Patton was not a 5 star general only 5 of them Marshall, McArthur ,Eisenhower, Hap Arnold and Bradley ,George Washington was given Honorary 5 star rank during the bicentenial
I believe Patton was a Lt . General
LikeLiked by 2 people
Huh?
Well, thanks for that info…but I have no idea why you felt the need to tell me that.
Heh.
LikeLiked by 3 people
George Patton was actually a four (4) star General.
LikeLike
He was a 4 star General
LikeLike
OMG!! I LOVE THIS. Cut, cut, cut until they squeal. What great news. That’s my President Trump.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Dismember the government? I sure in the h3ll hope so. It’s the reason I voted for him.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Ain’t that the truth. The extreme left screeching over every little thing is just icing on the cake.
LikeLike
mmmmmm salty liberal tears…. mmmmmm
LikeLike
In related news, ‘Vibrator maker ordered to pay out C$4m for tracking users’ sexual activity’
Be very afraid CNN. The devices have gone smart.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Love it , love it ! They’re not afraid of what Trump can do , but what he WILL do !
LikeLike
That’s actually my plan
LikeLike
Good-bye and good riddance. One piece at a time. (or two or three…)
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Dismember” I like it!
LikeLiked by 2 people
The winning……. its too much… He warned us!….
LikeLiked by 4 people
That first photo is right up there with the one where Donald touches the cheek of the one-armed vet in my treasure folder of Trump images. Brings a tear to the eye.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I kept that photo of the Vet with one arm too. And then I noticed the man has lost both arms. I copy it and quietly leave it in my local gym’s magazine rack.
LikeLike
Yes… yes… YES!!!!! Oh, I am absolutely loving all this winning!
😀 😀 😀 #MorePlease 😀 😀 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have been fighting for actions like this since the early 1960’s (Trump himself was only 13 years old when that tumultuous decade started)… and I never, ever thought I would see a TENTH of the things I was fighting for passed in my lifetime.
Trump hasn’t even been in office for TWO MONTHS and he’s rapidly closing on HALF of the things I’ve worked for.
Somebody pinch me.
I was an enthusiastic Trump supporter (I’m a proud co-founder of “Libertarians for Trump”), but if I had had ANY IDEA that he was going to be THIS good at the job, I would have been out beating my fellow Libertarians with a stick, yelling “GET OFF YOUR BUTTS AND CAMPAIGN FOR THIS GUY!!!”
I’m running in yet another election May seventh, along with a gallant band of fellow Libertarians. Any Canadian or Canadian-friendly treepers, please help. I’ll be on twitter, hopefully under my own name, in a few days.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Good Luck, God Bless you, and ….guess what….You Can Do This. Your fight is for us..the People.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good luck. Hey you Canadian-friendly treepers. Call to action!
LikeLike
If you were an Americann in the very early 1900s, you would not be paying income tax, and in fact your only contact with the Federal Govt would be the post office. The nation was run on customs duties and intetnal revenue tax on alcohol and tobacco. It was legal to import drugs such as opium, but it was smuggled to evade duty. Fire breathing Mike Healey (Captain, Revenue Cutter Service) easily the most widely known Federal employee besides the president, was seen as a hero, and people read exploits of his journeys to Alsska on the cutter Bear, which was something like a trip to the moon today. All changed, in 12 decades.
LikeLike
and, then, we got Pelosi. no relation to Canada, but I am thinking she was born around that time. LOL
LikeLike
Hey, I guess even CNN gets it right sometimes. Dismember government? Yes please!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Have a buddy from college football days – now a military history prof. at Air Force Academy – he is literally having a meltdown. Thinks the ocean will be too acidic to support life before Trump even finishes serving. He does know his history but one of the dumbest people i know when it comes to American politics.
LikeLiked by 3 people
They’re simply paralyzed by fear. They cannot understand or comprehend limited government. They’re freaking out about the demise of the government using tax dollars to illegally build their leftist empire
What! You’re going to save the taxpayers money? What about the “refugees”? What about illegal aliens? What about the Arts? The UN? Planned Parenthood? Our leftist brethren’s causes?
They’re becoming more unhinged by the day
Do most businesses, airports, bars, etc. still have CNN on as their “go to” station?
And if so, why?
LikeLiked by 2 people
work out centers do, in my area. they have fox, nbc, cbs, msm, cnn, etc.
LikeLike
Poor Barack, watching his legacy get flushed down the toilet.
LikeLiked by 1 person
10% for the military. Privatize or wipe out everything else. Trump The MAGAnificent!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Government is not the solution to our problem government is the problem.” President Reagan
LikeLiked by 1 person
What scares them the most is that after 8 years of his Presidency, the country will have a GDP over 5% and a federal budget that will save billions if not trillions of dollars. He will also be successful in cutting our national debt.
Where do they Republicans and Democrats go from there. There is no way that the American people will ever want a return to the government before January 20, 2017. He will set the bar so high, that Trumpism will reign for 50+ years. Bannon is absolutely right in saying that if they do it right, all politicians after Donald the Great will have to run and govern on his agenda.
Our President is absolutely putting this country on a path to MAGA! Please continue to pray for him, his family and his administration.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“bequeathed by former President Barack Obama”
Eff Ewe Cnn.
LikeLiked by 1 person
CNN: “Trump’s plan to dismember government”
Us: “Well, yeah. So?”
LikeLiked by 1 person
I scooped up all the extra winning that’s laying around and I filled up the kiddie pool with it and I’m in my underwear wallowing it!!!!
(seriously)
TMI? Sorry.
LikeLike