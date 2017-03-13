Sean Spicer White House Press Briefing – March 13th 2017…

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer holds a Brady Room press briefing in the White House for March 13th 2017:
Live Stream Link – Alternate Live Stream #1 – Alternate Live Stream #2
Good going, Sean – stopped the journalist in mid-stream – to clarify – and then, shut him down!
Like minds are on the same page – 🙂
Drama. And we’re winning.
Thanks, Pam! Praying for all of them, too!
Asked and answered, Sean – shut it down – on to the next topic, please!
Is it me, or did Sean Spicer seem a little downtrodden?
He appears to be somewhat subdued, but I don’t see it as downtrodden, Mike – jmho
Yeah, that is a better choice of word. Thanks
Maybe he’s slightly pre-occupied with the approaching storm? They should all be heading home so they can avoid driving in the mess that is coming.
Good point, another – after all – it was the last point he made – be careful out there!
Ah yes! Good point.
Kick out the MSM. I’m ready!
They are worthless. What a pack of imbeciles.
Yes. I don’t think I have seen a better example in my lifetime of how a group of people become deranged and then continue acting as a group in their shared insanity. I only hope we get to see the end of the story where they either implode of gradually over time grow out of their group mental problems. New blood into the WH press group can do nothing but help these deluded fools. When I first heard it, I didn’t fully appreciate President Trump’s use of the phrase “so sad,” but I do now. A great civilization produces this! It is so sad.
It’s called group consciousness. Like a flock turning abruptly, a school of hundreds acting as one. In case of MSM its puppets leashed together operated by one master
Sad perhaps. To me, more like disgusting – a disgusting reflection of how free-thinking people have been transformed into a pack of scavengers. Lower than dirt and half as smart.
One stupid question after another. They discuss semantics. I, myself, find it very hard to watch these briefings and at the end nothing is learnt most of the times.
Very true! But I would beg to differ in a couple of aspects: 1) Watching such stupidity helps to reveal just who it has been that’s been running this country and why it is so screwed up, and 2) Learning how they use semantics, double-speak, distortion, truth-bending, false narratives, etc, etc, is CRUCIAL in throwing it all back in their faces by revealing to them what it is they are doing and helping to shine a light on their b.s.
But you’re right, it does hard to watch over time.
oops, wrong tweet. Take two.
They continually try to put words in Sean’s mouth – here we go again with the unemployment numbers – CBO – same questions – already answered! Now, questioning the President’s tweets – is he serious or joking – Geesh!
Facts are some sort of taboo to the liberal reporter. Unacceptable barriers to liblogic. Incomprehensible to the leftist. I would trust the handicapper at the Dog Track in Key West before those shills.
http://joshblackman.com/blog/2017/03/12/the-accuracy-of-the-cbos-obamacare-forecasts/
Agree – but, consider the job and what the qualifications are – criticize, twist, and don’t argue – liberal backward thinking permits them to talk – just say the opposite – one cannot argue with a liberal because they have no argument –
As for the CBO – those guys did not pass ‘personal finance’ in college – and we expect them to do ‘financial forecasting and planning’? Ain’t gonna happen, Howie!
It took me 30 seconds to pull this ip. Not one of those imbecile reporters have the wherewithall to do even a bare minimum of research before asking absurd questions. They only listen to other stupid reporters and know nothing of reality.
“Facts are some sort of taboo to the liberal reporter”
Correct! That’s why replays of Fantasy Island are all the rage. Being able to escape reality and live within an alternate universe is all libtards have come to understand.
White House Pres Corpse
Still laughing – holding onto my seat, Howie!
It is refuted whether or not humans can get foot and mouth disease, but I think they can – what do you say, Howie?
https://www.organicconsumers.org/old_articles/meat/fmdhumans.php
No, but, are they humans or mutants?
I vote the latter – lol
Truly disturbed individuals. Just think, they release them to roam about the city after this. Scary.
It has been frequently said – the ones in the mental institutions are in their right minds – but, the ones roaming the streets are not – very scary, Howie!
Thank goodness they have not yet started throwing Poo at him.
Hey, it can happen – bunch of numbnuts
These guys look happy, cannot say the same for the MSM in the room.
This one is one of your best.
And notice it’s Corpse, not Corps!
Did you see the confused look on that reporters face when Sean Spicer said, You should believe what the President says – UNLESS HE’S JOKING!!
The reporter is still trying to figure that one out!
He’s like, What? The President tells jokes!?!? You mean we have been reporting things as LIES all this time and he was probably only JOKING!?!?
THAT WAS PRECIOUS!
The problem here is 30 years of left wing indoctrination and non-social gadgets.
Ya think, WSB? 🙂
Add to that the genetic lack of a fully functioning brain 🙂
Sean, logical reasoning doesn’t apply to reporters
Here we go. It’s the question we all expected. It’s about what happened to Sean at the Apple store.
That was quick – over in a nanosecond, Pam!
Unbelievable that reporters try to use this crazy moonbat attack on Sean
Moonbats think alike, don’t they fed?
It certainly seems so, Duchess
That has to have the shortest Press Conference yet! Gonna be hard for the moonbats to write their summaries – since there were only 3-4 subjects covered 3-4 times – That’s all folks!
The pressroom must really stink, with so many a$$holes being there.
What a bunch of losers. 2 or 3 actual good questions, out of a room full of people identifying as journalists.
He didn’t talk about Shree the Shrieker, did he?
Our country is not being served by these ashats….
Our federal government has become an entity unto itself. I don’t even know what it is or what it governs. Do people realize this?
I would say this to all those with vested interests in the government in Washington DC (including the insufferable ‘press’ pool…. President Trump is your last opportunity to salvage whatever moral authority the government in Washington DC may still have. A government that wages violence on other people under a dubious flag of justification (the Bush doctrine) and then (Obama) turns around and does the same type of behavior against its own citizens (IRS abuse, racial dissension and violence, etc) does not have long for the world.
Note that Donald Trump campaigned in opposition to both of these means, note that the MSM and political class and intelligence agencies are aligned against President Trump’s goals regarding these strategies. You folks keep opposing him and if you take him down the whole house of cards will fall apart. There will be little to no consent of the governed left. You may not care, you may feel totally secure in your own self-righteousness and abilities to keep the lid-on, however, you will not survive the productive tax paying citizenry turning their collective backs on you and no longer giving two sheets what you think or do nor sending you money nor sending you anymore cannon fodder. You are arrogant fools if you think you still have clothing on.
For some reason the old favorite popped into my mind today. not hot – but spicy!
I’d love it if I knew how to make a gif of the “not hot – but spicy” part. 😀
The press corp brats were extra a$$ holey today. Preet, Tweet, Flynn rinse and repeat. O wish Sean would call on new people everyday. Best thing today – no April.
I’m thinking Sean Spicer’s job in dealing with the MSM is like that of a cowboy riding an untamed bronc. Let them get used to wearing a bridle and saddle, and then break them in until they are calmed down and behavin’.
0:27 in length
http://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2017/03/20/is-trump-trolling-the-white-house-press-corps
Just read this article (posted by the Gateway Pundit also). They do a good job of showcasing the arrogance of the MSM. One sentence I copied below:
“‘To Goyal’: to seek out a reporter who is likely to provide a friendly question, or a moment of comic relief.”
They should change the meaning of ‘To Goyal’ to “to seek out a reporter who is likely to ask…” real questions that real Americans want to know.
