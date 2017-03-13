Sean Spicer White House Press Briefing – March 13th 2017…

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer holds a Brady Room press briefing in the White House for March 13th 2017:

  1. duchess01 says:
    March 13, 2017 at 1:34 pm

    Good going, Sean – stopped the journalist in mid-stream – to clarify – and then, shut him down!

  2. sundance says:
    March 13, 2017 at 1:38 pm

  3. Pam says:
    March 13, 2017 at 1:40 pm

  4. Pam says:
    March 13, 2017 at 1:43 pm

  5. duchess01 says:
    March 13, 2017 at 1:44 pm

    Asked and answered, Sean – shut it down – on to the next topic, please!

  6. Mark Thimesch says:
    March 13, 2017 at 1:47 pm

    Is it me, or did Sean Spicer seem a little downtrodden?

  7. dbethd says:
    March 13, 2017 at 1:51 pm

    Kick out the MSM. I’m ready!

    • Howie says:
      March 13, 2017 at 1:53 pm

      They are worthless. What a pack of imbeciles.

      • mswords000 says:
        March 13, 2017 at 2:12 pm

        Yes. I don’t think I have seen a better example in my lifetime of how a group of people become deranged and then continue acting as a group in their shared insanity. I only hope we get to see the end of the story where they either implode of gradually over time grow out of their group mental problems. New blood into the WH press group can do nothing but help these deluded fools. When I first heard it, I didn’t fully appreciate President Trump’s use of the phrase “so sad,” but I do now. A great civilization produces this! It is so sad.

        • GrouchonotKarl says:
          March 13, 2017 at 2:22 pm

          It’s called group consciousness. Like a flock turning abruptly, a school of hundreds acting as one. In case of MSM its puppets leashed together operated by one master

        • filia.aurea says:
          March 13, 2017 at 2:26 pm

          Sad perhaps. To me, more like disgusting – a disgusting reflection of how free-thinking people have been transformed into a pack of scavengers. Lower than dirt and half as smart.

    • Lack is not all says:
      March 13, 2017 at 2:10 pm

      One stupid question after another. They discuss semantics. I, myself, find it very hard to watch these briefings and at the end nothing is learnt most of the times.

      • Mark Thimesch says:
        March 13, 2017 at 2:22 pm

        Very true! But I would beg to differ in a couple of aspects: 1) Watching such stupidity helps to reveal just who it has been that’s been running this country and why it is so screwed up, and 2) Learning how they use semantics, double-speak, distortion, truth-bending, false narratives, etc, etc, is CRUCIAL in throwing it all back in their faces by revealing to them what it is they are doing and helping to shine a light on their b.s.

        But you’re right, it does hard to watch over time.

  8. Pam says:
    March 13, 2017 at 1:53 pm

  9. Pam says:
    March 13, 2017 at 1:53 pm

    oops, wrong tweet. Take two.

  10. duchess01 says:
    March 13, 2017 at 1:56 pm

    They continually try to put words in Sean’s mouth – here we go again with the unemployment numbers – CBO – same questions – already answered! Now, questioning the President’s tweets – is he serious or joking – Geesh!

    • Howie says:
      March 13, 2017 at 2:19 pm

      Facts are some sort of taboo to the liberal reporter. Unacceptable barriers to liblogic. Incomprehensible to the leftist. I would trust the handicapper at the Dog Track in Key West before those shills.

      http://joshblackman.com/blog/2017/03/12/the-accuracy-of-the-cbos-obamacare-forecasts/

      • duchess01 says:
        March 13, 2017 at 2:23 pm

        Agree – but, consider the job and what the qualifications are – criticize, twist, and don’t argue – liberal backward thinking permits them to talk – just say the opposite – one cannot argue with a liberal because they have no argument –

        As for the CBO – those guys did not pass ‘personal finance’ in college – and we expect them to do ‘financial forecasting and planning’? Ain’t gonna happen, Howie!

      • Howie says:
        March 13, 2017 at 2:23 pm

        It took me 30 seconds to pull this ip. Not one of those imbecile reporters have the wherewithall to do even a bare minimum of research before asking absurd questions. They only listen to other stupid reporters and know nothing of reality.

      • Mark Thimesch says:
        March 13, 2017 at 2:25 pm

        “Facts are some sort of taboo to the liberal reporter”

        Correct! That’s why replays of Fantasy Island are all the rage. Being able to escape reality and live within an alternate universe is all libtards have come to understand.

  11. Howie says:
    March 13, 2017 at 1:57 pm

    White House Pres Corpse

  12. Honest Abbey says:
    March 13, 2017 at 2:02 pm

    Did you see the confused look on that reporters face when Sean Spicer said, You should believe what the President says – UNLESS HE’S JOKING!!

    The reporter is still trying to figure that one out!

    He’s like, What? The President tells jokes!?!? You mean we have been reporting things as LIES all this time and he was probably only JOKING!?!?

    THAT WAS PRECIOUS!

  13. fedback says:
    March 13, 2017 at 2:03 pm

    Sean, logical reasoning doesn’t apply to reporters

  14. Pam says:
    March 13, 2017 at 2:06 pm

    Here we go. It’s the question we all expected. It’s about what happened to Sean at the Apple store.

    Liked by 4 people

  15. fedback says:
    March 13, 2017 at 2:08 pm

    Unbelievable that reporters try to use this crazy moonbat attack on Sean

    Liked by 5 people

  16. duchess01 says:
    March 13, 2017 at 2:14 pm

    That has to have the shortest Press Conference yet! Gonna be hard for the moonbats to write their summaries – since there were only 3-4 subjects covered 3-4 times – That’s all folks!

  17. kurtmandoo says:
    March 13, 2017 at 2:16 pm

    The pressroom must really stink, with so many a$$holes being there.
    What a bunch of losers. 2 or 3 actual good questions, out of a room full of people identifying as journalists.

  18. 22044 says:
    March 13, 2017 at 2:17 pm

    He didn’t talk about Shree the Shrieker, did he?

    Like

  19. albrevin says:
    March 13, 2017 at 2:20 pm

    Our country is not being served by these ashats….

    Our federal government has become an entity unto itself. I don’t even know what it is or what it governs. Do people realize this?

    I would say this to all those with vested interests in the government in Washington DC (including the insufferable ‘press’ pool…. President Trump is your last opportunity to salvage whatever moral authority the government in Washington DC may still have. A government that wages violence on other people under a dubious flag of justification (the Bush doctrine) and then (Obama) turns around and does the same type of behavior against its own citizens (IRS abuse, racial dissension and violence, etc) does not have long for the world.

    Note that Donald Trump campaigned in opposition to both of these means, note that the MSM and political class and intelligence agencies are aligned against President Trump’s goals regarding these strategies. You folks keep opposing him and if you take him down the whole house of cards will fall apart. There will be little to no consent of the governed left. You may not care, you may feel totally secure in your own self-righteousness and abilities to keep the lid-on, however, you will not survive the productive tax paying citizenry turning their collective backs on you and no longer giving two sheets what you think or do nor sending you money nor sending you anymore cannon fodder. You are arrogant fools if you think you still have clothing on.

  20. labrat says:
    March 13, 2017 at 2:20 pm

    For some reason the old favorite popped into my mind today. not hot – but spicy!

  21. Athena the Warrior says:
    March 13, 2017 at 2:21 pm

    The press corp brats were extra a$$ holey today. Preet, Tweet, Flynn rinse and repeat. O wish Sean would call on new people everyday. Best thing today – no April.

  22. itswoot says:
    March 13, 2017 at 2:21 pm

    I’m thinking Sean Spicer’s job in dealing with the MSM is like that of a cowboy riding an untamed bronc. Let them get used to wearing a bridle and saddle, and then break them in until they are calmed down and behavin’.

    0:27 in length

  23. dbethd says:
    March 13, 2017 at 2:27 pm

    http://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2017/03/20/is-trump-trolling-the-white-house-press-corps

    Just read this article (posted by the Gateway Pundit also). They do a good job of showcasing the arrogance of the MSM. One sentence I copied below:

    “‘To Goyal’: to seek out a reporter who is likely to provide a friendly question, or a moment of comic relief.”

    They should change the meaning of ‘To Goyal’ to “to seek out a reporter who is likely to ask…” real questions that real Americans want to know.

    Like

