President Trump Holds Heart Breaking Listening Session on “Healthcare”…

Tomorrow President Trump will be meeting with members of the House Freedom Caucus to discuss their concerns with the ongoing Tom Price and Paul Ryan healthcare bill to repeal and replace Obamacare.

Today President Trump and Vice President Pence held a listening session with those affected by the current insurance market.

In this video President Trump listening to those who purchase health insurance on the individual market. Each of the people participating in the discussion shared their experience with the collapsing system. Many of the stories are heart breaking.

Hopefully the intransigent Freedom Caucus members will be listening to the voices of the average Americans who are being crushed by the ‘status quo’.

