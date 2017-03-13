President Trump Holds Heart Breaking Listening Session on “Healthcare”…

Tomorrow President Trump will be meeting with members of the House Freedom Caucus to discuss their concerns with the ongoing Tom Price and Paul Ryan healthcare bill to repeal and replace Obamacare.
Today President Trump and Vice President Pence held a listening session with those affected by the current insurance market.
In this video President Trump listening to those who purchase health insurance on the individual market. Each of the people participating in the discussion shared their experience with the collapsing system. Many of the stories are heart breaking.
Hopefully the intransigent Freedom Caucus members will be listening to the voices of the average Americans who are being crushed by the ‘status quo’.
We need to fix healthcare, not health insurance. Doctors need to treat the cause of disease, not the symptoms. Removing harmful substances from our food would improve overall health dramatically.
When healthcare is fixed, health insurance becomes affordable. So it is unlikely health insurance will ever be affordable again. Big medicine and big pharma want expensive healthcare that prolongs life, not cures disease.
I am continually amazed by much of the commentary by the Fake News Media as well as some well meaning Conservatives about the facts of the situation. Here are some important facts whenever you consider the current set of actions available to the Congressional GOP and President Trump.
1) Without 60 votes in the Senate, which is unlikely given the lack of cooperation we are getting with the Democrats so far, we will be forced to use the budgetary reconciliation process to do the first phase of repeal and replace
2) The budgetary reconciliation process limits the actions which can be implemented in the legislation. This is why we cannot get things like Health Insurance purchases across state lines in this first phase
3) After passing this first reconciliation bill, having HHS Secretary Tom Price in this second phase decide on which regulations are helpful to any US patient and which are not are worth a lot of savings to both patients and taxpayers.
4) Getting 60 votes in the Senate by adding 8 Democrats in the third phase might be more possible once the Democrats realize Obamacare is dead and they can only vote to make things better and not worse. Don’t forget that in the Senate, there are 10 Democratic Senator seats up for election in 2018. These Democrats in the Senate will never vote to repeal ObamaCare but once it is dead, they might vote for being able to buy Health Insurance across state lines to lower costs for all Americans.
5) President Trump is watching and driving this. He will make sure we have a good result at the end of this third phase. He knows that his brand is at stake over this. He won’t rest until he has it just right.
