Sunday March 12th – Open Thread

Tomb of the Unknown ChristmasOur Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

10 Responses to Sunday March 12th – Open Thread

    • Joe Knuckles says:
      March 12, 2017 at 12:28 am

      Hell, why not? We’re gonna end up with a democrat anyway. We would at least half half a chance to get half a Republican elected.

  3. dogsmaw says:
    March 12, 2017 at 12:24 am

    Heres a cartoon 🙂

  4. dreamboat annie says:
    March 12, 2017 at 12:34 am

    I’ve been listening to this song all day

  5. citizen817 says:
    March 12, 2017 at 12:36 am

    I love this song for Legal Immigrants

  6. joshua says:
    March 12, 2017 at 12:53 am

    daylight savings time changeover

  7. Wisconsam says:
    March 12, 2017 at 12:54 am

    All Hail the Power of Jesus’ Name

  8. Garrison Hall says:
    March 12, 2017 at 12:58 am

    Sigh . . . Texas . . .

  9. nimrodman says:
    March 12, 2017 at 1:01 am

    Ain’t modern feminism just grand?

    “… reducing the number of cars on the road is a gender issue because their prevalence in Swedish cities results in men taking space away from women.

    “Cars are driven largely by men so by giving a lot of space to cars; we’re giving a lot of space to men — at the expense of women …”

    Swedish Minister: Reducing Car Numbers a ‘Gender Equality Issue’ as They’re ‘Driven Mostly by Men’
    http://www.breitbart.com/london/2017/03/10/sweden-car-feminism-driven-mostly-men/

