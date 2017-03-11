Vice President Mike Pence Healthcare Speech In Louisville Kentucky…

On Saturday in Louisville, Ky., Vice President Mike Pence spoke about President Donald Trump’s plan to repeal and replace ObamaCare. Anyone else notice Kentucky Senators Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul were not present?

“The ObamaCare nightmare is about to end. … Virtually every promise with ObamaCare has been broken,” Pence said, adding Kentucky is one of the many states negatively affected by the Affordable Care Act.

Pence promised that ObamaCare would not continue, since it has been a top priority of the Trump administration to repeal and replace the program.

