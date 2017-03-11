Vice President Mike Pence Healthcare Speech In Louisville Kentucky…

On Saturday in Louisville, Ky., Vice President Mike Pence spoke about President Donald Trump’s plan to repeal and replace ObamaCare. Anyone else notice Kentucky Senators Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul were not present?
.
“The ObamaCare nightmare is about to end. … Virtually every promise with ObamaCare has been broken,” Pence said, adding Kentucky is one of the many states negatively affected by the Affordable Care Act.
Pence promised that ObamaCare would not continue, since it has been a top priority of the Trump administration to repeal and replace the program.
Advertisements
Ryancare is simply Obamacare lite, and it simply will not pass.
Full repeal of Ocare, then craft a correct health bill that the Senate Ds will surely vote against…
Then use their intransigence against them in next year’s elections…
Super majority in the Senate is a worthy goal.
Otherwise, if Ryancare passes, the Republicans will inherit the full disaster of the previous administration, proving once again: the Rs are their worst enemy.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Why do you want to make so much work for yourself and then toss your efforts to the wind to see if it all comes down perfectly in place? Not gonna happen as u dream it.
Trump has to take care of people on OCare now, provide a pathway for people to buy their own insurance if they want it and make sure the Medicaid recipients aren’t stranded.
LikeLiked by 9 people
The Democrats were able to pass this atrocity with no Democrat defections, no prior reading of the bill, and a president who lied about the plan. Seven years of symbolic votes by Republicans to repeal the bill and promises to replace it. Trump is elected President, and the Republicans revert to their same old tired narratives of we can not repeal and replace, it will be years before we can do anything, and the litany of excuses that define them. The anti-Trumpers in the Republican Party were shocked by President Trump’s victory and knew the spotlight would be shined on their hypocrisy and Democrat leanings.
We shall see what happens.
LikeLiked by 2 people
difference between now and then is NUMBERS…. even if all the GOP agreed on a repeal replace plan they don’t have the NUMBERS to pass it.. What 8 dem’s are going to vote to repeal/replace obamacare?
LikeLiked by 4 people
You are correct that they do not have all Republicans on board. The Republicans do not have the numbers and that works out perfectly for the RINOs who will drag their feet on any agenda item Trump puts forward. We know who and what they are and will continue to support the President in his battle for the people.
LikeLike
even if ALL republicans agreed on one plan they do not have enough votes to pass it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I agree. What I am trying to say is the Republicans are continuing to bicker amongst themselves, so it leaves the electorate with a feeling of no confidence. We will worry about the Democrats when there is a plan not the other way around.
LikeLike
There is no requirement for 60 votes in our Constitution.It only calls for a simple majority. The 60 vote threshold you hear so much about is a rule that Robert Byrd introduced in 1975 to require 60 votes to end debate(filibuster). The nuclear option is a myth.
LikeLike
please explain how such a rule can be changed back to pre Byrd? and would we want to do that? that would give democrats when they will have power again one day to push through anything they want.. which is why going nuke on this now is the wrong way to go.
LikeLike
If you give every single member in the Senate 48 hours to debate, then there is no 60 vote required, it goes to a 50+1 vote.
LikeLike
how many members x 48 hrs = ? what deadline? – Congress critters can barely put in 8 days a month mind you and there is a deadline with a small window for tax reform – so your argument is a non starter
LikeLike
Where are the 51 votes to change the rule, Karen?
LikeLike
You are correct, 60 votes is needed to end debate, it has nothing to do with the actual vote. If they want to get it through, they could give every Senator a set period of time..say 48hours to debate, after that is over it goes to a standard 50+1 vote to pass
LikeLike
I agree.
LikeLike
No he doesn’t have to do that. The Constitution doesn’t contemplate anything like that.
LikeLike
I don’t care what gets passed or doesn’t get passed. Trump owns it and the results. It is his job to get it done right. If he doesn’t get it right he’ll have more work to do to fix that. Trump is not the guy to accept failure.
LikeLiked by 1 person
UNDERSTAND No one here supports RyanCare; it’s really that these “supporters of RyanCare” are putting all of their hope in this “3-Phase Plan” :
(they are supporters of The Plan NOT RyanCare)
1. Pass reconciliation legislation targeting the financial mechanisms.
2. HHS rewrites rules.
3. New laws are proposed by a full congress to adjust ObamaCare and add to it, and laws debated/passed.
#3 will be when a stake is put through the heart of ObamaCare alledgedly. I have NO FAITH that this will be done. Past behavior is usually a good indicator of Future behavior. And I don’t think the GOPe just all of a sudden “got some good ole’ MAGA religion”.
The (fake) “principled” conservatives have a better plan (Rand Paul’s). And it is better than Ryan’s but SD wrote something yesterday that made me think — Rand has no sponsors for his Bill and he is not really trying to gain any. Suspicious behavior – he isn’t serious either IMHO. This is Republicans being their ridiculous selves.
Again in the end we have to just trust President Trump because he is all we have. I don’t know what is gonna happen after his 8 years are up as President. He is the only one that cares IMHO. The Dims are empty – they gave their all in Obama and FAILED. The GOPe/NTs give me no faith in their abilities — it’s like they don’t want to win or govern or do anything constructve for America — Trump has to force them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t understand something about #2. I was hearing on TV that those changes cannot be announce now, for some reason even if Tom Price wanted to he was statutorily prevented from saying what he would do with regulations.
Why? Why can’t he outline his plans on regulations? Or is this just more “you’ll have to wait to find out what’s in it?”
LikeLike
Hmm I didn’t hear that, I was searching for that information but couldn’t find anything. All I found was maybe this is the reason, (article written 2/10/17) “Last week, the Trump administration submitted a proposed rule to the Office of Management and Budget. The details haven’t yet been released to the public, but the rule aims to stabilize the Obamacare markets, likely through the changes reference above.
Once the details are released, it’s Price who will oversee the efforts to provide relief for insurers” Maybe that is why Price cannot announce anything.
But Tom Price can do a number on Obamacare all by himself too. So #2 can be used, it sounds like, even if RyanCare is not passed. http://dailysignal.com/2017/02/10/how-tom-price-can-begin-to-unravel-obamacare-from-inside-the-agency-that-implemented-it/
LikeLiked by 1 person
“But Tom Price can do a number on Obamacare all by himself too.”
Replace ‘Tom Price’ with John Roberts and we’re back to 2009/2010 Charlie Brown…
Love,
Lucy
LikeLike
Well said. And I like how President Trump is telling naysayers to weigh in with their suggestions. If our representatives just whine and don’t recommend solutions, then they should resign from office. I’m sick of the nasty tone and attitudes coming from our paid for, elected representatives.
Imagine if we tried whining like that just one day at work. We’d be escorted out of the building….
Lie you, I’m trusting Trump, and know he will give this his all. I also believe he has a plan B if it’s needed. And note that both President and Vice President are working today…along with Trump’s key staff.
LikeLike
I’m not a supporter of Ryancare. I’m a supporter of Trump.
LikeLike
Uh….this is a House bill, Rand’s bill as Rand said is for the House..if it passes the house then obviously he would put up the full Senate Bill with Co-Sponsors
LikeLike
Obama owns PPACA not Trump . President Trump did run on Repeal and Replace . No one like Ryan or Ryan Care , It would not matter id the Bill was called Cruzcare , Kasich care , Rubio care the ” plan ” to repeal would be the same as We Do NOT have 60 votes for a clean repeal . Period
The 2016 GOP Repeal was a Budgetary Reconciliation Bill vetoed by “KING ” Obama. Once a Reconciliation Bill is vetoed its Dead , done ! A new Reconciliation or resolution needs to be written and that is what the Ryan Bill is …
Its the only way to begin to dismantle Obamacare right now, We could wait and hope that we gain (8) seats or better but , then what ? Another year of legislation !
Personally , I do not care if it implodes as I am w/o care that was stolen from me due to Obamacare . I worked and paid into BCBS PPO for over 35 years It was 698.00 a month for two adults prior to ACA , then 1300.00 a month , to 1700.00 a month and , if I wanted to keep it last Dec. it would have cost me 3600.00 a month !
ACA was no better in premium cost with a 10,000 deductible , loss of my physicians and hospital .
This is NOT Trumps Fault !
Obama , the DNC that passed without reading and the GOP that funded the Bill PPACA OWN THIS MESS !
LikeLike
What part of full repeal of ObamaCare not having enough votes do you not understand?
They don’t even have 40 votes in the Senate for “full repeal”.
You’re flogging a dead horse.
LikeLiked by 11 people
and thats why it should just be left to die on its own, its on life support as is.
pull the plug and let it go.
more leverage to replace that way
LikeLiked by 2 people
I disagree. Think about the numbers of people who can’t get treatment and would lose insurance if the Republicans do nothing. Now is the time to do something so that journalists don’t put the consequences of doing nothing on Republicans. Some of us said that we needed to vote for Republicans, and now we have the consequences, like this, of other Republicans losing their Senate races. The Freedom Caucus people wanted Paul Ryan to be speaker and rationalized that he was the best option after John Boehner retired. If we want different representation, WE have to go to local meetings, sacrifice entertainment, and rearrange our priorities. We are responsible for our representation, and we shouldn’t fault Republicans in Congress for our failures and refusals to find good representation.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Problem with your solution, Agzary, is that the MSM will make SURE that President Trump is blamed for “letting it fail” and not fixing it. He owns healthcare now, and he knows it. Trust in his approach and negotiation skills. He’s won so far hasn’t he?
LikeLiked by 7 people
Absolutely right – if Obamacare fails outright for ANY reason, they will blame Trump and the moonbats will have narrative where they have NOTHING right now. I could write the Democrat attack ads myself. No – people who think they’re smarter than Trump on this – sorry, but no.
There is a reason that Rand Paul is not President. He’s a lovable ideologue, not a tactician. Trump got more out of military school than most military. And he is modeling his approach on successful wars, avoiding the pitfalls of the failures.
There is a reason Dem trolls are trying to push Trump’s supporters into bad tactics. I refuse to be a part of it. Trump sees the winning path, and I’m starting to see it too. The fact that Trump saw it a long time ago, apparently, is more than impressive, but I think he had help from one of the very old enemies of Ocare, who is also a master tactician. In fact, let me say this.
I believe that Trump would be following a similar path, even if he had the votes to do a full repeal right now.
If you disagree, then I suggest you are not considering two things: (1) 100% assurance that we never get into single payer, no matter how ALL things turn out, and (2) greatest chance for the ENTIRE Trump agenda to succeed YUGELY. Factor those in, and this path makes the most sense.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Attack ads already started, even WITHOUT failure of any kind.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Allow me to spell it out even more clearly. Trump is skirting the edge of a TRAP that he saw well ahead of time. The media will help Trump own all negatives – even ones that haven’t happened.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Meh, you’re free to do as you’re told and vote for whomever THEY choose. Just look at how many grassroot republican candidates were undermined by the republican party (pulling funding, supporting the democrat, running spoilers, smearing in the press). Unfortunately it takes big money to run for office despite some good candidates.
As for people who won’t get treatment/lose insurance if things stay the same – I don’t think there is 100% certainty this will be fixed short of Ryan getting to step 3 of his plan. Some people will still see premiums rise and options limited, others will have the same terrible experience they currently have with medicaid/low-quality plans. Tough decisions all around. I’ve said before I’d rather leave Obamacare to die as is, with Democrats on the hook (and a rallying cry for 2018) while Repubs work on tax reform but I will back whatever Republican plan ultimately comes down because what other option do we have?
LikeLiked by 1 person
The insurance bill affects tax reform. People need to find people to get elected to positions in local Republican parties, too, so that the leadership is different and has no opportunities to put establishment candidates in office. The government we have is “of the people” according to our founding documents, so having apathetic attitudes just helps the same candidates win and keeps the same GOP leadership in place.
LikeLike
Everything affects tax reform, its a bad excuse. Obamacare is a huge concern (relating to taxes) only if the Republicans want to pass tax reform without 60 votes (aka by reconciliation like they are trying to do with Obamacare). I am simply advocating Republicans put out the tax reform bill as summarized here https://assets.donaldjtrump.com/trump-tax-reform.pdf and try to pass it the old fashion way, working to get some Democrat support to break 60, which I think is possible given the last election. While the administration uses its capital to move forward gimmick-free tax reform they lessen the attention on Obamacare and use tax reform as their 2018 platform.
What is a worse media narrative: Trump is responsible for your terrible healthcare and wants grandma and children to die or Trump is giving tax breaks to the wealthy/corporations. The former occurs with Obamacare being the Republican focus, the latter if its tax reform – I think more people are numb and apathetic to tax reform than healthcare. This is all just spit balling though as we already know the direction Republicans are taking.
LikeLike
Yes some people will have a rough time. But if the Reps can’t agree, then they can’t agree. I think the time is not ripe for this change politically, and we’ll go down in flames with O’Care then address it next year again when people are really willing to deal.
LikeLike
President Trump has explained that also how many times now he love to sit back and watch it implode he can’t because people would be even more hurt then what they currently are with obamacare. There is a lot wrapped into the horrible obamacare he sees the big picture.
LikeLiked by 5 people
It’s not up to him. If Congress doesn’t pass a bill, there’s nothing he can do.
LikeLike
We cannot just let it die……Would you want to go into the midterms or the 2020 elections with the charge you stripped 30 million people of their health insurance?
Me neither…..
LikeLiked by 4 people
The Dems will be voting against this, and most Reps will vote for it, so even it fails the blame is mostly on Dem candidates for reelection.
LikeLike
Although Pelosi might just be sneaky enough to have some Dems vote for it.
LikeLike
If we go into 2020 and Phase 3 hasn’t bean running for at least 2 years we are screwed as well.This was written in a locked room. We don’t know what we are getting in phase 2. Phase 3 is what Trump ran on.
First we stop pushing. That won’t work either.
Layout the plan with all 3 phases.
We need 8 votes. Send Trump out to get them. Lay out what is about to happen in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Aetna , Metlife, Travelers, none to big to fail. The insurance companies bought into this, if they fail, they can pound sand.
Target these 8 people. Tell their constituents what’s going to happen to their insurance.
Make the POINT if we don’t change it, it will fail and layout a step by step process of how that is going to happen.
If we can’t get the votes, move on to this. “The Simple Way to Repeal Obamacare”
http://www.nationalreview.com/article/422085/can-reconciliation-repeal-obamacare
Then we have done everything we could do.
It will still be Obamacare, and the Democrats and the Rhinos will own it.
LikeLike
“What part of full repeal of ObamaCare not having enough votes do you not understand?”
You are talking to a
LikeLiked by 4 people
Not to mention, this is the HOUSE bill, and it hasn’t even gone through the full “regular order” in the House yet. Some of the most objectionable parts of “Ryancare” can be mitigated or eliminated (or replaced with something less “Obamacare-y”) during House passage, and even those might get “reconciled” out of the Senate bill.
What Ryan has proposed could morph substantially, and so long as it retains those parts that make it a “privileged” bill that can be voted under the “reconciliation” rules then it fits the “Three Prong” approach.
The key thing is, gut Obamacare and then let Dr. Price get to work using the broad dictatorial “… Secretary shall determine” latitude that Obama, Reid, and Pelosi NEVER dreamed would fall into the hands of a GOP president and HHS Secretary, let alone a President like Trump and a Secretary like Dr. Price.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I seem to recall the story we were all told by our GOP reps and pundits after Obamacare was passed to not worry – hold hope because that great conservative John Roberts will strike it down.
Yeah, uh-huh…
I also recall the great christian conservative GWB telling us he had to work against capitalism to save capitalism or some such nonsense.
Seems we are taking another kick at the football pinning ‘hope for change’ on a single or handful of people again – this time the GOP is writing and thereby doubling-down and owning the results of an UNCONSTITUTIONAL law.
Ya see, ya gotta destroy the CONSTITUTION of these United States in order to save it.
LikeLike
Folks, not to worry, Trump will get the votes he needs to get the bill that is needed to unburden small business and enable business to hire full time workers instead of part timers.
Yes, it will likely be close to the current bill, and yes Rand and conservative will back it. Wait and see.
Later if more bill improvement is needed, after 2018 there will be more Senate Repubs. And DhimmiRats will be more willing to work, (or not in which care Dhimmi’s will crater even more).
LikeLiked by 1 person
12 Republicans in the Senate would vote against? After making that promise in 4 elections? Who?
LikeLike
I hate O-care as much as anyone. But if you think repeal with no replacement (because Dems will block any replace in Senate) is a winning political strategy….well I have a nice bridge in Brooklyn I’d like to sell you. The GOP will get destroyed from the resulting pain & suffering that will occur to millions and we can bye bye to the House in 2018. Same way Dems lost the House in 2010. Let’s be smart and pass a replacement that actually works and doesn’t throw millions off their insurance coverage, even crappy O-care coverage.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s March 2017 now, and primaries start in a few months. Are we working on finding candidates now? The establishment of both parties is, so we need to start thinking about the general election in 2018, when Republicans could lose Congress.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ethically POTUS cannot allow the Obama care to just fail and leave people without a healthcare. Trump is the leader and a responsible leader does not willfully cause harm.
As a Christian I reject totally to cause such harm.
POTUS is doing the best for us under the circumstances. He did not create the mess and it seems the Rinos and the purists do not give a fling. We now see the character of people we put into office. Both sides of republicans should be hiding. The democrats are a total loss .
Just keep track who supports POTUS and who does not. They need to be pummeled until they see the light.
LikeLike
Not sure about Dems blocking replacement it in the Senate, if it’s that or nothing. In 2018, a lot of Dems are up for reelection.
LikeLike
SD is right on RINOCARE and looking at the end result. People, deplorables are not buying into it because they do not trust RYAN to do phase 2 let alone phase 3. We been lied to so many times by the GOPe and that time has ended. What might help is TRUMP not RYAN or some other RINOGOPe member do the following: 1. If RINOCARE is implemented all waviers of OBAMACARE are gone immediately including politicans and there staffs. They are now on RINOCARE, no exceptions! 2. TRUMP gives deadlines when Phase 2 and Phase 3 get implemented. No different than building a Real Estate project. Finished on time and under budget. If TRUMP can commit to that, then maybe some support will be generated for the end result of RINOCARE. TRUMP will own it then if he likes it or not.
LikeLike
It’s Tom Price that’s supposed to work the magic in Phase 2, but we’re told he is not even allowed to say what he would do. That makes no sense, why would it be illegal for him to say what he will aim for with regulations?
LikeLike
This deplorable isn’t buying into it on it’s own lack of merit.
LikeLike
If you do nothing, people will still have high premiums/deductibles. I think maybe there’s a fallacy that removing Obamacare and having nothing resets the clock to before Obamacare. We can’t go back in time to 2008 as if nothing changed, as if there were no casualties from this law.
If you let it collapse and do nothing, then I’d have to agree it is the republican’s fault and let blood land where it may.
LikeLike
I agree PaleRider. Why is Pence pushing Ryancare? I found this quote:
“It’s a stinking pile of garbage. …It’s not a Republican, conservative bill. …One thing that I’ve maintained is that this bill was written with the help of the insurance companies, just like Obamacare. That’s why it looks so similar.“ — Republican Rep Thomas Massie on the new GOP healthcare bill
Again, its all about the insurance companies and bailing them out a 2nd time with taxpayer money. Who gets their money from insurance co’s? Ryan and the GOPe. This is why I don’t like this bill. Get rid of Ocare. Use the Rand bill in the Senate and the Freedom Caucus’s bill in the house (that passed in 2015). Pence is a real problem here by yakking in Trump’s ear that this is the way to go when it will lead to massive midterm losses for republicans who have to go back and say nothing’s really changed (to appease the left so they won’t scream grandma is going over the cliff) which will infuriate those that wanted a change to Ocare.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“wanted a change FROM Ocare” – sorry about the typo.
LikeLike
Maybe we should call it Ryan-Pence care and ruin their political life for ever.
LikeLike
Trump should push full repeal, which is what he ran on. Then Republucans can figure out how to fix the healthcare industry the Democrats broke, which will take some time to get right.
LikeLike
It’s very simple, they need to do a clean repeal, put a 2 year hold for those presently on Obamacare,and then come up with something that is NOT run by the government which RINOCare and ObamaCare are.
LikeLike
Stated correctly: the Rs are their own worst enemy.
(Sundance, any chance of an ‘edit’ option in the future?)
LikeLiked by 5 people
This is an excellent blog post at Cowboy Libertarian “Remember the Words of The Gipper”
…. Republicans should heed the words of Ronald Reagan who 50 years ago this April in 1967 shortly after he was sworn in as Governor told a group of California conservatives the following:
“Within our tent there will be many arguments and divisions over approach and method and even those we choose to implement our philosophy. Seldom, if ever, will we raise a cheer signifying unanimous approval of the decisions reached. But if our philosophy is to prevail, we must at least pledge unified support of the ultimate decision. Unity does not require unanimity of thought”.
Reagan was interested in getting the job done and advancing conservative ideals.
But he also understood the limitations of what was politically possible. He also understood that change wouldn’t come with the passage of one or two pieces of legislation. And if you didn’t get everything the first time you kept coming back.
Today’s crop of Republicans who love to quote Reagan should read what he actually said and understand its meaning.
So here is your Cowboy Wisdom for the Week.
“Only a buzzard feeds on their friends”.
Republicans need to stop feeding on each other which only gives comfort to Democrats, the New York Times and the Washington establishment.
They ought to be feeding on the decaying carcass of the Democrat Party by passing legislation that will help lift up those desperate Americans who put their faith in them at the ballot box last November.
They have been handed a golden opportunity to restore America.
If they fail they will only have to look in the mirror to find someone to blame.
The choice is simple. Be bold or be gone.
http://cowboylibertarian.com/blog/post/2017/03/11/Remember-the-Words-of-The-Gipper.aspx
LikeLiked by 2 people
Remember, if we don’t work to find good candidates in the primaries, Democrats would get back control of Congress, so we need to stop complaining on the Internet, go to meetings, and recruit good candidates who can win. We shouldn’t complain when we refuse to get involved and think we are not somewhat responsible for this situation.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Tea party found a few good candidates.
Who went to DC, inhaled sweet Swamp gas and stabbed us in the back.
LikeLike
RichieM, it’s about getting people elected to local and state leadership of the GOP, too, so that the composition of the leadership is different. I understand how hard this is going to be, but we need to make an effort (go to meetings, find candidates, get elected to committees and offices, etc.) instead of just complaining.
LikeLike
how did that work out for Reagan and amnesty and the promises made to him in return for giving amnesty, which has cost us california and may yet cost the nation.
these people are not gods nor infallible.
LikeLike
Reagan got snookered because he made the mistake of thinking he’d made a deal with honorable Demonrats on the Left.
Today there are NO honorable people on the Left.
LikeLike
I imagine the question to be rhetorical, the answer is republicans HATE Trumps base:
Rush Limbaugh on Obamacare 2.0: ‘Why Do the Republicans Want to Hurt Trump’s Base?’
Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh questioned why Congressional Republicans seem determined to inflict pain on Trump’s economically-struggling base with their healthcare bill on Friday.
https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/daily/2017/03/10/the-limbaugh-health-care-reform-plan/
LikeLike
Reagan also passed amnesty, liked the New Deal and never reduced spending.
LikeLike
Thank you! Geesh. Let’s stop eating our own and being Monday morning quarterbacks. Unless you’ve ever tried to drain the D.C. swamp, I’m so not interested in your criticism of our relentless winner, Trump. As for this deplorable, I’m not a supporter of Ryan’s bill. But if Trump wants it passed, I for sure have his back. The whining is tiresome. Would the naysayer’s rather have Hillary? Cause if Trump’s plan is torpedoed, she’ll be back.
LikeLike
relying on future legislative actions is a YUGE mistake.
I know we all voted for and like what Trump was saying, but he is in a world of viscous snakes and scorpions and he is not infallible.
obamacare 2.0 is unacceptable, relying on ryan/mcconnel is unacceptable.
let obamacare die of natural causes as its close to doing.
we love Trump, but hes just a man, the echo chamber and trashing people opposed to this action is getting kind of old, the time to make a difference is BEFORE the actions have taken place, ryancare is bad.
learn from experiences here folks.
Too bad their were not more pearl clutching, fainting couch occupying, should have voted mondale whiners out there when Reagan gave amnesty to millions of illegals and not getting the other part of the “bargain” he struck in the process.
but its ok, reagn knew what he was doing, is a god, 4D chess master yada yada yada…..
we know this, he was even great enough to give us the bushes.
infallible, just like Trump.
and this is not a hit on Trump, but the growing sycophancy needs to stop, reality and accountability needs to replace it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ryancare is better than ObamaCare.
Secretary Price’s stage two modifications will be better than ObamaCare and RyanCare.
Both the budget and the tax reform initiatives are dependent on the financial problems inherent within ObamaCare being addressed first.
LikeLiked by 11 people
without legislative fixes, anything price does can be undone by the next secretary.
all this will end up being is a repair to obamacare making it permanent, bailing out ins. companies with tax dollars.
as i said, relying on a legislature that loves obamacare is a yuge mistake.
just let obamacare die instead of rebranding it.
LikeLike
azgary …. one big problem: you let Obama Care die or collapse; guess who gets blamed for it???? No not the demoncrats, Pres. Trump and the Repubs.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well then the GOP had better do a REALLY GOOD JOB leading up to the 2018 midterms, and get to 60 votes in the Senate.
Unlike so many “Rs” Donald Trump is not ashamed to toot his own horn and claim credit for the party.
I still cringe when I recall the GOP Senator who jumped ship in the leadup to the midterms (I forget which ones … 2006? 2010? 2014?). The Democrats had a real problem, and the more partisan GOP was ready to club them with with it all the way to election day. Then this tool (it wasn’t McCain, but it might have been Lindsey Graham) joined with the Democrats to help defuse the ticking time bomb, chiding his colleagues for “playing politics” instead of “doing the People’s business” and “solving the problem”.
LikeLike
Then you have to make sure that the Republicans have a supermajority in the Congress so that Obamacare can be fully repealed. But for now we have to accept this process to unwind the aspects of OCare with the current vote threshold of 51 Senate Republicans.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And just lose the gains we have made in the house and Senate because we stripped poor people of their health coverage? No thank you.
LikeLike
the obamacare2 will hurt in the midterms and may just lead to a democrat potus in 2020
LikeLike
Not a chance. The people support providing healthcare insurance to poor people. Just not the crazy Obama Care. We would be the only civilized country in the Western world who did not….. This is Ameriça and there is no excuse not to.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I agree SD…. I will support whatever TRUMP tells us we need to pass in order for him to fix this mess….
LikeLiked by 1 person
If it’s so great, pass a clean repeal deal and debate the merits of this plan. No passing it to see what’s in it. If you can’t get the votes for repeal, then let it die on its own and then talk about how you’ll fix it. The Democrats own this 100%.
LikeLike
I think Trump’s statement about ‘it is a start’, says it all. He is actively seeking others’ ideas; he’ll make them put up or shut up by giving them all a chance to ‘be on the stage’. He will pit them against each other and make them ‘compete’ for the best ideas just like he does in business, ending up with the best solution. And he will do it in the public’s eye; no hiding behind their party. At least, that’s what I’m hoping for.
So when the GOPe’s say they don’t like it; they need to provide THEIR solution to the American people. Just repealing it will NOT fly with the public, because it is not practical. Letting it fail and blaming the Democrats when they could have done something with it won’t fly with the public either. He’s taking the best path available to him as President. Just help out with any ideas you can contribute, and pray for his success.
LikeLike
I saw an interview in which Rand Paul didn’t seem to be afraid of repeal then replace. Even when challenged with the “but but but millions will lose their healthcare!”
Actually millions may lose their health +insurance+. Small difference.
I guess my point is I found it brave of Rand Paul to be willing to tell people “no” at least that’s how I interpreted it.
LikeLike
The fact that many conservatives do not like it is a red flag to me.
LikeLike
The same conservatives who have not gotten anything done over the past 7 years?
LikeLiked by 5 people
Don’t confuse conservatives with RINOs.
LikeLike
The same conservative who voted for Cruz because they had good judgement?
LikeLike
Yep……. Those same ones…..
LikeLike
A 1000 LIKES to you JT………
LikeLike
These conservatives wanted the current speaker. Should we trust them or not?
LikeLike
These representatives need to be realistic, and so do we. If we want a true repeal, we need to start working to get 60 senators in 2018. Democrats are.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They tried to change speakers, Ryan won.
Nehlen is considering running against him again.
LikeLike
I was absolutely DISGUSTED with the Freedom Caucus when they forced Boehner to “vacate the chair” WITHOUT A CANDIDATE TO REPLACE HIM!
Ready-Fire-Aim. Stupids.
LikeLike
Non of the Freedom Caucus volunteered to be speaker..?
LikeLike
AFVet, look at the links I posted in another comment. Most of them DID vote for him, and so we should question their judgement on other things, too. No, he could not have been their favorite, but in conversations, the representatives thought he was good enough to be a voice for conservatism.
LikeLike
There was another guy that challenged Ryan.
I can’t recall his name now.
LikeLike
I think it was Webster, but again, most of the representatives did not vote for him and settled on who the speaker is now instead of holding out for another representative.
LikeLike
Camilla, please check the record on “these conservatives wanted the current speaker”.
LikeLike
I did, and most of the Freedom Caucus people were in favor of him becoming speaker. No, he did not get their endorsement, but most of them DID vote for him. I would ask that other people who think these representatives didn’t go back and do some more research.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/fuming-over-ryan-some-conservative-voices-turn-on-the-freedom-caucus/2015/10/25/8194f3ce-7999-11e5-a958-d889faf561dc_story.html
http://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/paul-ryan-speaker-election_us_586e8161e4b099cdb0fbdf8d
LikeLike
Millions of people were negatively impacted by Obamacare with increased premiums, losing healthy care, losing doctors of their choice, and the list goes on. Obamacare threw the healthcare system into a tailspin, but I guess that is perfectly fine when the Democrats do it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Everyone in the COUNTRY lost their insurance under Obamacare. Then they got a really expensive, very high-deductible plan to replace it.
Even if there was no “break” in coverage every single policy in the United States was “repealed and replaced” under the 2009 ACA.
And no f–ks were given.
LikeLike
Ahem…
Exactly
Thank you
LikeLike
No one is going to lose their government insurance! The effective date won’t be immediate.
LikeLike
OT but I wanted to pass this along.
This concerns government overspending and the massive challenge it will be to stop it.
https://www.cagw.org/critical-waste-115th
LikeLike
The whole argument, “but x million people will lose their health insurance” is a canard. There are already safety nets at the state and federal level for the poor and destitute to get care if they need it. There are also millions of people who choose not to have health insurance but can afford it. As soon as people realize the federal government is getting out of the health insurance business I guarantee you people will wake up and start doing things on their own.
Trump should be focusing all his attention on tax cuts, job stimulation, and the disassembling of the regulatory state. Everything else is a detriment to his presidency.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I agree 100%
LikeLiked by 1 person
You do realize the Budget and any Tax Reform plan is dependent on ObamaCare modifications right?
ObamaCare is a tax.
If you want Trump to focus on tax cuts, you have to deal with the biggest “tax drivers”, and that requires addressing ObamaCare.
The budget and tax reform are intertwined with ObamaCare.
LikeLiked by 8 people
than he should let it implode and the politicians that were against it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Reread that post until you understand it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
We should not have to understand anything other than complete repeal. Then the govt can get out of the healthcare business.
LikeLike
It could take 3 years or more to implode. There isn’t time. And besides it will blow a hole in the deficit and cause suffering for millions. Not a viable solution.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Absolutely. I firmly believe that those who only want repeal have not thought this through.
LikeLiked by 2 people
ostriches – heads in the sand – “I refuse to listen “
LikeLike
I’ll say it again. Trump owns the whole thing. This is not a one shot deal. If he gets 60% this go, the next go maybe 20% more, etc. until he gets everything needed to make America Great. There is always executive action in the interim, like he has done already.
LikeLiked by 3 people
There are senate rules that need to be considered.
If they jump the gun, the whole thing will be an effort in futility.
It should be simpler but it’s not.
There isn’t a big enough republican majority in the senate for a slam dunk.
LikeLike
For those who care to know WHY Obamacare is the current priority:
Over the past two years, both the House and Senate passed bills repealing Obamacare, with the vast majority of Republicans voting for them.
The GOP also moved several piecemeal bills (or at least held hearings on them) in the House. Bottom line, they thought the groundwork was already laid on the issue and, believe it or not, there was far more internal consensus on Obamacare than tax reform.
Rep. Kevin Brady, the chairman of the tax-writing House Ways and Means Committee, said Wednesday as his committee took its first action on the repeal proposal: “It follows nearly 200 hearings held in the House since Obamacare’s enactment — over 35 in our Committee alone — as well as numerous Ways and Means bills considered and approved by the House.”
Trump has said as recently as Tuesday, however, that he knows what kind of tax plan he wants after Obamacare’s repeal is finished.
“As you know, after that we work on the tax cut,” Trump said during a meeting Tuesday in the East Room with the GOP House Whip team. “We’re going to be planning a major tax cut. I know exactly what we’re looking at. Most of us know exactly the plan. It’s going to put our country in great shape and we’re going to reduce taxes for companies and for people, and I can use the word again, massively.”
Third: Procedurally, Republicans have left themselves no choice
As soon as Republicans passed a budget resolution in January that included reconciliation instructions related to Obamacare, they were locked into this window.
As it stands, Hill leaders are doing Obamcare repeal-plus under the fiscal year 2017 budget window. So long as they want to pass this proposal only needing 51 votes in the Senate, they must do Obamacare repeal now.
The minute they move onto the next fiscal year’s budget, those January instructions disappear, as does their window to advance repeal with a simple majority.
Along those same lines, they also want to move tax reform via reconciliation for the same simple majority vote reasons. This explains why the window for Obamacare action is so small right now: Republicans move now or they lose the ability to do it all together, or they resubmit reconciliation instructions on Obamacare in fiscal year 2018 and lose the ability to tax reform via that mechanism.
Rock, meet hard place.
On top of all of that, there’s one final, not-so-small issue: the in-the-weeds budgetary mechanism that is reconciliation contains a key restriction. The procedure requires, over the long-term, the bill to reduce the deficit over a period of time. Moving the Obamacare bill would, as designed, reduce taxes while reducing spending. This drop in the overall baseline would allow Republicans to pursue a central element of their tax reform priorities: making it revenue neutral….
http://www.cnn.com/2017/03/09/politics/tax-reform-obamacare-congress-republicans/
Trump should be releasing part one of his 2 part Tax Reform plan soon (second comes end of April) so it will be interesting to see how everything lines up. I think we can all agree Republicans in Congress need to be better at messaging and showing a unified front publicly even if that’s not the case behind the scenes.
LikeLike
Sundance you are right. Obamacare is a smoke and mirrors. It’s just a big TAX on the people. They could care less about your health. It’s all about the money and how much they can get in their pockets.PDT knows this and it has to be dealt with because it affects his jobs bill, the jobs he is creating and the company’s who are creating those jobs.
LikeLike
Exactly. He can’t get his tax plan though without dealing with this and, correct me if I’m wrong, President’s Trump’s plans for the return of jobs depend on him getting his tax reforms though.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The problem is ObamaCare is so tied up in tax policy, you have to deal with it before you can do tax cuts.
LikeLike
Rand Paul is great. He lists all of these great ideas. Then someone asks him how he is going to get 60 votes in the Senate. He says “It’s not my fault if people don’t vote for it”.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Rand Paul is dealing and so is Trump. We don’t know what they agree to for the next round in the future when more seats are won in 2018. Anyone think Trump won’t get more seats? LOL Good luck to the self-destructing DhimmiRats.
LikeLike
President Trump is not responsible for us getting more seats, WE are. We are in this situation because people thought someone else was responsible for running for office and selecting candidates.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah in other words, his strategy is political suicide.
LikeLike
Why go for the win when you can lose “on principle”?
IT’S THE CONSERVATIVE WAY!
LikeLiked by 1 person
That is why Rand is not president.
LikeLiked by 2 people
No idea if you’re analysis is correct or not? If it is correct, then Trump needs to know about this. I don’t think that there’s any way to produce and pass a “great’ repeal/replace plan with these idiots in congress. Many of them are using the supposedly difficult repeal/replace process as a way to obfuscate and delay and corrupt the outcome.
LikeLike
Repeal it, period. Any attempt at replacement will not produce anything worthwhile, it is against Congress’ (unpublished) mandate to destroy the middle class. How many governmental programs need to fail before we realize that is their ultimate intention? The federal government needs to be reined in, the more power they are unconstitutionally granted to meddle in our lives, the worse the results for all Americans.
LikeLike
How?
We don’t have the votes.
We don’t have the votes.
We don’t have the votes.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Is this proven? Is it a fact, like gravity, that no Democrats will vote for something better? They may indeed not vote for this because its not any better.
Obamacare was/is devastating to Democrats. It put Scott Brown into Ted Kennedy’s seat in Massachusetts for a term.
During the Obama years, the Democrat Party lost 12 governorships, 900 state legislature seats, 69 House seats and 13 Senate seats. Big chunk of it is obviously due to Obamacare.
Its financially unraveling now.
Yet somehow its an “inevitable-just-lay-back-and-enjoy-it-known-fact” that Democrats will absolutely refuse something better. So certain is it, a better approach doesn’t even need to be provided as an option to consider and go on record with!
Yes, it is so absolutely certain we don’t have the votes to repair a failing, bankrupt system, we might as well just get on board ourselves. Fix some marginal problems like making it illegal to ask about enrollee immigration status, etc. That will really help in 2018. We saved Obamacare!
Because everything is all a big Jenga puzzle … no tax reform and no budget reform without saving Obamacare! Because these things are impossible, just like anti-gravity! Legislation is as immutable … like trying to make red green. Because we know it in our heads so it must be true even without trying a good alternative. Plus, its urgent it be done right away! Especially before people start looking at the situtation too closely.
LikeLike
The “piecemeal” bills the GOP has in the works can be inserted as riders on other omnibus bills that “must pass”. They can also get written in during the reconciliation process on other legislation. So there are many, many paths to getting the piecemeal reforms into law.
But the silver bullet to slay Obamacare is this Ryancare turd. So be it. Take the shot and then full steam ahead.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Go with President Trump on this one.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Amen…..He is trying to give us exactly what he promised in the campaign. I supported him then and I support him now. He can’t help that he is surrounded by idiots.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I agree and I reming myself we did not vote for a dictator but people are behaving as if he should be. People forgot when they criticize POTUS that there are three branches that govern. POTUS only can do what he can and if some republicans are selfish he cannot firer them only we can. I know why I never became republican because of the Freedom Caucus. I do not like people who are so stuck in their ideology that they are not willing to comprehend the bigger picture.
LikeLiked by 2 people
These guys are all lying – Pence, Ryan, Price, Paul……..it’s called follow the money, follow the money, follow the money……………………………I despise them all – they are no better than other half of the Uniparty………………………
This is all part of the plan to impeach President Trump……………………………..
LikeLiked by 5 people
Sundance,
I have to give you a lot of praise for your patience. I think I have counted at least 3 long explanations, with details, about reconciliation and filibuster and why this has to be done in stages. You also have given short explanations on many threads, like I see you have done on this one.
And still, there are people who simply WILL NOT understand why this is being done this way.Frankly, I would be tearing my hair out by now. Thanks for all you do!
LikeLiked by 13 people
I ask those who are frustrated with this process to stop faulting Congress and start working to get good candidates in office instead of complaining.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Our Presidents’ plan is contingent on us getting the word out to clean house and senate in 2018. We must campaign and vote to oust as many swamp critters as we can. No backsliding. Our fate is in many states’ hands. KY WI NH AK UT come to mind. Hope we don’t let .45 down.
LikeLiked by 2 people
10 senators are up for re-election in states that Trump won.
Hopefully the voters will retire them and the majority will become a bit more comfortable.
LikeLike
I agree, but there is work to do to make sure people who aren’t informed learn the same things we have and don’t trust what the press puts out in 2018 prior to the election about Republicans.
LikeLike
And we don’t know if they (SD) is follicle challenged?
LikeLike
At this point just pass something quick. The RINOS want to stall til Christmas to get their graft.
LikeLike
This is why I think Trumps initial instinct was right. Do nothing and let it fail. The democrats still own it and they can come begging for a fix. This 3 part fix maybe the best “solution” but it will still not remove it all and for part 3 there are not 60 votes to do anything. As soon as we play with this we own it and in 2018 the dems and media will beat the house repubs over the head with it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The only way I can see that working is if the president went on national television with an easily understood explanation of why it is failing, with appropriate help offered for those who are trapped in Obamacare.
If he came on television and explained it, and also pointed out that those who are in employer programs or Medicaid or Medicare needn’t worry, perhaps then he could be a hero to those whose plans are so bad and/or failing. Maybe give them Medicaid for 1 year while they create a new plan.
I don’t know if that is feasible, but if you let it fail without getting out in front and explaining WHY it is failing, and help those people who lose their plans, you are going to see the democrats blame him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Missmarple2, President Trump has already done this…no choice in insurance co., higher premiums sometimes by over 100% increase, no choice in doctors, doctors leaving the practice. He also pointed out that Medicaid would be continued. So, I guess you didn’t hear it. Not surprised; as MSM doesn’t report what he ACTUALLY is saying. I have heard him on several occasions; most of them from meetings posted here from the WH, and on Fox Business.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I wasn’t clear. Yes, I know he has said this and have seen it. He needs, however, an Oval Office address to make sure lots of eyeballs are watching, in prime time.
Clips here and there whether on CTH or Fox don’t get the message out in total to a wider audience, which is what needs to be done.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I think addresses are a good idea and that prime time statements should be used to get out the message. Thanks for posting this comment about it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You are onto something but you can’t plain English explain why it is failing because the plan English explanation is that fully covering millions of extremely I’ll and obese people is catastrophically expansive so someone needs to climb on the ice floe for the good of the tribe.
LikeLike
Here are the current opinions in this 36 comment thread.
1. RyanCare = ObamaCare Lite so No Go (winnable alternatives???)
2. Full Repeal and Replace (which posters don’t understand has NO chance of passing)
3. Let it die on it’s own (which would leave millions of people suffering, horrible politics for everyone who swore to repeal/replace)
4. Trust Trump (he surprises us every time…… remember the fearful Trumpians about Romney?)
I am going with “Trust Trump” the Negotiator in Chief.
“There are 2 things I’ve found I’m very good at: overcoming obstacles and motivating good people to do their best work.”–The Art of The Deal by Donald J Trump
We have to win folks!!!
LikeLiked by 5 people
I think I am going with your option. It makes the most sense.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Give them the rope and they will surely hang themselves…I do believe that our President knows more and also, what is in the cards.
LikeLike
I wholeheartedly think President Trump has “got this”.
It is the ‘doubting Thomases’ within our ranks that worry me.
Even though we have ‘upticked’ in every election since 2010.
LikeLiked by 2 people
There is no obligation for the Republican Party to fix, repair, or even replace Obamacare.
All they have to do is send a full repeal vote.
If the Dems and RINOs don’t like it, fine – they did their jobs then. Those Dems and RINOs will be targeted in 2018.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bingo.
LikeLike
No obligation?
How about a budget? (remember, Trump is responsible for one when there hasn’t been one in 8 years). A budget requires addressing ObamaCare.
How about tax reform? After the budget, comes the needed tax reform plan to enhance and fuel the larger Trump America-First economic initiatives. Tax reform required dealing with ObamaCare.
No obligation?
Think before you rail emotionally.
Please.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Paul Ryan’s Cromnibus is all the more reason not to trust his Ryancare bill. Most people don’t care about the budget or tax cuts or the trade or the unemployment rate or all these wonkish issues. They aren’t waiting for Congress to pass new legislation and probably won’t vote in the midterms. There is no reason to pick up this hot potato.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sundance, remember this?
Back in 2008, Candidate Obama warns that a healthcare system like ObamaCare would be a disaster.
Heheh.
He knew it would be failure.
It was designed to fail.
That is why he timed it to fail after he left office.
.
Most of us know that it was mainly about giving the Govt total control over our lives.
LikeLike
President Trump has always been and continues to be a “long game thinker ” – “Think Big”
Just when they think they got him – they don’t and we all know he plays 4D chess while they are
playing checkers. Why should we doubt this is not still the game with obamacare?
President Trump has always said if it were up to me i’d let it fail on it’s own – but we have to
get help for the American people now. He must be seen as trying to do something, to do nothing
would also be blamed on him not the democrats.
Ryan explaining the “no votes” to pass a 100% repeal – replace I believe is a push for 2018 to give them a super majority to defeat democrats and obamacare.
With the current “negotiations” no one is blaming trump they are blaming the GOPe and the Democrats which is where the blame belongs.
Perhaps the plan is give us relief though the current plan making it better than obamacare saves the GOPe in 2018 but not the dems by a long shot which will give us a super majority and by 2020 if health care is not 100% the GOPe will be gone too and in large numbers.
BUT- as an aside note: I have heard a couple times that President Trump is working on another plan of his own….. so perhaps this is all apart of draining the swamp .. expose the varying fractions of the GOPe for what they are then swoop in with a brilliant art of the deal healthcare package that will pass the MAGA muster.
So for now.. i have my popcorn at hand while i watch our MAGA President do what he does best.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bingo! Trumppin, I’m with you.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great post. The all-inclusive uniparty would like nothing more than to hang this or ANY failure around Trump’s neck. The starting gate for their return to absolute power.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It is astounding if it is not the left he has to fight he fights the Rinos the pure conservatives and then we also dump on POTUS .
We tell we are with him and at the slightest we change our mind.
They said the media that Trump is not balanced. Taking a look at our POTUS the way he plows along that he is the most banned person there is. We are being worse then a bunch of fleas.
Let the man do his job he knows what we want and what he can do without being a dictator..
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am not going to say who wrote this ,as it would detract from what it says,this way it remains generic.
Some in the House Freedom Caucus are grumbling that these tax credits are a new entitlement. But two years ago, 13 of the Freedom Caucus’s members—including chairman Mark Meadows—co-sponsored an ObamaCare repeal-and-replace bill offered by then-Rep. Tom Price. That legislation included refundable tax credits.
Further, the quibbling Republicans aren’t supporting repeal of the favorable tax treatment for employer-provided plans, which will cost Washington $3.6 trillion in forgone revenue over the next decade. This policy benefits employees at large companies. But it leaves out 15 million self-employed Americans and millions more whose employers don’t provide coverage. If workers at Fortune 500 companies get a tax advantage for their insurance, don’t self-employed entrepreneurs and workers at small businesses deserve the same?
Because the GOP intends to pass the bill through the Senate’s reconciliation process, it cannot do everything. Next up is Tom Price, the secretary of health and human services. ObamaCare gives him power to write 1,440 rules, Republican leaders tell me. He will use it to provide regulatory relief and bend health care in a consumer-centered, market-driven direction.
Congress will also debate follow-on legislation: reforming medical liability to reduce junk lawsuits, allowing insurance to be sold across state lines, permitting small businesses to pool their risk and get the same discounts as big companies, and much more.
But passing this initial bill is the first step toward fundamentally reforming America’s health system. What is the alternative? Sen. Mike Lee (R., Utah) and Rep. Jim Jordan (R., Ohio) advocate a straight ObamaCare repeal, followed by a series of replacement measures considered under the Senate’s regular order. This plan assumes lots of Democrats will flock to provide 60 votes for every conservative health-care reform. Good luck with that.
There are important political reasons to get this done now. One Nation, an advocacy group I volunteer with, recently ran a poll in 12 states with competitive Senate races in 2018, including former blue states won by President Trump—Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
Voters in these states support repealing ObamaCare, 51% to 45%. Seventeen percent say repeal it immediately, but twice as many, 34%, want repeal only when a replacement is ready. Fifty-five percent said that health-care quality has not changed much under ObamaCare, but 56% said their costs have gone up. Only 8% said costs have dropped.
LikeLike
Looking into the future of healthcare in America I can see the only government involvement being Medicare and partial funding for Medicaid. The government has no business in healthcare otherwise. One day we will reach this point.
Right now the dismantling of disasterous Obamacare will not be an event that takes place. It will be a process that makes sure the people and systems are in place for insurance to be an affordable option for those who have jobs and money. The type of insurance offered by an employer will be dependent on the choice of the owner of the company. Not all employers will be offering a Cadillac plan. Some will offer a plan that covers what they consider appropriate and affordable for their employees. If people want government benefits they may need to consider a job change.
I believe several requirements will be mandated for insurance companies to protect the patients. I also realize not everyone works. Medicaid is there for the poor within the States and gets government subsidies to help cover the poor. I also hope to see litigation reform. That will go a long way to bring down costs.
Insurance bought on the open market should be able to be tailored to the needs and budget of the individual.
We are not a socialist country and healthcare is not mandatory. It’s nice President Trump is working to make affordable healthcare a reality.
I posted the link to the current bill above but will post it again. Read it and make suggestions. That’s what our President is asking us to do. It must be difficult for such a man as our President to listen to complaints without solutions offered.
Here’s the link:
http://housedocs.house.gov/rules/health/111_ahcaa.pdf
I’m about 1/4 the way through and am taking notes.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I read it this morning. I thought my eyes were going to glaze over. I wish there were links to the existing statutes that are referenced in the bill. We would need a library of law, codes, statutes, or whatever it was referencing back to.
I understand the need for this type of referencing in the bill itself; however, it is exhausting to attempt to make sense of it and in order to fully understand what is stated it will require a lot of research
This is what angers me, they are quick to say read the bill, but the bill makes no sense without the referenced material. I believe congress does this on purpose so that everyday Americans just throw in the towel and take congress’s word for it. It also gives them the idea that we are to ignorant to understand and that they, then, are superior.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I, as a long time medical professional, can understand your complaint. That is a great suggestion and I hope you’ll make it.
LikeLike
I would like to go on the record to say how much I appreciate Sundance and his patience for having to address the same HC issues over and over. I am beginning to think many just bypass the articles that Sundance puts together for us and just start in the comments section. Read the articles, please!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m beginning to think many just bypass the Constitution and the Bill of Rights for political expedience.
How much freedom of choice without govt intervention and taxation without representation are ‘many’ willing to accept before they say enough?
We’re all familiar with the frog and boiling water. We’ve sadly reached a point where we are arguing about what is politically possible to shred the protections guaranteed to free man and women in the Constitution.
LikeLike
500,000 thousand people are on Obamacare in Kentucky I just heard on radio…..If that’s anywhere accurate there is no letting it fail….What will be done is the guarantee Trump made all election about people dying (it was hyperbole)in the street not happening…
The 100% dependent on Medicaid will not lose access, but it will be modified without the mandates to states that make it so unworkable…Many governors like that. It needs tweaked BIGLY….Get used to that expansion of Medicaid or say goodbye to the Republican Party.We won the election by less than 100,000 votes…
We should be hearing soon how many on Obamacare are the ones who lost doctor and can’t afford the price tag…Do 50% of the 500,000 in Kentucky fit that category?
With Aetna coming on board with the republican plan we need to know what type of affordable plans they are going to offer for those paying. It could be as simple as going back to the ones before Obamacare….That would be immediate relief and then we can work on sixty votes and a new healthcare law…
LikeLike
Condolences to the Mods who are watching these threads.
Why is no one – NO ONE – considering what our Union guys and Dem supporters want? Have we forgotten that the Union guys – the Union members – and Blue Dog Democrats are Trump People?
The Union guys and Blue Dog Dems also worked very hard to elect Pres Trump, and they support these Trump Healthcare Proposals, as well as the Tax Plans, etc..
Who cares what the GOPe and the Dem leaders want? What do We The People want? Who cares how and who gets it done? All that matters is that it gets done, and done legally. Who cares which people benefit monetarily? We The People benefitting most monetarily is all that matters.
We The People wanted Pres Trump, elected Pres Trump, and still support Pres Trump.
Now quit arguing and figure out how best to support Pres Trump in Pres Trump’s Proposals. Pres Trump has NOT changed his positions. Quit changing ours.
There ain’t no good guy, there ain’t no bad guy, it’s only you and me and we just disagree (Dave Mason). Let’s agree on supporting Pres Trump. Then go support Pres Trump in your area of operation the best way you know how. We have work to do.
LikeLike
If the Rynos pass RINOCARE they will have to do a BUDGET.
LikeLike
fire this creep please trump
LikeLike
fire this creep please trump
LikeLike
Sarah Palin, who I thought was a patriot and an avid Trump supporter, is, per Breitbart, anti-Ryancare.
LikeLike
Joel Pollack’s “Blue State Blues: How ‘Art of the Deal’ Explains the Obamacare Replacement Debate” convinced me to give Trump the benefit of the doubt
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/03/09/obamacare-blue-state-blues-art-deal-explains-replacement-debate/
Walmart got to put lots of their store employees into part time, because Obamacare picked up the cost of medical. I helped a part time friend apply for Obamacare. One policy would have cost her zero dollars. Business happy to let the feds pay for it
Ryancare transfers penalties from the Treasury to Insurance companies. Gee. I understand they are just trying to help insurance companies stiffed out of money by citizens who do not want to buy their policies, but this is going to go over like a lead balloon. In this case, the insurers are going to say: the feds made me do it
Some GOP governors bought in big to the increased Medicaid rolls. Not touching Medicaid lets feds pay for it – because otherwise it collapses like a wet noodle
Seems RINOs have calculated that they have to buy votes by maintaining the free stuff
Seems RINOs have also calculated they have to repay their donors by squeezing the voters
Trump has some real leverage
RINOs had a clue what Trump would like, so Ryancare is a counter offer. Anywhere Trump moves is better than staying in Obamacare. RINOs have moved into a mine field
The RINOs may find that winning badly can look a lot like losing
LikeLike
(Tried to post this and it made me sign in again – I’ve refreshed but don’t see if. Apologies if I double post)
I’ve looked over this Bill and have a few observations and comments on what I see others asking in this thread.
1. The majority of the Bill is about turning over the bulk of responsibility for Medicaid to the States. Those who say it is not a repeal are correct. It is re-writing the current Obamacare (0-Care) through the Amendment process. Pros to this approach might be you could get some buy-in from Democrats in red states/districts because it is not a repeal but a fix to 0-Care. Fix it has become the most popular opinion. People are scared with the idea that one thing that just changed everyone’s life is going to be thrown out for some other new thing which will again change everyone’s life. We all know the Cons to the approach from our side which is – “they promised to repeal 0-Care” and everything that goes with that.
2. The first changes mainly apply to repealing many taxes added on to all of us through 0-Care. (a) For instance, the medical device tax is repealed. That translates into more jobs in this country and more innovation in the medical device industry in the US. It translates into cheaper knee/hip/joint replacements and many other things for everyone. (b) The 3% tax on financial transactions is repealed. That translates into great news for those that have stocks/bonds/other securities and want to sell them. That tax was on top of any capital gains tax. (c) The raise in Medicare tax on salary is repealed and returned to the same 1.45% for employees and 2.9% for self-employed as it was for many years before 0-Care took effect. That translates into more money in every working person’s pocket, every employer’s pocket, every self-employed person’s pocket. It translates into more jobs and/or more hours for the already employed.
2. Most other changes do not occur until 2019-2020-2021.
3. Policies cannot cover abortion but anyone can buy an abortion rider with his/her own money. Subsidies (now called refundable tax credits) cannot be applied to cost of the abortion rider. Employers do not have to offer abortion coverage (just like they don’t have to pay for other riders an employee might want to add to a policy). I don’t know whether this will survive a Constitutional challenge but at least they are trying.
4. The 30% surcharge: It appears that if you don’t make premium payments/lapse after 2 months you have to pay a 30% surcharge. As best I can make out, one would only owe 30% on the monthly premiums missed; however, I have heard some Congress members saying it would be 30% of the yearly premium. I translate this into 30% of 1/12th of the yearly premium for each month missed if you lapse (could be 1/12th of 30% of the yearly premium?). I would like more clarification on this – it sounds usurious but it is taking the place of the overall fine for not having health insurance and it still falls within allowed interest charges that credit card/revolving/unsecured loans are allowed by law to charge. I assume this would be considered the “incentive” to make everyone buy insurance.
5. A weird clause that states that married couples cannot get the subsidies/tax credits unless they file a joint tax return???
6. The mandatory procedures (10 essentials) mandated to be covered by 0-Care will be phased out.
====
Other comments:
1. Maybe Tom Price can’t talk about what he would change insofar as regulations are concerned because they do not want to give fuel to Dems — AND they do not want to influence the CBO:scoring by giving them things they could figure in later.
2. Byrd Rule – McConnell is more no drama than Obama ever was. He will not throw out the Byrd Rule at this time because (1) Byrd was from West Virginia and he wants to get Manchin’s West Virginia vote; (2) More things for Dems to scream about; (3) Hoping he can add to the number of Republican Senators in 2018 to pass something more palatable? (4) Paint Dems as obstructionists because 0-Care is failing and they won’t lift a finger to help? (5) Or maybe he thinks letting it fail is best and if it doesn’t pass Senate, they think they can just blame Dems?
3. I don’t love this plan but I don’t think there is any possibility of getting anything passed that is better at this time. This leaves the decision to do nothing or to try to pass something you know will never pass in the Senate. Which option makes Republicans look worse? Which option makes Dems look worse? In the end, either President Trump is keeping his promises on a long-term plan or I was duped again when I voted for President Trump. Only time will tell.
WordPress.com / Gravatar.com credentials can be used.
LikeLike
Exclusive–Rep. Mark Meadows: I Promised President Trump I Would Negoitate Obamacare Repeal-Replace in Good Faith
“The only troubling thing that I continue to hear is that no amendments are going to be going to be allowed to be made in order. Certainly, no amendments were supported by either of the chairmen in either of the committees of jurisdiction.”
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/03/11/exclusive-rep-mark-meadows-promised-president-trump-negoitate-obamacare-repeal-replace-good-faith/
LikeLike