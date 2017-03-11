Smart Move – Trump Takes Key Cabinet Team To Secure Location….

Last night President Trump had a lengthy dinner and conversation with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in advance of several upcoming foreign emissary visits to the White House, and T-Rex’s strategic trip to Asia.
Today President Trump took Secretary Kelly (DHS), Secretary Ross (Commerce), Secretary Mnuchin (Treasury), Secretary Shulkin (VA), together with their spouses to Trump National Golf Club in Virginia.
Accompanying the cabinet group was key staff: Press Secretary Sean Spicer, Senior Adviser Steve Bannon, and Chief of Staff Reince Priebus.
Clockwise from President Trump: Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and Hilary Ross, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and Louise Linton (engaged), Karen Kelly and DHS Secretary John Kelly, White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, Senior Adviser Steve Bannon, Press Secretary Sean Spicer, Merle Bari Shulkin and Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin.
This type of exit from DC is really smart for multiple reasons. It might be a little challenging for the convoy to drive 35 minutes, but it allows the cabinet team to synergize in a more relaxed environment with introductions and fellowship amid the spouses.
Additionally, it provides a fully private venue, with full pre-arrival security controlled by Team Trump (ie. no ears); and an escape from the toxic fumes which perpetually emanate from the DC Swamp.
However, word of President Trump going to his National Golf Club in Virginia immediately sent The Hill into an article about Trump golfing today:
President Trump paid a visit to one of his golf courses again Saturday, marking apparently his ninth visit to a golf course in the seven weeks since he took office.
The president visited Trump National Golf Club in Virginia, about 25 miles outside Washington, according to a pool report. The report did not state whether the president was actually playing golf, or if he was just visiting the club.
Before becoming president, Trump frequently complained about former President Barack Obama playing golf, arguing that he should instead be working. But since taking office, Trump hasn’t been shy about hitting the golf course himself. (link)
Smart move. Shame this is needed…..
A change of scenery is always a good idea. Staying in touch with reality is a must.
How many rounds has the Preidient played maggots? I know of only one, with Japan’s Abe.Distorting MFs.
Sean Spicer can have much fun with “golf deficit” and “golf debt” numbers for Trump. 😉
If Trump is actually using his golf courses for secure meetings, then the media can be utterly shamed when the greens numbers and the visit numbers don’t match up. But I expect much “golf shaming” to try to help minimize secure meetings.
PS – Trump can troll bigly on nice secure meetings at his own places. LMAO
I’m sure someone in the administration is actually keeping track, It would be a good idea for when he’s accused of playing more than he’s actually played. I have heard reports of him playing a ‘few’ holes on one of the weekends he was in Florida and using one of the Golf Courses for meetings.
At least he’s good a golf and uses it as a relationship building tool, where Pres. Obama played with buddies most of the time… and reports are he wasn’t very good.
The Hill didn’t report that TRUMP has gotten more accomplished in 1 month than Obama did in 8 years …. Wait, Obama never accomplished NOTHING…..
Considering what happened earlier today at the WH, this was a good move. Of course the Hill is full of far leftists so naturally they would make the assumption that POTUS went to the golf course to play golf. I’d be curious to know how old the photo is that they used for the caption.
That was Abe giving Trump a high five for a nice drive (?)
Oh how they wish he’d play a lot of golf instead of making America great again
The caption is cleverly deceptive – “9th golf course visit” – betting good money that everyone seeing the caption and pictures will assume he was playing golf.
It’s how they roll. And it is really hateful in so many ways. Purposeful mass deception. they are slime.
The photo The Hill used in their Tweet was taken in Florida on Feb. 11:
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4218534/Trumps-land-Washington-weekend-golf-diplomacy.html
it’s 38 degrees in VA right now…no way they are golfing!
Virginia. You can tell by the palm fronds in the distant tree line.
Of course at least DJT can actually play golf, Obummer wouldn’t recognize a swing if he was on a kids playground………
Obozo went to the links to get away from the wookie and the mother in law, not to play golf. Also gave him time distant from the cameras to smoke a pack of Kools and hang out with his pals.
not Newport? 😂
or Newpowt?
Newpot.
The difference is, Obama played golf to hobnob with rap stars and Hollywood types. Trump uses golf as a way to get to know leaders/ceo’s and get deals done. Once you know a person personally, the deals become much easier to put together. Much harder to say no to a good friend then some random person on the street.
It’s 38 degrees in VA now…no way are they golfing.
Yes…I am five minutes outside Annapolis on the water and it’s cold with a wind…
Annapolis is a great town-but it does get cold1
Awesome… Again, THANK YOU Sundance for keeping us so informed.
Information means everything in these times.
And i need to add a thank you to the other CTH researchers/contributors ..
Assume the CIA can read lips from an orbiting satellite.
I have not heard about the State Department purge yet. The guy that does the State Department press briefings is a holdover and sounds like a Obama policy shill, and not a Trump supporter. We will see how long he lasts.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe you missed this:
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/02/17/secretary-rex-tillerson-begins-deconstructing-7th-floor-shadow-government-at-dept-of-state/
And T-Rex is fully aware of what’s needed:
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/03/10/journalists-complain-they-are-not-traveling-with-secretary-tillerson/
Then again, maybe you didn’t miss – but need to give the appearance you did?
With all the to-ing and fro-ing going on about the health care negotiations and Trump’s approval or lack of approval, it’s worth remembering one salient thing: Donald Trump is not only President, HE’S THE BOSS. This guy brings negotiating smarts to the political process that hasn’t been seen in the DC bubble in decades. Time and again, when it looks like Trump is just idling along about to be overtaken by events, we are suddenly shown that he’s, in fact, several steps ahead of everyone—including the people he’s negotiating with. We saw him do this repeatedly with Hillary in the campaign and, just the other day, we watched him completely upend the “Russian-hacking” narrative by simply tweeting that Obama was behind the whole thing. Full Stop!! The whole carefully organized disinformation campaign simply vanished.
Trump is a master at playing a deep game, all the while playing a very different and very public role. What’s funny is that he can play this same game with the DC “elites” over and over again and they never seem to grasp that they’re being played. Trump’s the kind of guy who’ll take ALL the money off the table, all the while pretending to not know much at all. And, with a wink and a nod, he’s let us in on his secret. GO TRUMP!!!
The man is having the time of his life. MAGA
Looks like Heather Nauert may be the State Department’s spokesperson.
https://www.bloomberg.com/politics/articles/2017-03-04/fox-anchor-heather-nauert-said-to-land-spokeswoman-job-at-state
I saw that the other day about Heather Nauert I never heard of her but she seems a good choice.
The last time I saw her she would report breaking news during Fox and Friends.
There was a VERY cute gal, girl, young woman at Fox during the election, haven’t seen her since ? Really cute, dark hair……I think she was a blogger ? Did I mention she was really attractive ? 🙂 Anybody know who I refer to?
Covey, are you referring to Andrea Tantaros?
Heather Nauert is a smart, sharp lady with a lot of poise. Congratulations to her!
http://img4.bdbphotos.com/images/700×350/g/y/gy7h54fqe46ffg4y.jpg?skj2io4l
Great choice, great job-congrats!
This deliberately misleading bit from the hill should ruin it as a plausible source for anyone at all. How should trump respond to this? Somebody needs to request a correction!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump! not trump. Sorry.
Ignore them-they are irrelevant.
I prefer “President” Trump if you please… That particular phrase really rubs it in!
Not only that, he deserves that title.
Nay. He earnedthat title by hard work and shear determination communication his vision of how things could be…
For more than a year we called him Trump here. It gives me a thrill to type President Trump, but I often just type Trump because it’s a habit. I’m not too worried about it here.
However on FB, there were several of my ‘friends’ who made a big deal about getting on anyone’s case if they didn’t use Pres. in front of Obama. Now when they say Trump, I poke them a little bit and say that should be President Trump.
During campaign my bff and I would text about him all the time and call him DT. After election we used PET and now it’s just PT…..easy!!
If The Shill or the NYT had to run a correction every time they got busted lying, they’d have to publish twice daily.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Or hourly.
Justin,
Ever since “the shill” photo-shopped the crowd into that image of the shrillary rally, I consider them one rung below The Onion, on the credibility ladder.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2016/08/08/media-photoshops-crowd-image-for-hillary-clinton-st-petersburg-florida-speech/
LikeLiked by 4 people
Until it makes CNN and then torpedo it out of the water with a early a.m. Tweet. Will CNN bite?
I suppose if Trump went to a place that had a swimming pool that must prove he went swimming.
It’s 38 degrees in VA where Trump’s golf course is…no way they are golfing this weekend.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why doesn’t anyone go to Camp David anymore?
Among other things, if you were Trump what would you think is more secure and surveillance-free: Camp David and other government facilities or your own properties?
There’s a lot of bugs in Thurmont, even for this time of year ; )
Are you referring to insects or the CIA/NSA?
; )
Considering some of the latest research projects, even the bugs have bugs…..
(gosh, that’s a pun on so many levels…..sorry).
Love it!
It’s probably bugged also.
I’ve wondered that as well.
Likely not secure…
Its one of those places that made sense decades ago not anymore though Barry did use it a few times he flew to the sunnylands in California for a few of his meetings & golf Bush used it a couple times also. I argue all the time with trolls at other places when they complain that Trump goes to Mar a lago what is the difference security is the same if he went to Camp David There may be a difference in AF 1 fuel prices but it does not concern me.
President Trump isn’t very impressed with Camp David so far.
From an interview with the president in January:
“Yea, Camp David is very rustic, it’s nice, you’d like it. You know how long you’d like it? For about 30 minutes,” Trump said.
http://www.cnn.com/2017/03/03/politics/trump-camp-david/
Let them hate. President Trump works hours that Barack Obama never did so if he needs to unwind at the golf course on Saturday after what I have no doubt is an extremely loooooooooong week, God bless him. Go to it.
I doubt that President Trump golfs in 38° weather.
If it’s sunny with no wind, he probably would. I think the main reason President Trump went there was to meet in private with his people. They might play golf. Trump does a lot of business negotiating on the course.
It is FREEZING today in the NE. No one plays golf in this weather.
In New Mexico, at 38 deg. this time of year, if it’s sunny and no wind, I would wear shorts to go for a walk. But the south west is different.
Beats swimming at 38° 🙂 (Yep, I did it – in scouts, way back when, just after fire was invented 😉 ).
Well, I’m in SoCommiefornia and it’s almost 90 F today….
windy and with wind chill feels like it’s the 20s. They weren’t there to play golf.
LikeLike
Agree.
They did not play golf today in Virginia winter weather. The photo The Hill posted was taken at Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter, Florida on Feb.11, 2017.
The Hill misleads, misrepresents…lies.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLike
Insect-asides:
Trump team enjoys bug free dinner.
Press bugged again/still.
Preet Bharara told to bug off.
Getting rid of the prostitutors and persecutors. Replace with prosecutors.
Amen. Preet would not resign, so he was fired. Anyone wonder why there is so much protest from the left, MSM? Think about it, USAG Sessions needs someone that will actually go after the criminals, not skim around the edges. I guess Preet found out the hard way that he would be allowed only one master. Good Riddance!!!
This should increase our faith that Sessions and TRUMP can spot a chameleon despite its skills.
Somewhere today I read that Preet has aspirations to hold higher off, Senate or maybe Mayor (NY) I think. One comes away that he wanted to get fired, more political capitol for firing than a simple resignation.
Exactly. Where are the indictments for child sex trafficking resulting from the Anthony Weiner treasure trove? Great move firing him. WTG AG Sessions!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Glad he was FIRED!
Out of the slime and in to the sunshine. National Security on the 5th Fairway.
Team building.
Like that Trump is not sitting in the middle or at the end of the table
As soon as I read he was at his golf club near DC I searched his golf clubs. I was ecstatic to find he has yet another property nearby where he is safe from the putrid swamp known as DC.
But how much did it cost the taxpayers for them to drive 35 minutes? !
( liberal talking point)
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Haters are going to hate. It doesn’t matter what President Trump does, the enemy; MSM, deep starte, liberals, GOPe; are going to put him down.
It is fabulous President Trump has all these retreats that he owns, that he and his administration can escape our enemy within, and make plans for our side.
It is actually very exciting.
Prepared, in every way, for his position as our President.
Think he’s got trusted people sweeping these venues for bugs, etc. You know that they are salivating at the thought of that now that Trump’s shown a preference to meet in these places..
President Trump works VERY hard to MAGA, and he certainly deserves the weekends off to do as he pleases (although he seems to work then too, and who denies business is OFTEN conducted on a golf course?)
Btw, is that a PDA/tablet on the table next to Reince?
If it has the battery in it, it’s a LIVE microphone.
Didn’t these guys read Vault 7?
I assume they already knew. 😉 And know 😉 😉
Where you see accident I see design.
I noticed that, but I think I saw that same photo a couple days ago so I’m thinking that photo is from prior to Vault 7.
Now looking back after we know about the encryption not working, looks like Priebus was broadcasting the meeting!
LikeLike
…after viewing the video below, looks like that photo is post Vault 7.
As for the battery being taken out, they said not even that is not surefire.
Priebus!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 10 people
Reading my mind… I think it was an image I saw of Agent 86, earlier in a different CTH comment thread.
Do you think President Trump has an Agent 86 that pops up at the WH bowling ally then gets clunked in the back of the head with a bowling ball😉
Many years of practice with his arm around her shoulder, no? Made me smile, too.
Ahhhhhh Max, Chief & 99 those were the days! 🎶Metal doors slam!! Drops down telephone booth🎶
I loved Barbara Feldon in that show. She was so ahead of her time with her look and had a nice personality.
No! notta craw, CRAW!
Kelly is hot stuff. He’s totally Alpha.
Could we read into this who is NOT there?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Gracious comment by Trump there.
Of course, the MSM can take full blame for the presence of the “troubled person” with all the garbage and hate and paranoia they’ve been shoveling for months now.
Maybe it was /pol/ bringing him the captured flag.
LikeLike
Remember when the media said Bush was so boring to cover because he spent quite a bit of his vacation time in Crawford, TX at his ranch?
“Before becoming president, Trump frequently complained about former President Barack Obama playing golf, arguing that he should instead be working. But since taking office, Trump hasn’t been shy about hitting the golf course himself. ”
Note how they slime tongue “hitting the golf courses,” as to suggest Trump has been playing a lot of golf. He’s going to his golf courses to have meetings and WORK. Obama went to golf courses to play golf and PLAY. WORK PLAY. Notice the difference.
The fact that these paid liars for Fake News “The Hill” tries to pretend it’s equivalent can really torque a fella off. BIGLY.
Obama golfed for free at other people’s property, so what was expected for that?
Trump golfs on his own property. He gonna give himself a favor in return?
If their lips are moving, they’re lying.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Fact is he’s ALWAYS working.
Last week they were complaining he worked so much that they couldn’t keep up with him.
I was typing when you posted and didn’t see it …great minds think alike lol
LikeLike
Really…wasn’t it just the other day the press was saying they can’t keep up with his pace??
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow, Mnuchin’s fiancee is gorgeous! Loved the way she looked at the scum media!
Louise Linton is/was an actress.
I assume that’s how they met.
You may recognize her in something.
http://www.imdb.com/name/nm2325602/
fellowship amid the spouses
…more Trump genius and the customary close attention President Trump pays to ” the fly over people” as it were…the cops, the doormen , the waitresses… DC spouses are usually excluded, left behind.The hours of the job alone can do that. But one shuns a loyal ally if you ignore the supposed fly over people.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Personally, I wouldn’t care if President Trump hit the links once a week. He has already done more goo for America in 50 days than Odumber did in 8 years!
I like “goo!”
lol
Personally, I wouldn’t care if President Trump hit the links once a week. He has already done more good for America in 50 days than Odumber did in 8 years!
That’s the kind of “reporting” one should expect from The ‘Dung’ Hill.
The Hill…What a click-bait waste….I actually mentioned to my wife this morning when he was going to visit his place…. It’s not far at all obviously….I live outside Annapolis and it’s cold and windy as mentioned earlier. I would say 36 right now with wind as i BBQ my dinner….
At least he is not playing b-ball with his homies.
Was going to word that a little different but then thought better of it.😝
The Hill is still mad that Hillary was exposed for the loser that she is. That’s shameful reporting, when they know full well that it is utterly freezing in the northeast today, and no one is golfing.
What they should report is exactly what Sundance reported – that he is working hard, and found it time to take a break from the dismal swamp of DC. Fresh air, clear heads, and security President Trump trusts.
Nice of him to give support to the Secret Service. They don’t need anyone tearing them down. Much easier to support the hard work they are doing (still covering Obama and Hillary, too), while addressing the security issues.
Looks like this blogger reads TCH, too! Obama Administration Looks To Be In Very Serious Legal Trouble http://strata-sphere.com/blog/index.php/archives/21934
LikeLiked by 3 people
dolts.
It’s as difficult as dieting for a lot of people, but once a media outlet proves itself false you really do just have to give it up. Give it up completely, cold.
I think sometimes people feel lonely and run out of websites to visit or something. I can’t think of any other reason why people would habitually go to eg The Hill or elsewhere when intellectually they must know it’s going to be offensive and deceitful.
CTH provides all the same news, and if there’s something else going on a good commenter catches it.
Drudge is another one that I avoid now. I loathe the layout and how it updates, and basically 90% of it is now “kitten in tree” or “scientists see face of god in cloud” stuff.
CTH should be the first stop. And there are lots of direct news blogs, ie places where people close to some action post directly. Bits of twitter still do this too although under a never-ending barrage of manipulation from twitter itself.
The Trump goes golfing #FakeNews story is only part of the evil here. There is also the matter of how the lapdog media ignored and covered up where necessary the trail of bodies behind Obama, his suspicious down-low behavior, his disappearances for days on end, the waste and corruption of his White House, and how many trips he took the whole caravan on rather than going himself.
Comparisons with Trump should be made because Trump is so different from what’s come before it is actually newsworthy.
Instead of fake covers showing Obama as jesus, FDR, etc. we get obnoxious attempts to strike back at the meme warriors with actual covers of worthless “news” magazines painting Trump as a monster. Outrageous.
LOOOOOOOOOL! ““kitten in tree” or “scientists see face of god in cloud” stuff.”
Agree with your post but that part is really funny. 😀
We live 10 minutes from golf course, it’s cold, windy and we are expecting 3 to 8 inches of snow tomorrow….No golf! President Trump is a wonderful person…..I suggest the Media, Obama nuts, NOT TRESPASS here on PRIVATE PROPERTY, signs are posted, which gives a person the right to defend!!
LikeLike
CTH is my first and last stop. If something is important it’ll be in 2000+ comments.
Lol! Or 2001+ 🤗
In the early days of my internet connection, Drudge and Lucianne and Instapundit were places where I began the journey of learning the truth for myself. No longer. My little branch here on CTH is my homeschool. CTH is this autodidact’s dream come true. Thanks, Sundance and Treepers!
I’m seeing a trend: “Dinner With Trump”. Inspired by a great hero and statesman?
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLike
WTH???????????????????????? Is that a CELL PHONE next to Rience Priebus on the table??????
I sure hope this photo is from a time PRIOR to Vault7 coming out. Note cell phone next to Priebus:
Speaking of the CIA’s spying software Julian Assange said:
“Well there were earlier press reports that the Trump cabinet has been using an encryption system called ‘CONFIDE’ where the messages disappear quite quickly, it’s sort of like an extra encrypted version of SNAPCHAT. Well, it doesn’t matter, it’s on smart phones, this software attacks smart phones, it doesn’t matter what encryption you’re running on it whether it’s Telegram, Signal, or CONFIDE, it can bypass that encryption, it can turn on the microphones, it can monitor movements, it can activate the camera, typically photos been taken…”
SOURCE: Wikileaks news conference, (cue to 52:23 for this part) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qIJdU_ahXeY
LikeLiked by 1 person
When the wives leave and they move into a secured room, I bet they leave all their phones and other electronic devices behind and maybe shut down with batteries removed.
Who’s the idiot that leaked this out to the Hill website? Dope.
The report did not state whether the president was actually playing golf, or if he was just visiting the club.
The pool had photos and video, though, The Hill.
They also have these new-fangled things like texts and 📱 telephones ☎️ and the email on those confusing computer 💻 thingamajigs with screens and keyboards that your “reporters” (dubious) can utilize to contact people at the White House Press Office and find out the answers to obvious questions you may have.
…that is if you actually wanted real answers and not just clickbait hitpiece fluff to fill up twitter timelines of braindead lefties looking to get their daily dose of da Trump Vapors.
🤦♂️ SMH
Trump knows the White House is bugged.
