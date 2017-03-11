Smart Move – Trump Takes Key Cabinet Team To Secure Location….

Last night President Trump had a lengthy dinner and conversation with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in advance of several upcoming foreign emissary visits to the White House, and T-Rex’s strategic trip to Asia.

Today President Trump took Secretary Kelly (DHS), Secretary Ross (Commerce), Secretary Mnuchin (Treasury), Secretary Shulkin (VA), together with their spouses to Trump National Golf Club in Virginia.

Accompanying the cabinet group was key staff: Press Secretary Sean Spicer, Senior Adviser Steve Bannon, and Chief of Staff Reince Priebus.

Clockwise from President Trump: Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and Hilary Ross, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and Louise Linton (engaged), Karen Kelly and DHS Secretary John Kelly, White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, Senior Adviser Steve Bannon, Press Secretary Sean Spicer, Merle Bari Shulkin and Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin.

This type of exit from DC is really smart for multiple reasons.  It might be a little challenging for the convoy to drive 35 minutes, but it allows the cabinet team to synergize in a more relaxed environment with introductions and fellowship amid the spouses.

Additionally, it provides a fully private venue, with full pre-arrival security controlled by Team Trump (ie. no ears); and an escape from the toxic fumes which perpetually emanate from the DC Swamp.

However, word of President Trump going to his National Golf Club in Virginia immediately sent The Hill into an article about Trump golfing today:

President Trump paid a visit to one of his golf courses again Saturday, marking apparently his ninth visit to a golf course in the seven weeks since he took office.

The president visited Trump National Golf Club in Virginia, about 25 miles outside Washington, according to a pool report. The report did not state whether the president was actually playing golf, or if he was just visiting the club.

Before becoming president, Trump frequently complained about former President Barack Obama playing golf, arguing that he should instead be working. But since taking office, Trump hasn’t been shy about hitting the golf course himself.   (link)

 

160 Responses to Smart Move – Trump Takes Key Cabinet Team To Secure Location….

  1. coveyouthband says:
    March 11, 2017 at 3:07 pm

    Smart move. Shame this is needed…..

  2. john lorenz says:
    March 11, 2017 at 3:07 pm

    How many rounds has the Preidient played maggots? I know of only one, with Japan’s Abe.Distorting MFs.

    • wolfmoon1776 says:
      March 11, 2017 at 4:10 pm

      Sean Spicer can have much fun with “golf deficit” and “golf debt” numbers for Trump. 😉

      If Trump is actually using his golf courses for secure meetings, then the media can be utterly shamed when the greens numbers and the visit numbers don’t match up. But I expect much “golf shaming” to try to help minimize secure meetings.

      PS – Trump can troll bigly on nice secure meetings at his own places. LMAO

    • MfM says:
      March 11, 2017 at 6:20 pm

      I’m sure someone in the administration is actually keeping track, It would be a good idea for when he’s accused of playing more than he’s actually played. I have heard reports of him playing a ‘few’ holes on one of the weekends he was in Florida and using one of the Golf Courses for meetings.

      At least he’s good a golf and uses it as a relationship building tool, where Pres. Obama played with buddies most of the time… and reports are he wasn’t very good.

      • tellthetruth2016 says:
        March 11, 2017 at 6:41 pm

        The Hill didn’t report that TRUMP has gotten more accomplished in 1 month than Obama did in 8 years …. Wait, Obama never accomplished NOTHING…..

  3. Pam says:
    March 11, 2017 at 3:09 pm

    Considering what happened earlier today at the WH, this was a good move. Of course the Hill is full of far leftists so naturally they would make the assumption that POTUS went to the golf course to play golf. I’d be curious to know how old the photo is that they used for the caption.

  4. coveyouthband says:
    March 11, 2017 at 3:09 pm

    Of course at least DJT can actually play golf, Obummer wouldn’t recognize a swing if he was on a kids playground………

  5. doit4atlas says:
    March 11, 2017 at 3:10 pm

    It’s 38 degrees in VA now…no way are they golfing.

  6. dreamboat annie says:
    March 11, 2017 at 3:13 pm

    Awesome… Again, THANK YOU Sundance for keeping us so informed.
    Information means everything in these times.

  7. MVW says:
    March 11, 2017 at 3:13 pm

    Assume the CIA can read lips from an orbiting satellite.

    I have not heard about the State Department purge yet. The guy that does the State Department press briefings is a holdover and sounds like a Obama policy shill, and not a Trump supporter. We will see how long he lasts.

  8. Disgusted says:
    March 11, 2017 at 3:19 pm

    This deliberately misleading bit from the hill should ruin it as a plausible source for anyone at all. How should trump respond to this? Somebody needs to request a correction!

  9. CheshireCat says:
    March 11, 2017 at 3:20 pm

    I suppose if Trump went to a place that had a swimming pool that must prove he went swimming.

  10. jojo says:
    March 11, 2017 at 3:25 pm

    I LOVE our CITIZEN SELECTED & ELECTED PRESIDENT. I sure wish I could work for him. I’d just warm a seat if I had to until he found a permanent resident. I’d sure as HELL be better than anything leftover from OBAMA. Thanks SD for keeping us informed. How’d you get the photo?

    • MoniQueMoniCat says:
      March 11, 2017 at 6:42 pm

      I think that photo is not recent, or rather is prior to Vault7 revelations on March 19th because Preibus has his cell phone out on the table and cell phones turn into mics and cameras. YIKES!! Please tell me this photo is pre-Vault7 !!

  11. Ziiggii says:
    March 11, 2017 at 3:26 pm

    Why doesn’t anyone go to Camp David anymore?

  12. bydesign001 says:
    March 11, 2017 at 3:32 pm

    Let them hate. President Trump works hours that Barack Obama never did so if he needs to unwind at the golf course on Saturday after what I have no doubt is an extremely loooooooooong week, God bless him. Go to it.

  13. patrickhenrycensored says:
    March 11, 2017 at 3:34 pm

    Insect-asides:
    Trump team enjoys bug free dinner.
    Press bugged again/still.
    Preet Bharara told to bug off.

    • Howie says:
      March 11, 2017 at 3:39 pm

      Getting rid of the prostitutors and persecutors. Replace with prosecutors.

    • filia.aurea says:
      March 11, 2017 at 4:33 pm

      Amen. Preet would not resign, so he was fired. Anyone wonder why there is so much protest from the left, MSM? Think about it, USAG Sessions needs someone that will actually go after the criminals, not skim around the edges. I guess Preet found out the hard way that he would be allowed only one master. Good Riddance!!!

  14. Howie says:
    March 11, 2017 at 3:38 pm

    Out of the slime and in to the sunshine. National Security on the 5th Fairway.

  15. fedback says:
    March 11, 2017 at 3:39 pm

    Team building.
    Like that Trump is not sitting in the middle or at the end of the table

  16. Red says:
    March 11, 2017 at 3:40 pm

    As soon as I read he was at his golf club near DC I searched his golf clubs. I was ecstatic to find he has yet another property nearby where he is safe from the putrid swamp known as DC.

  17. snaggletooths says:
    March 11, 2017 at 3:40 pm

    But how much did it cost the taxpayers for them to drive 35 minutes? !
    ( liberal talking point)

  18. GREENMIRROR says:
    March 11, 2017 at 3:44 pm

    In Ohio here it’s 20 degrees…he’s probably also got one of them secure rooms in Virginia by now to help deal with rogue NSA CIA FED wiretapping.

  19. SandraOpines says:
    March 11, 2017 at 3:44 pm

  20. muffyroberts says:
    March 11, 2017 at 3:49 pm

    Haters are going to hate. It doesn’t matter what President Trump does, the enemy; MSM, deep starte, liberals, GOPe; are going to put him down.

    It is fabulous President Trump has all these retreats that he owns, that he and his administration can escape our enemy within, and make plans for our side.

    It is actually very exciting.

  21. repsort says:
    March 11, 2017 at 4:02 pm

    Think he’s got trusted people sweeping these venues for bugs, etc. You know that they are salivating at the thought of that now that Trump’s shown a preference to meet in these places..

  22. merlintobie says:
    March 11, 2017 at 4:12 pm

    President Trump works VERY hard to MAGA, and he certainly deserves the weekends off to do as he pleases (although he seems to work then too, and who denies business is OFTEN conducted on a golf course?)

  23. 3x1 says:
    March 11, 2017 at 4:14 pm

    Btw, is that a PDA/tablet on the table next to Reince?

    If it has the battery in it, it’s a LIVE microphone.

    Didn’t these guys read Vault 7?

  24. toriangirl says:
    March 11, 2017 at 4:16 pm

    The only thing more awesome would be if the Get Smart cone of silence descended over them. I like how Gen. Kelly has his arm around the back of his wife’s chair.

  25. skipper1961 says:
    March 11, 2017 at 4:29 pm

    Could we read into this who is NOT there?

  26. sundance says:
    March 11, 2017 at 4:32 pm

  27. Supermarket Fool says:
    March 11, 2017 at 4:32 pm

    Remember when the media said Bush was so boring to cover because he spent quite a bit of his vacation time in Crawford, TX at his ranch?

  28. Mike says:
    March 11, 2017 at 4:36 pm

    “Before becoming president, Trump frequently complained about former President Barack Obama playing golf, arguing that he should instead be working. But since taking office, Trump hasn’t been shy about hitting the golf course himself. ”

    Note how they slime tongue “hitting the golf courses,” as to suggest Trump has been playing a lot of golf. He’s going to his golf courses to have meetings and WORK. Obama went to golf courses to play golf and PLAY. WORK PLAY. Notice the difference.

    The fact that these paid liars for Fake News “The Hill” tries to pretend it’s equivalent can really torque a fella off. BIGLY.

  29. NJF says:
    March 11, 2017 at 4:36 pm

    So sad that the FSM will try and paint this as a boondoggle, rather then a work outing.

    Fact is he’s ALWAYS working.

  31. paper doll says:
    March 11, 2017 at 4:44 pm

    fellowship amid the spouses

    …more Trump genius and the customary close attention President Trump pays to ” the fly over people” as it were…the cops, the doormen , the waitresses… DC spouses are usually excluded, left behind.The hours of the job alone can do that. But one shuns a loyal ally if you ignore the supposed fly over people.

  32. John Adair says:
    March 11, 2017 at 4:46 pm

    Personally, I wouldn’t care if President Trump hit the links once a week. He has already done more goo for America in 50 days than Odumber did in 8 years!

  33. John Adair says:
    March 11, 2017 at 4:47 pm

    Personally, I wouldn’t care if President Trump hit the links once a week. He has already done more good for America in 50 days than Odumber did in 8 years!

  34. Phil aka Felipe says:
    March 11, 2017 at 4:53 pm

    That’s the kind of “reporting” one should expect from The ‘Dung’ Hill.

  35. ALEX says:
    March 11, 2017 at 4:58 pm

    The Hill…What a click-bait waste….I actually mentioned to my wife this morning when he was going to visit his place…. It’s not far at all obviously….I live outside Annapolis and it’s cold and windy as mentioned earlier. I would say 36 right now with wind as i BBQ my dinner….

  36. Watcher says:
    March 11, 2017 at 5:00 pm

    At least he is not playing b-ball with his homies.

  37. aqua says:
    March 11, 2017 at 5:02 pm

    The Hill is still mad that Hillary was exposed for the loser that she is. That’s shameful reporting, when they know full well that it is utterly freezing in the northeast today, and no one is golfing.

    What they should report is exactly what Sundance reported – that he is working hard, and found it time to take a break from the dismal swamp of DC. Fresh air, clear heads, and security President Trump trusts.

    Nice of him to give support to the Secret Service. They don’t need anyone tearing them down. Much easier to support the hard work they are doing (still covering Obama and Hillary, too), while addressing the security issues.

  38. saskamare says:
    March 11, 2017 at 5:03 pm

    Looks like this blogger reads TCH, too! Obama Administration Looks To Be In Very Serious Legal Trouble http://strata-sphere.com/blog/index.php/archives/21934

  39. sundance says:
    March 11, 2017 at 5:04 pm

  40. ZZZ says:
    March 11, 2017 at 5:16 pm

    uh, if I owned a secure private venue, the recreational do-dads would matter little…it’s a SECURE PRIVATE VENUE.

    dolts.

  41. flyingtigercomics says:
    March 11, 2017 at 5:24 pm

    It’s as difficult as dieting for a lot of people, but once a media outlet proves itself false you really do just have to give it up. Give it up completely, cold.

    I think sometimes people feel lonely and run out of websites to visit or something. I can’t think of any other reason why people would habitually go to eg The Hill or elsewhere when intellectually they must know it’s going to be offensive and deceitful.

    CTH provides all the same news, and if there’s something else going on a good commenter catches it.

    Drudge is another one that I avoid now. I loathe the layout and how it updates, and basically 90% of it is now “kitten in tree” or “scientists see face of god in cloud” stuff.

    CTH should be the first stop. And there are lots of direct news blogs, ie places where people close to some action post directly. Bits of twitter still do this too although under a never-ending barrage of manipulation from twitter itself.

    The Trump goes golfing #FakeNews story is only part of the evil here. There is also the matter of how the lapdog media ignored and covered up where necessary the trail of bodies behind Obama, his suspicious down-low behavior, his disappearances for days on end, the waste and corruption of his White House, and how many trips he took the whole caravan on rather than going himself.

    Comparisons with Trump should be made because Trump is so different from what’s come before it is actually newsworthy.

    Instead of fake covers showing Obama as jesus, FDR, etc. we get obnoxious attempts to strike back at the meme warriors with actual covers of worthless “news” magazines painting Trump as a monster. Outrageous.

  42. BeLinda Clements says:
    March 11, 2017 at 5:29 pm

    We live 10 minutes from golf course, it’s cold, windy and we are expecting 3 to 8 inches of snow tomorrow….No golf! President Trump is a wonderful person…..I suggest the Media, Obama nuts, NOT TRESPASS here on PRIVATE PROPERTY, signs are posted, which gives a person the right to defend!!

  43. BlindSquirrel (@StanHjerleid) says:
    March 11, 2017 at 5:50 pm

    CTH is my first and last stop. If something is important it’ll be in 2000+ comments.

    • Cowwow says:
      March 11, 2017 at 6:36 pm

      Lol! Or 2001+ 🤗

    • Surfhut says:
      March 11, 2017 at 6:38 pm

      In the early days of my internet connection, Drudge and Lucianne and Instapundit were places where I began the journey of learning the truth for myself. No longer. My little branch here on CTH is my homeschool. CTH is this autodidact’s dream come true. Thanks, Sundance and Treepers!

  44. itswoot says:
    March 11, 2017 at 5:56 pm

    I’m seeing a trend: “Dinner With Trump”. Inspired by a great hero and statesman?

  45. MoniQueMoniCat says:
    March 11, 2017 at 6:14 pm

    WTH???????????????????????? Is that a CELL PHONE next to Rience Priebus on the table??????

    I sure hope this photo is from a time PRIOR to Vault7 coming out. Note cell phone next to Priebus:

    Speaking of the CIA’s spying software Julian Assange said:
    “Well there were earlier press reports that the Trump cabinet has been using an encryption system called ‘CONFIDE’ where the messages disappear quite quickly, it’s sort of like an extra encrypted version of SNAPCHAT. Well, it doesn’t matter, it’s on smart phones, this software attacks smart phones, it doesn’t matter what encryption you’re running on it whether it’s Telegram, Signal, or CONFIDE, it can bypass that encryption, it can turn on the microphones, it can monitor movements, it can activate the camera, typically photos been taken…”
    SOURCE: Wikileaks news conference, (cue to 52:23 for this part) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qIJdU_ahXeY

  46. MfM says:
    March 11, 2017 at 6:38 pm

    Looks like they are eating lunch and socializing. Perfectly reasonable to have phones, etc there.

    When the wives leave and they move into a secured room, I bet they leave all their phones and other electronic devices behind and maybe shut down with batteries removed.

  47. Martin says:
    March 11, 2017 at 6:46 pm

    Who’s the idiot that leaked this out to the Hill website? Dope.

  48. graphiclucidity says:
    March 11, 2017 at 6:58 pm

    The report did not state whether the president was actually playing golf, or if he was just visiting the club.

    The pool had photos and video, though, The Hill.

    They also have these new-fangled things like texts and 📱 telephones ☎️ and the email on those confusing computer 💻 thingamajigs with screens and keyboards that your “reporters” (dubious) can utilize to contact people at the White House Press Office and find out the answers to obvious questions you may have.

    …that is if you actually wanted real answers and not just clickbait hitpiece fluff to fill up twitter timelines of braindead lefties looking to get their daily dose of da Trump Vapors.

    🤦‍♂️ SMH

  49. sammyhains says:
    March 11, 2017 at 7:04 pm

    Trump knows the White House is bugged.

