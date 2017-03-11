March 11th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #51

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sean Spicer Twitter @PressSec
Bill Clinton is seeing his best-laid plans for a singular world government being kicked to the curb for a better model that PEOPLE actually like. Globalism is the dumbed-down answer to the question of how to deal with globalization. Smart internationalism that represents its own people is clearly more understanding of reality, and will put this planet back on course. It’s the answer that has growth potential, self-reflection, options for change and learning, and infinite possible futures. Best of all, it has no outmoded game-plan written by angry crazy German atheists, with a horrible track record of failure in real life.
Goodbye, Beelzebubba. While you were chasing tail and power, and neglecting your job, Trump was busting his ass to get the job done in both the physical and intellectual worlds, and getting MORE tail and MORE power as a simple byproduct of BEING HONEST.
YOU LOSE, BEELZEBUBBA. GO FIND AN INTERN TO CONSOLE YOURSELF.
1)Fred Barnes
2)Randy Evans
3)Commentary
4)Steve Forbes
-Trump Economy
5)General Jack Keane
-N.Korea,Mattis picks
6)Wrapup with
-Jennifer Bachner
-Benjamin Ginsberg
Co-authors of
What Washington Gets Wrong
Lou was a tad pissed of fun when discussing healthcare.
Out of control and way off base.
BD I totally agree! His hatred for Paul Ryan is clouding his ability to see that his stance with the Freedom Caucus and Rand Paul is a slap in the face of our President that is pushing the Ryan bill. He had taken a side against our President.
None the less I still love Lou and love his passion even if it is misdirected.
Ryan is a snake, but sometimes you ally with snakes to win wars.
I say call it Ryancare. Then let him sabotage it. Won’t happen. Give the RAT what it wants. Cheese we stole from the Democrats’ trap.
This is a great way to post a video with an outline of what’s on it. Too many just post a video with little or no comment about what’s on it. Thanks for adding the extra info.
Took your suggestions!
Appreciate the post!
Jehmu Greene
-Planned Parenthood
She had no argument so she waved her genitalia in his face. Embarrassing dimwit.
Ewww…I could have done without that visual.
How much does PP donate to Dems each year? Why in the hell would they get any government funding anyway? Any organization that makes political contributions should not be eligible for any government funding whatsoever.
LikeLiked by 5 people
PP is a money laundering operation for the democrats.
Stats prove that Planned Parenthood and its employees have donated $25 million to Democrats since 2000. And that’s just the money we can track.
The mammogram myth rears it’s ugly head again…..She did not want to say how many are done because the answer is they do not DO them. She did not have to ” check”. When are liberal women going to get it ? I do not CARE what you do with your damn vagina…no one does. But whatever you do with it, you can PAY to maintain it in whatever way you see fit. You are owner/operator figure it out. No one is going to hit on your stupid ” vagina” card. Pipe down for crying out loud….
LikeLiked by 4 people
Even worse, a few Planned Parenthood locations do abortions and nothing else at all.
Did Shamu really just claim PPs are located “hundreds of miles” from any other hospitals or clinics who provide identical women’s health services, minus bay murder of course?
Thanks for posting these Tucker clips also!
With Tucker, I think best to separate them. Some of his guests are just so off the rails that need space to comment
She was an utter embarrassment – seems to be the norm for libs these days
but interestingly she came dressed in her best “Purple Revolution” and got taken to the wood shed on mammograms (they don’t do them at all )
I wish Tucker had asked about the sale of those baby body parts,and because of those sales why should they also receive federal money? he should of brought up some abortion facts putting it all into prospective; like Hitler mass murdered 11m ppl and abortion has mass murdered 60m babies since 1973
So according to Shamu they (pp) services 2.3m ppl each year and get 528m in federal dollars? that’s a ton of $ per woman served… #Racket
“Fungability” needs more exposure on shows like Tucker –
http://www.dailywire.com/news/12425/how-planned-parenthood-can-spend-taxpayer-money-frank-camp
Joe Concha
-Outrage Samantha B
Ann Coulter
Anti-fracking guy
What Samsung Just Did For Trump Is Huge.!
Mexico Is Going To Be Furious When They Find Out.!
Samsung U.S. Production Facilities Expansion and Oven Ranges Equal U.S. Jobs….
Go President Trump – MAGA.!
Next News Network Report Video 05:40 Minute Length Mar-10-2017:
Charles Payne/ Nick Adams on
Immigration
Excellent piece from a freelancer over at Daily Caller about Vault 7 and the Dark State vs. President Trump.
CIA Leaks: The Palace Eunuchs Have Exposed Themselves
MOSES APOSTATICUS
9:58 AM 03/08/2017
Freelance Writer
[excerpt]
The startling evidence contained in the Vault 7 CIA data dump by WikiLeaks confirms a pattern of evidence that has been piling up regarding the US intelligence establishment. There are rogue elements within the US intelligence agencies who seem to operate as a law unto themselves, even believing that they can determine who holds the presidency.
The constant and baseless narrative put forward in the media that President Trump is a Russian plant is part of this agenda. It is being driven by false intelligence and phony evidence sold to the public via the establishment media. It is not journalism. It is a centrally coordinated propaganda campaign carried out as part of a nefarious political agenda to destroy a presidency.
Regardless of what everyday Americans may think of President Trump’s style or of his allegations that President Obama spied on him, this truth has now become clear. There is a shadow government in this country, the tentacles of which spread at least across the intelligence agencies and the mainstream media. The coordination between them and their shared agenda is now too clear. If nothing else, the election of President Trump has revealed this reality to Americans.
Throughout history, officials and bureaucrats close to seats of power have sought to establish themselves as shadow governments away from public scrutiny. They can do this because rulers come and go, but they are forever. They know where the corpses are, and who put them there. Information, access and the dark arts of espionage and assassination are their tradecraft.
In the East, these shadow rulers were usually eunuchs. This prevented any scandalous paternity questions from destabilizing the state. In dynastic China, an entrance exam was required to ensure that this feudal ‘deep state’ was populated with the most talented and ambitious men. In Ottoman Turkey, they were often European boys abducted from families who had been unable to pay the Islamic jizya tax. Many of these men became masters of court intrigue, sometimes controlling even the sultan himself.
http://dailycaller.com/2017/03/08/cia-leaks-the-palace-eunuchs-have-exposed-themselves/#ixzz4ayvuzw7d
Sorry, s/b “Deep State vs. President Trump” (I keep calling them that – hard habit to break. They do represent a dark evil to me.)
Pity the Daily Caller implies that The Gateway Pundit is a hive of whote supremacist..ps I won’t link to them but you can read the article about the Whitehouse press, John Decker’s assault on Lucien Wintrich
I’m very angry about that – tweets below.
Found the article @ DC, k. The author of that piece was Rachel Stoltzfoos. I am familiar with her name but cannot precisely remember which article she wrote that I found objectionable – it’s been a while. However, I recall reading an article at DC (can’t remember the time frame) which ticked me off and scrolling up to find the author’s name and it was Rachel.
I have occasionally visited GP and have never noted any of the posts I read which support her assertion, “Gateway Pundit is a site that traffics in conspiracy theories and has built a reputation for lying and misinforming readers in its stories. Wintrich has personally tweeted out controversial statements and memes, including a derogatory comment on women gaining the right to vote.”
Good deal!!! No more Muzzies in our GVMT!!
President Trump – SAVE THE EVIDENCE and fire all the obunghole bureaucrats before they SHRED all the evidence…
Hurry!
Finally got around to watching American Sniper. A terrific film about a very good man who loved his country and all his fellow soldiers.
It was produced by Steve Mnuchin, our Sec. of Treasury, among others.
Clint Eastwood did a fine job.
It’s got the saddest end titles of any movie ever.
If you’ve never seen it, it’s excellent.
The horrors out guys have to go through chasing bad geopolitical schemes that have nothing to do with our national interests. And we still are facing years more of this insanity, worse than ever.
I see the same generals planning this next round who supposedly were the brains who planned the rounds Chris Kyle went through. Mattis, McMaster, Dunford, et al. 6 Trillion and the war spread and keeps spreading.
The only movie I ever went to where everyone left in silence
Hacksaw Ridge was also an excellent movie that is based on a true story.
I’d probably throw in Lone Survivor and We Were Soldiers as well. Both had impact like ‘Sniper
And Mattis wanting a big supporter of Morsi and the Muslim Brotherhood as policy head is beyond the pale. I guess it could be worse – he could have wanted a big supporter of al Bagadi and ISIS. He is totally untrustworthy.
Wasn’t it amazing?
I was so disappointed that Bradley Cooper supported Hillary.
This is what happens when our fellow countrymen vote in traitors. I was deployed 12 times lost my friends came home to a cheating wife went through a horrible divorce had to fight the VA for 3 and a half years for my disability of which I sacrifice half my retirement to pay for all for what? Obama turned our hard earned wins into a complete and utter fail. We need to fight this fight and win because if we don’t they will come here and they will kill it is a fact!! President Trump is what we needed to get the job done and he will do it because it has to be done! We now need to vote out all the rest of the traitors in Congress and get this country back on track. We are not a democracy we are a Constitutional Republic and the best damn country in the world it is about time we started acting like it and believing in it!!
FWIW: Another ‘insider’ report. This from an alleged Pentagon source on the Vault 7 CIA leaks:
http://victuruslibertas.com/2017/03/3154/
Our President Donald J. Trump will not need to ask China to stop manipulating the exchange rate.
“The Chinese currency, yuan, will have a stable exchange rate this year, avoiding continuous depreciation amid robust market expectations, China’s central bank governor said during a press conference on the sidelines of the fifth session of the 12th National People’s Congress on Friday.
”
http://www.globaltimes.cn/content/1037204.shtml
The Chinese pumped in a Trillion dollars to try to stabilize the Yuan.
That economy has some real roller coaster features.
The best thing for it will be a growing American middle class.
As they make better quality and higher value products they will have a healthier US market. Also, they want to invest more in America. So their ROI will be better, too.
InfoWars had a Drudge linked story that incorrectly conflated Buccanna’s opinion with China’s policy statements.
But, Dear China Leaders: please be careful not to make ‘Lil Kimmy think that by attacking SK that China will rush to support his dictatorship. That will end badly for all of our people, US and China.
Just get on with it, and stomp ‘Lil Kimmy cockroach, so we don’t have to waste our tax dollars on THADD, and you don’t have to water any more Yuan on deterrants. Cheaper and safer.
http://www.globaltimes.cn/content/1037016.shtml
MAGA, and MCGA! We all can be winners.
The MSM made a very calculated move to send a prognazi brownsuit against Gateway Pundit’s reporter. This is PURE CIA BS. We have to hit back hard. They are defending the prognazi LyingPress hold on the White House.
Here are two replies I made. Follow this story. We need to make sure that Fox pays for this kind of bullying behavior. Somebody over on GWP came back with this image, and I’m using it all over.
Deportations:
Sorry O/T. I wouldn’t post this here, except this is where my Treeper fam will see it.
Mon/Tue snow/ice storm could be very nasty, and little attention is given to it yet. WDC to Upper East Coast. Details on your area at https://www.americanwx.com/bb/forum/33-regional-weather-discussion/ Filling generator gasoline tanks in case we go off-grid for a bit.
“… Wouldn’t you like to be a Prepper too?”
