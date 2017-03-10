Vice President Pence Remarks on Flynn’s Turkish Lobbying Revelations…

Wow. This is really odd. According to this interview with Vice-President Mike Pence, he only discovered General Flynn’s lobbying connections to Turkey yesterday.

That lack of knowledge seems rather puzzling considering that Pence was in charge of the Transition Teams, including all of the vetting, and General Flynn was picked as National Security Adviser on November 17th, 2016.

.

We wrote about the looming conflict-of-interest issue back when Flynn was announced –SEE HERE- because immediately we saw a problem with Flynn connecting to Turkey and the view of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi that Recep Erdogan was the nemesis of Egypt, Jordan and the moderate elements of the middle-east.

Really quite surprising to see VP Pence state the Trump administration had no idea about the Flynn lobbying which was quite widely circulated at the time by The Daily Caller and others.

If what Mike Pence is saying is true, and there’s no reason to think it isn’t, a solid argument can be made that it was actually White Hats that took down Flynn, aided possibly by Mossad, to avoid an even bigger problem down-the-road.

Probably a good idea to put that new possibility on an indent tab on the card file. Curiousor and curiousor…

