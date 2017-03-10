Vice President Pence Remarks on Flynn’s Turkish Lobbying Revelations…

Wow. This is really odd. According to this interview with Vice-President Mike Pence, he only discovered General Flynn’s lobbying connections to Turkey yesterday.
That lack of knowledge seems rather puzzling considering that Pence was in charge of the Transition Teams, including all of the vetting, and General Flynn was picked as National Security Adviser on November 17th, 2016.
.
We wrote about the looming conflict-of-interest issue back when Flynn was announced –SEE HERE- because immediately we saw a problem with Flynn connecting to Turkey and the view of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi that Recep Erdogan was the nemesis of Egypt, Jordan and the moderate elements of the middle-east.
Really quite surprising to see VP Pence state the Trump administration had no idea about the Flynn lobbying which was quite widely circulated at the time by The Daily Caller and others.
If what Mike Pence is saying is true, and there’s no reason to think it isn’t, a solid argument can be made that it was actually White Hats that took down Flynn, aided possibly by Mossad, to avoid an even bigger problem down-the-road.
Probably a good idea to put that new possibility on an indent tab on the card file. Curiousor and curiousor…
This is an interesting turn of events… Flynn apparently just filed his Foreign Agent paperwork yesterday. Maybe he wasn’t exactly forthcoming with his involvement in Turkey from the get go.
“New Disclosures Reveal The Next Scandal That Would Have Hit Michael Flynn”
http://dailycaller.com/2017/03/08/new-disclosures-show-it-was-probably-a-good-idea-to-fire-michael-flynn/
Trump did say it was a couple of things Flynn wasn’t forthcoming about. Maybe he found out about this issue during that time as well. I always felt there was more to Flynn’s firing then just the Russian Ambassador phone call.
I agree, Angela. Trump plays his cards close to his chest and probably has excellent sources for information.
I’m not sure why Pence is saying he didn’t know about the Turkish connection with Flynn, there is a lot more to this story than we know. It could be that Pence did not want to make President Trump aware of his revelations on Flynn and at the right moment he had the opportunity to bring the Russian ambassador phone call to Trump and use that situation as an excuse to fire Flynn.
Zen, I watch the Pence video 3 times. He framed his response carefully. What do you think?
Yes, he did. The smile at the end is very telling.
Yes, justfactsplz, I caught that smile.
Also, the downward glances. Is that just his manner of speaking or something else?
Ding-Ding-Ding we have a winner!!
I think it’s highly unlikely that no one in the administration was aware of the conflict of interest – we know that they read CTH and surely that would have come up in the vetting process. Flynn is a strange situation, but I’m assuming that the President decided that Flynn’s various connections were not suited to a task that he wants to perform.
I wonder if Pence was splitting hairs and that perhaps he knew he was a lobbyist but not that he crossed the $500,000 threshold and filed as a foreign agent. It’s not terribly precise (“hearing that story today”) what he hadn’t heard.
Seeming better that it played out how it did though. There have been a lot of people pushing back on Trump for making the decision and “allowing blood in the water”. Are they a little more muted today?
And lots and lots of ppl calling for Flynn to be reinstated… all over the chans and T_D
Pence couldn’t be that incompetent. My guess is Trump had a high degree of comfort with Flynn and wanted him anyway. Perhaps this is Pence falling on his sword, and I am happy to see him do so.
Why would Pence fall on his sword? Absolutely no reason to do so.
So you believe he’s lying.?
Either Pence is conveniently ignorant or insulated. My opinion is Pence has a well rehearsed Gomer Pyle act. Funny how Flynn was replaced by an anti Russian narrative guy to match Pence. Very convenient.
No, Pence is a poison pill.
Don’t jump the gun on Pence. He may have establishment cred but he is no John McCain. We just have keep a closer eye on his politics and power plays.
I’ve taken to feeling as though we are dealing with mike hw pence, and have felt this way for a long time. I can’t stand his “polished” political rhetoric, and do not trust him.
Don’t care what anyone else things about it either. Anyone who thinks lyin’ paul ryan is a great person can’t be trusted as next in line for making America great again.
If Pence isn’t hiding something why are some of his congressional records sealed until 2020 or his death, whichever comes first. They are at the university in Indiana. Could it have something to do with Big, as in BIG tobacco?
I just don’t see how he couldn’t have known in his role on the transition team. I think he would have been derelict not to tell Trump and so I believe he did. Trump liked Flynn, so he was willing to work through it.
Pence is saying he didn’t know so as not to raise any questions on Trump’s knowledge of Flynn’s Turkish connections. Sure a lie, but a lie for the greater good.
sundance, you’re kidding right? A politician lying?
yep
I do, Sundance.
Long time lurker first time poster, could not resist chiming in. How The F didn’t they know about about Flynn’s connection to that psycho wannabe genocidal sultan erdogan? I’d venture a guess and say at least 50% of us here have known about that for a long while one. I just can’t believe no one around President Trump would not know the. Wtf is going on. Glad he’s gone. Erdogan can/will rot in hell. Never support him. Although I doubt he’s supported isis anymore than obama did….
Without a doubt, I am always the last to know anything. If I knew Flynn’s lobbying, everyone knew.
What about Trump’s hotels in Turkey and Saudi Arabia? You trust someone for who they are not what they appear to be, and I look for inconsistencies.
Flynn was who he was. Lost trust in him? That takes the cake. Flynn had Trump’s back.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What I know is that way too many people didn’t know about the Erdogan issue or ignored it.
But if white hats did that, it would have been probably handled in a better way and a more orchestrated fashion. Personally I still think it was a part of the Russophobe witch hunt, but maybe Trump’s lack of support for Flynn was partly due to his knowledge about this affair.
If the Mossad was involved… They should have been aware of that earlier and I think they would have warned Trump before he officially appointed Flynn.
The self funded CIA has the ability to set things up. Flynn was no friend of theirs. Look no further than the rogue agency, the CIA.
Its just a political distraction. I had severe distrust of Flynn after reading your article in regards to Turkey but I softened over his other statements and his willingness to show loyalty to Trump. How Flynn was taken down was embarrassing all around and shouldn’t of happened. I like Pence but he’s painting himself into a corner on this since he is the “official” reason Flynn is gone. And a lot of Trump/Flynn supporters are not going to forgive that since they allowed a never trump connected National Security advisor general into the Trump council to be eyes and ears for the Republican/intelligence elite. Its a small set back but its a mark against Pence in the trust department, and I think this is why there will be a media push to tarnish Flynn some more in elite media circles. Pence need more public credibility is my analysis.
All of this Flynn stuff just doesn’t add up. Trump loved and praised this guy for years and appointed him as his NSA. He was a General and Director of DIA but he didn’t anticipate possibly being tapped while speaking to a Russian Ambassador? Then, he lies about the potentially recorded conversation to the VP? Now, they learning that he’s some sort of agent for Turkey (and not instead just cashing in on his experience and/or doing counter intelligence against Turkey)? We’re not getting the full story on anything related to Flynn.
CIA op. Nothing short of it, and Pence had his own agenda to oust Flynn.
Ryan outed himself on Breit Baier on the wire tapping. Trump I trust. Trump is not stupid. If I smell a rat in Pence, Trump who made billions knowing who he is dealing with can’t help it either.
So much to get done. A huge mess. Can’t clean it all up at once, sometimes a room is left untouched until there is time.
Right now, health care then taxes. And the hidden mandate in RyanCare is terrible. I will trust Trump to deal with that. Mandates are poison to Americans.
If you can’t walk away, you get screwed. Mandates mean you can’t walk away. How can Trump support Mandates?????????
Remember, as part of Trump’s pledge to “drain the swamp”, he put a 5 yr lobbying ban on every person that serves in his administration.
And a lifetime ban on lobbying for a foreign government. Maybe Flynn just wants to go into a later retirement with alot of money. Most in his administration are already very wealthy, so that’s not a concern for them.
Pence will probably fade into the background soon like all good VP’s should.
Doubt it. He’s only one step away from the big seat. Personally my hope is Trump dumps him in 2020 and goes with Rand Paul. That way no GOPe clowns get to sneak back in.
LikeLike
I don’t trust Pence anymore.
The way he responded in that interview really made me feel angry and it is total BS that he never know about Flynn’s lobbying connections to Turkey.
He was in charged of the transition and should have vetted Flynn on that matter.
Flynn is an honorable person who had fought for his country and loyal to the President Trump.
I think Pence together with Preibus are working with the Republican establishment to oust those loyal to President Trump.
Alex Jones from Infowars did mention last week Pence was somehow behind Flynn’s resignation.
Have a look at this website:
http://lamecherry.blogspot.com/
It is has some interesting information and analysis although I don’t agree on the negative analysis about Bannon. I still think Bannon can be trusted.
“If what Mike Pence is saying is true, and there’s no reason to think it isn’t, a solid argument can be made that it was actually White Hats that took down Flynn, aided possibly by Mossad, to avoid an even bigger problem down-the-road.”
This was public knowledge. I award to Pence:
Spook story:
: admin must distance themselves from Flynn due future representations appearing to be adverse to USA; or,
: Flynn needs a job so continues with pre-admin job.
What was exposed today is ringing a far off bell in my head…so I think I DO remember something about this but not in great detail. It is my understanding now that it is the current pressure from the DOJ that caused Flynn to register as a foreign agent at this time to avoid any question of violating US laws. He had not registered previously because he had no direct contact himself with Turkey but rather his company, Flynn Intel Group. Flynn’s company had made an agreement for consulting by way of a Dutch company which was owned by a Turkish entity. Seeing that I roughly remember bits of this, I do not see how it wasn’t already known in Washington.
Yes, maybe he (Pence) knew something about Flynn’s activities but didn’t realize it was quite what it was.
LikeLike
My goodness, I’m STILL in moderation every single time I post?? What did I do? This has been going on for literally months. And I mean “literally” literally, not like literally-but-actually-figuratively. Really months. Since summer, I think.
Christie did much of the work of developing the transition. Pence is a Vice President. He is a figure head. Pres. Trump bought him in to get the Evangelical vote from the NeverTrumpers. He was scared the Evangelicals would sit out the election. I have always felt that Pence it little brighter than Dan Quayle.
Christie was only interested in being VP or AG, that is why he is not in the cabinet. He would have been a good member of the Trump Team, but Trump couldn’t fit him in those to positions.
I was surprised to hear Pence say “this is the first time I heard about this”. I remember very well during the campaign when Flynn’s ties to Turkey blew up in a mini-scandal. Is it really possible that Pence was not aware until now that Flynn had contracts with the Turkish government? I’m not buying it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Pence was lying but I’m not sure it matters. I watched a few flynn speeches during the election, him speaking on RT. Highly suspicious character, almost seems as if he was on the take.
Interesting that Flynn was fired for lying to Pence, and now Pence reveals that Flynn had (potentially) nefarious foreign entanglements.
Does this sounds like anyone else we know? (cough– Team Obama/CGI/Team Crooked Hillary– cough)
Speculation: sacking Flynn insulates the administration from charges of political bias if/when it prosecutes others for worse behavior, whether in the previous administration or as holdovers in the current one.
Good night, patriots.
