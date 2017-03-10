President Trump Holds Roundtable Discussion On Healthcare Proposal…

Earlier today President Trump and Vice President Pence held a meeting with key congressional committee leaders to discuss the ongoing healthcare reform.

[Transcript] 11:50 A.M. EST – THE PRESIDENT: Hello, everybody. I want to thank each of the House committee leaders for being with us today. Your devotion and leadership has been amazing, and I want to just applaud you and the diligent work of your committees to advance the Obamacare repeal-and-replacement legislation that we’ve been talking about for a long time, and that we’ve been running with and I ran with, and I can tell you. And that’s what people want, they want repeal-and-replace. The bill passed just now through Ways and Means, and it will — I think the committee just voted recently, right?

REPRESENTATIVE WALDEN: Yep.

THE PRESIDENT: Your other committee —

REPRESENTATIVE WALDEN: Energy.

THE PRESIDENT: Energy and Commerce. And it was a very good vote, and congratulations. That was a good job. Amazing.

We must act now to save Americans from the imploding Obamacare disaster. Premiums have skyrocketed by double-digits and triple-digits in some cases. As an example, Arizona — which I talk about all the time — 116 percent increase and it’s going up a lot higher. ’17 would be a disaster for Obamacare. That’s the year it was meant to explode, because Obama won’t be here. That was when it was supposed to be — it will get even worse. As bad as it is now, it’ll get even worse.

Choices are disappearing as one insurer drops out after another. Today, one-third of all counties now have only one insurer on the Obamacare exchanges, and the exchanges themselves are a disaster. The House repeal-and-replace plan ends the Obamacare tax hikes, cutting taxes by hundreds of billions of dollars. It eliminates the Obamacare mandate that forces Americans to buy government-approved plans. We all know that one.

It provides states with flexibility over how Medicaid dollars are spent, giving power from Washington and back to local government, which we all want to see. We’re going to do a much better job. And the plan empowers individual Americans to buy the health insurance that is right for them, not the plan forced on them by government. You all remember, you can keep your doctor, you can keep your plan. I know, Greg, you’ve never heard that, right? But it was said many, many times, and it turned out to be not true.

This is the time we’re going to get it done. We’re working together, we have some great results, we have tremendous spirit, and I think it’s something that is just going to happen very shortly.

So thank you all very much, and we’re going to get to work.

END 11:52 A.M. EST

VIDEO:

Advertisements