President Trump Holds Roundtable Discussion On Healthcare Proposal…

Earlier today President Trump and Vice President Pence held a meeting with key congressional committee leaders to discuss the ongoing healthcare reform.
[Transcript] 11:50 A.M. EST – THE PRESIDENT: Hello, everybody. I want to thank each of the House committee leaders for being with us today. Your devotion and leadership has been amazing, and I want to just applaud you and the diligent work of your committees to advance the Obamacare repeal-and-replacement legislation that we’ve been talking about for a long time, and that we’ve been running with and I ran with, and I can tell you. And that’s what people want, they want repeal-and-replace. The bill passed just now through Ways and Means, and it will — I think the committee just voted recently, right?
REPRESENTATIVE WALDEN: Yep.
THE PRESIDENT: Your other committee —
REPRESENTATIVE WALDEN: Energy.
THE PRESIDENT: Energy and Commerce. And it was a very good vote, and congratulations. That was a good job. Amazing.
We must act now to save Americans from the imploding Obamacare disaster. Premiums have skyrocketed by double-digits and triple-digits in some cases. As an example, Arizona — which I talk about all the time — 116 percent increase and it’s going up a lot higher. ’17 would be a disaster for Obamacare. That’s the year it was meant to explode, because Obama won’t be here. That was when it was supposed to be — it will get even worse. As bad as it is now, it’ll get even worse.
Choices are disappearing as one insurer drops out after another. Today, one-third of all counties now have only one insurer on the Obamacare exchanges, and the exchanges themselves are a disaster. The House repeal-and-replace plan ends the Obamacare tax hikes, cutting taxes by hundreds of billions of dollars. It eliminates the Obamacare mandate that forces Americans to buy government-approved plans. We all know that one.
It provides states with flexibility over how Medicaid dollars are spent, giving power from Washington and back to local government, which we all want to see. We’re going to do a much better job. And the plan empowers individual Americans to buy the health insurance that is right for them, not the plan forced on them by government. You all remember, you can keep your doctor, you can keep your plan. I know, Greg, you’ve never heard that, right? But it was said many, many times, and it turned out to be not true.
This is the time we’re going to get it done. We’re working together, we have some great results, we have tremendous spirit, and I think it’s something that is just going to happen very shortly.
So thank you all very much, and we’re going to get to work.
END 11:52 A.M. EST
This part of Ryan’s plan has to change immediately:
The bill’s provisions increase healthcare costs for Trump voters in critical states. As an analysis conducted by the Washington Post shows, voters in Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin will see their tax credits decrease under Obamacare 2.0. “If you’re a 40-year-old making $75,000 a year, you’re going to get a 75 percent or higher increase to your tax credits—a beneficial situation for you,” the Post explains. “If, however, you’re a 60-year-old making $30,000 a year, you’re going to see a reduction in those tax credits (unless you live in Upstate New York or Massachusetts or parts of central Texas).”
In other words, senior citizens—who vote regularly in mid-term elections—will see their healthcare costs increase under the Republicans’ bill.
Plus, Obamacare 2.0 phases out credits for people who start earning more than $75,000. Why? Because screw the voters and they’re on their own? What a great message to send to the middle class! Not only are Republicans hurting people struggling to make ends meet, they also punish you if you make too much money. Everyone loses, except perhaps insurance companies.
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/03/10/7-reasons-why-obamacare-2-0-is-all-but-guaranteed-to-impose-crushing-costs-on-voters-hurt-trumps-base-and-hand-power-back-to-the-democrats/
I think the assumption is that the medicaid expansion will likely help these people until prices start coming down and the tax credits are phased out.
A lot of fallacies in this WaPo article. What a bunch of crap. How many Senior citizens do you know that aren’t on Medicare? Most people in the 50 to 60 age bracket are covered under employer plans anyway. Think rationally.
This seems to be the only place online, within the Right-ward blogosphere, not running around like a headless chicken, screaming the sky is falling, discussing this issue.
Everywhere I go………. “Free advice” for what Trump MUST do…… I am very close to shutting my social media down for a while. Treehouse is definitely the last refuge.
Follow the $$$ behind those shouting voices.
Trump has to get the problem areas fixed or pushing this bill through may be the end of his short and promising Presidency.
Ehh, not really. Trump’s presidency will be made or broken on immigration. Not health care. Not tax reform. Not trade reform. Only immigration.
If he can’t fix Obamacare, he’s never going to fix immigration, let alone taxes.
Fixing Obamacare requires 60 votes. Repealing DACA and enforcing immigration laws require no votes.
I don’t think so
yes the bill has problems and those problems need to be worked on that is after all Congresses job As for it ending his Presidency that is ridiculous
Top of my health care wish list is requirement to post/provide fee schedule provide for any proposed treatment!
Yes, Michael; and wide open free market in the health insurance market. No protections for the fat cats. Only control on insurers being solid financial stability. Prices would plummet.
At this point in his administration Obama had already gotten the stimulus bill passed and was about to turn to healthcare.
If President cannot get this the AHCA done he will be significantly weakened.
There will be plenty of opposition from the Democrats, the MSM, the medical lobby and the insurance lobby without taking fire from the Right.
There is a lot not to like about this bill but after having vented over the past few days I’ve concluded we have to suck it up and support the President.
More than that — we have to make it clear that the Freedom Caucus guys will pay a big price if they sabotage it.
wish they would redirect that stimulus money (that’s still sitting around in the no-budget) toward premium assistance
Measuring or comparing relative speeds of bills being passed, especially huge pork spending bills like the stimulus, is not meaningful in my view. The Stimulus was a criminal disaster. Obamacare was a criminal disaster. So let’s get it right, not get it fast.
It can’t be gotten right at this time for the reasons everyone has been discussing ad nauseam over the past few days,
Perception is reality in this business. If the President is seen to be ineffective on this it will not be good for the rest of the agenda.
Winning reinforces itself. So does losing.
Exactly. It would be more productive to compare this piece of legislation with something that actually worked. As far as healthcare goes, we can’t just let everything collapse by doing nothing. That’s not the answer for the millions of Americans that would be affected but you are correct that we have to get it right. There is no such thing as a take two on something major like this. You basically get one stab at it and so with that opportunity, it has to be right the first time.
Yes we can let the whole damm thing collapse……………………..there is nothing in the Constitution about providing tax credits, subsidies, etc. for people to purchase health insurance. There is also nothing that says insurance companies have to provide insurance to people with pre existing conditions, nor is there anything in that Constitution that says that people have to buy insurance.
Pinkie, you will recall that during the Obama “stimulus” (what a misnomer) vote there were Republicans who voted with the Democrat majority to pass it. And the Pubs had their own stimulus champion in GWB in 2008.
The likelihood that even one Democrat will vote with the Republican majority (smaller than the Dem majority in 2009) on repeal/replace health care is next to zero. Dems stick together. Pubs do not.
For all the reasons Sundance has outlined for several days, yes, we will “have to suck it up and support the President.” As long as the bill doesn’t force citizens to purchase insurance with items they will never use as Obamacare did, this new health care act will prove to be as good a deal as possible under the circumstances. Single-payer it isn’t and will not become.
It is not a “win” if the Repubs pass bad legislation to “repair” Obamacare, and I think it will harm perspectives on Trump’s presidency. His presidency and legacy are going to be measured by 3 things… jobs, getting government out of healthcare (Ryancare does not in its current state result in positive improvements in healthcare in the US, and dealing with illegal immigration (he needs to stop telegraphing he is open to backtracking on the dreamers – and if he is open to it, he is shooting himself in the foot). If he doesn’t get control and keep these campaign promises, there won’t be a second term, support for the Repubs that he has driven will flee, and even fewer will follow the law – since apparently we’ll be able to select which laws we follow. And it’ll get really easy to impeach him, which is the goal of the Dems and GOPe.
P
Greg Walden and Kevin Brady bother me. Brady’s haircut is off the chain. Walden seems unnecessarily cocky.
“Sonny, never let them know what you’re thinking.” Don Corleone. Trump The MAGAnificent will get everything we freedom loving conservatives want as well as a new Speaker of the House. MAGA
We need a two tiered health system. One free plan for the poor on the way up and including the cultural parasites who are hopeless dependents and one for those who bear the burden and are pulling their weight. DDD is working on such a plan. For the hopeless dependents nothing will ever be free enough but we will just have to say ‘too bad’ this is as free as it gets, take it or leave it.
Lots of bunched panties here…….. I’m not concerned. DJT is at the helm, it does not get better than that ESPCIALLY when one considers the alternative……. Breathe………………
