OMG Epic Funniest Troll Conquest Ever – They Stole Shia Labeouf’s Flag…

Oh man, I can’t stop laughing. I hope this video embed works (watch it without audio):

Shia LaBeouf moved his anti-Trump protest to an “undisclosed location” – and trolls accepted the challenge https://t.co/pwTj7U0ahP pic.twitter.com/ABHeZBB3fs — New York Post (@nypost) March 10, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Shia LaBeouf moves his flag to an undisclosed location. But the trolls found it. The video of the skullduggery was put to epic music below, and I’m sorry – but I just cannot stop laughing.

They put the flag capture to German patriotic folk music. Oh man. I just cannot stop laughing. WATCH:

Advertisements