OMG Epic Funniest Troll Conquest Ever – They Stole Shia Labeouf’s Flag…

Oh man, I can’t stop laughing.   I hope this video embed works (watch it without audio):

Shia LaBeouf moves his flag to an undisclosed location.  But the trolls found it.  The video of the skullduggery was put to epic music below, and I’m sorry – but I just cannot stop laughing.

They put the flag capture to German patriotic folk music. Oh man. I just cannot stop laughing. WATCH:

 

  1. 3x1 says:
    March 10, 2017 at 8:56 pm

    That is beautiful. 😂😂😂😂😂

    Like

    Reply
