Journalists Complain They Are Not Traveling With Secretary Tillerson…

State Department Journalists are some of the most tender snowflakes in Washington DC.  The latest outrage du jour is reporters complaining they are not allowed to fly with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to Asia.

There’s no-one stopping the reporters from flying to Asia and covering T-Rex’s visit.  The entire complaint is that they don’t get to fly on his airplane.

Who does the State Department run to when they need to voice their alarm,…. well, that would be CNN of course:

(Via CNN) The new secretary of state, Rex Tillerson, has been all but silent in his first month on the job. And he is planning on traveling to Asia next week without the traditional coterie of traveling press with him.

Journalists are strenuously objecting to the plan. But there is no indication that Tillerson is going to reverse course. The State Department may allow one hand-picked journalist to tag along, but the details are unknown.

[…]  A dozen Washington bureau chiefs and editors, including representatives from CNN, sent a letter to the State Department earlier this week urging the secretary to make arrangements for “pool” travel.

“Not only does this situation leave the public narrative of the meetings up to the Chinese foreign ministry as well as Korea’s and Japan’s, but it gives the American people no window whatsoever into the views and actions of the nation’s leaders,” the editors wrote. “And the offer to help those reporters who want to travel unilaterally is wholly unrealistic, given the commercial flight schedules, visa issues and no guarantee of access once they are there.”  (read more)

(Link to Stelter)

110 Responses to Journalists Complain They Are Not Traveling With Secretary Tillerson…

  1. Stringy Theory says:
    March 10, 2017 at 5:37 pm

    More great news for a Friday. That and the firing of the DOJ oblamus hack attorneys, the jobs reports . . . man, it’s great. Trump is MAGA and I love it. To the snowflakes that cover DOJ, aaaaawwwwww. Put some ice on it.

  2. floridahoosier93 says:
    March 10, 2017 at 5:41 pm

    Poor little press corpse.

  3. susaninseattle says:
    March 10, 2017 at 5:49 pm

    This is fun! Why would T-Rex ever share his flight with the Opposition Media? His aircraft is his professional environment, his office in the air, where he should be able to think, plan, and communicate in complete privacy! I couldn’t even imagine this class act having these creeps along!

  4. JoAnn Leichliter says:
    March 10, 2017 at 5:49 pm

    Who knew these guys and their employers don’t know how to make an airplane reservation…? Or maybe CNN can’t afford the fare.

  5. snaggletooths says:
    March 10, 2017 at 5:54 pm

    If they want to go then charter a plane and go
    what a bunch of whiny babies these hacks are.

  6. 3x1 says:
    March 10, 2017 at 5:54 pm

    They’re spies. I wouldn’t want them on my plane either.

    • Cowwow says:
      March 10, 2017 at 5:57 pm

      I thought you typed snakes.. then I put on my 😎
      But then I thought…ah, 🐍 on a plane! Bwahahaha. So much winning today 🙃

  7. Cowwow says:
    March 10, 2017 at 5:55 pm

    Yea! Yea! Yea! Yea! Yea!😁😁😁👍👍👍⭐️⭐️⭐️

  8. jeans2nd says:
    March 10, 2017 at 5:58 pm

    Journalists not traveling with Sec Tillerson is not all journalists are complaining about re: the State Dept.

    Seems Pres Trump is (gasp) setting foreign policy during the Trump Presidency. What a novel concept.

    Personally lmbo reading this article. Go fish, Very Fake News People.
    The astonishing dysfunction of Trump’s State Department, in one quote
    http://www.vox.com/world/2017/3/10/14882684/state-department-mexico-briefing

  9. Jim Rogers says:
    March 10, 2017 at 6:00 pm

    Does the so-called “press corps” suppose they can concoct letter lies in Asia than at home? Would the bias of the “corps” be better if served an Asian diet? Cannot their press accreditation and passes be issued in Chinese? Or Japanese? Do they have passports? That’s all that’s required to book a round-trip flight ~ oh, and the fare, of course! Would they like sushi with their whine???

