Journalists Complain They Are Not Traveling With Secretary Tillerson…

State Department Journalists are some of the most tender snowflakes in Washington DC. The latest outrage du jour is reporters complaining they are not allowed to fly with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to Asia.

There’s no-one stopping the reporters from flying to Asia and covering T-Rex’s visit. The entire complaint is that they don’t get to fly on his airplane.

Who does the State Department run to when they need to voice their alarm,…. well, that would be CNN of course:

(Via CNN) The new secretary of state, Rex Tillerson, has been all but silent in his first month on the job. And he is planning on traveling to Asia next week without the traditional coterie of traveling press with him. Journalists are strenuously objecting to the plan. But there is no indication that Tillerson is going to reverse course. The State Department may allow one hand-picked journalist to tag along, but the details are unknown.

[…] A dozen Washington bureau chiefs and editors, including representatives from CNN, sent a letter to the State Department earlier this week urging the secretary to make arrangements for “pool” travel. “Not only does this situation leave the public narrative of the meetings up to the Chinese foreign ministry as well as Korea’s and Japan’s, but it gives the American people no window whatsoever into the views and actions of the nation’s leaders,” the editors wrote. “And the offer to help those reporters who want to travel unilaterally is wholly unrealistic, given the commercial flight schedules, visa issues and no guarantee of access once they are there.” (read more)

(Link to Stelter)

Not bringing press on a trip like that is unusual & insulting to any American who is looking for anything but a state-run version of events — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) March 9, 2017

Advertisements