Attorney General Jeff Sessions Asks Remaining Obama DOJ Appointees To Resign…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Jeff Sessions is seeking the resignations of 46 United States attorneys who were appointed during the prior presidential administration.
In a statement Friday, the Justice Department said the request was similar to ones made in past presidential transitions. The department said many federal prosecutors appointed in the Obama administration have already left their positions, but that Sessions is now seeking the resignations of 46 holdovers. (read more)
Flashback Friday:
#FlashbackFriday 1993 #AttorneyGate Clinton AG Reno Fires ALL 93 Republican US Attorneys in one day. #Sessions is following tradition. #MAGA pic.twitter.com/GGf9ur1R9f
— Νia☆Jobs☆Jobs☆Jobs (@nia4_trump) March 10, 2017
Good Job Mr. Sessions!
Praise God! Thank you, AG Sessions.
Jefferson Beauregard Sessions says ‘you’re fired’ in the nicest way.
THIS just made my ENTIRE weekend! OOoohhhhhhh Soooooooo much WINNING!!!!!
Mine too. Get ’em out of there, and keep their coats!!! #MAGA
Nah, let ’em have their coats. It’s cold in the Ukraine.
In 2001, President Bush also asked for 93 resignations. Here is his archived statement.
https://www.justice.gov/archive/opa/pr/2001/March/107ag.htm
Clinton also had some 90 resign.
Just read an article that said Clinton had all 93 resign. Written while Clinton was Prez.
“ATTORNEY GENERAL SEEKS RESIGNATIONS FROM PROSECUTORS” New York Times March 24, 1993….
http://www.nytimes.com/1993/03/24/us/attorney-general-seeks-resignations-from-prosecutors.html
And?
EVERY new president replaces ALL the US Attorneys. This is absolutely ordinary.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Just imagine how MSM will cover this!
To the Victor belongs the spoils!
Very glad to read this encouraging news! I’ll be very interested in which attorneys are selected to fill these vacancies.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Off topic, but see Breitbart articles on Anti-Trump/Sessions Rino Turkey Tillis’ bill to import more cheap foreign unskilled labor. http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/03/08/senators-try-help-h-2b-blue-collar-outsourcing-program/
and his new Gang of 8 push
http://www.breitbart.com/texas/2017/01/24/gop-senators-immigration-overhaul-include-amnesty/
Don’t these insufferable tards know he’s just going to veto crap like that.
Since your comment is off-topic, does it not belong in the Presidential Open Thread?
I hope Justice Edmunds of NC who didn’t win in the General Election will be selected.
It is about time.
Hallelujah! Reasoned approach. I am sure USAG Sessions has the replacements lined up, fully vetted. And the slight delay forced impostors to look elsewhere.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Now the fun will truly begin! Thank you AG Sessions! For those that were concerned about his recusal and whether he had the backbone to do the job that needs to be done, hopefully this action today will allow you to see not only does he have the backbone but folks in politics and elitists will be on the chopping block in the very near future.
What a wonderful weekend gift to all the swamp creatures that are involved is some of the most reprehensible behavior. Kids across our country today received an incredible gift because our AG is ready to go after these monsters no matter whether they are R or D.
I just love USAG Sessions…the perceived delay in his “resigning” the holdouts was pragmatic.
LikeLiked by 4 people
It’s a start…….
Finally! Now is time to clean DHS, CIA and State Department. Furthermore, after the new prosecutors are confirmed, start gathering info to prosecute Obama, Clinton, Clapper, and Brennan for starters.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Don’t forget the NSA.
LikeLiked by 5 people
And IRS, EPA etc.
LikeLiked by 1 person
DITTO!
ALSO……
The US Department of Justice is deploying 50 judges to immigration detention centers to clear a backlog of more than half a million cases…. yes, half a million cases!
LikeLiked by 10 people
Finally! DRAIN THE SWAMP!
“shoot it…it’s a big one” :0) I’d support Troy Landry in his efforts.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s time for this again! The scene after Sessions requested resignation:
LikeLiked by 6 people
I love that scene, lol
The all should be gone by now!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I want the Hanen Rule applied to any holdovers. ONLY IF they are currently up to date on their Ethics Classes and all other requirements may they possibly get to stay. ON THEIR OWN DIME, of course.
Nice that our “Team of Patriots” is nearing completion, it is time to consolidate and conserve our budgets. Moreover, any Obama Appointee who violated the law during Our administration will be disciplined and if necessary disbarred as well. This is about Rule of Law and accountability too. MAGA!
LikeLiked by 4 people
I’ve got one thing to say about that… DUHHHH!
Now root out the political appointees who were converted into ‘lifetime’ appointees with the intention of using them as “lifetime sleeper cells” and GET EM OUT!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Good!!
Hopeful news here…
“The administration asked Preet Bharara, the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, to remain in office. It was not immediately clear is he was affected by the order.”
Read more: http://dailycaller.com/2017/03/10/sessions-asks-all-obama-era-u-s-attorneys-to-resign/#ixzz4axh1x4QA
LikeLiked by 5 people
Jury’s out on Preet.
Preet is goin’ to bring it to ’em
LikeLiked by 3 people
From a professional publication behind a pay wall.
whoops. This is in the wrong place. I’m referring to the “BREAKING” news I posted below
The Preet is going to Tweet that he has to Meet the Unfortunate few…CANNOT HAPPEN TO A MORE SORRIER BUNCH…Since this is happening today, last weekends was a strategy session…look for more movements in Draining the Swamp next week…I do believe that people will be starting to squirm because Preet is a No Holds Type of Prosecutor and that is What Our President is…No holds barred!!! Get ‘er Done!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
(notice which way the arrow is going)
LikeLiked by 2 people
I just could not help myself…enjoying the good news coming out of the White House and AG Sessions made my weekend. Also, have had a “small” one to celebrate!!! Love the reply!!!
LikeLike
BREAKING: Sessions Seeks Resignation Of Preet Bharara, 45 Other Obama US Attys
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions has asked for resignation letters from 46 U.S. Attorneys, including Manhattan’s Preet Bharara, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Friday, reversing an assurance from Sessions and President Donald Trump that Bharara could stay.
Although the resignation does not have to be accepted…
Sweet! 🙂 Good job AG Sessions! About time!
The state department political appointees(over two thousand) should be next(actually they should already be gone…but better late then never)
LikeLiked by 4 people
Other than the jobs report, this was the best news of the day. I too wish this move had happened before now but I’m glad it’s finally happening.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Finally!
Real America says THANK YOU, JEFF SESSIONS.
LikeLiked by 8 people
DRAIN THE SWAMP OMG what a Glorious Day
LikeLiked by 1 person
Finally and we pray the beginning of totally draining the Swamp.
Makes me feel like…
Yes, finally! Now let’s keep the momentum going – Drain The Swamp!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great start,….keep going!
http://tinyurl.com/za7br5y
LikeLiked by 1 person
U.S. Attorneys are like a box of chocolates. Sometimes you have to throw the bad ones out.
LikeLiked by 4 people
WINNER
Oh, I thought AG Sessions fired on those Obama appointees, well, this is the next best thing.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sessions is legit.
Sessions is legit.
I would also love to see him fire all Obama appointed assistant US attorneys. I know one personally who is always on Facebook spewing anti Trump venom.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Report them to their employer, President Trump. CC in the AG. Take the action, make it happen.
Send a link or screen shot to the administration
YES!!! YESS! YESS!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes They Canned
A new twist to Liar Liar Pants On Fire!!!
A Miami defense lawyer’s pants burst into flames Wednesday afternoon as he began his closing arguments in front of a jury – in an arson case.
Stephen Gutierrez, who was arguing that his client’s car spontaneously combusted and was not intentionally set on fire, had been fiddling in his pocket as he was about to address jurors when smoke began billowing out his right pocket, witnesses told the Miami Herald.
He rushed out of the Miami courtroom, leaving spectators stunned. After jurors were ushered out, Gutierrez returned unharmed, with a singed pocket, and insisted it wasn’t a staged defense demonstration gone wrong, observers said.
Instead, Gutierrez blamed a faulty battery in an e-cigarette, witnesses told the Miami Herald.
http://www.miamiherald.com/news/local/crime/article137317553.html
I see Paris,
I see France.
I see a lawyer’s
burning pants…..
Best one of the day.
and to think this time last week they thought they had HIS head on a platter! So much winning!
It sounds like this was only US attorneys — is the deputy AG still in place?
AG SESSONS Get’em out..
TAKE THIER COATS!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good Lord. Janet Reno. One of the most vile, disgusting pieces of human flesh ever to disgrace a position of authority in our Government. That clip brought back some bad memories…
LikeLiked by 3 people
OFF TOPIC to relieve stress..
On a lighter Political note Treepers,, the LIBERAL SOCIETY…
Laugh & enjoy..
MAGA
(Can We at least keep the Village people?).. 😄 😄 😄
i know that all this swamp draining is taking some time. But I’ve noticed something. When I go to clean off the mildew, algae, etc. off the side of my house, I’ve noticed that the longer I wait to do the job, the more it spreads. The more it has spread, the longer it takes me to clean it all up, one section at a time. I’ve also noticed that if I pay close attention, take my time (as opposed to rushing), and practice diligence, I can do a more thorough job and I don’t accidentally miss some bad spots.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Next up, prosecute those in the major spy group, the IRS, who chose to work against the American people and only for Obama…plus all the other 20+ scandals Obama was involved in.
“President Tom Fitton discussing major Obama IRS scandal and Illegal Obama Russia leaks”
Judicial Watch
LikeLiked by 1 person
If Preet Bhrara is out, it could mean that he was not moving on the cases we thought he was.
In fact, what was the last big case that came out of DOJ?
All they did was bust police departments into federal submission.
Most of the Federal government works against the People, not the enemies of the People of the US. A classic fascistic Tyranny protecting the corrupt in power and exposing the society to every danger internally and externally.
It’s been decades forming, metastasized under “W”, ostensibly to protect us from Terror, and used by the Fraud to codify his Liberal Cult and pave the way for NWO, global feudalism.
The proper disposition of all the firings should be a firing squad, or, less extreme, loss of citizenship and permanent exile from America.
They hate our Constitution, they hate religion, they our flag, they hate our People, they hate our capitalism, they hate private ownership of property. They have no connection whatever to the basic foundation of America. They are alien to America. Kick them the hell out!
30 Nov 2016 “Trump opts to keep Preet Bharara as U.S. attorney for Manhattan” http://www.politico.com/blogs/donald-trump-administration/2016/11/manhattan-us-attorney-preet-bharara-to-meet-trump-232003
Still not tired of all the winning!
Yay! Time to clean house of all the Obama left overs and get down to the business of MAGA!
