Attorney General Jeff Sessions Asks Remaining Obama DOJ Appointees To Resign…

Posted on March 10, 2017 by

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Jeff Sessions is seeking the resignations of 46 United States attorneys who were appointed during the prior presidential administration.

In a statement Friday, the Justice Department said the request was similar to ones made in past presidential transitions.   The department said many federal prosecutors appointed in the Obama administration have already left their positions, but that Sessions is now seeking the resignations of 46 holdovers. (read more)

Flashback Friday:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Advertisements
This entry was posted in AG Jeff Sessions, Dept Of Justice, media bias, Notorious Liars, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

84 Responses to Attorney General Jeff Sessions Asks Remaining Obama DOJ Appointees To Resign…

  1. David says:
    March 10, 2017 at 4:31 pm

    Good Job Mr. Sessions!

    Liked by 22 people

    Reply
  2. Mark Thimesch says:
    March 10, 2017 at 4:32 pm

    THIS just made my ENTIRE weekend! OOoohhhhhhh Soooooooo much WINNING!!!!!

    Liked by 24 people

    Reply
  3. Nettles18 says:
    March 10, 2017 at 4:34 pm

    In 2001, President Bush also asked for 93 resignations. Here is his archived statement.

    https://www.justice.gov/archive/opa/pr/2001/March/107ag.htm

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  4. NCPatrick says:
    March 10, 2017 at 4:35 pm

    Very glad to read this encouraging news! I’ll be very interested in which attorneys are selected to fill these vacancies.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  5. Michael says:
    March 10, 2017 at 4:36 pm

    It is about time.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  6. filia.aurea says:
    March 10, 2017 at 4:36 pm

    Hallelujah! Reasoned approach. I am sure USAG Sessions has the replacements lined up, fully vetted. And the slight delay forced impostors to look elsewhere.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  7. fleporeblog says:
    March 10, 2017 at 4:37 pm

    Now the fun will truly begin! Thank you AG Sessions! For those that were concerned about his recusal and whether he had the backbone to do the job that needs to be done, hopefully this action today will allow you to see not only does he have the backbone but folks in politics and elitists will be on the chopping block in the very near future.

    What a wonderful weekend gift to all the swamp creatures that are involved is some of the most reprehensible behavior. Kids across our country today received an incredible gift because our AG is ready to go after these monsters no matter whether they are R or D.

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
  8. coveyouthband says:
    March 10, 2017 at 4:38 pm

    It’s a start…….

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  9. noritadek says:
    March 10, 2017 at 4:39 pm

    Finally! Now is time to clean DHS, CIA and State Department. Furthermore, after the new prosecutors are confirmed, start gathering info to prosecute Obama, Clinton, Clapper, and Brennan for starters.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  10. Jane in Florida says:
    March 10, 2017 at 4:39 pm

    DITTO!

    ALSO……
    The US Department of Justice is deploying 50 judges to immigration detention centers to clear a backlog of more than half a million cases…. yes, half a million cases!

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  11. Michael says:
    March 10, 2017 at 4:39 pm

    Finally! DRAIN THE SWAMP!

    Like

    Reply
  12. toriangirl says:
    March 10, 2017 at 4:40 pm

    It’s time for this again! The scene after Sessions requested resignation:

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  13. jackphatz says:
    March 10, 2017 at 4:40 pm

    The all should be gone by now!!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  14. TwoLaine says:
    March 10, 2017 at 4:41 pm

    I want the Hanen Rule applied to any holdovers. ONLY IF they are currently up to date on their Ethics Classes and all other requirements may they possibly get to stay. ON THEIR OWN DIME, of course.

    Like

    Reply
  15. Publius2016 says:
    March 10, 2017 at 4:41 pm

    Nice that our “Team of Patriots” is nearing completion, it is time to consolidate and conserve our budgets. Moreover, any Obama Appointee who violated the law during Our administration will be disciplined and if necessary disbarred as well. This is about Rule of Law and accountability too. MAGA!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  16. repsort says:
    March 10, 2017 at 4:42 pm

    I’ve got one thing to say about that… DUHHHH!

    Now root out the political appointees who were converted into ‘lifetime’ appointees with the intention of using them as “lifetime sleeper cells” and GET EM OUT!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  17. Scoob says:
    March 10, 2017 at 4:43 pm

    Good!!

    Like

    Reply
  18. liberty2828 says:
    March 10, 2017 at 4:44 pm

    Hopeful news here…

    “The administration asked Preet Bharara, the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, to remain in office. It was not immediately clear is he was affected by the order.”

    Read more: http://dailycaller.com/2017/03/10/sessions-asks-all-obama-era-u-s-attorneys-to-resign/#ixzz4axh1x4QA

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  19. b4im2old says:
    March 10, 2017 at 4:44 pm

    Sweet! 🙂 Good job AG Sessions! About time!

    Like

    Reply
  20. ledeplorable says:
    March 10, 2017 at 4:46 pm

    The state department political appointees(over two thousand) should be next(actually they should already be gone…but better late then never)

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  21. Pam says:
    March 10, 2017 at 4:46 pm

    Other than the jobs report, this was the best news of the day. I too wish this move had happened before now but I’m glad it’s finally happening.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  22. RichieM says:
    March 10, 2017 at 4:47 pm

    Finally!
    Real America says THANK YOU, JEFF SESSIONS.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  23. teaforall says:
    March 10, 2017 at 4:47 pm

    DRAIN THE SWAMP OMG what a Glorious Day

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  24. SPMI says:
    March 10, 2017 at 4:49 pm

    Finally and we pray the beginning of totally draining the Swamp.

    Like

    Reply
  25. cheekymeeky says:
    March 10, 2017 at 4:51 pm

    Makes me feel like…

    Like

    Reply
  26. Lady K says:
    March 10, 2017 at 4:52 pm

    Yes, finally! Now let’s keep the momentum going – Drain The Swamp!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  27. NJF says:
    March 10, 2017 at 4:54 pm

    Great start,….keep going!

    Like

    Reply
  29. Curry Worsham says:
    March 10, 2017 at 5:03 pm

    U.S. Attorneys are like a box of chocolates. Sometimes you have to throw the bad ones out.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  30. amwick says:
    March 10, 2017 at 5:06 pm

    Oh, I thought AG Sessions fired on those Obama appointees, well, this is the next best thing.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  31. LARS says:
    March 10, 2017 at 5:12 pm

    Sessions is legit.

    Like

    Reply
  32. LARS says:
    March 10, 2017 at 5:12 pm

    Sessions is legit.

    Like

    Reply
  33. NHVoter says:
    March 10, 2017 at 5:12 pm

    I would also love to see him fire all Obama appointed assistant US attorneys. I know one personally who is always on Facebook spewing anti Trump venom.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  34. crossthread42 says:
    March 10, 2017 at 5:15 pm

    YES!!! YESS! YESS!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  35. Scotty19541 says:
    March 10, 2017 at 5:17 pm

    A new twist to Liar Liar Pants On Fire!!!
    A Miami defense lawyer’s pants burst into flames Wednesday afternoon as he began his closing arguments in front of a jury – in an arson case.
    Stephen Gutierrez, who was arguing that his client’s car spontaneously combusted and was not intentionally set on fire, had been fiddling in his pocket as he was about to address jurors when smoke began billowing out his right pocket, witnesses told the Miami Herald.
    He rushed out of the Miami courtroom, leaving spectators stunned. After jurors were ushered out, Gutierrez returned unharmed, with a singed pocket, and insisted it wasn’t a staged defense demonstration gone wrong, observers said.
    Instead, Gutierrez blamed a faulty battery in an e-cigarette, witnesses told the Miami Herald.
    http://www.miamiherald.com/news/local/crime/article137317553.html

    Like

    Reply
  36. Running Fast says:
    March 10, 2017 at 5:18 pm

    and to think this time last week they thought they had HIS head on a platter! So much winning!

    Like

    Reply
  37. Pinkie says:
    March 10, 2017 at 5:19 pm

    It sounds like this was only US attorneys — is the deputy AG still in place?

    Like

    Reply
  38. crossthread42 says:
    March 10, 2017 at 5:20 pm

    AG SESSONS Get’em out..
    TAKE THIER COATS!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  39. progpoker says:
    March 10, 2017 at 5:23 pm

    Good Lord. Janet Reno. One of the most vile, disgusting pieces of human flesh ever to disgrace a position of authority in our Government. That clip brought back some bad memories…

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  40. crossthread42 says:
    March 10, 2017 at 5:35 pm

    OFF TOPIC to relieve stress..
    On a lighter Political note Treepers,, the LIBERAL SOCIETY…
    Laugh & enjoy..
    MAGA
    (Can We at least keep the Village people?).. 😄 😄 😄

    Like

    Reply
  41. buzzybee says:
    March 10, 2017 at 5:35 pm

    i know that all this swamp draining is taking some time. But I’ve noticed something. When I go to clean off the mildew, algae, etc. off the side of my house, I’ve noticed that the longer I wait to do the job, the more it spreads. The more it has spread, the longer it takes me to clean it all up, one section at a time. I’ve also noticed that if I pay close attention, take my time (as opposed to rushing), and practice diligence, I can do a more thorough job and I don’t accidentally miss some bad spots.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  42. Lucille says:
    March 10, 2017 at 5:41 pm

    Next up, prosecute those in the major spy group, the IRS, who chose to work against the American people and only for Obama…plus all the other 20+ scandals Obama was involved in.

    “President Tom Fitton discussing major Obama IRS scandal and Illegal Obama Russia leaks”
    Judicial Watch

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  43. Bull Durham says:
    March 10, 2017 at 5:53 pm

    If Preet Bhrara is out, it could mean that he was not moving on the cases we thought he was.

    In fact, what was the last big case that came out of DOJ?
    All they did was bust police departments into federal submission.

    Most of the Federal government works against the People, not the enemies of the People of the US. A classic fascistic Tyranny protecting the corrupt in power and exposing the society to every danger internally and externally.

    It’s been decades forming, metastasized under “W”, ostensibly to protect us from Terror, and used by the Fraud to codify his Liberal Cult and pave the way for NWO, global feudalism.

    The proper disposition of all the firings should be a firing squad, or, less extreme, loss of citizenship and permanent exile from America.

    They hate our Constitution, they hate religion, they our flag, they hate our People, they hate our capitalism, they hate private ownership of property. They have no connection whatever to the basic foundation of America. They are alien to America. Kick them the hell out!

    Like

    Reply
  44. OmegaManBlue says:
    March 10, 2017 at 5:56 pm

    Still not tired of all the winning!

    Like

    Reply
  45. indiana08 says:
    March 10, 2017 at 6:03 pm

    Yay! Time to clean house of all the Obama left overs and get down to the business of MAGA!

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s