Two Men Armed with Axes Go on Rampage at German Train Station…

Sketchy details. Jihadist attack possible. At least five people have been injured when two men armed with axes went on a rampage at Dusseldorf’s main train station. (Bild Article)

(Via BBC) The attack happened at about 21:00 local time on Thursday (20:00 GMT). Two arrests were made, and police have not ruled out the possibility that more attackers are still at large. There are no reports of fatalities. Images shared on social media from the scene showed that the station had been cordoned off by police, and helicopters hovered overhead. Witnesses reported seeing injured people lying on the ground. (more from BBC)

