Two Men Armed with Axes Go on Rampage at German Train Station…

Posted on March 9, 2017 by

Sketchy details. Jihadist attack possible. At least five people have been injured when two men armed with axes went on a rampage at Dusseldorf’s main train station.  (Bild Article)

(Via BBC) The attack happened at about 21:00 local time on Thursday (20:00 GMT). Two arrests were made, and police have not ruled out the possibility that more attackers are still at large. There are no reports of fatalities. Images shared on social media from the scene showed that the station had been cordoned off by police, and helicopters hovered overhead. Witnesses reported seeing injured people lying on the ground. (more from BBC)

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Conspiracy ?, Cultural Marxism, Death Threats, European Union, ISIS, Islam, Jihad, media bias, Police action, Political correctness/cultural marxism, propaganda, Refugees, Religion, Typical Prog Behavior, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

123 Responses to Two Men Armed with Axes Go on Rampage at German Train Station…

  1. Ron says:
    March 9, 2017 at 5:51 pm

    Time to ban axes!

    Also Train stations.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  2. SouthernbythegraceofGod says:
    March 9, 2017 at 5:51 pm

    Why I always have my “bodyguard” in my handbag. God forbid I should ever have to use it, but these days, you never know.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  3. Socrates says:
    March 9, 2017 at 5:55 pm

    Were they licensed to carry those axes? Were the axes registered?was the size of the axe blade excessive.
    i think these questions need to be answered.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  4. Pilate says:
    March 9, 2017 at 5:55 pm

    Rock beats scissors
    Paper beats rock

    Glock beats axe

    Liked by 18 people

    Reply
  5. The Boss says:
    March 9, 2017 at 5:55 pm

    We never heard of this kind of crap with this kind of frequency until the muslim invaders were allowed into Germany by Merkel. RITs (radical islamic terrorists) are a good bet.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
    • sunnydaze says:
      March 9, 2017 at 6:01 pm

      Ya think?!?!!!

      Kidding aside, this is what Hillary wanted for the US. Thank. God. we kicked her to the curb.

      Next problem, it is also what these stupid/corrupt judges who are fighting Trumps EOs want for the US.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
      • Bil says:
        March 9, 2017 at 7:36 pm

        I’m so outraged by these judges that I can’t even read passed the title. I wish there was a way for the people to rise against them.

        Like

        Reply
    • Mr.Right says:
      March 9, 2017 at 7:11 pm

      TIP of the iceberg that is islam…

      We get the new for this.. but the assault, insult, persecution, oppression , subjugation performed by muslim in Europe happen every single hours of every day.

      I want to have compassion… but on the flip side, they allowed all this to happen.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Fe says:
        March 9, 2017 at 7:29 pm

        That’s been my dilemma. It’s hard to have compassion on Germany, Sweden, Britain, France when they allowed the invasion. The brainwashing has thoroughly taken hold in millions of minds. I’d like to have a continent sized bullhorn and yell at Europe to wake the H up.

        Like

        Reply
  6. Linda says:
    March 9, 2017 at 5:57 pm

    I guess everything is “Jihadist attack possible. ” until proven otherwise….

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  7. Pam says:
    March 9, 2017 at 5:57 pm

    Seeing attacks like this just reinforces why people not only in this country but also in parts of Europe are in favor of stronger vetting procedures to protect their citizens from acts of violence like this.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  8. Mary Angela (@AZMaryAngela) says:
    March 9, 2017 at 5:57 pm

    Such love from those wonderful immigrants granted homes in Germany. You German fools invited this treatment. Get used to it. They ain’t commin’ here. We’re building a wall and vetting them out. We can send you some of our rejects if you’d like some more.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Sharon says:
      March 9, 2017 at 6:35 pm

      Thousands of them are already here, Mary Angela. Tens of Thousands.

      It started with the influx of Somalians and Bosnians twenty years ago – we saw them ruining small rural towns in the upper midwest because nobody dared to tell them ‘no’ – and once they were “in” (with large cash gifts and ongoing stipends from the Lutheran and Catholic organizations) there was literally no one to “report them to”…..

      They are already here.

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
    • Wavetheshales says:
      March 9, 2017 at 6:49 pm

      We Germans aren’t fools. WE didn’t invite them, the globalists did. The globalists of the EC (European Commission, unelected and answerable to NO ONE) and the UN.

      The European Parliament, elected, but legislatively impotent, are merely window dressing to make the proletariat (that would be us) think that we have a voice…..

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  9. sunnydaze says:
    March 9, 2017 at 5:58 pm

    Anyone know what the guy on the little vid is saying?

    Anyhoo, here’s an article in English for those who can’t read German. The Local is far from a great news source, BUT! it is in English, so there’s that.

    https://www.thelocal.de/20170309/five-injured-in-axe-attack-at-duesseldorf-train-station

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Wavetheshales says:
      March 9, 2017 at 6:46 pm

      As usual, the Lügenpresse/PC’d Police say there’s no evidence of a terrorist background to the axe attack.

      23:50 Uhr: “Es gibt keine Hinweise auf einen terroristischen Hintergrund”, sagt eine Polizeisprecher FOCUS Online.

      What they don’t mention is that there is only one group who does axe attacks, and it’s not Germans, and the group is relatively new to Germany. IOW, the same ones who do knife attacks and “honor” killings, the Moslems…..

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  10. Fe says:
    March 9, 2017 at 5:58 pm

    Sick punks whoever they are. The evil in this world is mind boggling, but not surprising. The Bible predicted the evil, hatred, and self absorbed society we are seeing as we approach the end times…

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  11. flawesttexas says:
    March 9, 2017 at 6:00 pm

    Sounds like more Islamic Terrorism

    I would criticize Germany for being weak, but, here in Orlando, after 49 were executed by Islamic Terrorists, local authorities still refuse to call it Islamic Terrorism

    More vigilance, less vigils.

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  12. Obama's boyfriend says:
    March 9, 2017 at 6:01 pm

    Bet they were Lutherans or Amish.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  13. realgaryseven says:
    March 9, 2017 at 6:03 pm

    Let me guess: it was the Axe of Peace.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  14. Mary Kate Conly says:
    March 9, 2017 at 6:07 pm

    Yes She Can’t!
    Can’t STAND UP (chucked in a van like a side of beef 9/11/2016)
    Can’t RESIST alcohol (drank herself into a stupor 11/8)
    Can’t RUN FOR OFFICE (once she’s locked up by AG Sessions & POTUS 45)
    http://hollywoodlife.com/pics/hillary-rodham-clinton-pics/#ref=/2017/03/09/hillary-clinton-hair-makeover-blonde-pixie-cut-bob-pics/pos=

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. georgiafl says:
    March 9, 2017 at 6:09 pm

    So –

    1) Did someone stop or terminate the (expletives deleted) monsters?

    2) Or did they refer them to committee to address their grievances and post a public service announcement so the the German people would stop provoking them?

    My guess is #2.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  16. 70scarrestoguy says:
    March 9, 2017 at 6:11 pm

    I’d more expect to hear of a terror attack in France but I’m not surprised that Germany had an attack. Betcha radical islamic terrorists take credit.

    Like

    Reply
  17. geoff h says:
    March 9, 2017 at 6:18 pm

    Perhaps a pair of lone axe wolves who coincidentally struck simultaneously and at the same place?

    Like

    Reply
  18. freepetta says:
    March 9, 2017 at 6:22 pm

    What is little Angie Merkel going to do now? Hide the identities of course but you can bet that there is atleast 1 or 2 Mohammeds. Yet she is permitting more “refugees” to enter Germany. I don’t know how she’s not over thrown. But then again we didn’t over throw Barry. Hopefully he ends up in prison.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  19. Minnie says:
    March 9, 2017 at 6:24 pm

    God help us all, I do not blame the citizens. Why lefty loony libs push the narrative to “let them in” unfetted and unvettered is totally insane. My family immigrated legally in the early 1900’s and came here to prosper. Libs will be held accountable one day if we are alive to witness it!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • webgirlpdx says:
      March 9, 2017 at 6:28 pm

      Jesse Watters did on the street interviews around Trump Tower and Europeans he interviewed were overwhelmingly in support of our President. I guess when you have worry about your safety every day things look a little different here.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  20. McGuffin says:
    March 9, 2017 at 6:24 pm

    Too bad there were no Americans in the vicinity to stop the axe wielders.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Bull Durham says:
      March 9, 2017 at 6:42 pm

      They do have NATO, but NATO is busy helping nazis in the Ukraine and the Baltics try to start WW3 with Russia. No time for terrorists.

      Until Europe looks like Iraq.
      Then they’ll cry for US troops to come save their Liberal asses.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • Minnie says:
        March 9, 2017 at 7:02 pm

        Excellent point Bull, always call in the Marines when evil takes over. So, instead of taking the pre-emptive stance by curtailing out of control migration, wait for Americans to come in for the rescue – that’s messed up

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
  21. Joe Knuckles says:
    March 9, 2017 at 6:25 pm

    It was no Jihadi attack. It was Hans & Franz, lumberjack brothers who were running to catch a train, slipped and lost control of their axes, causing injuries. It’s racist to think otherwise.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  22. webgirlpdx says:
    March 9, 2017 at 6:25 pm

    Those German Lutheran Terrorists are so annoying.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  23. Justin says:
    March 9, 2017 at 6:26 pm

    I guess we need to face the reality that this is simply Darwin thinning out the liberal population a bit. Between abortion and their affinity for Muslims, liberals will be extinct in the next 40-50 years.

    Like

    Reply
    • Joe Knuckles says:
      March 9, 2017 at 6:31 pm

      Great, and the rest of us will be fighting for our lives, or at least our kids and grandkids will.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • sunnydaze says:
      March 9, 2017 at 6:33 pm

      Problem is, Justin, the axe wielders are indiscriminate when they swing.

      They take out Germans who don’t want this sh^t in their country, along with the ones who welcome it in the name of “humanity or something”.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • Justin says:
        March 9, 2017 at 7:22 pm

        That’s true. But the law of large numbers would suggest that it averages out over time. Predominantly liberal countries will suffer the worst.

        Like

        Reply
  24. fredsky says:
    March 9, 2017 at 6:38 pm

    I don’t argue with Liberals anymore. If they can accept this as collateral damage on the road to social justice and diversity then I have .00000 in common. An animal knows nature rules and some things can’t be pushed. A radical oppressive ideology based on violence will never be accepted in a civilized society no matter what any politician says…………Natural order…………

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  25. sagatel says:
    March 9, 2017 at 6:42 pm

    Muslims are going to royally piss Germans off and we all remember what they did to Jews some seventy years ago….

    Like

    Reply
  26. The Ghost formerly known as Prince says:
    March 9, 2017 at 6:43 pm

    It’s just a good old Teutonic Knights medieval hacking attack, for “Throwback Thursday”.

    Like

    Reply
  27. fedback says:
    March 9, 2017 at 6:45 pm

    This shouldn’t be happening in a civilised country

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  28. Southern Son says:
    March 9, 2017 at 6:46 pm

    Why all the Intolerance!?
    WE don’t even know How to make a bomb.
    We dropped out of jihadi school before we graduated!
    Where is the Love?

    Like

    Reply
  29. sagatel says:
    March 9, 2017 at 6:47 pm

    Another asylum seeker?

    Like

    Reply
    • sunnydaze says:
      March 9, 2017 at 6:57 pm

      Probably didn’t like what they served for dinner that nite at the asylum center.

      These people are unhinged. They literally rip each other up over free food. Guess they decided to take it outside.

      Like

      Reply
  30. alliwantissometruth says:
    March 9, 2017 at 6:48 pm

    There’s a very serious pathological condition overtaking the progressive crowd. Absolute inertia, which apparently paralyzes the human instinct of self defense

    The utter insanity of not only multiculturalism, which invites in totally incompatible cultures, but also of inviting in savage cultures which profess it’s hatred of the host & it’s desire to kill them, is topped by the host population allowing it to occur

    Something is terribly wrong with average citizens who not only do nothing about it, but also continue to vote in those who bring it to our shores

    It goes beyond simple brainwashing, as the instinct of self preservation is the strongest instinct we have

    It’s a madness that goes completely against the grain. It seems half the populations in Western countries are saying “Here I am, please kill me & my family. Please take my land & culture away from me”

    The moral rot & the banishment of common sense & logic is truly astonishing. It’s now getting to the point where half of our own fellow citizens are becoming a real enemy, as they work not only to destroy themselves, but the rest of us as well

    I simply don’t get it

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • tinkerthinker2 says:
      March 9, 2017 at 6:57 pm

      The war between good and evil has become real.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • fedback says:
      March 9, 2017 at 6:58 pm

      Civilians attacked with axes in Europe, unimaginable until a few years ago.
      Unacceptable

      Like

      Reply
    • Rudy Bowen says:
      March 9, 2017 at 7:19 pm

      Remember the experiment we read about in school, many decades ago, where sociologists or psychologists ran an experiment in which they let a population of rats reproduce until they were unbearably overcrowded, and the results when the population got to a critical point of overpopulation? They started killing and eating each other. Maybe humans have the same ‘programming’ as rats, and lemmings, and we are at the cusp of self immolation. Maybe this was always going to happen, and/or this self absorbed ennui in the face of the extinction of Western culture really is the Book of Revelations in early stages or perhaps even just the beginning of an extinction level event. It is just seems too illogical and sick to be anything other than suicidal mass psychosis. Maybe this is why we get no signals from other civilizations amongst the stars, technological societies simply have a ‘shelf life’ and we are near our expiration date.

      Like

      Reply
  31. James F says:
    March 9, 2017 at 6:49 pm

    Undocumented lumberjacks?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  32. itswoot says:
    March 9, 2017 at 6:49 pm

    Demon possessed barbarity.

    Machetes in Rwanda, axes in Germany.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Bull Durham says:
      March 9, 2017 at 6:57 pm

      Streets of London, too.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Wavetheshales says:
      March 9, 2017 at 7:14 pm

      They’re using machetes here in Germany, too. In fact, any weapon they have to hand.
      They intend to kill and main, it matters not how…..

      I don’t know why the PTB don’t understand that.

      Adams and Jefferson both got Korans and read them cover-to-cover in order to understand their enemy. The gubmint now probably don’t even care. Not to mention the fact that modern translations are purposely out of order…..

      Like

      Reply
  33. James F says:
    March 9, 2017 at 6:57 pm

    It’s how muslims celebrate. Don’t be xenophobic!

    Like

    Reply
    • Mr.Right says:
      March 9, 2017 at 7:08 pm

      Cant wait for an “ISLAM” ride at disney its a small world.
      Its going to be a bloody good time for kids … (but no girls/women allowed as they already bleed down there)

      Like

      Reply
    • ecmarsh says:
      March 9, 2017 at 7:14 pm

      Wonder if Doctors Without Borders gave all a free Tetanus shot after they finished their party? /s

      Like

      Reply
  34. Newman says:
    March 9, 2017 at 6:57 pm

    CNN Fake News will be reporting shortly that they were distraught over Trump’s latest EO banning Mooslims.

    Like

    Reply
  35. Southern Son says:
    March 9, 2017 at 6:58 pm

    Poor layed off Immigrant Firefighters, cant find work in a foreign country, no body speaks their language.
    Compassion is called for, at least in this instance people.

    /s

    Like

    Reply
  36. Educated Citizen says:
    March 9, 2017 at 7:00 pm

    Breaking News: Democrats drafting a gun control bill to prevent more incidents like the train station attack in Germany

    Like

    Reply
  37. BobW462 says:
    March 9, 2017 at 7:00 pm

    Response from suspect in custody: “Axe me no questions, I’ll tell you no lies”… followed by something that sounded like “Aloha Snackbar”.

    The investigation continues…

    Like

    Reply
  38. Newman says:
    March 9, 2017 at 7:01 pm

    Any chance they’re Russians?

    Like

    Reply
  39. Beniah says:
    March 9, 2017 at 7:02 pm

    Wait ! What’s the motive ?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  40. kenmar1965 says:
    March 9, 2017 at 7:02 pm

    Thank God we have the 2nd Amendment here.

    Like

    Reply
  41. RichieM says:
    March 9, 2017 at 7:02 pm

    Lay this Islamic atrocity like all the other Islamic atrocities happening in Germany at the doorstep of the despicable Frau Merdkel.

    Like

    Reply
  42. feralcatsblog says:
    March 9, 2017 at 7:09 pm

    Islam can perhaps be best defined as the complete absence of all humanity and all human rights. To humanity, Islam is like anti-matter to matter, they can not exist at the same place at the same time.

    Like

    Reply
  43. madelinesminion says:
    March 9, 2017 at 7:11 pm

    I’m curious to know since Trump was elected how many native Western Europeans have applied for a USA green card.

    “A double murder in Hallonbergen on Tuesday, was carried out to silence a witness before a trial.
    The woman in the apartment had her throat cut. When the police came to the scene they opened fire at a person. He sat beside the man and stabbed with a knife when police fired at him, but missed.

    Just an hour after the double murder, police arrested four people. Two young men, 20 and 21 years old. The other two boys, 15 and 16 years old. The 15-year-old boy was released after questioning.

    When the boys were arrested, they showed absolutely no remorse or understanding of what had happened. They were very stoned when they were brought in. They sat and laughed and were really stoned. It turns one’s stomach when you know they are out on the streets again in a maximum of two years.

    All have non-Western names. I know that one is African. I think the rest have a background in the Middle East or North Africa.

    http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/03/sweden-double-murder-stockholm-throats-slit-migrant-suspects-just-sat-laughed/

    Like

    Reply
    • Wavetheshales says:
      March 9, 2017 at 7:19 pm

      And thanks to our screwed-up laws (and libturd courts – (no)thanks Schröder) here in Germany, the perps usually go to psychiatric evaluation, and either get let out on
      their own recognisance (oxymoron, I know) or escape within a few years to commit further crimes…..

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Wavetheshales says:
      March 9, 2017 at 7:22 pm

      Forgot to add, the police are REALLY, REALLY steamed about how things are going.
      They get the blame, take all the heat, are overworked, underpaid, underequipped, under-trained, and forced to keep quiet about what’s really going on.

      There’s a fellow named Wendt who’s written a book, and gives talks about it. He’s the head of the police association, and he’s being attacked like mad for telling the truth.

      Like

      Reply
  44. fedback says:
    March 9, 2017 at 7:14 pm

    Meanwhile in the US they are challenging the travel ban

    Like

    Reply
  45. JoAnn Leichliter says:
    March 9, 2017 at 7:15 pm

    Article I found said the guy is from “former Yugoslavia” and has–you guessed it–a history of mental health problems. No name given…

    Like

    Reply
  46. hugofitch1 says:
    March 9, 2017 at 7:16 pm

    Mass Moslem immigration…What could possibly go wrong?

    Like

    Reply
  47. Yippeekiyay says:
    March 9, 2017 at 7:16 pm

    The Brit has this right.
    https://www.youtube.com/embed/ j9e_vcSut0A?&rel=0

    For their own safety, people need to face the reality of the dangers associated with bringing people into their country who hate that country’s way of life.

    Like

    Reply
  48. seventhndr says:
    March 9, 2017 at 7:17 pm

    [cut/paste]
    Misinterpreted bible quote equivalency.
    White males.
    Religion of peace.
    Islamophobia
    Trump is literally Hitler.
    #PrayFor_______
    [Liberal Histeria Iteration # 37,562]

    Like

    Reply
  49. Justin says:
    March 9, 2017 at 7:31 pm

    We should be accepting refugees from Germany, not Syria. The only vetting is, “Did you vote for Merkel?”

    If yes, they can’t come in.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s