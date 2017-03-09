Two Men Armed with Axes Go on Rampage at German Train Station…

Sketchy details. Jihadist attack possible. At least five people have been injured when two men armed with axes went on a rampage at Dusseldorf’s main train station. (Bild Article)
(Via BBC) The attack happened at about 21:00 local time on Thursday (20:00 GMT). Two arrests were made, and police have not ruled out the possibility that more attackers are still at large. There are no reports of fatalities. Images shared on social media from the scene showed that the station had been cordoned off by police, and helicopters hovered overhead. Witnesses reported seeing injured people lying on the ground. (more from BBC)
Advertisements
Time to ban axes!
Also Train stations.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yeah… and people using the trains too……….
LikeLike
Yes. This would never happen if everyone had their own private jets.
Elites are never harmed by these “dreamers”.
More private planes is the answer.
Trains have too long a carbon footprint.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Why I always have my “bodyguard” in my handbag. God forbid I should ever have to use it, but these days, you never know.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Were they licensed to carry those axes? Were the axes registered?was the size of the axe blade excessive.
i think these questions need to be answered.
LikeLiked by 7 people
We need sensible ax control. Spontaneous lone wolf workplace violence of forresters has NOTHING TO DO WITH ISLAM!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Until we stop treating Islam as merely a religion that falls under the protection of our 1st Amendment, or is protected by our anti-discrimination laws solely on the basis of it being a religion, these attacks will not only continue, but increase.
Islam “is not a religion only. Islam is a total system of life and contains within itself a particular social system, judicial system, and political system which includes geo-political aspirations – the conquest and administration of territory.”
http://newenglishreview.org/Rebecca_Bynum/Why_Islam_is_Not_a_Religion/
” the conquest and administration of territory.” . . . as in the conquest and administration of all territory in the world that is not currently Islamic.
We’ve really got to wake up the idiots in this country!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Luckily the communists of the 1950s never thought to declare themselves a religion (they blew it because they claimed atheism). Otherwise our courts would have granted them an equal share in your home and possessions.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I expect the EU has pages of detailed specs on the books aimed at preventing axe injuries to the public.
LikeLiked by 3 people
They need to ban assault axes… (facepalm),
LikeLiked by 4 people
They’re in a bind here….What would all the German Lumberjacks do?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Chainsaws…..
LikeLiked by 1 person
Were the ”axes’ bought on Internet?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Amazon Prime, no doubt.
LikeLiked by 2 people
😂😂you’re killing me Bull …. so funny
LikeLiked by 1 person
No, they were purchased at an “ax show” which I hear has lax loop holes.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Did the axes have a shoulder thing that goes up? Must have been AK-15’s
/s
LikeLike
Rock beats scissors
Paper beats rock
Glock beats axe
LikeLiked by 18 people
Dingdingding!
We have a Winnah!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’ll have to …axe….somebody. Obviously NRA members caught up in some kind of hunting accident.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I know someone I work with who should get the ‘axe’ 😂
LikeLiked by 1 person
We never heard of this kind of crap with this kind of frequency until the muslim invaders were allowed into Germany by Merkel. RITs (radical islamic terrorists) are a good bet.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Ya think?!?!!!
Kidding aside, this is what Hillary wanted for the US. Thank. God. we kicked her to the curb.
Next problem, it is also what these stupid/corrupt judges who are fighting Trumps EOs want for the US.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I’m so outraged by these judges that I can’t even read passed the title. I wish there was a way for the people to rise against them.
LikeLike
TIP of the iceberg that is islam…
We get the new for this.. but the assault, insult, persecution, oppression , subjugation performed by muslim in Europe happen every single hours of every day.
I want to have compassion… but on the flip side, they allowed all this to happen.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s been my dilemma. It’s hard to have compassion on Germany, Sweden, Britain, France when they allowed the invasion. The brainwashing has thoroughly taken hold in millions of minds. I’d like to have a continent sized bullhorn and yell at Europe to wake the H up.
LikeLike
I guess everything is “Jihadist attack possible. ” until proven otherwise….
LikeLiked by 2 people
Whom else would it be?
LikeLike
Ten gets you twenty this will be reported as “attackers had mental health problems” — that seems to be the descriptor of choice.
LikeLike
Seeing attacks like this just reinforces why people not only in this country but also in parts of Europe are in favor of stronger vetting procedures to protect their citizens from acts of violence like this.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Yeah no kidding, the wall just got 100 ft taller
LikeLike
Such love from those wonderful immigrants granted homes in Germany. You German fools invited this treatment. Get used to it. They ain’t commin’ here. We’re building a wall and vetting them out. We can send you some of our rejects if you’d like some more.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thousands of them are already here, Mary Angela. Tens of Thousands.
It started with the influx of Somalians and Bosnians twenty years ago – we saw them ruining small rural towns in the upper midwest because nobody dared to tell them ‘no’ – and once they were “in” (with large cash gifts and ongoing stipends from the Lutheran and Catholic organizations) there was literally no one to “report them to”…..
They are already here.
LikeLiked by 6 people
We Germans aren’t fools. WE didn’t invite them, the globalists did. The globalists of the EC (European Commission, unelected and answerable to NO ONE) and the UN.
The European Parliament, elected, but legislatively impotent, are merely window dressing to make the proletariat (that would be us) think that we have a voice…..
LikeLiked by 2 people
Anyone know what the guy on the little vid is saying?
Anyhoo, here’s an article in English for those who can’t read German. The Local is far from a great news source, BUT! it is in English, so there’s that.
https://www.thelocal.de/20170309/five-injured-in-axe-attack-at-duesseldorf-train-station
LikeLiked by 3 people
As usual, the Lügenpresse/PC’d Police say there’s no evidence of a terrorist background to the axe attack.
What they don’t mention is that there is only one group who does axe attacks, and it’s not Germans, and the group is relatively new to Germany. IOW, the same ones who do knife attacks and “honor” killings, the Moslems…..
LikeLiked by 1 person
BREAKING!!! Dusseldorf Police have determined, from a careful reading of Beowulf, that the Danes and Swedes are responsible for axe attacks.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Seems they were tired of being, erm, SPAMmed…..
LikeLike
Sick punks whoever they are. The evil in this world is mind boggling, but not surprising. The Bible predicted the evil, hatred, and self absorbed society we are seeing as we approach the end times…
LikeLiked by 6 people
Maranatha Lord Jesus — get us out of here!
LikeLiked by 1 person
The best Evil there ever was!
But there’s also today the best Good there ever was.
(This is the Kabbalistic secret of the Tree of Knowledge of Good and Evil, which is separating before our very eyes.)
LikeLike
There is no evil that is the “best”, there is only evil that is the WORST.
Please take your Kabbalah elsewhere.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sounds like more Islamic Terrorism
I would criticize Germany for being weak, but, here in Orlando, after 49 were executed by Islamic Terrorists, local authorities still refuse to call it Islamic Terrorism
More vigilance, less vigils.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Bet they were Lutherans or Amish.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Let me guess: it was the Axe of Peace.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Disgruntled transgender CIA hacksters carving out safe bathroom space.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Yes She Can’t!
Can’t STAND UP (chucked in a van like a side of beef 9/11/2016)
Can’t RESIST alcohol (drank herself into a stupor 11/8)
Can’t RUN FOR OFFICE (once she’s locked up by AG Sessions & POTUS 45)
http://hollywoodlife.com/pics/hillary-rodham-clinton-pics/#ref=/2017/03/09/hillary-clinton-hair-makeover-blonde-pixie-cut-bob-pics/pos=
LikeLiked by 1 person
You can’t fix ugly and she’s evil from her soul
LikeLiked by 2 people
What does this have to do with the subject of this thread?
LikeLike
So –
1) Did someone stop or terminate the (expletives deleted) monsters?
2) Or did they refer them to committee to address their grievances and post a public service announcement so the the German people would stop provoking them?
My guess is #2.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Sounds like they’ve got one guy, but “can’t figure out his identity” yet. LOL.
Read the Local article, above.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m sure they are having a hard time determining whether he is German or Middle Eastern or whatever. The media doesn’t want to rush to judgment–oh unless, it’s right wing German dudes.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Local paper has someone describing him as being 30-40 years old, and looking like a German drug addict.
Hmmm. How can they tell?
Sounds like fakenews or obfuscation to me…..
LikeLike
Ironically the mayor’s name is Geisel, which means “hostage” in German…..
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’d more expect to hear of a terror attack in France but I’m not surprised that Germany had an attack. Betcha radical islamic terrorists take credit.
LikeLike
This is just a few months after the Berlin ‘Christmas’ surprise. Merkel’s New Year response was, “We are free, considerate and open.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yep. Merkel left out the rest of the sentence, “except for GERMANS”…..
LikeLiked by 1 person
Germany has had plenty of attacks and mayhem over the past couple years. All of the Western European countries have.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I wonder how many there were that were kept secret by the German government.
LikeLiked by 2 people
By all of the governments. This crap is coming from the EU (EC) not just Merkel.
Look to Gyorgi Schwaz (Soros) for the real puppeteer……
LikeLiked by 1 person
Perhaps a pair of lone axe wolves who coincidentally struck simultaneously and at the same place?
LikeLike
What is little Angie Merkel going to do now? Hide the identities of course but you can bet that there is atleast 1 or 2 Mohammeds. Yet she is permitting more “refugees” to enter Germany. I don’t know how she’s not over thrown. But then again we didn’t over throw Barry. Hopefully he ends up in prison.
LikeLiked by 2 people
God help us all, I do not blame the citizens. Why lefty loony libs push the narrative to “let them in” unfetted and unvettered is totally insane. My family immigrated legally in the early 1900’s and came here to prosper. Libs will be held accountable one day if we are alive to witness it!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Jesse Watters did on the street interviews around Trump Tower and Europeans he interviewed were overwhelmingly in support of our President. I guess when you have worry about your safety every day things look a little different here.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Too bad there were no Americans in the vicinity to stop the axe wielders.
LikeLiked by 2 people
They do have NATO, but NATO is busy helping nazis in the Ukraine and the Baltics try to start WW3 with Russia. No time for terrorists.
Until Europe looks like Iraq.
Then they’ll cry for US troops to come save their Liberal asses.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Excellent point Bull, always call in the Marines when evil takes over. So, instead of taking the pre-emptive stance by curtailing out of control migration, wait for Americans to come in for the rescue – that’s messed up
LikeLiked by 1 person
It was no Jihadi attack. It was Hans & Franz, lumberjack brothers who were running to catch a train, slipped and lost control of their axes, causing injuries. It’s racist to think otherwise.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Or it might have been Achmed and Mohammed, 2 Jihadi brothers trying out their new Nike “Terror” axes.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Inshallah.
Except their god is Shaitan.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Those German Lutheran Terrorists are so annoying.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I guess we need to face the reality that this is simply Darwin thinning out the liberal population a bit. Between abortion and their affinity for Muslims, liberals will be extinct in the next 40-50 years.
LikeLike
Great, and the rest of us will be fighting for our lives, or at least our kids and grandkids will.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Problem is, Justin, the axe wielders are indiscriminate when they swing.
They take out Germans who don’t want this sh^t in their country, along with the ones who welcome it in the name of “humanity or something”.
LikeLiked by 3 people
That’s true. But the law of large numbers would suggest that it averages out over time. Predominantly liberal countries will suffer the worst.
LikeLike
I don’t argue with Liberals anymore. If they can accept this as collateral damage on the road to social justice and diversity then I have .00000 in common. An animal knows nature rules and some things can’t be pushed. A radical oppressive ideology based on violence will never be accepted in a civilized society no matter what any politician says…………Natural order…………
LikeLiked by 3 people
Muslims are going to royally piss Germans off and we all remember what they did to Jews some seventy years ago….
LikeLike
Where’s the SA when you need it?
LikeLike
The Germans were allied with the Muslims. Grand Mufti was Hitler’s BBF.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Ve haf built a nice new refugee center for you, complete with de high speet internet you require, but first you must step into this shower”.
LikeLike
Nothin’ says luvin like Jihadists in the oven…..
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s just a good old Teutonic Knights medieval hacking attack, for “Throwback Thursday”.
LikeLike
OOOOHHHH.
It was a RUSSIAN HACKER……
Or at least that’s what the DEMON(c)RATS say…..
LikeLike
This shouldn’t be happening in a civilised country
LikeLiked by 1 person
And would NOT be, if Merkel and all the other corrupt EU politicians hadn’t given the Uncivilized/Unvetted the “Howdy!!!!Welcome!!!”
LikeLiked by 2 people
YES!
LikeLike
Why all the Intolerance!?
WE don’t even know How to make a bomb.
We dropped out of jihadi school before we graduated!
Where is the Love?
LikeLike
Another asylum seeker?
LikeLike
Probably didn’t like what they served for dinner that nite at the asylum center.
These people are unhinged. They literally rip each other up over free food. Guess they decided to take it outside.
LikeLike
There’s a very serious pathological condition overtaking the progressive crowd. Absolute inertia, which apparently paralyzes the human instinct of self defense
The utter insanity of not only multiculturalism, which invites in totally incompatible cultures, but also of inviting in savage cultures which profess it’s hatred of the host & it’s desire to kill them, is topped by the host population allowing it to occur
Something is terribly wrong with average citizens who not only do nothing about it, but also continue to vote in those who bring it to our shores
It goes beyond simple brainwashing, as the instinct of self preservation is the strongest instinct we have
It’s a madness that goes completely against the grain. It seems half the populations in Western countries are saying “Here I am, please kill me & my family. Please take my land & culture away from me”
The moral rot & the banishment of common sense & logic is truly astonishing. It’s now getting to the point where half of our own fellow citizens are becoming a real enemy, as they work not only to destroy themselves, but the rest of us as well
I simply don’t get it
LikeLiked by 5 people
The war between good and evil has become real.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Civilians attacked with axes in Europe, unimaginable until a few years ago.
Unacceptable
LikeLike
Remember the experiment we read about in school, many decades ago, where sociologists or psychologists ran an experiment in which they let a population of rats reproduce until they were unbearably overcrowded, and the results when the population got to a critical point of overpopulation? They started killing and eating each other. Maybe humans have the same ‘programming’ as rats, and lemmings, and we are at the cusp of self immolation. Maybe this was always going to happen, and/or this self absorbed ennui in the face of the extinction of Western culture really is the Book of Revelations in early stages or perhaps even just the beginning of an extinction level event. It is just seems too illogical and sick to be anything other than suicidal mass psychosis. Maybe this is why we get no signals from other civilizations amongst the stars, technological societies simply have a ‘shelf life’ and we are near our expiration date.
LikeLike
Undocumented lumberjacks?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Demon possessed barbarity.
Machetes in Rwanda, axes in Germany.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Streets of London, too.
LikeLiked by 2 people
They’re using machetes here in Germany, too. In fact, any weapon they have to hand.
They intend to kill and main, it matters not how…..
I don’t know why the PTB don’t understand that.
Adams and Jefferson both got Korans and read them cover-to-cover in order to understand their enemy. The gubmint now probably don’t even care. Not to mention the fact that modern translations are purposely out of order…..
LikeLike
It’s how muslims celebrate. Don’t be xenophobic!
LikeLike
Cant wait for an “ISLAM” ride at disney its a small world.
Its going to be a bloody good time for kids … (but no girls/women allowed as they already bleed down there)
LikeLike
They’ll probably have a building-jumping (BASE-jumping without safety) for the alphabet-soup crowd…..
LikeLike
Wonder if Doctors Without Borders gave all a free Tetanus shot after they finished their party? /s
LikeLike
CNN Fake News will be reporting shortly that they were distraught over Trump’s latest EO banning Mooslims.
LikeLike
Poor layed off Immigrant Firefighters, cant find work in a foreign country, no body speaks their language.
Compassion is called for, at least in this instance people.
/s
LikeLike
Breaking News: Democrats drafting a gun control bill to prevent more incidents like the train station attack in Germany
LikeLike
Response from suspect in custody: “Axe me no questions, I’ll tell you no lies”… followed by something that sounded like “Aloha Snackbar”.
The investigation continues…
LikeLike
Any chance they’re Russians?
LikeLike
Wait ! What’s the motive ?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank God we have the 2nd Amendment here.
LikeLike
Lay this Islamic atrocity like all the other Islamic atrocities happening in Germany at the doorstep of the despicable Frau Merdkel.
LikeLike
Islam can perhaps be best defined as the complete absence of all humanity and all human rights. To humanity, Islam is like anti-matter to matter, they can not exist at the same place at the same time.
LikeLike
Islam is a sex and drug cult. TRUE.
LikeLike
I’m curious to know since Trump was elected how many native Western Europeans have applied for a USA green card.
“A double murder in Hallonbergen on Tuesday, was carried out to silence a witness before a trial.
The woman in the apartment had her throat cut. When the police came to the scene they opened fire at a person. He sat beside the man and stabbed with a knife when police fired at him, but missed.
Just an hour after the double murder, police arrested four people. Two young men, 20 and 21 years old. The other two boys, 15 and 16 years old. The 15-year-old boy was released after questioning.
When the boys were arrested, they showed absolutely no remorse or understanding of what had happened. They were very stoned when they were brought in. They sat and laughed and were really stoned. It turns one’s stomach when you know they are out on the streets again in a maximum of two years.
All have non-Western names. I know that one is African. I think the rest have a background in the Middle East or North Africa.
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/03/sweden-double-murder-stockholm-throats-slit-migrant-suspects-just-sat-laughed/
LikeLike
And thanks to our screwed-up laws (and libturd courts – (no)thanks Schröder) here in Germany, the perps usually go to psychiatric evaluation, and either get let out on
their own recognisance (oxymoron, I know) or escape within a few years to commit further crimes…..
LikeLiked by 1 person
Forgot to add, the police are REALLY, REALLY steamed about how things are going.
They get the blame, take all the heat, are overworked, underpaid, underequipped, under-trained, and forced to keep quiet about what’s really going on.
There’s a fellow named Wendt who’s written a book, and gives talks about it. He’s the head of the police association, and he’s being attacked like mad for telling the truth.
LikeLike
Same thing in Sweden
LikeLike
Meanwhile in the US they are challenging the travel ban
LikeLike
Article I found said the guy is from “former Yugoslavia” and has–you guessed it–a history of mental health problems. No name given…
LikeLike
Hmm. Wonder if that part of “former Yugoslavia” was Moslem (i.e. Kosovo).
LikeLike
Mass Moslem immigration…What could possibly go wrong?
LikeLike
The Brit has this right.
https://www.youtube.com/embed/ j9e_vcSut0A?&rel=0
For their own safety, people need to face the reality of the dangers associated with bringing people into their country who hate that country’s way of life.
LikeLike
“…need to face the reality…”
That’s what all leftists cannot do. This is the problem!
LikeLike
[cut/paste]
Misinterpreted bible quote equivalency.
White males.
Religion of peace.
Islamophobia
Trump is literally Hitler.
#PrayFor_______
[Liberal Histeria Iteration # 37,562]
LikeLike
We should be accepting refugees from Germany, not Syria. The only vetting is, “Did you vote for Merkel?”
If yes, they can’t come in.
LikeLike