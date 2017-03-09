Congratulations Lauren Southern – “Going Independent”

Lauren Southern is leaving her former platform (Rebel Media) and going independent with her media, stories, investigations and interviews etc. YouTube Channel HERE
It’s always a bit scary to independent, but Lauren does a great job and when you put quality information together, people will find it.
I bought this book and am currently reading it. She pulls NO punches!
Lauren is awesome. Already picked up her book last week but no chance to dive in just yet.
Sorry that when you came of age (21 or so) the world was imperfect. Hope you can find some consolation in my assuring you that when I turned 21 America was engaged in Vietnam and I was in the Marine Corps. I didn’t think the world was perfect either. Ya know, when my father was about 25, [1943] he was in the army serving in the Canal Zone. World was far from perfect then too.
The world has never been a perfect place. However, I do not think that is the gist of her writing. She is one of the rare gems her age that has a good head on their shoulders. It gives all of us hope for the future world our grandchildren and great grandchildren will live in.
I can relate as a rebel turned responsible citizen.
We’re still rebels. Responsible Rebels 🙂
Lauren heard the call, “Dream Bigly!” We wish her much success 🙂
Love to listen to a hotie with brains.
Now, DeWalt… this isn’t the time to be a tool…
lol 😉
A bit of silly levity, ok? I needed it. The world “present” always seems to be the time that tries men souls.
delete world… not sure how that got in there!
The world has the uncanny ability to sneak in when you are least expecting it.
Congratulations, Lauren Southern, in following your heart. Trust your instincts, do what you love and you will never work a day in your life!
I hope she’s not too rough on “Baby Boomers”.
We’re not all moonbats and socialists.
The baby boomer generation is who has given her computers, cell phones and the internet…which she is now using to make a living.
Don’t really understand what in the world she means by “immigrants” have ruined her life. The US roots are immigrants. I hope she’s not referring to illegal aliens as “immigrants.”
Well, having both done political business with Lauren, and met her in person more than once, I can say that she is both smart, and I suppose quite attractive (my sense of both “attractive” and “smart” in females has been totally ruined by the fact that I’m married to a former fashion model and actress who somehow thinks that I’m the most attractive man in the world… oh how I hope she never gets her glasses fixed! LOL), and I wish Lauren all the best, and hope she ends up being the most successful of politicians.
But… I can say–modest cough–that the last time Lauren and I both ran for federal legislative office in different districts, and despite my being an old fart, ugly to boot, with no measurable political asset beyond my loud mouth… I still got three times the votes Lauren did!
But of course since both of us were on the right side, we both lost… here’s looking forward to us both winning!
…and on that note, the next election is May 7th, and I’m running out of time and money, so anyone who wants to help, please get in touch.
…and anyone who wants to help talk Lauren into running this time as well (we could use her), please let her know! She still owes over a thousand bucks from her last election, and could probably use the help.
