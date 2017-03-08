Made In The U.S.A.

The spirit of America…. “Made In The USA”:
Great, but exactly WHEN is Hillary going to PRISON??
June 23, 2019.
Dang, I wouldn’t mind making some new Americans with those girls.
Brought tears to my eyes.
Me too. Thank you President Trump.
Texas brand jeans, on line, totally made the USA. I know they are from Asheboro NC, but I love them, they are true fit.😁😁
Hubby loves them. When Levi’s went to China their fit went to heck. He couldn’t find a pair that were made right or fit right. I found the Texas Jeans and bought him a pair. He has been wearing them ever since.
Thank you for this info on Texas brand jeans! I love jeans and hated it when Levis went China! I will look into the brand. I hope they make them in Long size!
A “Day Without a Woman” wouldn’t be nothin’ without a real man named George Soros:
http://www.foxnews.com/us/2017/03/08/soros-gave-day-without-woman-supporters-246-million.html
Excuse me while I kiss that sexist sky….
so many tears of joy! 😂😂😂😂😂
I think my non-existent allergies just kicked in…my eyes are watering…😢
Tears to my eyes. What a sight to see, bringing America back to where we belong.
What a uplifting video….MAGA
Love this and the dust in my eyes too. ❤️
Okay I admit it, I cried. Now I want to send this video to everyone I know.
How in the f*%&@k did we ever stray so far from “American made” in the first place.
Now I want to go straighten out a SJW for kicks and grins.
What a warm video – makes me feel good seeing it.
