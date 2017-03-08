Made In The U.S.A.

Posted on March 8, 2017 by

The spirit of America….  “Made In The USA”:

  1. Disgusted says:
    March 8, 2017 at 4:24 pm

    Great, but exactly WHEN is Hillary going to PRISON??

  2. We MUST Win says:
    March 8, 2017 at 4:32 pm

    Dang, I wouldn’t mind making some new Americans with those girls.

  3. Ursula says:
    March 8, 2017 at 4:35 pm

    Brought tears to my eyes.

  4. daystarminsite says:
    March 8, 2017 at 4:35 pm

    Texas brand jeans, on line, totally made the USA. I know they are from Asheboro NC, but I love them, they are true fit.😁😁

    • lizzieintexas says:
      March 8, 2017 at 4:38 pm

      Hubby loves them. When Levi’s went to China their fit went to heck. He couldn’t find a pair that were made right or fit right. I found the Texas Jeans and bought him a pair. He has been wearing them ever since.

      • PatriotGalNC says:
        March 8, 2017 at 4:46 pm

        Thank you for this info on Texas brand jeans! I love jeans and hated it when Levis went China! I will look into the brand. I hope they make them in Long size!

  5. Enlightened Vulgarian says:
    March 8, 2017 at 4:36 pm

    A “Day Without a Woman” wouldn’t be nothin’ without a real man named George Soros:

    http://www.foxnews.com/us/2017/03/08/soros-gave-day-without-woman-supporters-246-million.html

    Excuse me while I kiss that sexist sky….

  6. Trumppin says:
    March 8, 2017 at 4:36 pm

    so many tears of joy! 😂😂😂😂😂

  7. 18CatsInOH says:
    March 8, 2017 at 4:38 pm

    I think my non-existent allergies just kicked in…my eyes are watering…😢

  8. Athena the Warrior says:
    March 8, 2017 at 4:44 pm

    Tears to my eyes. What a sight to see, bringing America back to where we belong.

  9. teaforall says:
    March 8, 2017 at 4:46 pm

    What a uplifting video….MAGA

  10. NJF says:
    March 8, 2017 at 4:47 pm

    Love this and the dust in my eyes too. ❤️

  11. AmericaFirst says:
    March 8, 2017 at 4:52 pm

    Okay I admit it, I cried. Now I want to send this video to everyone I know.

  12. MIKE says:
    March 8, 2017 at 4:55 pm

    How in the f*%&@k did we ever stray so far from “American made” in the first place.
    Now I want to go straighten out a SJW for kicks and grins.

  13. Monadnock says:
    March 8, 2017 at 4:56 pm

    What a warm video – makes me feel good seeing it.

