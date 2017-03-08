First Lady Melania Trump Hosts White House “Womens Day” Luncheon…

Posted on March 8, 2017 by

First Lady Melania Trump hosted a luncheon today to celebrate international “women’s day”.  First daughter Ivanka Trump, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, White House adviser Kellyanne Conway, GOP Sen. Susan Collins, second lady Karen Pence and her daughter, Charlotte Pence, fashion designer Rachel Roy, along with dozens of female ambassadors and dignitaries were also present for the luncheon in the White House.

The first lady was dressed in a black sleeveless Ralph Lauren dress as she spoke in the State Dining Room.  Mrs Trump focused her luncheon remarks on atrocities women are confronted with around the world, including human trafficking.  In addition Mrs. Trump cited education as a way to prevent gender inequality, and pledged her support to help bridge the divide for women.

“As an immigrant myself, having grown up in a communist society, I know all too well the value and importance of freedom and equal opportunity — ideals which this great nation was founded and has continued to strive towards throughout its history,” Trump said according to her prepared remarks obtained by CNN from Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, senior adviser and chief strategist to the first lady.

“There remains far more brutal and terrifying incarnations of actual gender persecution which we must face together, such as forced enslavement, sexual abuse and absolute repression of far too many women and girls around the globe. We must remember these women in our daily prayers and use our combined resources to help free them from such unthinkable and inhumane circumstances.”

“I continue to firmly believe that education is the most powerful way to promote and ensure women’s rights. Together we will do this not only by striving for gender parity at all levels of education, but also by showing all children, and especially boys, that it is through empathy, respect and kindness that we achieve our collective potential,” she said. “Together with UN Women for Peace Associates, we can educate and reinforce the importance of tolerance and a society filled with inclusivity regardless of race, gender or culture.”

[Pictures Here]

Potus and VPotus Dropped by to say Hi…

31 Responses to First Lady Melania Trump Hosts White House "Womens Day" Luncheon…

  adoubledot says:
    March 8, 2017 at 8:13 pm

    I know she's the First Lady, and I'm happily married, but DAAYYAAAAAMM!!!

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  sassymemphisbelle says:
    March 8, 2017 at 8:17 pm

    Mrs. Trump is a beautiful lady inside and out. Such a refreshing change, elegance, poise and confident, quiet strength.

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  Pam says:
    March 8, 2017 at 8:18 pm

    Now this is what women's day should look like! Our FLOTUS believes in not just empty words but action. She truly believes in empowering women and not in empty hashtags like Michelle Obama. What a breath of fresh air Melania Trump is!

Thanks for the lovely photos Sundance!

    Thanks for the lovely photos Sundance!

    Liked by 18 people

    Reply
  TwoLaine says:
    March 8, 2017 at 8:18 pm

    I love how the boyz stop by to grace the women with their presence. 😉 🙂

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  Rex Brocki says:
    March 8, 2017 at 8:19 pm

    For eight years I cringed whenever I heard the words "First Lady,"… NO MORE!!!

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
  auscitizenmom says:
    March 8, 2017 at 8:21 pm

    This is wonderful. And, I am glad to see Melania and Ivanka there together. Focusing on the real problem for women around the world instead of the selfish, unreal problems of the marchers.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  Abster says:
    March 8, 2017 at 8:24 pm

    She's beautiful and just such a natural. She was good to come to town. I wouldn't want to darken the door of the WH given the circumstances.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  paper doll says:
    March 8, 2017 at 8:24 pm

    I love this ! Melania will condor D.C! I have been thinking for awhile if she did luncheons, people would flock and come even more under her spell. I 'd love to see her invite the GOP congressmen wives in groups over several weeks…Go Melania!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  flova says:
    March 8, 2017 at 8:27 pm

    Such a genuinely stunning family, the Trumps. Their outward beauty comes from their genuineness. No leftist agendas, no RINO globalist agendas–just true Americans. God is good.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  flyingtigercomics says:
    March 8, 2017 at 8:28 pm

    Melania Trump is Making Womanhood Great Again.

    No trannies pretending to be female required, no odious black power exultation or hideous parades of mutants, just powerful lionesses.

    Which is why Trump smiles so much!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  BobW462 says:
    March 8, 2017 at 8:29 pm

    I guess Pelosi and Warren didn't make the event, huh?

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  WeThePeople2016 says:
    March 8, 2017 at 8:35 pm

    The little black dress; a fashion icon marketed by Coco Channel many years ago. Of course, she looks great in it. The POTUS looks like he is shrinking every time I see him; it must be that he is not getting as much fast food or something. He is really slimming down – he looks good.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  Pam says:
    March 8, 2017 at 8:35 pm

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  Landslide says:
    March 8, 2017 at 8:37 pm

    Wonder if Ralph Lauren's stock is up?!? I've always loved his clothes and everything he designs for Melania is just so very classy!!! Simple elegance.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  CharterOakie says:
    March 8, 2017 at 8:39 pm

    She is the most stunningly beautiful First Lady in our history.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  Fe says:
    March 8, 2017 at 8:40 pm

    Our First Lady makes me so proud, and I am so proud of her. What a beautiful person she is inside and out.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  Minnie says:
    March 8, 2017 at 8:46 pm

    Elegance, grace and class, the true definition of "lady", Melania and Ivanka exude those qualities. So smitten with our beautiful First Lady, and so grateful class has returned to OUR White House.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    Minnie says:
      March 8, 2017 at 8:50 pm

      Fools taking to the streets today to march once again against Mr. Trump's rightful win of the Presidency under the guise of "woman's day". I've got your woman's day right here – I proudly showed up at the office today because I take pride in my work. Where are these losers to protest genital mutilation and sharia law? Seriously?!?

      Like

      Reply
  LANE says:
    March 8, 2017 at 8:48 pm

    Thank you Melanie for recognizing womens day :-))) You and your husband are beauttful people inside and out. We patriots thank you for being pro AMERICAN and loving this country. And making sacrafices to support us and made America great again. Your doing a great job !!! MAGA

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  thesavvyinvester says:
    March 8, 2017 at 8:50 pm

    May the 1st Lady and Ivanka fill the sails of the Millennial young women with their grace, style, poise and so many other qualities that harken back to our halcyon days of which I believe we are returning too. May they desire to emulate them as I am tired of rings and gauges, body art, and yoga pants. May they strive for excellence, and not emulate the two main speakers who I will not name in DC on the 21st who's words were just too undignified for this thread. I long for a return to this…https://https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tSsiS-v6_6MY

    Like

    Reply
  Pepperjelly says:
    March 8, 2017 at 8:52 pm

    The Former First Lady lives a couple blocks away so surely she attended right? For the sake of America and women worldwide? Hello? Bueller?

    Like

    Reply
  Pam says:
    March 8, 2017 at 8:53 pm

    Like

    Reply
  littleflower481 says:
    March 8, 2017 at 8:53 pm

    Daily Mail has the best photographer. Melania is a very pretty lady. Nice to see her.

    Like

    Reply

