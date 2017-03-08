First Lady Melania Trump Hosts White House “Womens Day” Luncheon…

First Lady Melania Trump hosted a luncheon today to celebrate international “women’s day”. First daughter Ivanka Trump, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, White House adviser Kellyanne Conway, GOP Sen. Susan Collins, second lady Karen Pence and her daughter, Charlotte Pence, fashion designer Rachel Roy, along with dozens of female ambassadors and dignitaries were also present for the luncheon in the White House.

The first lady was dressed in a black sleeveless Ralph Lauren dress as she spoke in the State Dining Room. Mrs Trump focused her luncheon remarks on atrocities women are confronted with around the world, including human trafficking. In addition Mrs. Trump cited education as a way to prevent gender inequality, and pledged her support to help bridge the divide for women.

“As an immigrant myself, having grown up in a communist society, I know all too well the value and importance of freedom and equal opportunity — ideals which this great nation was founded and has continued to strive towards throughout its history,” Trump said according to her prepared remarks obtained by CNN from Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, senior adviser and chief strategist to the first lady. “There remains far more brutal and terrifying incarnations of actual gender persecution which we must face together, such as forced enslavement, sexual abuse and absolute repression of far too many women and girls around the globe. We must remember these women in our daily prayers and use our combined resources to help free them from such unthinkable and inhumane circumstances.” “I continue to firmly believe that education is the most powerful way to promote and ensure women’s rights. Together we will do this not only by striving for gender parity at all levels of education, but also by showing all children, and especially boys, that it is through empathy, respect and kindness that we achieve our collective potential,” she said. “Together with UN Women for Peace Associates, we can educate and reinforce the importance of tolerance and a society filled with inclusivity regardless of race, gender or culture.” [Pictures Here]

Potus and VPotus Dropped by to say Hi…

