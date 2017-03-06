T-Rex, Sessions and Kelly Announce New Travel and Visa Restrictions…

Secretary Rex Tillerson (DoS), Secretary John Kelly (DHS) and Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced the new President Trump executive order on immigration, travel and visa restrictions. [Executive Order Details Here]

♦ T-Rex explains the countries listed under the visa ban, which was modified after Iraq complied with the latest demands for enhanced vetting and security protocols.

♦ AG Sessions explains what domestic risks are in place that make the refugee program, travel and visa restrictions necessary. Sessions explains that 300 refugees currently inside the U.S. are under investigation for terrorism related activity. One-third of all ongoing FBI terrorism link investigations are previously admitted refugees.

♦ Secretary Kelly explains the enforcement mechanisms that will be utilized to ensure the U.S. homeland is protected.

Advertisements