T-Rex, Sessions and Kelly Announce New Travel and Visa Restrictions…

Secretary Rex Tillerson (DoS), Secretary John Kelly (DHS) and Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced the new President Trump executive order on immigration, travel and visa restrictions. [Executive Order Details Here]
♦ T-Rex explains the countries listed under the visa ban, which was modified after Iraq complied with the latest demands for enhanced vetting and security protocols.
♦ AG Sessions explains what domestic risks are in place that make the refugee program, travel and visa restrictions necessary. Sessions explains that 300 refugees currently inside the U.S. are under investigation for terrorism related activity. One-third of all ongoing FBI terrorism link investigations are previously admitted refugees.
♦ Secretary Kelly explains the enforcement mechanisms that will be utilized to ensure the U.S. homeland is protected.
Liberal retardation meltdown in 3 . . . 2 . . . 1 . . .
Forget the count down. It went 3… Aaaaaaaaaahhhhhhhhh kill, mayhem, protest, blood in the streets, unconstitutional, Hitler, Russians.
Too late, that’s been ongoing.
When/if refugees are allowed to come in, I would like there to be a rule that they can only be settled in towns/cities that specifically asked for refugees. Make those protestors put up or shut up.
And that they have to raise local taxes to cover any additional expenses associated with the import of said refugees.
AND…the towns accepting refugees are NOT being rewarded with our tax dollars.
Yes.
Also require that refugees be sponsored by existing US citizens who contractually agree to indemnify the local government, communities and the US, to remiburse for all costs, fees, and damages caused by their sponsored refugees.
100+
That is the way it went for my inlaws when they came from Vietnam as refugees after months in a refugee camp when they escaped during the fall of Saigon. They had a sponsor here in the states and that family helped them get settled, explained things to them (even cultural things), helped open bank accounts, sign up for English classes and then evening college, helped get jobs, etc. and they were vetted
I have a Vietnamese friend who is my age, and is one of the original refugees. She said they had to escape by running across the beach, as the communists shot at them, and her cousin was killed, but they had to keep running. Then they got into row boats to get out to the ships. After that, they were taken to Hong Kong for a year, to learn English, and our customs, and get vaccinations and health checks.
Once she finally got to the USA she went to cosmetology school, and by the mid 80’s she had bought a nail salon in Point Loma, California, and a house in La Jolla.
Now that is a refugee success story.
Because being a nail technician is another job “Americans” won’t do? I don’t think so. Somehow, we seemed to manage when there wasn’t a Vietnamese nail salon on every corner. And I guarantee your “friend” employes solely other Vietnamese – many relatives – who she further brings in on work visas, claiming she cannot locate any Americans to do the job.
So what? They are legal citizens. By the way, my Vietnamese friend does the best nails ever, and that is why she is rich.
My nail tech is from Vietnam. All of them are at the salon I regularly go to. They make trips back to visit. Interestingly they always hire white American girls to be receptionist. My tech speaks fairly good English but she can be hard to understand on the phone. She does a fabulous job, takes her time. The three times I got my nails done by white girls, it’s not been good, and I paid good money! I could’ve done a better job myself. My daughter has her own tech that she likes and my granddaughter has one that she likes, so we do love our legal immigrants, and they seem very happy and content with the American way of life.
The Vietnamese came here to work hard, and they do.
The Central American ones, Obama brought in on the top of the trains, do not.
You are correct. These ladies all work their tail off. It’s intense detail work. And I appreciate their talents. My granddaughter and I go together so I pay for both so us. I always leave a very generous tip for each lady. At Christmas they gave each of their loyal customers a huge bottle of lotion that they use in the services. I was so touched, and I love it. It’ll take me a year to use it all. This salon is very popular and always so busy.
Actually, you are right. As it happens, my wife gets her nails done at another such establishment several thousand miles from the one mentioned above but with a similar story.
Both husband and wife work there as did the daughter when she was younger. They’re open seven days a week, more than eight hours daily, and this has been true since forever. Their prices are modest but when you consider a work week that’s upward of 70 hours and the fact that they’re always busy — shopping gets done by one or the other during slack times they’ve done very well.
Their daughter’s in college now. She has scholarships but the family has saved enough to pay her way: She won’t have loans to pay off when she graduates.
Good luck finding — I assume you mean ‘native born — Americans to do THAT job. But these people are citizens, adequately fluent in English, as American as any of us, and quite a bit better than many.
Take no notice of the negativity. I had a good friend named Ger when I lived in Wisconsin. Her story brought tears to my eyes, literally. She wasn’t one of the first to come over and she wasn’t at the end of the line either, smack in the middle I’d say.
We hooked up because I was asked by my professor to tutor her in Vietnam history. Yeah, the irony.
I learned a great deal from her and about her family. They aren’t the ones who have taken advantage of the welfare system, their family has too much pride and work ethic.
It was members of her family who were trained to fly American planes, and by golly if you pick up arms and fight along with our troops, I feel you have a right to the freedoms of our country. It’s how I look at it, especially when their very lives are on the line when we move out.
I know her uncle flew American planes, and I believe her father was also. I’m not a 100% sure though. So I won’t write it stone.
Ger married a young, and upcoming leader in her community, she married well. She was smart, beautiful and kind. They made a great couple. She was 20/21 years old when I met her, and had moved here when she was 15 without knowing our language. Her first day of school in Milwaukee the girls put gum in her beautiful, long hair. Later her family moved to a quieter town up north. She was in college and thriving by the time we met up. She was getting a low C only because of the language barrier and our professor knew she was smart and wanted to see her do well. It’s where I walked in. I have to say she taught me more than I could ever teach her. She even took me to meet her family and join in their celebrations. I did the same. And yes, she completed Vietnam History with a far better grade. I believe it was either a solid or high B.
These are the kind of immigrants who help make America great. They work hard, are Independent from the government and know the freedoms they have without exploiting them, but rejoicing in them.
Not all immigrants are like this, I understand that, but I do believe through proper vetting and less government hand outs we could achieve more of these stories of what we have shared.
Be well and keep enjoying your friendship, those are priceless.
Thank you for replying. That is an awesome story.
Illegals rushing in, are not immigrants. They are criminals.
But it is not their fault. Obama told them to come and take advantage.
This requirement (for a sponsor, and/or not to utilize public assistance) has been on the books for decades, but it is almost never truly applied. Every “immigrant visa” applicant I saw provided documentation purporting to prove they wouldn’t be a public charge, but the “sponsors” are NEVER required to pay up. The “vetting” is minimal and hampered by extreme corruption in all non-Western nations and a plethora of forged documents. Yes, Vietnamese and other Asian immigrants are well known for this.
All of this is moot, however, since we signed onto the UN refugee program – America has ZERO say in who we take in as “refugees” – they are picked by the UN and settled by volags (voluntary agencies) who reap thousands of dollars of taxpayer money for each refugee. Any funding provided these immigrants runs out after 3-6 months, after which almost all of them go on welfare of one sort or another. Most of them have not learned English or gotten a job at that point, and given their low educational attainment and low IQ, neither is in the cards for the future.
leet see…where to begin. My wife is Vietnamese. The escape stories are harrowing. She went on to become a bank manager. Her brothers are all successful . In fact one just retired from the Army as a Col. The others are ms -‘re from Georgia Tech and runs several successful businesses in Huntsville. The other one is ms-computer science; and wrote security software for Honeywell.
‘Guess we are just lucky since they have me beheaded anyone since they arrived.
…and in the process America got yet another ethnic crime problem that has never gone away.
Letting in a mass of “refugees” is never a fair trade.
That, Charles ^^^, was the method in place during Ellis Island days.
My family had to comply with those conditions when they enterd USA.
During the infamous “Ellis Island” days, there was NO PUBLIC SAFETY NET. Up to 1/3 of all immigrants RETURNED to their countries because they couldn’t hack it. It was work or starve. Not to mention we were an industrializing, growing economy. None of those conditions apply today.
Yes exactly! The gravy train needs to END. We’re broke. Sorry!
And where predominantly Dims reside.
Man, you guys are gooooddd !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Who wants refugees? Sign up if you want to sponsor one! Expenses billed to your pre-approved card. The rest of us will be opting out, thank you.
And yes, settle them in DC or wherever our elected officials spend most of their time!
I already FEEL like a refugee in my own country. So there.
Better yet relocated in the homes of politicians and protestors who want “to help” refugees. Let’s see how they like that!
Billionaire Bloomberg wants to support the 500,000 illegal aliens in NYC. He should do it on HIS DIME and not charge the govt. /taxpayers a single penny. The people who want them need to pay for them until they can pay for themselves.
I’m gonna catch hell for this but while I understand your sentiment I 100% disagree. Any and all refugees should be carefully and thoughtfully distributed in as thin a layer as possible across the reddest states first. Place them into communities who can teach them a brand of Americanism which makes us a better place and makes them a better person. As tempting as it is to dump a half million refugees into San Francisco the only benefit coming from that is more complainers, whiners, and professional victims. Show them the way or someone else will.
That “show them the way” mentality is behind the current Sweden debacle. You can lead a horse to water, but you can’t make him drink, and seventh century Muslim peasants have shown no interest in availing themselves of our “water”. As far as they are concerned, we are the immoral barbarians, and they are the righteous, here to take over, full stop. Any other take is naive, to say the least.
I think the distribution strategy will work with “post-Trump refugees” who are 100% committed to America, and get here legally after proving loyalty. Obama’s “vetted by ignorance” refugees need to be allowed to use liberal bodies to prove why they shouldn’t be here. Fastest way for evil to undo itself.
“show them the way”
Yeah, I’d like to show them the way. I’d like to show them the way out.
Assimilation is a canard. It takes intermarriage and minimal 2-3 generations, and even then no one truly “assimilates” – instead you have a new people. Ellis Islanders never truly “assimilated;” they altered America more than it altered them, and they overwhelmed the initial American population where they settled.
louch9, you’re right. Islam is not compatible. Sure, there are Muslims who want out of Shariah controlled countries, but they are a teeny tiny minority. The majority are here to colonize to force Shariah, not matter what designation they came in under. Because of Islamic doctrine, there is no way to tell who sincerely wants out and wants to be American…an apostate…and those who are performing their “holy” duty to Allah.
You can spread them out to the four corner of America and they still won’t assimilate. They may play along, but their obligations to Allah remains. It’s Islamic doctrine. Sunni or Shia doesn’t matter. They’ve been killing one another since they split over who would be Mohammed’s successor, but don’t, for a second, think that means one is peaceful and the other isn’t. Again, it’s Islamic doctrine. Period.
They will simply bide their time until numbers are large enough to violently force Shariah. They’re patient. You’re correct, apple pie, county fairs and teaching them about this country won’t change it.
LOL Show moslems ‘the way’? You first, and good luck, pal, you’ll need it.
That’s just asinine.
NO moslems no matter what.
Nope…………………..the refugees DO NOT need to be allowed to enter this country. They need to be relocated to safe areas over in the Middle East in the countries they should be living in. This United States of America is not compatible with any type of Muslim ideology and we have enough trouble trying to support the slackers that were born here of American parents. We do not have the money to keep supporting ‘refugees’. Enough!! We still need to get rid of all the illegals and Visa overstayers…………………………………We are NOT the police nor the parents of the World. We are American citizens and are responsible only to our citizens. Nobody asked me IF I wanted thousands of illiterate, uneducated people transported here by the so called ‘charitable organizations’……………..if I gotta pay for them, I want some say in whether they are here or not. That is MY right as an American citizen. Bleeding heart liberals can go to hell.
LikeLiked by 16 people
This inscription may have been entirely appropriate in the early 1900’s when America was still somewhat in need of skilled immigrants to design and build the infrastructure that helped make America great. Now, more than a century later, we have been overrun with immigrants both legal and illegal, many of whom are unskilled laborers and criminals.
LikeLiked by 3 people
This was one poet’s thoughts, not an Amendment to the Constitution or setting our country’s foreign policy in stone. We have always had standards for lawful immigration.
And just look where our immigration standards have gotten us. Standards are only as good as those who interpret them.
Emma Lazarus’ execrable verse was never appropriate, and it has never had the force of law other than in popular opinion as deliberately molded by her co-ethnics in media and hollywood.
Well yes, of course the best option is to help people be safe somewhere else. Those people aren’t the ones we are talking about. My response was specifically discussing the people who *are* allowed in to the US as refugees. When that number drops to zero please let me know.
I’m on record saying “America should accept an open ended number of refugees from those countries ravaged by Islamic civil war. We’ll take all the gays and Christians.” /mild sarcasm warning/
And as far as what happened to Sweden, no need to create false arguments. Sweden allowed FAR TOO MANY people in and compounded that mistake by allowing them to congregate and didn’t so much as even try to assimilate them. I stand by my comments – I believe red state America is a better home for those fleeing tyrants and war. You can be angry at me but I still believe you’d make a better neighbor for a refugee than would a Soros surrogate.
It’s not a question if being angry; we just disagree. Thinly spreading them doesn’t appear to do much good. One Muslim (who, I think, was born here) murdered over 50 people in an Orlando nightclub. How did “showing them a better way” work out for the employees in San Bernardino, hosting a baby shower for the Muslim couple who killed them? I stand by my assertion that assimilation efforts aren’t worth a thing if the “assimile” has no desire to assimilate.
Taking in Christian refugees from the ME is more understandable, but true extreme vetting needs to be instituted to be sure we’re not importing stealth agents.
After they enter and are “settled” in one location they are free to travel and move to any other location. Unless they are permanently restricted then we have no way to control their movements after initial touch down in the USA. We live in a small Southern town and much of the housing voucher money that could be helping local older people, disabled, etc., go to people who apply first. There are many immigrants who wait for an opening using apps on their phones! They live here (and many never actually move here) and then move, taking their voucher money with them. After it is assigned it moves with the person even if it was originally meant for a particular locality. This is only one example of refugees affecting the whole country, regardless of where they are technically, originally settled.
LikeLiked by 3 people
A very important point, that I didn’t know, and I’m sure plenty of other Americans don’t know.
Amen, susiepuma
Right on suziepuma…….right on!!!!!!!!
Are you nuts?
Behavior is determined by genetics and your pet immigrants just don’t have what it takes.
“Showing them the way” would be the Christian approach, though it should not be without consequences if they deliberately decline to follow the USA way. It can probably be documented that the areas in which muzzes have been settled en masse are the ones where there are the biggest problems. These problems didn’t exist, or at least no at present levels, when immigrants were few and de facto integrated into the existing community (because there wasn’t a significant separate, muzzy community). This, however, presumes drastically reduced numbers and “extreme vetting.”
I’m pretty sure I’ve also read that muzzes are converting to Christianity in remarkable numbers. For most people, all that should be necessary to bring muzzes out of the cult is separation from the cult’s coercion and demonstration of how much better their and their families’ lives can be, if they adopt the real and only religion of peace and love. If they reject the opportunity to escape the hell of pisslam and sharia, then let them be the dust the apostles were told to shake from their feet as they left unreceptive towns–ostracize them and send them back to wherever they came from.
Remember – the conversion stories may be (1) fake news, (2) taqiyya, (3) treason churches dissembling to get more “money for Muslims” through resettlement.
Don’t believe it until vetted by truth-tellers. And Treason Churches are no longer among the Truth-Tellers, after exposure to Liberation Theology.
So correct wolfmoon
EWSoCal
Well you have all the illegals there in you state ,how is that taking them under your wing working out?
Thank you for helping me make my argument. They are, in fact, concentrated in blue states. Sad!
You assume, don’t you, that said refugees “want” to assimilate and embrace our way of life?
Marines at GITMO would be the best teachers.
you cant convert muslims to western lifestyle
EW – Did you say 500,000 refugees? Are you nuts?
Yes but in the context of my angry side is willing to dump a half million refugees into San Francisco (as some kind of “up yours” move).
My wily side says if red states start requesting refugees and working them into their communities as brothers, the libnoramus elite will shit off that spigot toot sweet.
Similarly to the argument that if Mexicans voted Republican, Clinton’s 80 foot tall wall would have lasers and crocodiles and snipers on top.
SHUT
So so so so sorry. SHUT off the spigot.
You must want the “multi-cultural society” that the Europeans have been enriching themselves with.
This is not a good idea, by any stretch of logic. These people will not integrate, you will end up with mosques in every community to accommodate them, they will make demands for halal food in schools, moslem studies…. until they have secured political seats.
This is how the Hijrah works.
I know. My Country of origin is already lost.
No way, E. We don’t owe any of them anything at all. We don’t want anyone coming here who did not decide on their own they wanted to become a U.S. citizen, and they could get here on their own and support themselves completely IF they get here. USA owes nothing to the world.
You pay for them with your tax dollars.
I want my tax “charity” dollars to go to
Americans.
Amen, well said, that’s how I feel too. Americans first. We have too many people that need help, truly need help. I say NO MORE darn Muslims. This has to STOP. I also say we need to do something about the Muslims taking over our cities and towns. Exhibit A is Dearborn, MI. Deport them that came over here as refugees get them the hell out and make Dearborn American again. There’s should be NO “Muslim” towns or cities in the USA. Grrrrrrr, these people burn my arse.
I’d say dump them in counties that voted for Hillary.
And THIS, ladies and gentlemen, is why Sessions recused himself from wasting his time on a Russian snipe hunt.
Lmao, snipe hunt 😂🤣
Brilliance of Sessions: Focus on the boulders and skip the pebbles … for now.
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/03/06/trump-new-refugees-executive-pushes-back-judges/
…. “A seventh country, Iraq, was dropped from the list when Iraqi officials promised to upgrade their security checks, the White House said”. …
I would prefer Iraq have been left on the list and dropped only after they fulfilled that promise.
I momentarily misread that as “a seventh century country…”
That’s weird…me too.
Same and then I laughed at myself for about two minutes. Oh my.
Me three. We see what they left out.
It’s also a psychological phenomenon which becomes prominent in thread-reading, because back-reference is so essential. I noticed it too, and debugged myself. The phrase appears 20 posts up (at this time, for me).
I catch this a LOT when I compose posts. My word salad waiting for deployment will get sprinkled with terms from above.
Much of trolling and Deep State manipulation depends on this phenomenon. One of my Deep State “friends” who tries to get me to use the N-word on the phone is a prime example. It’s evil when abused.
Hi Charles,
I suggest you read The Art of the Deal.
Winning!
They should have added Afghanistan IMO.
From the post above
“the visa ban, which was modified after Iraq complied with the latest demands for enhanced vetting and security protocols”
Sundance is correct. The AP or Reuters, forget which, reported this exact statement early this morning. Iraq has already complied and upgraded their protocols.
Very smart! how can anyone complain now… all the countrys have to do is meet our vetting… great optics!
Well, at 2:07 into Tillerson’s statement, he says: (from the You Tube transcript):
~2:07 this intense review
2:10 over the past month identified multiple
2:12 security
2:13 measures that the State Department and
2:16 the government of Iraq will be
2:18 implementing to achieve our shared
2:20 objective of preventing those with
2:23 criminal or terrorist content from
2:25 reaching the United States
“will be implementing”…. future tense, no?
What I really want to know is how are all the kids going to get back in from their spring break abroad? This is undue economic hardship on the state of Washington and should therefore be challenged.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
To you and I it is. To others, reality. A very sad reality.
Those people have had some time to get back. It is not sad to me that they didn’t do so.
Who takes a spring break in Syria?!?!
The spoiled teenage brat child of a “refugee.”
Easter Vacation in Syria? Hahaha
Too bad for them. Anybody that can go back to their home country to visit isn’t in danger and isn’t a refugee. Oh, what a tangled web we weave…
In for the kill! Love those lions representing out President’s cabinet picks!
AWESOME!
Three young Lions too … They’ll run circles around and around the libtards
ROTFLOL!! Even more awesome!
Love that graphic, too, Mark. How appropriate: caught in powerful mid-run, manes streaking back because they’re running so hard. Sic ’em, T-Rex, Sessions and Kelly…
LikeLiked by 2 people
When the Democrats’ clear goal is to impoverish, harass, and destroy them…
LikeLiked by 16 people
And demographically overwhelm them.
ISIL????
Also, I wish they’d stop using the Communist-signalling word: “collective.” Substitute “combined” or “together” or other similar words to suggest working in concert to achieve beneficial goals.
Borg.
Really! Daesh is, I believe, the preferred name by those who’re closest to and most knowledgeable about them.
Daesh is the term used by those in my mind most sympathetic to them… Theresa may repeatedly referred to them as Daesh. It bothers me for some reason. They are ISIS or Isil. Daesh is what they say because they want to avoid saying the word Islamic.
Who said ISIL? Tillerson didn’t.
Ran across this info recently and appreciated the distinction between ISIS and ISIL. I often wondered why BHO insisted on using the term “ISIL” over ISIS.
http://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2015/12/why_does_obama_call_isis_isil.html
Made me chuckle to read this article and see an add that said “Trump slams the door on refugees again!… DONATE.”
Haha
So, what’s to stop a federal judge from ruling against this one, I ask? Anyone?
They’ve addressed all “objections” from the judges who halted the order.
Also, according to Judge Napalitano, the onus is now on foreign embassies and therefore, the courts have zero influence.
/paraphrase
The “severability” feature makes court cases a waste of time and a personal risk.
It’s difficult to contest a visa never issued in the first place as blanket ban. Judges maybe be able to tinker and force border officials to take visas, even though they weren’t meant as that. (They are permission to seek permission to enter at port.) What happens if they never got issued in the first place? Now it’s literal open borders with no vetting if judges want to step in again. *Or* sure, force visa consideration. Trump changes the rules (permanently with his administration this time??) to make it impossible to get in. It was a dumb move.
And at some point the judiciary relies on everyone else to enforce it’s opinions. Remember that Andrew Jackson, whatever you think of his decision as a decision, looked square into the eyes of the judiciary and said “Yeah, you and what army?” He won, the Black Robed Princes of the time lost.
While I hope it doesn’t get that bad Trump is holding most of the cards and has used hardly any of them to this point. Interesting times.
Does a foreign alien living outside the United States have due process rights?, that’s the question.
This will be decided by the Supreme Court that heard arguments on February 21.
http://www.scotusblog.com/2017/02/argument-analysis-search-rule-even-remedy/
If the Supreme Court decides in in Hernandez’s favor then a foreign alien MAY be able to challenge the fact a visa application/entry was denied.
If the SCOTUS take that step too far, then impeachment proceeding begin immediately – I would prefer tar & feathers but they need to re-read the Constitution. It is for AMERICAN citizens only. We are a sovereign nation and report to NO ONE except the American people. We are either a nation of laws or we are not and the Supremes DO NOT get to rewrite the Constitution even though they are trying their dammdest to do so.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Congress can remove jurisdiction over this from the federal courts including the Supremes-and should. Long overdue.
Thanks for the replies. Hope this one sticks.
Looks good to me.
I actually thought I saw a reference to this having already happened earlier on the Drudge Report, but now I cannot find it. It will happen though, they have already researched who will be the activist judges who do not share Americans concern for the safety of our citizens.
ACLU is fixing up a case.
Love those three lions! And they remind me of the movie:
Nice to see the big hitters together.
Tillerson used the words common sense. Like it
Thank you, Pres. Donald J. Trump
The White House
1600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW
Washington, DC 20500
Mail your postcards March 15th. Let’s flood the WH!
On it, Piper. Pen poised, stamps at the ready, covered in prayer.
Why isn’t the “refugee” program just shut down indefinitely? No more refugees, from anywhere.
LikeLiked by 9 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dump all refugees in counties that voted for the Hildabeest.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLike
I’d like to see a general Muslim ban. The people do not assimilate well within western culture, and they will always be a festering fifth column. I realize this is not politically possible at this time, but I believe it still needs to be pointed out.
I also believe there is nothing wrong with wanting to maintain a Christian majority in the United States. The people of Europe first lost their faith, now they are losing their cultures and their counties to the rising Muslim hordes. They still may be able to turn things around, but it is getting increasingly doubtful.
In a perfect world I agree.. the problem is some peopl convert etc. Its time we treat islam as we would communism etc. Its a political ideology masquerading as a religion
Bingo! Until the Koran is reformed, it is dictatorial communism. Needs to be reclassified. I am getting a bit tired of Dr. Juhdi Jasser on the pundit shows. I like Zuhdi, but he is supposedly in a reformation group, yet all talk and no action.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Japan knows all about Muslims, doesn’t allow them in.
I agree Jasser is probably a good guy, but he gets nowhere, because his version of Islam is not Islamic doctrine.
LikeLike
A comprehensive ban.. to hell with the politically correct crap – we won the election – let the liberals whine and throw fits.. WE WON. We now have the power – use it! Zero sure as hell didn’t care, he started shipping them in by the boatload – and planted them within the government as well. Hell he even shipped in Ebola..
Due to the technicalities presented within our constitution, it is excessively difficult (if not impossible) to ban an entire religious group — especially in this day and age. However, it can be made much more difficult.
Right now it would appear to make sense, but one never knows who is going to be manning the reins of power in the future, so best not to give them political precedent should they decide to ban certain groups.
These restrictions do not perfectly cure the problem, but they are probably the best all things considered.
Deplorables will fight for President Trump until hell freezes over …and then we will fight on the ice !
Brilliant rollout. I love how they got ahead of the press and had DHS, DOJ and SoS there.
They are learning. By year 7.5, the Trump Admin will be a killing machine.
Just think what it will be like when Pence takes over.
I am hopeful that Pence is a model in the making.
I am hopeful that Pence is a 4 year VP. Second term VP Stephen Miller for the run in 2024.
IDGI. Take over when?
When is Gorsuch going to be voted on? These EO’s on a travel bans could soon be at SCOTUS and we wouldn’t want a 4-4 tie to uphold a 9th Circuit ruling.
No worries–the 9th Cir. ruling is now moot, superseded by the new EO.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
300 refugees are currently under FBI investigation. Folks that is scary! Who in their right mind is going to stand up and fight this EO. That moron judge from Washington and the 9th circus wanted to know the risk and attacks that occurred since 9/11. Well morons, beyond the 70 or so actual incidents that have occurred throughout the US, there are 300 additional refugees that maybe up to no good. That one sentence by AG Sessions kills their argument in its track!
I will never get tired of winning!
I finding it both shocking and sad that so many people have already forgot about 9/11 and rioted in the streets over the original Executive Order.
I know there is always a small portion of idiots that think we should have illegals running wild across the nation. That can only be less than 10% of the population. However, the rigged polls were still showing only 50-60% of the population supported the initial EO. Who are the 40% that want to be raped, beheaded, blown up…?
This 2nd EO must not get overturned!
I can say personally, I will never forget the horror of 9/11. Watching that second airliner crash into the building with a full load of people caused me to have trauma feelings seeing airliners in the sky for years afterwards It’s actually only been in the last few years that the trauma feelings have weakened but they are still there. The other horror that I will never forget is the images of those people jumping to their deaths rather than being burned to death. A fall from that distance takes a few seconds, enough time to think about a lot of things as you are fixing to die by blunt force trauma. The media immediately started censoring what happened but they had to cover it while it went on. I will never forget the horror of that day and the evil people who did it. That’s how I feel and I can’t believe anyone who watched that day could not feel the same way.
LikeLiked by 8 people
FL_Guy, ^^^,I am with you…The pictures of people jumping out of windows haunts me still.
If anyone had doubts that our media is skewed, let him/her ponder on how we, as a Country, would be if, on every Anniversary of 9/11 news shows played the tape which catured all the details of this horror…complete with real-time commentary.
Instead, such documentation is buried.
When it came out who the actual culprits (culprits actually being way too kind a word for them) were who carried out 9/11, all of them moslem, can you imagine a moslem immigration ban being proposed at that point? Probably would still be in effect today if GW had the nerve to issue said EO.
I’ll never forget the reports that while there was a flight ban in the day after 9/11, Bush allowed a bunch of Saudi nationals to be whisked outta here right quick. 😡
The “evil people who did it” are all comfortably retired with very generous government pensions.
Yep, they are.
Will it take another 9/11 with President Trump in the WH to stop this craziness??
Well-said, FL_Guy; your response mirrors mine exactly. I still physically feel the trauma of the reality, images and sounds of that day, and the people who jumped to avoid being burned alive will always be in my mind and heart.
I recently wrote to the president of Lyft to protest their one-million-dollar donation to support bringing in more unvetted immigrants. I referenced 9/11, the thousands killed during and after the tragedy and those who jumped from those top stories of the WTC. How can anyone promote, and commit to, inviting unvetted and unchecked possible terrorists into our country? We all have loved ones whose lives are endangered every time a terrorist enters our country with the intention to kill as many of us as possible. Of course, I did not receive a reply from Lyft and will never use their services.
The problem with that is that Sessions used the term “refugee” to describe those currently under FBI investigation for wrong doing they are NOT refugee status at all. The US Law already disqualifies them as having refugee status on those grounds.
“A refugee does not include anyone who ordered, incited, assisted, or otherwise participated in the persecution of any person on account of race, religion, nationality, membership in a particular social group, or political opinion.”
That is US Law and disqualifies any person from refugee status outright.
Again we have the “illegal immigrant” term to be confused and used to blur what an immigrant is. Now we’re referring to anyone from a war torn country already here in our country that is under FBI investigation as “refugees” when in fact they don’t qualify as refugee status. More confusion to follow.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yes, they are ALIENS pure and simple.
*3rd par should read “US Law and disqualifies any foreigner who’s behavior is such that leads them to be under investigation from the FBI from refugee status outright.”
This is the point of the increased vetting. So we dont have to do what should have been done to begin with. These people shouldnt be here and are wasting our resources too.
MoniQue…yes, you are right and this mis-use of terms is a perfect example of how our language is being perverted and used to confuse folks.
Really began seriously to infect our world at Roe v. Wade, when abortion/murder became “pro-choice”, their virtuous sounding take on murder of the innocent.
And the ones who thought that up Marxist Betty Freidan , Lawrence Lader and Dr Bernard Nathanson(who later repented) all sat around laughing as they conspired to have mothers kill their babies.
I wish AG sessions, POTUS, Spicer etc would regularly and continually reference the CORRECT definitions and explain the differences between these terms regularly thrown about and misused by the swamp media and bleeding heart politicians.
Love the lion picture. Strength and forward action! Ran over all in the room. No questions taction.
Great. Make statements. Leave. MSMers don’t deserve any further time wasted on them.
Agreed. Love the tag-teaming! Great optics, great plan. Bold, decisive. I’d like to see more of this.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Why waste precious time when the Swamper Voices are just gonna change the narrative anyway. Our Lion’s Boys have a lot of work to do, and they have wasted enuf time with the Swamper V’s (Voices, Vipers, you choose or add to)
Nothing mentioned as to what constitutes and defines a “REFUGEE.” I’m assuming this will be part of the vetting process. Just want to note the qualifications of a refugee as defined by US law. NOTE: If they are muslim and hold views that a woman is open game for rape if she is not wearing a burka and hajib (scarf dog collar worn around the head) and the other persecutory beliefs that lead to persecutory actions against women — which IMO they do just being muslim — they are already NOT eligible for refugee status. I will assume this will be part of the heavy vetting.
Most IMO are NOT refugees but ECONOMIC MIGRANTS which do NOT qualify under US Law as being refugees.
=======
“Refugees”
“Under United States law, a refugee is someone who:
“Is located outside of the United States
Is of special humanitarian concern to the United States
Demonstrates that they were persecuted or fear persecution due to race, religion, nationality, political opinion, or membership in a particular social group
Is not firmly resettled in another country
Is admissible to the United States
“A refugee does not include anyone who ordered, incited, assisted, or otherwise participated in the persecution of any person on account of race, religion, nationality, membership in a particular social group, or political opinion.”
That last paragraph should result in revocation of refugee status for quite a few of those “sharians”…meaning those who proclaim sharia in US communities.
Breitbart reporting the EO included reports on honor killings.
Any news on Saudi Arabia housing refugees in their tent cities?
Polite but clear, firm and resolute. Power play.
I believe that AG Sessions has to start coming down HARD on those LE officer’s, cities, and sanctuary cities that REFUSE to enforce the Rule of Law and PTrump’s EOs…this is a VERY DANGEROUS game that is being played out with trying to take the current President down along with his administration and collapsing the govt. Enough already he needs to let indictments fly and quickly! Get those troublemakers OUT for they are pulling all the “stops” on everything to impede The President!
Have all the Demonrat senators, congressmen and Rinos arrested and charged with corruption as well as Sedition. Let a Court of law decide if they are innocent or not, thereby placing the deep State on notice and end this whole President Trump is an illegitimate president.
IF they have the “goods” on all of these Congressmen involved in Pizzagate then INDICT THEM NOW. Where is Huma Abedin and Weiner who is supposed to be charged with “underage porn”…PTrump has to hit HARDER AND STRONGER for Americans don’t care if 1/3 of Congress is in prison. WE THE PEOPLE will stand up and take their positions for it isn’t that hard a job to do besides who doesn’t want to collect a 6 figure salary with PERKS???
Anti-Trump Activist Khizr Khan Cancels Canada Trip; Claims ‘Travel Privileges Being Reviewed’
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/03/anti-trump-activist-kzhizr-khan-cancels-canada-trip-claims-travel-privileges-reviewed/
Yes!
good!
😁
He is a US Citizen thus he is LYING unless it is Canada that is doing the “review”.
Unless there is something else about him we do not know
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
??? I thought Trudeau was receiving everyone with open arms.
Canada won’t accept single Muslim men as immigrants according to Truthfeed.com.
They may have expanded their restrictions.
He’s lying
Khan knows that naturalized citizens such as himself can be stripped of their citizenship if they are found to be engaged in treasonous and seditious activities against the United States or if they acquired their citizenship through false pretenses. Maybe he got nervous about his activities being scrutinized and decided not to take he chance of leaving the country.
Very Fake News network cuts off congressman who tells the truth about the rapefugees:
https://streamable.com/wgga5
I believe T-rex and sessions are good men and they love the U.S.A.pray for these men daily and president trump and all his people he has appointed!!!!!
If it were up to me I would impose a moratorium on all immigration for several years. I would also send all Muslims (even citizens) back to their countries of origin.
I’m terrible, I know. Good thing I’m not President 🙂
That is exactly what I think is going to happen. By a 100% moratorium from the six who are the biggest terrorism AND refugee hotspots, the “refugee” and migrant industry (care and feeding and sending them off to states) the money train gets interrupted. The moratorium can be extended, safe zones set up (which they will not want to go and neither will the do good charity for profit workers) and the cycle can be broken. I also think that cutting off visas via State instead of making Customs workers sort it out at airports is the way to go. I almost think the first EO was a purposeful test run to check for problems and malfunctions and they immediately found that State department employees were still issuing visas from the hot spots and the lawfare groups which make money off illegals, H1B’s, and the refugee industry immediately showed their hands. By moving the administrative enforcement to an embassy in another country it cuts the social justice lawfare for non-citizens off before it can start.
And the change in immigration policy is going to be from third world messes to people with valuable skills, education and English language skills.
I love Kelly.
Kelly shut down Pup Blitzer. He had no chance!
