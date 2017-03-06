Moonbat Katy Tur Denies Media Ever Said Trump Officials Connected To Russians – Proves Trump Strategy is Working

Oh, this is just too funny.  Confirmation of how effective President Trump’s strategy is against the media surfaced today as MSNBC’s Katy Tur gets into a heated conversation with Congressman Chris Stewart.

Katy Tur claimed the media never said Trump campaign officials were in contact with Russian intelligence.  Defending the media against Trump, Katy Tur said:

“I don’t think any news organization actually claimed that there were direct ties between the Trump campaign and Russian spies”.

Seemingly oblivious to the past two months of media proclamations including the New York Times whose headline was: “Trump Campaign Aides Had Repeated Contacts With Russian Intelligence.”  (Link)

The media has been completely knee-capped and can no longer report on intelligence leaks without confirming the position of President Trump. The media is now in a position of denying all of their previous reporting simply because President Trump has accepted their presentations and turned their reporting against the previous administration.

That’s BRILLIANT.

151 Responses to Moonbat Katy Tur Denies Media Ever Said Trump Officials Connected To Russians – Proves Trump Strategy is Working

  1. Athena the Warrior says:
    March 6, 2017 at 11:57 pm

    Katy needs to have an eye kept on her. I think she’s obsessed with President Trump. This is what she has pinned to the top of her Twitter feed:

    • Jimmy Jack says:
      March 7, 2017 at 12:06 am

      I agree. She is using him to make her career – but if you watch her carefully, she gets very flustered around Trump and school girl giggly.

  2. deplorabledaveinsocal says:
    March 7, 2017 at 12:05 am

    Her name should really be Catty Turd… Sorry, my contempt got the better of me…

  3. Jimmy Jack says:
    March 7, 2017 at 12:06 am

    Katy, Katy, Katy. Will you never learn you dingbat?

    Try getting it out – you don’t even know what you’re talking about. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hDS7olcgA1k

    http://www.breitbart.com/video/2016/07/27/trump-tells-nbcs-katy-tur-quiet-know-want-save/

  4. waltherppk says:
    March 7, 2017 at 12:19 am

