Monday March 6th – Open Thread

Tomb of the Unknown ChristmasOur Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

7 Responses to Monday March 6th – Open Thread

  3. Garrison Hall says:
    March 6, 2017 at 12:26 am

  4. Lucille says:
    March 6, 2017 at 12:30 am

    For those who love the beauty of winter…a drive from Florina to Pisoderi in Macedonia, whose motto is, “Where Greece begins.”

    Accompanied by “The Second Waltz” by Dmitri Shostakovich – Performed by André Rieu

  5. nwtex says:
    March 6, 2017 at 12:35 am

    Dangerous Stunt: Video Shows Man On Dirt Bike Flying Over Freeway In Moreno Valley
    March 3, 2017

    http://losangeles.cbslocal.com/2017/03/03/dangerous-stunt-video-shows-man-on-dirt-bike-flying-over-freeway-in-moreno-valley/

  6. nwtex says:
    March 6, 2017 at 12:42 am

    Hope you don’t mind if I leave this here. The other thread is knee deep is the ugly things of life….and probably don’t want to be distracted. I feel this is a much more pleasant place to share this beautiful moment.

  7. MaryfromMarin says:
    March 6, 2017 at 12:45 am

    In honor of the last couple of hours (here, anyway) of Sunday:

