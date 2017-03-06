Interesting Updates From Nigel Farage – Chancellor Merkel Visit, and Upcoming Dutch and French elections…

Wide-ranging interview by Stuart Varney of Nigel Farage discussing the upcoming visit of Germany’s Angela Merkel visit to the U.S. to meet with President Trump, and the state of the EU against the backdrop of the upcoming elections.
WASHINGTON (REUTERS) – German Chancellor Angela Merkel will travel to Washington on March 14 to meet President Donald Trump, their first encounter after a rocky start to relations amid disagreements about trade, Trump’s travel ban and his comments about the media.
A United States official announced the visit, which comes shortly before a meeting in Germany of the finance ministers of the G20 industrialized countries and will help lay the groundwork for Trump’s visit to Germany in July for a meeting of G20 leaders.
Trump should give Merkel the kind of treatment Obama gave Bibi.
We have a winner!
I understand the temptation feralcatsblog, but surely President Trump is far too classy + crafty for that?!
A better outcome is that Chancellor Merkel emerges from her POTUS meeting, effusive with praise (confounding, frustrating, angering the numerous EU critics), as happens to so many critics before meeting the man himself!
Watching the unelected EU dictatorship implode with misguided bluster at Chancellor Merkel’s unexpected praise would be SO much popcorn-worthy fun.
President Trump will mesmerize Merkel. She will take Germany out of the EU by Friday!
Maybe Trump could present her with a burka and say, “With what you are doing to Germany, even you will be forced to wear one in another 10 to 20 years”.
Perfectly appropriate gift, given Germany’s horrifying trajectory under Chancellor Merkel’s culturally suicidal leadership!
He’ll use his considerable charm to win her over even if they disagree on policy.
Trump has too much class to act that way. It was easy for Obama since that’s what he really is — a street thug with a Harvard degree and a tie.
Germany is one of the countries named in this Treasury report. We need to tariff Germany and I believe President Trump will do it. http://www.cnbc.com/2016/05/02/the-us-just-dropped-the-hammer-on-currency-manipulation.html
Put a matching tariff on countries that place tariffs on the USA. Simple.
He can personally give Merkel her dossier
European Union is dying before our eyes.
– Nigel Farage
The Globolitic Union is dying right before our very eyes… the question is; how long will it take?
Sorry grandpa, but you’ll have to try and fool my kids kids. Good luck.
TRUMP – MAGA
At least Trump and Merkel can compare notes on being wire-tapped by Obama.
The EU is going to ditch NATO and defend themselves with a European army? Excuse me while I roll on the floor laughing.
thats part of the Globalist objective of destroying Nationalism, they got the unity of finance (currency) under their control, now take away their guns and put their independent military under Globalist objectives, like destroying Christianity, restricting freedoms and bringing in Muslim refugees
I hope he asks Merkel just what she is planning to do about Erdogan’s latest hit piece:
if he doesn’t get to campaign in Germany, then the Germans are Nazis and he will stir up the world against them (Merkel already dirtied her own nest with that by letting Obama give his Brandenburger Tor speech back in 07 — the corrupt fool).
Hopefully, we will be out of NATO in a few years; hopefully, we will have some sort of bilateral agreements in place that we can keep the Europeans from creating too messy a suicide…so we do not have to spend huge amounts of blood and treasure to clean it up…again.
And whoever wins in France needs to be put on notice as per the above statement (truthfully, Germany and France have absolutely no good candidates going into these elections imhao…the people there have a choice between strychnine and arsenic, and we will have to no doubt deal with it going forward).
Look who is coming for dinner… this former Stasi agent was Obamas favorite European poodle who openly backed Hildabeast during presidential race and Germany donated four million dollars to Clintons so called foundation.
