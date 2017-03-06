Interesting Updates From Nigel Farage – Chancellor Merkel Visit, and Upcoming Dutch and French elections…

Wide-ranging interview by Stuart Varney of Nigel Farage discussing the upcoming visit of Germany’s Angela Merkel visit to the U.S. to meet with President Trump, and the state of the EU against the backdrop of the upcoming elections.

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) – German Chancellor Angela Merkel will travel to Washington on March 14 to meet President Donald Trump, their first encounter after a rocky start to relations amid disagreements about trade, Trump’s travel ban and his comments about the media.

A United States official announced the visit, which comes shortly before a meeting in Germany of the finance ministers of the G20 industrialized countries and will help lay the groundwork for Trump’s visit to Germany in July for a meeting of G20 leaders.

