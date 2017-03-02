Dr. Ben Carson Accepts Presidential Commission From Vice President Mike Pence (video)…

Posted on March 2, 2017 by

Dr. Ben Carson sworn in as Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).  Vice-President Mike Pence delivers the oath of office during the official commission presentation.

ben-carson-4ben-carson-5

trump-pence-carson

This entry was posted in Big Government, Christian Values, Economy, Legislation, media bias, President Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

9 Responses to Dr. Ben Carson Accepts Presidential Commission From Vice President Mike Pence (video)…

  1. Pam says:
    March 2, 2017 at 7:07 pm

  2. TheTorch says:
    March 2, 2017 at 7:08 pm

    At last! Mr Ben Carson!

    A long wait, but finally he has arrived at HUD.

    God Bless you Sir! I am sure you will do an excellent job. The Democrats have stalled your nomination for a reason, they are petrified of you! 🙂

  3. Pam says:
    March 2, 2017 at 7:09 pm

  4. Pam says:
    March 2, 2017 at 7:11 pm

    This is truly an exciting day. We’ve waited a long time for this moment. Congratulations to Dr. Carson and his family.

    His granddaughter is too cute.

    • Oldschool says:
      March 2, 2017 at 7:19 pm

      Thanks for the pics Pam. She is a doll! I am just loving all the children and grandchildren that are in this administration. Each one gorgeous and for me, represent hope, love and the future of our country.

  5. Keln says:
    March 2, 2017 at 7:14 pm

    The doctor is in the house!

    I think he will do a fantastic job…because he knows the real situation. He lived it. Dr. Carson will be one of Trump’s cruise missiles aimed directly at the problem of inner cities.

  6. SomebodyNobody says:
    March 2, 2017 at 7:18 pm

    Dr. Carson has one of those voices I could fall asleep to. lol Not an insult, it just very calm, well paced and gentle.

  7. Black_Knight_Rides says:
    March 2, 2017 at 7:20 pm

    OK everyone, what 3 actions should Ben Carson take first?

