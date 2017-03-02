Dr. Ben Carson Accepts Presidential Commission From Vice President Mike Pence (video)…

Dr. Ben Carson sworn in as Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). Vice-President Mike Pence delivers the oath of office during the official commission presentation.
At last! Mr Ben Carson!
A long wait, but finally he has arrived at HUD.
God Bless you Sir! I am sure you will do an excellent job. The Democrats have stalled your nomination for a reason, they are petrified of you! 🙂
He has less than 500 followers at the moment. Let’s help him out!
This is truly an exciting day. We’ve waited a long time for this moment. Congratulations to Dr. Carson and his family.
His granddaughter is too cute.
Thanks for the pics Pam. She is a doll! I am just loving all the children and grandchildren that are in this administration. Each one gorgeous and for me, represent hope, love and the future of our country.
The doctor is in the house!
I think he will do a fantastic job…because he knows the real situation. He lived it. Dr. Carson will be one of Trump’s cruise missiles aimed directly at the problem of inner cities.
Dr. Carson has one of those voices I could fall asleep to. lol Not an insult, it just very calm, well paced and gentle.
OK everyone, what 3 actions should Ben Carson take first?
