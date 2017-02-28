Wilbur Ross Receives Presidential Commission To Become Secretary of Commerce..

Vice-President Mike Pence delivered remarks this morning during the official commission of Wilbur Ross to become Secretary of Commerce. Both Vice-President Pence and Secretary Ross gave brief remarks during the formal commission ceremony.
Video of the Swearing in ceremony:
.
Secretary Ross brings with him a comprehensive subject matter skill-set to the position of commerce secretary. Wilbur Ross has spent decades inside the architecture of the economy understanding every aspect to the structure of economic impact brought about by governmental policy. He was overwhelmingly supported during his nomination.
Secretary Ross specific expertise is with the predictive impact of intensely granular policy on trade deals. He amassed a personal fortune by using his skill to invest in operations connected to the constructs of U.S. policy. Ross has willingly set those assets behind a blind trust and assumes the role of commerce secretary in an effort to provide the larger U.S. economy with the road map to similar growth and economic wealth.
I have high expectations!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Concur.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I truly believe he is up to the task. I enjoyed his speech after the swearing in ceremony this morning.
LikeLiked by 2 people
He’s got a droll wit and a mischievous energy. I have to read about his art collection. And a very pretty wife.
LikeLike
President Trump is putting people in positions that they are absolute experts at.
Just as he promised.
No political airheads being paid off.
The best and brightest working… for we the people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Mrs. Ross may need to stop wearing such high-heels. She seemed to need support to walk across to the podium. Or not.
LikeLike
What? She looks just fine to me. What section of the video concerns you?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Imperative for average Americans to experience the benefits of the Trump agenda! Getting the team in place and running is step 1!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I like Ross and expect he will do the job exactly as Trump envisions. We are finally getting smart people in these places formerly occupied by political hacks and donors for the most part.
LikeLiked by 1 person
FYI:
There is still time to take our Joint Address Issues Survey and let us know your thoughts on how to Make America Great Again. (https://www.whitehouse.gov/joint-address-issues-survey?utm_source=email&utm_medium=email&utm_content=20170228_ADM_JSOC_watch-tonight-email-a)
LikeLike
One of my favorite cabinet picks.
Looking forward to see Mr. Ross in action
Lovely couple, Mrs. Ross seems like a very pleasant woman
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump’s cabinet appointees are all impressive individuals. Wilbur Ross as Commerce Sec’y is one of the most impressive. He is a superstar. This is absolutely fantastic for the country.
LikeLiked by 2 people