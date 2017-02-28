Wilbur Ross Receives Presidential Commission To Become Secretary of Commerce..

Vice-President Mike Pence delivered remarks this morning during the official commission of Wilbur Ross to become Secretary of Commerce.   Both Vice-President Pence and Secretary Ross gave brief remarks during the formal commission ceremony.

Video of the Swearing in ceremony:

Secretary Ross brings with him a comprehensive subject matter skill-set to the position of commerce secretary.  Wilbur Ross has spent decades inside the architecture of the economy understanding every aspect to the structure of economic impact brought about by governmental policy.  He was overwhelmingly supported during his nomination.

Secretary Ross specific expertise is with the predictive impact of intensely granular policy on trade deals.  He amassed a personal fortune by using his skill to invest in operations connected to the constructs of U.S. policy.  Ross has willingly set those assets behind a blind trust and assumes the role of commerce secretary in an effort to provide the larger U.S. economy with the road map to similar growth and economic wealth.

  1. ectrimm says:
    February 28, 2017 at 4:17 pm

    I have high expectations!

  2. Pam says:
    February 28, 2017 at 4:27 pm

    I truly believe he is up to the task. I enjoyed his speech after the swearing in ceremony this morning.

  3. Willy says:
    February 28, 2017 at 4:27 pm

    President Trump is putting people in positions that they are absolute experts at.
    Just as he promised.
    No political airheads being paid off.
    The best and brightest working… for we the people

  4. All American Snowflake says:
    February 28, 2017 at 4:29 pm

    Mrs. Ross may need to stop wearing such high-heels. She seemed to need support to walk across to the podium. Or not.

  5. Stu in Henderson says:
    February 28, 2017 at 4:32 pm

    Imperative for average Americans to experience the benefits of the Trump agenda! Getting the team in place and running is step 1!

  6. Stringy Theory says:
    February 28, 2017 at 4:45 pm

    I like Ross and expect he will do the job exactly as Trump envisions. We are finally getting smart people in these places formerly occupied by political hacks and donors for the most part.

  7. rashamon says:
    February 28, 2017 at 4:49 pm

    FYI:

    There is still time to take our Joint Address Issues Survey and let us know your thoughts on how to Make America Great Again. (https://www.whitehouse.gov/joint-address-issues-survey?utm_source=email&utm_medium=email&utm_content=20170228_ADM_JSOC_watch-tonight-email-a)

  8. fedback says:
    February 28, 2017 at 5:08 pm

    One of my favorite cabinet picks.
    Looking forward to see Mr. Ross in action
    Lovely couple, Mrs. Ross seems like a very pleasant woman

  9. CharterOakie says:
    February 28, 2017 at 5:08 pm

    Trump’s cabinet appointees are all impressive individuals. Wilbur Ross as Commerce Sec’y is one of the most impressive. He is a superstar. This is absolutely fantastic for the country.

