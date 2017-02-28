Wilbur Ross Receives Presidential Commission To Become Secretary of Commerce..

Vice-President Mike Pence delivered remarks this morning during the official commission of Wilbur Ross to become Secretary of Commerce. Both Vice-President Pence and Secretary Ross gave brief remarks during the formal commission ceremony.

Video of the Swearing in ceremony:

.

Secretary Ross brings with him a comprehensive subject matter skill-set to the position of commerce secretary. Wilbur Ross has spent decades inside the architecture of the economy understanding every aspect to the structure of economic impact brought about by governmental policy. He was overwhelmingly supported during his nomination.

Secretary Ross specific expertise is with the predictive impact of intensely granular policy on trade deals. He amassed a personal fortune by using his skill to invest in operations connected to the constructs of U.S. policy. Ross has willingly set those assets behind a blind trust and assumes the role of commerce secretary in an effort to provide the larger U.S. economy with the road map to similar growth and economic wealth.

