President Trump Fox and Friends Morning Interview…

President Donald Trump pre-recorded an interview yesterday with the morning hosts of Fox and Friends. The wide-ranging interview aired this morning:
It was interesting to see a question about 600 unfilled administration positions, and President Trump’s response NOT to fill those positions because they are fundamentally unnecessary to the priority functions of government.
This gives a peek into presidential priorities and his budgetary approach:
President Trump asked about 600 open government jobs: “A lot of those jobs I don’t want to appoint because they are unnecessary to have.” pic.twitter.com/iOdopREI2w
Did anyone notice that the three guys were walking together and Ainsley Earhardt was behind them? President Trump dropped back and walked beside her. A kind gesture. Reminds me of the debate entry where he stood next to Dr. Carson and waited for him to get on the stage.
I remember that. It was a window into Trump’s decent and kindness side of his personality.
Good commentary from Michael Savage. .
There were tons of little things like that, that Trump did, if you paid attention.
I would love to see a series of videos of the entire White House and the lawns, up close and in detail.
Shamelessly stolen from next door. Part 2 airs tomorrow. Thank you next door.
jack. try you tube. I am sure there are several on https://www.youtube.com/. Blessings.
Loved the tiny part with FLOTUS Melania. I bet she surprised her team with her own business skills and knowledge. Not only was she a successful model but she was also a millionaire before meeting Pres. Trump running her own business.
It’s so amusing at the number of people who think that she is overwhelmed by all of this. She is an international model an business person. She knows far more than the people who feel they must comment on “her situation.”
Shock and Awe – the Trump version. A man who has little fear of doing the right things, whatever the price may be. America, we have hit the jackpot.
Meanwhile the Oscar are playing host to a convicted rapist. Gary from Chicago spent 22 years behind bars, recently released. YOU CAN”T MAKE THIS STUFF UP.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4266554/Oscars-Gary-Chicago-served-20-years-prison.html
Theory: Hollywood and leftists are cursed.
He’s not the first rapist to attend the Oscars.
I dunno..if a man does the crime and then does the time, should that sentence last a lifetime beyond the bars? I blame the event, and really, I feel this guy just has been luck getting wrapped up in their mess.
FINALLY!! Been waiting for a republican to REALLY make government SMALLER since my first pay check in 1983!!!
Actual smaller, not smaller than the projected increase of X; which in GovSpeak is flatline. We’re going to need a new vocabulary….I guess we can try English and dump doublespeak.
That would be doubleplusgood.
Leftists continue to double down on stupid. Even though they have tried, you can’t legislate against stupidity and bufoonery.
I am so glad that President Trump honored F&F. They have been fair to him. I particularly enjoyed watching Steve’s enthusiam and support during the campaign.
Sort of like the “superfluous buns” 🙂 (think Steve Martin in Father of the Bride) We only need what we need. Thank you, President Trump. We LOVE this thinking.
Notice…how relaxed the Fox and Friends crew is compared to anything on CNN. F&F are genuinely having FUN!
CNN…not so much.
Lou Dobbs has a perma-smile! 😀
F&F — one of the few good shows remaining on Fox News — they make the morning bearable. It’s downhill after that until some of the evening shows on Fox.
Is anyone stunned that President Trump is up doing an interview this early in the morning, especially on a day when he has a big speech to give? Knowing Trump, I am not. But what a contrast to the last 8 years of Golfbama, who didn’t start his day until 11 am, and the potential of Hillary, who could use a single 15 minute speech as an event to “recover from” for six or seven more days.
Just putting it out there that this man is working incredibly hard on our behalf. I am so thankful.
The interview was pre-recorded yesterday. It was aired today.
oops! Thanks for the correction.
I think it’s great that the president sits for an interview with members of the “special needs” community.
Blue collar billionaire right there.
Notice how President Trump is the anti-Alinksy. He always says something nice about the person, separating the person from the actions. This is so needed in today’s society because the decades of the politics of personal destruction ushered in by the Clintons has poisoned and degraded normal social interactions and hurt a lot of individual people and the nation. He has complaints, but he’s always adding something nice to allow people to talk and negotiate rather than close up and bunker down.
Great observation, 4bleu. The decades of negotiating have, no doubt, made this skill second nature to him. He continually inspires me.
Fox and Friends were sometimes critical of Trump during the election, but also fair. I don’t think Trump minds criticism at all, as long as it is honest criticism and good faith inquiry. That’s my read.
I had heard that number of unfilled jobs mentioned a few days ago, and had only thought about it in the recent context of President Trump’s enemies’ dragging their feet and blocking him.
Then he said this today and I sat dumbfounded. The plain fact that the jobs are likely unnecessary _should_ have been so obvious to me – I’ve been wishing to see government cut down since the 80’s – but I didn’t think of it in this instance until he spoke _exactly_what I should have realized!
We have a genius for President. We simply do. Gives me goosebumps.
When Congress does their “government shutdowns” and they give all “non-essential” government employees a bunch of days off (for which they are always paid retroactively) I have always wondered, if they know which government employees are not essential to the government functioning, why don’t they just eliminate those jobs? We do that in business all the time. Every year at budget time departnent heads have to figure out how to make do with 10 – 20% less money, or more; or how to cut X percent of staff. Nothing is sacred. Personally I would be pretty nervous if I was given time off for being non-essential. I have a cousin who is a speechwriter in Washington. Boy! talk about non-essential! He is well-paid, but is furious when he gets furloughed and called “non-essential.”
Kinda makes me think “Hurry Sundown” to his 2100 speech so I can watch my President once again in another steady ‘uptick’ into the ‘establishment’.with his “promise-keeping” ‘momentum’ (his fave word). I ‘cannardly’ wait to see the reaction…hopefully on broadcast stations. He is indefatigable and energized for US without a grimace to the weak-kneed adolescents who spew their puerile protestations into the leftist blogs and media. We are staunchly as his back-up as we watch this miracle-worker laser-focus the mission.
Actually…that’s ‘canardly’…
http://definithing.com/rolls-canardly/
What a wonderful interview, really enjoyed the tour too. Hope to see many more!
I awoke early today and tuned in at 6am, will be tuning in tomorrow. The brief look into the First Lady’s activities and event plannings was interesting. She likened it to being a busy wedding planner.
