President Trump Fox and Friends Morning Interview…

President Donald Trump pre-recorded an interview yesterday with the morning hosts of Fox and Friends. The wide-ranging interview aired this morning:

It was interesting to see a question about 600 unfilled administration positions, and President Trump’s response NOT to fill those positions because they are fundamentally unnecessary to the priority functions of government.

This gives a peek into presidential priorities and his budgetary approach:

President Trump asked about 600 open government jobs: “A lot of those jobs I don’t want to appoint because they are unnecessary to have.” pic.twitter.com/iOdopREI2w — TrumpTracker (@DaveNYviii) February 28, 2017

