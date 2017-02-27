Wilbur Ross as Commerce Secretary will have the lead position in renegotiating trade deals including NAFTA. When candidate Trump said “we have some real killers for negotiators, we just never use them”, he could have been specifically describing Wilbur Ross.
Ross amassed a fortune as a private equities investor playing financial chess amid the tilted globalist board created by anti-American progressive trade policies supported by Tom Donohue and the U.S. CoC.
Having Ross in the cabinet is like hiring a Ty Cobb type veteran cat burglar to install your security system; Skippy The Wolverine knows all the angles….
(NYT) By a vote of 72 to 27, the Senate confirmed Mr. Ross, who has already been advising President Trump on economic policy and helping him to craft ways to rewrite the tax code. A renegotiation of Nafta is expected to be Mr. Ross’s top priority when he takes over the job. During his confirmation hearing in January, he warned that “all aspects” of the agreement between the United States and its northern and southern neighbors are on the table.
With the confirmation of Mr. Ross, the most important members of Mr. Trump’s economic team are in place just in time for looming fights over the budget, health care and tax legislation. (read more)
…Wilbur Ross: Investor, banker, art collector and real life Hannibal Lecter. Dedicated to creating and saving American jobs…. and if you don’t deal fairly, Mr. Cuddles will enjoy a nice Chianti as you throw yourself into a pool of razor blades…
.
Love it.
LikeLiked by 13 people
Skippy the Wolverine, love it!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Poor Rinos, they have no idea what’s going to hit them. Trump train going 300 miles per hour.
LikeLiked by 16 people
With the weight of 60+ million voters to give it just the right amount of heft as it bowls them over.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Bullet train…..
LikeLiked by 6 people
Little Paulie was an Econ major at Miami U. He then hid out in government instead of dealing with the killers in the private sector.
Buckets and buckets and buckets of popcorn.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Mr. Cuddles aka Skippy is going to have Paulie Ryan totally owned in no time.
LikeLike
Sad isn’t it? 😉
LikeLike
As long as the president keeps moving forward with his agenda the Democrats, the RINOS, and the MSM can’t stop the momentum. I keep telling people not to watch CNN, and the other alphabet channels if they want to stay sane. They’re doing the dirty work of all the anti-Trumpers by broadcasting their own propoganda. That’s the only way they can stop Trump by discouraging us and making the squishes among us recant their support for the president. It’s not like these people are advocating policies the American people support. It’s our side that will MAGA and not them, and they know it!
LikeLike
No kidding. The only thing that could top it would be 5 FBI Special Agents walking down the aisle during President Trump’s address to Congress, slapping cuffs on McCain, informing him he is being arrested for treason, Mirandizing him, and perp walking him out. Pres Trump’s team is now in charge of all the tapes and records. Hoo boy! That must be sitting some folks up wide awake in the middle of the night.
LikeLike
Don’t you mean bite them on the ass!
LikeLike
LikeLike
Except he’s the bullionaire who owns the Chicago Cubs. He’ll be fine.
LikeLike
Ross looks like he laughs a lot, at other peoples expense 🙂
LikeLiked by 5 people
Wow! A true Cabinet of Patriots not rivals. People dedicated to MAGA! Waiting on Carson next. Better be tomorrow too.
LikeLiked by 5 people
President’s Trump train continues to go full speed ahead! Love it!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Have I ever mentioned before, how much I love winning?
LikeLiked by 8 people
Wow what a vote tally. I like it!
LikeLiked by 8 people
I found it interesting.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Someone needs to take out the insufferable Warren Buffet.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Buffet was Obama’s biggest bath house buddy, back when Obama was President.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I LOVE the 3 Wolverines. They are smiling. ROFLMAO!!
LikeLiked by 6 people
The vote was 72 – 27!!! Why in the heck did it take them so long?
LikeLiked by 9 people
No kidding. Clearly the delay was the dems just being jerks.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Before any nominations are made, the White House Office of Presidential Personnel vets a list of candidates, including suggestions provided by members of Congress and special interest groups.[4] A chosen nominee then must pass through a series of investigations by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Internal Revenue Service, the Office of Government Ethics and an ethics official from the agency to which the position is assigned.[4] The nominee must also fill out the Public Financial Disclosure Report and questionnaires related to his or her background check.
The process begins when the president provides a written nomination to the Senate, where it is read on the floor and assigned a number.[1] This starts the Senate’s procedure of “Advice and Consent” laid out in Article II of the U.S. Constitution for the appointment of high ranking officials by the president.[1]
The nomination is passed to the Senate committee with jurisdiction over the appointed position.
The nomination must be on the Executive Calendar for more than one day before it can make it to the Senate floor for consideration.[1] Unanimous consent of the time and date for debate must be agreed upon by all senators.[4] If even one senator does not agree, a hold is placed on the nomination.[4] Once the nomination is considered by the Senate, unlimited debate is allowed until two-thirds of the Senate vote to invoke cloture, closing debate.[1] Following a vote of cloture, the Senate conducts a simple majority vote on whether to confirm, reject or take no action on the nomination.[1] https://ballotpedia.org/Appointment_confirmation_process
LikeLike
The Dems keep trying to slow down the Trump Train. What the dummies don’t realize is this just helps it pick up more riders!
LikeLike
❤ Wilbur Ross, Killer Wolverine ❤
I really like him and Steven Mnuchin. They work well together. Wilbur is so unassuming but like Sundance said, one of the killers Trump referred to, although not by name, so many times.
"…Wilbur Ross: Investor, banker, art collector and real life Hannibal Lecter. Dedicated to creating and saving American jobs…. and if you don’t deal fairly, Mr. Cuddles will enjoy a nice Chianti as you throw yourself into a pool of razor blades…"
#Winning!
LikeLiked by 7 people
President Donald J. Trump will be delivering his first address to a Joint Session of Congress on Tuesday, February 28, 2017. Be sure to tune in as the President will be sharing his vision for the country.
When: Tuesday, February 28, 2017, at 9 p.m.
Where: The United States Capitol in the House Chamber, also known as the “Hall of the House of Representatives.”
Who: The President will address Members of both the House of Representatives and Senate in his first address to a Joint Session of Congress.
The Speech: President Trump is keeping the tradition of previous Presidents by delivering a formal address to a Joint Session of Congress during his inaugural year, and will deliver his first State of the Union address in 2018. The President will deliver his speech from the Speaker’s rostrum.
How to watch: The address will be streamed live at http://www.whitehouse.gov
How to participate: Follow along live on Twitter @WhiteHouse and @POTUS for real-time information before, during and after the speech. The speech will also be live streamed at facebook.com/WhiteHouse.
MORE INFO AT THE LINK
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thanks! Did everyone receive the poll that Trump put out asking us what we wanted to see the PEOPLE’S government focus on?
LikeLike
Birds of a feather flock together, the group that voted against Ross are right out of the communist guide for insurrection! ,
LikeLiked by 3 people
And Manchin’s vote solidifies he is the typical politician. Don’t need his vote? Then vote the way you think will get you the most votes.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wait, why did this guy get so many Democrat votes compared with other nominees?
Also, if he had such large support, why did it take so long?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dems are purposely obstructing the government to block any legislation and going forth on Trump’s policies. They refuse to accept the results of the election. Pathetic jerks. And the Republicans are not much better. Why is it McConnell can not seem to get control of the situation? I have no respect for any of them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Dems have nothing to offer. No plans no ideas. They have blown huge holes in every city, state, and federal Budget. Let Team Trump take over and watch our country roar back!
LikeLike
https://ballotpedia.org/Appointment_confirmation_process
LikeLike
Notice the NYT has no comments section.
LikeLike
Oh Sundance I adore those three precious wolverines!!!! ❤❤❤Well done once again!!!
LikeLike
Wilbur Ross represents Trump’s trade agenda. This vote means that the Democrats are going to cross the aisle to show that they support Trump on trade.
LikeLike
That makes sense Howard. Maybe a little crack in their resistance?
LikeLike
Can’t stay up late enough to wait for open thread tonight, so am leaving this here: (sorry if it pisses anyone off). Anyone from TN going to the Spirit of America Rally this Saturday? The organizers are short a little cash, if you can make a donation, please do. I am going to show support for my President. Whole family are caravaning to the rally. Go here if you want to help out. The intent of this rally is to support our President and focus on the corrupt judiciary, time to start helping Trump clean house. I will put CTH.com on my sign, I’m hoping to meet some fellow treepers🇺🇸🇺🇸🛤🚂 https://www.gofundme.com/americafirsttn https://m.facebook.com/AmericaFirstTN/?__tn__=H
LikeLike
Wilbur Ross is on point. I enjoyed his confirmation hearings and to see how supportive his wife was there. These are truly high caliber people! I think the Trump economic, defense and national security teams are the best I’ve seen in my lifetime. I wasn’t old enough for Reagan’s cabinet.
LikeLike
I was in my 30’s during the Reagan era. This cabinet outshines Reagan’s by far.
These are men of great accomplishment who have foregone much money in order to serve our nation. Many of them could move into a comfortable retirement, like our president.
Instead, they are willing to serve. I am very grateful and will keep them in my prayers.
LikeLike