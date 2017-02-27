Wilbur Ross as Commerce Secretary will have the lead position in renegotiating trade deals including NAFTA. When candidate Trump said “we have some real killers for negotiators, we just never use them”, he could have been specifically describing Wilbur Ross.

Ross amassed a fortune as a private equities investor playing financial chess amid the tilted globalist board created by anti-American progressive trade policies supported by Tom Donohue and the U.S. CoC.

Having Ross in the cabinet is like hiring a Ty Cobb type veteran cat burglar to install your security system; Skippy The Wolverine knows all the angles….

(NYT) By a vote of 72 to 27, the Senate confirmed Mr. Ross, who has already been advising President Trump on economic policy and helping him to craft ways to rewrite the tax code. A renegotiation of Nafta is expected to be Mr. Ross’s top priority when he takes over the job. During his confirmation hearing in January, he warned that “all aspects” of the agreement between the United States and its northern and southern neighbors are on the table. With the confirmation of Mr. Ross, the most important members of Mr. Trump’s economic team are in place just in time for looming fights over the budget, health care and tax legislation. (read more)

…Wilbur Ross: Investor, banker, art collector and real life Hannibal Lecter. Dedicated to creating and saving American jobs…. and if you don’t deal fairly, Mr. Cuddles will enjoy a nice Chianti as you throw yourself into a pool of razor blades…

