Ohio Attorney General Discovers Illegal Alien Voters – Refers List To Law Enforcement For Prosecution…

Each of the non-citizen voters have committed a criminal felony. DHS is deporting illegal alien felons as a top priority. Any illegal alien who voted will now be subject to arrest and deportation….
COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted announced an investigation has uncovered that hundreds of non-US citizens are registered to vote in the state, and dozens of them voted illegally.
According to a release from Husted, 385 people who are not citizens of the United States are registered to vote in Ohio. Out of those, 82 voted in at least one election in the last year. (read more)
But the leftist media & others said Voter Fraud does not exist…
It’s not fraud, these are just undocumented ballot filers, doing the voting Americans won’t do.
Thank you, Former President Obama, for getting undocumented Americans to self-report and self-deport, without that annoying Romney presidency! And thank you for giving us PRESIDENT TRUMP, too!
he went on video saying the chances of being detected voting was very small…. oops.
Didn’t he say that if you voted………then, you are a citizen? It was ANOTHER one of his lies.
In context to the question he was asked, yes he did say you are a citizen if you vote.
He does have a history of, let’s say, not always being truthfull.
Nah…He’s a Pathological LIER!!
Really Mr. Moon1776, I saw the video, President Obama promised undocumented people could vote safely! Guess you can add that one to the list…
If anyone is arrested or suffers any damages a smart lawyer would file suit against Obama, the Constitutional scholar.
Several years ago we had a state delegate result determined by 9 votes. They always stress turnout in local elections, but even one illegal vote can turn a seat over to the opposition party. Our governorship was decided by less than 1% of the vote, and the Democrat Attorney General won by 863 or so votes. All turned over to the Democrats in Virginia, and we know illegals voted… Just that under Obama, and of course, Governor McAuliffe, Hillary’s bagman, nothing will be done.
Sad that the current slate of republican candidates is so weak.
— Gillespie is classic GOP establishment.
— Stewart’s being painted as a crazy far right whatever (he was Trump’s state director until he protested the Repub. Party of VA (RPV) without getting Trump’s OK first about the RPV breaking their agreement and using Trump’s campaign money on other campaigns).
— Riggleman has little name recognition.
— With his record, Wagner should run as a Democrat.
Makes you wonder if Rigglemen and Wagner are being used to lure voters away from Stewart so Gillespie gets it. But then we will end up with another Dem governor (our RPV would be OK with that too, Just like they preferred McAwful over Cuccinelli).
We have a lot of work to do in VA Uniparty land.
I can’t help but think that this Ohio revelation is to preempt what AG Sessions is doing to make it sound like it is inconsequential and a waste of tax payer money. The timing of this report is suspect and the best way to kill news is to marginalize it before it is released. The left coast probably has more than that in just one county.
if they self identify as legal citizens, are their civil rights being violated?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Nice one!
The next notionally logical step from the Democrats. Wait for it.
Others meaning NeverTrumpers like Scott Ott who thinks voter fraud is negligible and conservatives should simply drop the subject.
The reality is that some “prominent” Republicans have been elected with the aid of fraud and they are quite happy about it.
Who are those you suspect of being elected by voter fraud…McCain, maybe? Who else?
Lisa Murkowski for sure.
Yes, she definitely won re-election six years ago via fraud when she lost the primary to Joe Miller and then won on a write-in against Miller and the Dem!!
I remember there was a Republican man who won the Washington state governorship and was bullied into allowing a recount–which he won. Dems then bullied him some more and he caved, eventually losing when ballots were “found.” The governorship has remained in leftie Dem hands ever since and the state is rapidly going bonkers.
They will claim this is “voter intimidation.” 🙂
What uh, party , uh did they tend to vote for ? Hmmmmmmmmm
I constantly run into nuts online claiming voter fraud is a lie. We know it’s the truth and I’m going to share this everywhere I see that claim. This lie by the Left can’t be snuffed soon enough. We know this is just the tip of the iceberg!
I hope everybody read the whole article.
82 were discovered. But he admitted that there might be many others they could not discover without Homeland Security help!
Just enough to get someone like Al Franken elected to the Senate.
The GOP were fools to let that vote stand. Coleman threw it all in with around a 200 vote difference. Sick and tired of the laws not being followed once Dems control the high state offices.
Coleman was a worse-than-useless RINO like Murkowski, so he wasn’t actually much of a loss.
I’ll wont hold my breath for the MSM to report this. In fact, in the next election cycle we’ll hear the same old refrain of “there is no voter fraud…”
Yeah but you just KNOW that they will report on the deportations and breaking up of families or whatever…when it happens.
See, this is what I don’t understand. If one or more family members get deported, why does it have to break up the family? Can’t the family go with them?? It seems to me like it is the FAMILY’S own decision if the family doesn’t stay together!
We had better not hear that b.s. again. The time to fix the shambles amongst the various States, called VOTER REGISTRATION is NOW, Governors! This is one area we need MINIMUM federal standards, i.e. PROOF of citizenship. The root of illegal voting by all non-citizens begins with the haphazard registration process.
Uh oh, disrupting the Democrat voter base!
The Democrat voter base gets smaller every day!
Thank you for reporting them, didn’t Texas give 8 years jail time to a Trump supporter who voted 2 twice in last election. And that was the only person I think Texas arrested, unless you guys have newer info that you can share with us.
How much prison time will illegals get for voting in the last election?
Any?
Hopefully this is the beginning of finding 3 million illegals who voted in this last election.
How much prison time will illegals get for voting in the last election?
I’d be happy with charging & deporting them — why should we be forced to subsidize them any longer?
I understand your thinking about deporting these lawbreakers freddiemcblog.
But I wonder if keeping them here in one of our most undesirable, nasty, foul prisons for 20 years would go a longer way to breaking their bad habits of coming up here and stealing from hard working Americans.
American prison warden’s can teach them a lesson they might not learn if we just deport them back to their Mother Country.
A long, long prison sentence learning a new way to think might be just what they need.
American jails do not need to be cozy little home away from homes.
When they are finally released, I imagine that we will have very little trouble from them again, if ever.
It costs the taxpayer $36,000+
annually to house a prisoner.
Yes I know.
Better send them home. If they go to prison, that’s just that many more recruits for MS-13 while they’re inside.
I’d be happy with charging & deporting them …
And charging the people who told them it was okay for them to vote. Even obiwon’s carefully worded response to the reporter who asked if illegals would be prosecuted or deported, if they voted, doesn’t exonerate him. He said they would not…because all “citizens” have the right to vote. Too bad the question had nothing to do with citizens, but then, he knew that when he said, “No.” The reporter and illegals got the message.
Hillary losing the election sure threw a wrench into that machinery.
The Governors of the various States had better own this now. Illegal voting is not limited to people illegally in the States, but to legal residents who are NOT citizens.
Reopen Alcatraz for all illegals committing crimes (excluding crime of entering illegally which gets them deported the first time. Second time gets a visit to Alcatraz.) and have most basic diet and a prison in the truest sense. Once time up, deported. If dare to enter our country again, after this, death by firing squad. Real simple.
>Thank you for reporting them, didn’t Texas give 8 years jail time to a Trump supporter who voted 2 twice in last election.
We have no idea if she was a Trump supporter. She voted in a 2014 Republican primary so fake news said she was a registered Republican (even though in Texas you don’t register with any party) and also that she was a Trump voter. No one knows how she voted.
Where there’s smoke, it’s the tail exhaust of flying pigs. Arrest and deport now.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Whether in the country illegally, legal residents who are not citizens, or people who overstay their visas, the remedies must be harsh.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s working on many fronts. Arrests. Deportations. Illegal immigrants voting.
Even if the MSM fails to report this, it will be known to all those that need to know– illegal immigrants.
The illegal immigrants will spread the news within their network. Internet.
Stay tuned.
You are correct. It’s shameful that the Democrats signed up the illegals to vote with the insistence that they vote Dem. Now those same people, who were just doing what they were told, are going to be deported because Democrats told them to illegally vote. Maybe the word will get out that Democrats cannot be trusted. The 2018 elections will be interesting for sure.
George Soros has been funding campaigns for Secretaries of States for quite some time, states with liberal secretaries will most likely not be investigating.
http://www.redstate.com/diary/republican_michigander/2010/04/21/dont-let-soros-and-the-secretary-of-state-project-take-over-your-state/
I can’t help but wonder how many non citizens here in NC were responsible for giving us our new Clinton water carrying governor in this last election cycle. I will say I’m glad to see some of these AG’s of various states doing the right thing not only for their state but for the country. Voter fraud has just gotten out of control.
Pam, I meant to mention North Carolina in my comment above. I’m in Virginia and we follow what happens to you guys. A retired lawyer friend of mine researches the precincts, results and populations. Virginia and North Carolina have some serious number problems.
Besides the illegals voting, the other major problem are the university students voting in local elections, but they’re not working and paying taxes in the state… lots of out-of-state- students in our universities and colleges – they’re also double-voting.
Add legal resident non-citizens, and visa overstays to the list. It all comes back to the States’ shambles called voter registration and idiotic provisional ballot rules. Time for the Feds to step in and require minimum standards for voter registration.
I believe Pam, that we are starting to get it back under control.
These non citizens who are in very big trouble right now, might just start talking about who helped them register to vote.
Now the people working to clean up the mess ( and we will clean up this mess) just have to work up from the lowest person the next person up.
Up, up, up we go until we get the really big ones.
I for one have the patience to wait for the Big Dog.
That is why they are in such a panic every where all the time now.
Great job President Trump. Really great job.
We all have your back out here.
Aim small miss small Treepers.
Oh I am sure voter fraud occurred in NC, Pam, and I think it’s the reason the Republican legislature is fighting every move Roy Cooper is trying to make. I had really expected Pat McCrory’s recount in Durham would have turned up more questionable votes, but sadly, not enough. McCrory got us out of debt in NC and Cooper will probably take us right back into it. Sigh.
I feel sure that is how he got in!
A redstate that votes in Trump then votes for a democrat Gov?
NC voter fraud for sure!
There are a lot of illegals here all across the state.
Every university is full of foreign students and many many don’t go back when their visas expire.
There were people said to have been bussed in also! To Greensboro area.
NC=ports, major trucking, big banking.
Wilmington is known for having a lot of those “help the refugee” funds and sites. Wonder why? It is not a huge city, you know. But it is a seaport.
And for some reason if NC passes a voter ID law it is racist….how do other states get to have ID laws and not called racist?
This is just the tippy, tippy top of the iceberg. These are just the ones they know absolutely are illegal there are plenty more that fly under the radar.
I agree. These are probably the airtight cases, where the enemedia can’t reverse the narrative by a fail.
I wonder how many of those fraudulent voters are receiving welfare and have EBT cards?
Is that like asking how many of the people in a cemetery are deceased?
Or like asking how many people in the cemetery voted for Crooked Hillary!
This is just one thing I was hoping for. Prove the voter fraud that is happening.
Deport anyone that is not a citizen who has voted.
Fines and jail time to any citizen that has committed voter fraud.
Enforce the damn laws you idiots.
Lets finally get Voter ID laws passed.
Once an example is made of the illegal voters, including precinct captains who collude on this, it will begin to make a dent in the voter fraud. But it has to be pursued. Dems shut down everything, screaming racism when we try to tighten up our voter registration rolls.
In 2008 and 2012, there were entire counties who had more votes tallied than registered voters. Nothing was done. Didn’t Philadelphia have a number of precincts where not one vote registered for Romney? That’s just a statistical anomaly. Even a mistaken ballot would have been cast. Of course if the Black Panthers are sitting outside the polling place, maybe one wouldn’t go in…
Thanks for keeping an eye on things ladypenquin.
This time I think all will be different.
Keep up all your great effort out there we have a new leader now and everything is going to be quite different.
Use your wonderful skills and your education and this time you might be surprised at what comes about.
Keep track of the numbers and keep a hold of your older statistics, they might come in handy soon.
Philadelphia doesn’t have voting precincts. Philadelphia is divided into 66 wards, each of which is divided into from 10 to 50 divisions (each with its own polling place) – 1,686 in all. 13 of those wards are inner city black wards. There are divisions that have no registered republicans at all and have voted 100% democrat for decades. The media blew it out of proportion because Obama is black.
I was reading about Voter ID laws – an article regarding Texas – the comments were mind blowing. Voter ID is akin to chipping people or tattooing them on their forearms.
??????? What the heck!
There is no logic left in this world – even logic is racist.
sigh…
In Georgia we have a LOT of illegals. They are not allowed to get a driver’s ID. To register and to vote you must show a state driver’s ID. I know a lot of them probably steal ID’s and manage to get away with it, but I don’t think it would be that many. We have really tight rules for your driver’s ID, but once you have the proper one, you can renew online.
They actually have your fingerprint as well as your photo. When it started, there were long lines at the DMV, but they are starting to get better now.
It begins with voter registration. That is where minimum standards need enforcement. Proof of citizenship.
Every major country in the world issues their citizens a national photo ID card that must be presented at the poll to vote. Require a certified birth certificate or a US Passport as proof of US birth. Make it a requirement to show the ID to obtain any kind of government benefit and the dead beats will be the first in line to get theirs!
Needing voter id laws is a scam, a myth, a propaganda tool to keep the law that already includes identification from being enforced. The Constitution says citizens vote, thus citizenship must be established to vote. How do we establish citizenship? With identification. We must not push for voter id laws to be passed because then the new law can be reversed with another law. We must no abdicate or overrule the Constitution by default. We must not add, via the back door, an amendment to the Constitution by creating and passing voter id laws.
It is already law. We must start talking the truth. We must not play the redefining of words and meanings that the end result is the usurpation of the Constitution and These United States of America.
True the Vote
https://mobile.twitter.com/TrueTheVote/media
3 million illegal invaders voted for Hellary approved by Soetoro. These two criminals need to do prison time.
IMO,
I like your term “illegal invaders”. I’ve been calling them ‘unlawful immigrants’, but yours is much better.
Columbus, Ohio is known as ‘Little Somalia’ (50,000 and growing) — so much so that Huntington Bank, headquartered in Columbus now has the Somali language on all their auto-teller machines across the state. Just a couple hundred illegal votes? I hardly think so Mr. Husted. The real figure is probably 10 times that. IMHO
May God bless and protect Ann Corcoran….
https://refugeeresettlementwatch.wordpress.com/
Thank you for the update.
I remember when Columbus, Ohio, was a great middle class place to live.
I went there with my parents over 50 years ago to visit relatives who lived there. They loved it. Their children loved it. I think the children moved away to other cities, because of career opportunities, but all — at the time — considered it a safe, wonderful city in the Midwest.
Repeal all “Motor Voter” laws immediately.
Unfortunately states have the right to set up their own voting laws.
What I’d like to see is two ballots: one for state offices, one for federal offices. The feds could then set the law for those ballots, including the use of ID and in-person voting…thus ensuring that at least the three branches of the federal government are less subject to fraud. I assume this would be Constitutional.
The States aren’t fulfilling their obligations. The Feds need to impose a minimum standards for any State electors’ votes to count.
Ballots for federal offices, with feds setting law for those ballots would allow for no electoral college and end up with popular vote by default.
Get ’em out!!!!!
I am betting this subject came up when POTUS met with Kasich, and this investigation was not likely a directive of the Gov.
But I’m sure Trump was just making that up!
The MSM told me so…& Hillary said it was the Russkies & 0 said he read it in the papers too.
File this report under “Duh!”
Know for a fact there were more fraudulent votes than just these 82. Husted needs to look harder.
Obama told them to vote…can we arrest his unamerican ass too?
How can that be? Haven’t we been assured by the UniParty and their hacks in the fake news that illegals do not vote? That there is no such thing a voter fraud? Good thing I believe everything the talking heads tell me….
Dirt Bag Greetings and Deportations
Media will always ho back 3.5 million number mentioned by trump. That is why i think a very credible investigation is needed. One should start with california. If you cant find 3 million there, you will not match the number by searching anywhere else.
CA investigation will require justice dept to get involved as the state of ca will never do that.
Trump has signalled that he is willing to work with those whose only violation was the immigration law . I could see him setting up a guest worker or residency program . I could also see him give a one time voter fraud immunity if, they sign an affadavit admitting it .. , with the provision that those who do not sign and are later found to have voted are deported .
The Democrats would scream bloody murder and Trump would have his voter fraud proof . That would be classic Trump.
What happens when the illegals start saying President Obama told them they could vote????
Since he’s no longer President their attorneys can all him as a witness in court. I look forward to that!
President Trump’s DOJ (Jeff Sessions) has put Texas on notice that they are dropping the Federal opposition to the Texas Voter ID law……………..very good news !
I wish he could help NC out…
And that’s just the few they CAUGHT!
Can you imagine how many there are on the Left Coast where their Democrat Govts actually RECRUIT THEM?
Texas illegal sitting in custody and going thru deportation hearings has brain “tumor” and wants to be let out so she can get property medical care – at American taxpayer expenses…..these kinds of cases can be very very expensive (hundreds of thousands of $$$)…..send her home quickly, so El Salvador can pay for her treatment. She has been here less than a year.
How many Americans could we treat with those tax dollars spent on this illegal?
http://www.thedailybeast.com/articles/2017/02/22/locked-up-by-ice-with-a-brain-tumor.html
Last week I went to take a tennis clinic at a county park. They have a beautiful tennis facility, and a very reasonable yearly membership… If you are a member, you walk in and put your pointer finger in a little gizmo that scans it…. It is just a little thing, about the size of a computer mouse, and it works great!!!! If you can do this for a tennis court, why not for voting??? Whiskey tango etc…..
