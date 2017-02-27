Ohio Attorney General Discovers Illegal Alien Voters – Refers List To Law Enforcement For Prosecution…

Each of the non-citizen voters have committed a criminal felony. DHS is deporting illegal alien felons as a top priority. Any illegal alien who voted will now be subject to arrest and deportation….

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted announced an investigation has uncovered that hundreds of non-US citizens are registered to vote in the state, and dozens of them voted illegally.

According to a release from Husted, 385 people who are not citizens of the United States are registered to vote in Ohio. Out of those, 82 voted in at least one election in the last year. (read more)

