Matt Lauer Interviews George W. Bush…

For the most part Matt Lauer was relentlessly trying to bait President George W. Bush into criticism of President Trump. For the most part Lauer failed.
However, it would be intellectually dishonest not to notice that Dubya stayed quiet when faced with an administration he agrees with (Obama), and pokes his head up when there’s an administration he disagrees with (Trump). UniParty Rules.
Advertisements
A former president elected by GOP voters is now criticizing the choice of those SAME voters! Unconscionable!
LikeLiked by 16 people
Thin skin may be expected, but it isn’t an attractive quality to display publicly.
LikeLike
W was never thin-skinned. Especially considering the last eight years of the Obama admin’s “Bush’s Fault” tour. This is worse. W knows the media will give him a pass to cast dispersions on Trump. This is cowardly, but that is something I would have never attributed to W.
I actually used to like W, but that appears to be misplaced.
LikeLiked by 8 people
This is not ‘thin skin’. This is TREACHERY.
Sundance nailed it. We had eight years of obama, working as hard as he could to deconstruct our republic–and trashing Bush daily for much of it. And NOT A PEEP from Bush in response.
Now, WE, the People reject globalism and put President Trump in the White House, and here comes Georgie to put in his two cents’ worth. Bush, like the rest of them, is alarmed that all HE did to destabilize our republic (his UniParty ‘legacy’) is about to go down the tubes–because WE, the People rejected UniParty globalism and selected Mr. Trump to right the ship of state.
(But, look at the bright side: Georgie’s sabotage attempt is not going to succeed. We are wise to him, as we were wise to his brother Jeb. And, Georgie is about to find out that his status as former president won’t earn him any props, either. We’re done playing games with globalist hacks, and he’s one of them. WE STAND WITH TRUMP!)
LikeLiked by 7 people
Well, after all, it was traitor “dubya’s” father, traitor senior, that announced from OUR White House Oval Office that the “new” world order of totalitarian feudalism was here to stay and “would be successful”… for “them”.
Spit, curse and break out the hemp necklaces. Had it with all of ’em.
LikeLike
Yawn. More gas lighting fake news. Not one question about why he invaded Iraq and Afghanistan but webcontinue to do lucrative business with Saudi Arabia even though their citizens took down the World Trade Center.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Ask “Tricky” Dick Cheney about that.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 9 people
they liberal media loves the traitors as long as they bash Trump
LikeLiked by 8 people
One of our worst presidents, a man who was silent thru the Obama years, decides to speak out…
The Bush Family have been disastrous for working and middle class families; NAFTA, more debt, needless wars with mass casualties and wasted treasure, expanded government, more entitlements, massive failure of our economy……but the Bush Family prospered as they enriched themselves and their globalist buddies.
LikeLiked by 27 people
Yep, here’s “Johnny Come Lately”…couldn’t find him during the last 8 years when our religious rights, gun rights and every other right was under attack. But now a month in to Trump’s presidency he makes an appearance with Lauer to lecture us on the bedrock of our freedoms! What an unmitigated jerk. I cant believe I voted for this guy twice.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You would have been much more annoyed if
you voted for Gore or Kerry. However, I too,
voted for Bush and mistakenly thought he was
a good guy because he put that “good, regular
guy” face on. All kabuki theatre as he gave
away many of our freedoms.
LikeLike
….and I will never forgive him for the
7 year old war under his watch in Iraq,
etc. whereby many lives were lost and
trillions of dollars spent. Then Obama
continued and managed it even more
inefficiently and here we are today.
LikeLike
Haiti and the international aid scam
His lawsuit states that when he worked for USAID, “He met with Haitian officials, former United States Presidents Bill Clinton and George W Bush, the state department, World Bank, and other participants …” He was then hired by Ashbritt to, among other things, make “strategic introductions to key stakeholders, organisers and brokers of Haitian recovery efforts …” Bill Clinton and George W Bush established the Clinton-Bush Haiti Fund to help Haiti
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/cifamerica/2011/apr/22/haiti-aid
LikeLiked by 8 people
Have we heard back from bill oreilly? He vouched for this Clinton Bush Haiti fund and I thought he was going to make sure every dime was accounted for. He and Geraldo were trashing Wycliffe jean for trying to swoop in and get some of the money for himself. Too funny.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Maybe he’s helping Geraldo find Al Capone’s vault.
LikeLike
😀😀.
My grandfather rest his soul was very pissed that he spent 2 hours of his life to see nothing.
LikeLike
Ex-Presidents are really full of themselves.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thanks Bush for allowing China into the WTO in 2001. Those were just more jobs Americans wouldn’t do. They much prefer being unemployed or working for minimum wage.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Would have been better if Gore won and Repubs taking control in 2004 or 2008…..W really was the worst of both worlds…An Obama type was bound to rise with the racial politics, but W was an absolute failure…..
LikeLiked by 7 people
You notice the uniparty avoids FOX like the plague….To be honest I avoid 90% of FOX, but you will see them in these bait interviews or McCain/Linda Graham on CNN etc.., but rarely on the shows they supposedly support or would support…..One big Fraud, all of it…..
LikeLiked by 6 people
Oh Fox has gone full passive aggressive its not their job to be blatant only to introduce ideas… I had to sit and suffer an hour of fox news today at a doctors office and the talking head was completely trying to back hand insult President Trump focusing on RUSSIANS and that President Trump is boycotting the wh corespondents dinner.
Fox News needs to be thrown in the pit of very fake news along with Cnn and the other vultures.
LikeLiked by 4 people
George
Go back home and drive your tractor
LikeLiked by 7 people
W has an “undocumented globalist” to do that for him.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Painting class starts in 10 minutes.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The war criminal Bush should stick to paint by number.
LikeLiked by 2 people
My opinion of W has gone waaay south. Staying away from the Republican Convention? Not VERY loudly coming out for our nominee?? And now he opens his soup coolers to lay some pipe on Trump after 8 years of keeping quiet during the Obama nightmare???
LikeLiked by 16 people
Who’s he trying to protect? Daddy’s adopted son bubba?
LikeLiked by 2 people
You and me both, NMin!! (probably many, many others here as well)
LikeLike
He’s essentially announcing that Jeb!’s testicles are still on the back of a milk carton and they’re not willing to pay the ransom.
LikeLike
Son of Mr. HW New World Order Bush. Never very bright, totally GOPe/UNIPARTY. Open mouth, insert foot and leave no doubt
LikeLiked by 5 people
Pathetic , absolutely pathetic
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes, indeed.
LikeLike
I think one of the turning points in the primary election was when Trump came out blazing against GW Bush in a debate. Very radical move, many thought it would sink him.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Yes. IMO that is when Trump solidified his nomination……..the statists tried to burn for it, but the Trump Movement continued, even stronger.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Because we knew Trump spoke the truth, and we were not prepared to be good little drones and follow the GOPe over the cliff of irrelevance.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If anything, it endeared him to folks (RINOs excluded) even more. It was refreshing to see someone having the balls to publicly call out Bush (whose presidency was as equally disastrous as Obama’s, although Obama took it to a more depraved level).
LikeLiked by 3 people
And, then there was the “cut-the-throat” move by 41 at the debate. That completely sealed it for me! (not that the past 8 years + the hand holding with Bubba & PIAPS hadn’t pushed me 99% of the way already)
LikeLiked by 1 person
I thought this guy wanted to stay out of the public eye. He should grab his buddy Obama, pull him out of DC, give him a cowboy hat and then ride off to the sunset to have their legacy cemented by the history Trump is creating.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Reading through the comments on yt these people think w is great and cannot wait for impeachment, etc. Oh hes so articulate, etc. They “get it now”. Me thinks the only thing they get is the inability to see the forest for the trees. They are so used to the “soma” of uniparty they cannot handle someone actually doing right by all of us. W needs to sit back and go dark again after this.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He’s selling a book. It is no excuse for remaining silent for the last 8 years while Obama finished the work the Bushes started and took it to new levels of destruction. It sickens me that there was a time that I believed every word that came out of W’s mouth. Globalism (light or dark) must end.
LikeLiked by 4 people
One of my bitterest regrets is having voted for this man. He was an absolute disaster as a president and I blame him personally for the 8 years we had to suffer through for Obama. It was during his terms that I began to see that many of the so-called conservative media outlets were not very conservative in that they cheer led for his programs rather than holding him accountable for not being conservative and for loving on terrible people like teddy kennedy. National review, human events, etc fall into this pile.
He almost singlehandedly destroyed the conservative wing of the republican party and left the party in absolute chaos. He is the poster child for why we are better off not voting than voting for a RINO. Better the enemy you know than the ‘friend’ who repeatedly stabs you in the back and helps your enemies!
LikeLiked by 4 people
“He almost singlehandedly destroyed the conservative wing of the republican party and left the party in absolute chaos.”
Dubya was the reason my husband started saying ‘Republican or Democrat, they are both Uniparty’ to which I argued and argued against. After seeing Sundance say the same things my very smart husband had been saying for years, I realized it had been me who was absolutely wrong.
I was a fierce supporter of Dubya back in the days he was running for the Presidency. And when my husband and I just missed Dubya’s visit to Biloxi, Mississippi while we were there volunteering after Hurricane Katrina I was totally bummed. Now I am thankful I did not meet the man, knowing what a deceitful globalist he was and is.
Once I was a Democrat and found out I was wrong about that party and left.
Now I am a Republican and know that party has major issues, but instead of leaving I just dove in deeper, hoping to speak sense to anyone who will listen.
But the minute the Trump Party or the Americans First Party or whatever it will be called Party starts (hopefully it will NOT be a resurgence of the Tea Party!) I will be running over to stand with them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He looks like a defeated school girl, all wimpy and pathetic. What a pu$$y!! MHO
LikeLiked by 2 people
well he was a cheer leader
LikeLiked by 1 person
Here is a great book in case you haven’t read it: “Jeb and the Bush Crime Family”
LikeLiked by 4 people
I never liked this man or his father. They represented the worst aspects of globalism. All of their Skull & Bones, cloak and dagger,
Bohemian Grove elitist secrecy toward globalism/NWO is/was not a conspiracy theory.
This man has proved all the conspiracy theories true. Not one word of criticism during during Obama’s term, but now he speaks out against our current president who is trying to protect us from possible undesirables coming in from 7 problem countries? Disgraceful.
LikeLiked by 8 people
dont give a hoot Bush is a Fraud just like Obama they want to make SERFs out of us all !!!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
If AG Sessions were to call in “SPECIAL PROSECUTORS” to investigate the BUSH, CLINTON, and OBAMA family’s ties to globalists and corruption they’d all go to the gallows for TREASON!
The Cabal, Illuminati, globalists are a conspiracy to move ALL of the wealth and power in the WORLD to PRIVILEGED FEW.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well, I’ll be. There IS something I care less about than the Oscars.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sundance was too generous with his assessment of Bush. I would be ashamed to carry the Bush name. I would have to go down to the courthouse to change it. What a not-so-dry drunk loser.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This was going to be a long and over complicated thought about all of this. But in truth it doesn’t need to be.
Someone here Illegally is not the same or equal to some here legally.
When you are killing people in the name of your religion it is a war based on religion.
A billion Muslims should band together to fix the problem that a few are creating. But playing with words is not the answer. And I’m not wrong for thinking that some in the Muslim religion are radical.
As this interview went into the Media, Bush is correct. The media plays an important role in keeping people honest. But that isn’t the role the media is taking right now. They are and have been proven to have taken sides in all things. That isn’t their role. They are a reporting system not an agenda based branch of some political party.
Just as illegals are not the same as legal immigrants. Radical Islamic Terrorist are not the same as all Muslims. And People who report the news with a twist or slant to the facts, are not Journalists.
All of them are a sub group of something else. Not the entirety of the main group.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“it would be intellectually dishonest not to notice that Dubya stayed quiet when faced with an administration he agrees with (Obama), and pokes his head up when there’s an administration he disagrees with (Trump). UniParty Rules.”
This sentence tells you all you need to know and sums it up perfectly. Kudos Sundance!
LikeLiked by 4 people
I just have one question of President Bush. Why not finish the job in Afghanistan before inventing reasons to attack Iraq?
Yes President Bush you had me in your grasp, You convinced me that Iraq was coming after America. I was fooled, you made me foolish.
Fool me once sham on you. Fool me twice sham on me.
So Sham on you President Bush, shame on you!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sham = Shame
LikeLiked by 2 people
Please find and crawl back into the spider hole you hid in for the last 8 years.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yup! Eight years straight Dubya keeps his yapper on lockdown — other than when he wasn’t complimenting former pResident Barack Hussein Barry Soetoro Obama on occasion that is. Eight. Years. Straight! Jebby Bush too pretty much. Now, both of them publicly kvetch and grouse and demean and diminish our President.
Just one single solitary MONTH into President Donald J. Trump’s very first term — Bush’s got to SPEAK LOUD! Multiple times. The fact that Dubya’s offspring, Barbara Bush Jr., is the keynote speaker for Planned Parenthood’s upcoming big event isn’t his fault — but let’s take all things into consideration when considering how the Dubya Bush Family should be remembered in the history books.
I’ve had it. I’m done with ’em. The
Bush’sShrub’s are so dead to me. I vociferously defended him/them for years. Onslaught after onslaught. Now…..? I wouldn’t so much as even urinate on any one of them if they were on fire.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’m with you Meatzilla and feel your pain.
LikeLiked by 1 person
George Bush chose sides at the Republican Convention. Nobody should be surprised by this. Wonder if his brother JEB has stopped crying about his loss, yet?
“Please clap.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sad that W would not say boo about Obama and all the Ds bashing him for 8 years. But when the ‘e’ is threatened, he speaks out. Another ‘e’ on the wrong side of history!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Weasel answers by Bush. Independent press my azz. All his kind do in front of a corrupt media is bend over and grab their ankles. Thanks for nothing.
Wish I had voted for AlGore.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, your second paragraph provides background for the first.
I guess.
I have never understood how W was elected twice, was appreciated sometimes, taken at face value other times, found to be baffling sometimes, and yet generally seen as an upstanding guy compared to those surrounding him…and by some magic, in the last couple of years – now everyone (apparently, except me) sees right to the core of him, knows that he’s completely rotten, was always completely deceptive, was and is a horrible person, etc. The knowledge in the rear view mirror is made retroactive. It used to be people had enough common sense to not do that, and I’ve been paying attention to elections since Ike.
I don’t get it.
Does no one comprehend that these mixes of performance do occur in life? Not any more apparently. Now 20/20 hindsight makes everyone an insufferable expert.
I’m not picking on you, Newman. I’ve been watching this kind of “reasoning garbage” for years and I’m just up to here with it – apparently self-awareness is not lacking only on the left.
If you truly wish you had voted for AlGore then I guess we may consider ourselves forewarned that the first noticeable and real misstep that Mr. Trump makes, you will wish you had voted for Hillary.
I just don’t get how everyone is suddenly all-knowing about W, and simultaneously 100% all-knowing and fanboy/girl about absolutely every breath Mr. Trump draws. My sons, grandchildren, and I all voted for Mr. Trump – just saying that real life isn’t all that 100% this way or that, and it’s tiresome to seemingly be surrounded by endless comments by people who apparently know stuff they can’t possibly know about both the past and the future.
LikeLike
On Wednesday, November 10th, 2004, Anderson Cooper featured Kyle Hence and Jimmy Walter regarding the latter’s TV ad campaign to expose 9/11 truth on WTC 7 and the Pentagon strike. Although Cooper also introduced “official story” apologist Gerald Posner to discredit the ads (with already stale and discredited excuses), the viewers were apparently not impressed and 89% of respondents to the show’s online poll remain convinced there’s been a government cover-up.
Yes – 9441 votes, No – 1200 – Total votes 10,641
http://www.911truth.org/cnn-online-poll-89-believe-theres-been-a-911-cover-up/
What gets me is that so many people still cannot wrap their minds around gov’t complicity in the 9/11 tragedy. Seems like almost every time this discussion is brought up, that the ‘deep state’ trolls are unleashed and start hitting back with ridicule and the ‘conspiracy theory’ diatribe.
President Trump loves NY and her people and this devastated him. He admitted as much and hit back hard on Cruz’s ‘NY Values’ comments. Plus, this is where the primary debate caught fire – when candidate Trump lambasted Jeb Bush and GW Bush … and ‘kept America safe’ comment. You could see the fear in Jeb’s eyes when he did not know what candidate Trump was going to say next. IMO – this is exact reason that many former and still employed ‘deep state’ gov’t officials are scared of President Donald Trump.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Reagan=Nationalist. Bush, Clinton, Bush, Obama=Uniparty Globalist. Simple enough.
LikeLike