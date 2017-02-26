Sunday Talks – Corey Lewandowski -vs- Chris Wallace

The Chief of the Guards for the swamp gates, Chris Wallace, interviewed former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski earlier today.
Russia Russia Russia. All I hear when I breeze by some of MSM …. They are not letting go even though there is no there there………… So there.
If it was true that Russia hacked the dnc, pudesto etc, it would only prove that information about clinton et al from them, was more trustworthy than it was from her.
I cannot believe the number of people who will argue that “the Russians hacked those DNC emails therefore they are not relevant.” When I counter by saying that even IF the Russians did the hacking, the emails themselves came from the DNC and the information revealed is true, they come back with “No, no, no! It was the Russians!!!” But logically, if the Russians wanted to make up a bunch of bogus emails they could have done that, and they would have been far more incriminating.
CW called Perez a “relative centrist”
WTF? HAHAH. Wallace you POS.
Centerpiece of the communist manifesto.
center of the fringe lunatics
Wallace’s idea of a “relative centrist” must be someone between Marx and Lenin.
Corey called him out on that and reiterated that the Dems have become an out of touch coastal party. I miss seeing more of him.
I cannot watch. I hope Corey did well.
I, too, have a hard time listening to Chris Wallace. I almost didn’t listen this time, but I gritted my teeth and hit the “play” button. You can have confidence that Corey did a great job; with that said, go ahead and watch. He held his own!
Ditto…Can’t watch that hump. I like his long lost cousin George Wallace better than him. He is way past repulsive.
Here’s a big aha moment for those who won’t watch…
Wallace and the propaganda organs of the DNC still have their panties in a twist of Trump tweeting. Wallace, true to form, got into tweeting again as if it’s some sort of distraction for Trump and his agenda. Now why might that be? Can anyone think of a week or a day gone by when some butt hurt pussy-hat wearing media twit like Chris Wallace hasn’t attacked Trump for tweeting?
If anyone is distracted, it’s the so-called media and their corporate pimps. Their relevance is in the final stages of a global implosion. Maybe they should drop the subject and try something else.
Move on, or move over!
True. President Trump spends 30 seconds typing a tweet, and the corporate sales media spends three days ineffectually whining about how much it hurt their feelings. That’s the sort of value for investment that made our President a billionaire.
Trump is a master tactician at keeping the fakestream idiot media
distracted. I’m sure Corey was great.
I only watched it because Corey was spokesperson. He does a great job of anticipating what the idiot Wallace is going to pull and hammers every point.
Perez a centrist? Wallace’s faux expertise gets more outlandish every day. Juan Williams is just as bad. Both start from a false premise and expect, if they repeat it often enough and loud enough, people will believe them. That’s horrid journalism and they should be labeled for what they are…propagandists.
The 11 million (?) people who gained coverage under Obamacare were pulled in from expanded Medicaid, usually for those who are well and healthy, but not improving anything for the ones who most needed the insurance and care. I believe, basically, time will find zero-sum advancement for our citizens, but at a billion dollar cost to taxpayers.
Nice job, Mr. Lewandowski! Direct hit on an arrogant news reader!
FOX News on the weekends is almost unwatchable. Watter’s World; Judge Jeanine; Greg Gutfeld and Fox and Friends is all I can hack. Weekdays are only marginally better.
To say Tom Perez is a relative centrist is to embarrass yourself, Wallace.
Hope he gets paid enough to sell his soul out to the Murdoch because no one should believe a word he says.
I believe when Chris Wallace says, “Corey, thank you, it’s always good to talk with you . . .” he actually means, “Corey, thank you, it’s always a pleasure to try and trip you up.” Grrrrrrrr. Chris Wallace always gives me the hee-bee-jee-bees. LOL.
Sundance has proposed multiple press secretaries.
That’s a killer idea.
Corey Lewandowski ought to be on the second shift.
P.S. Corey smoked Wallace.
Corey was offered a position in the WH he turned it down saying he could be more effective outside the WH.
Add Justice Jeanine to the rotation ……
In books written in the 1920s on Propaganda the case was made that by repeating words together over and over again causes a permanent connection in the human mind. The example of the time was “Coca Cola” and “Refreshing” This is the same reason that we hear over and over about “The Question about the connection between ‘Trump and ‘The Russians” There is no “There,” there. But they have planted one in the brains of the Sheeple.
Yes, it’s why so many people know that there is absolutely nothing dangerous (or predatory) about the homosexual lifestyle and that all Muslims are harmless misunderstood Saints.
Yep, and phrasing it as though the Russians hacked the election.
There is zero evidence the Russians hacked the tabulation of votes or anything else related to the Electoral Collage.
When the MSM, Democrats or Left say, “The Russians hacked the election” what they are actually saying is, “The Russians hacked the Democrat National Committee” and there is no solid evidence the Russians did that either.
Do the Russians constantly attempt to penetrate computer networks? Yes. Every government is doing that.
What clear thinking people now know as a result of whomever did the hacking of the DNC is that the Democrats and MSM are totally corrupt and incompetent.
That’s why they lost and lost bad.
We all know that; anyone not in the Treehouse who has any modicum of sense knows that.
What the Left and the MSM is doing is putting out this lie so that those comming of voting age believe the lie or become brainwashed in to forgetting what transpired this last election cycle by the time they are old enough to vote in the comming years, if they are old enough to be cognizant of it now.
Any so called news outlet that uses the “Russians hacked the election” phrase is commiting fraud and is participating in fake news and should not be given any credibility whatsoever.
Someone hacked the DNC and because people saw who the DNC is, and in addition to 8 years of Obama and 25+ plus years of Hillary, people voted, no mas.
They can repeat all they want. They will not change minds of Trump supporters because we all know they are lying scum. They know it and they know Trump calling them for what they are, bypassing them with Tweets and other SM is rendering them impotent. Happy day – see you out on the trail:)
Trump supporters know it and I believe THEY (scum bucket Wallace and his MSM dirtbags) know that we know it. Nice try Fake News Cabal.
I can see why the Trump campaign moved past Corey; nice guy but not the sharpest pencil in the box…….frustrating when sitting at home and you say to yourself; “say _ _ _” or “don’t say that, point _ _ _ out”
right off the bat I was telling the TV = “tell Wallace the Trump campaign can do alot of things at once, including defend against the media, rollout healthcare, sign EOs, and holding meetings.”
LikeLike
Disagree. I think Corey did fine. Additionally, there seemed to be a bit of a delay on the connection between Wallace and Lewandowski which held things up a bit.
Admittedly I’m prejudiced *towards* Corey. I just like the guy at a gut level. Comes across as honest and trustworthy. That’s not to everyone’s taste, some people prefer a devious sort of clever which can be funny. Corey’s not funny, at all. But, I like the man and I trust him more than most of the talking heads on the TV
Corey ran a great campaign for President Trump something I won’t forget.
Oh please…………..Corey Lewandowski is head and shoulders above many of the people who ‘speak’ for the President……………..If you think you could do better, put your money where your mouth is and apply for the job of saying what you ‘think’ is happening in the White House…………………………..
I did not see it that way at all.
I thought Corey did great. He responded in a lucid maner to each Wallace atttempt at belittling President Trump and the Administration’s performance and he didn’t waffle a bit. Also, I thought his manner was perfect.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Trolling on a Sunday afternoon…
I listened to the beginning of George Stephanopolous today and was shocked to hear him quote the NYT article about the Russian “Hacking” of the election. The article that stated 3 TIMES that there was NO EVIDENCE of any contact between the Trump campaign and the Russian government. Shameless.
LikeLiked by 5 people
This is the repetition of propaganda that someone referenced upthread. And we can do the same with FAKE NEWS, FAKE NEWS, FAKE NEWS, FAKE NEWS, VERY FAKE NEWS. It’s B.S. Plus, what person in their right mind wants to provoke and start a war with Russia just to score political points at home? These people are dumb and dumber and double plus irresponsible. I don’t trust Putin but for darn sure I don’t trust the TV heads
Forgot the new theme at NBC ‘Real Fake News” -)
The technique was perfect by Edward Bernays who, surprise surprise!, was the nephew of Sigmund “Fraud”! The PTB have perfected it, most notably to turn most students into collectivists by age 18, most certainly by the time they graduate from college.
With Hollywood, TV, computer games, academia and the Internet, we are lucky our government hasn’t capitulated by now. Thank you, President Trump, for making such a fine effort to save our souls. As Steve Bannon said, we voters have to hold this administration to its promises by remaining involved.
I still say Wallace looks like a Muppet of himself…….
Whew! I’m glad someone said it!
This is why I haven’t watched Fox for more than a decade…Trumps tweet didn’t create jobs. WTH is THAT?! The MSM have their panties in a bunch because Trump bypasses them and goes to the People.
The R’s had alternatives to Obamacare from day one. Though healthcare isn’t the Governments business.
Fox…ignorant, stupid or complicit?
I’m going to disagree only sightly. Healthcare *is* the government’s business although they’ve been handling it badly. When idjits did their best to import ebola virus a number of months ago, it should have fallen to the CDC to intervene, make sure the patient was treated at an appropriate facility with nurses garbed in appropriate protective gear. But nobody seemed on top of the situation at all. They couldn’t even locate the person paid a fortune to be the “Ebola Czar”. Complete cluster and we escaped dire horror by a hair.
Health insurance could be a lot more workable. I bet insurance agents could tell us how… I’m not an insurance agent. But it isn’t efficient. I don’t mind a thousand dollar deductible, even a five thousand dollar deductible (what I had for years) but if insurance costs more than normal treatments, most people will pass it by. I can’t pay over $900 a month which is what Humana would ask for a non-workplace policy for me as an individual right now. I’m better off saving for a rainy day, unless an absolute disaster strikes (which is always possible for people who drive every day)
I was and quit when the HMO scam began…..1989.
Howie, if it had been up to you, what would you have done differently at that point? Why were HMOs designed in the first place?
What do you think of “Minute Clinics” in pharmacies, staffed by nurse practitioners? Seems to me that this is where a lot of basic services could be easily picked up at low cost. I don’t know why I should have to go to a doctor for minimal services. I can see why I should send test results to my doctor, and why I should have a yearly wellness/baseline checkup, and maybe pay the doctor (and hospital) a yearly retainer for keeping my records and stuff on file, just like I pay Rural Metro for yearly services even though I don’t expect to need them if I’m careful.
That wasn’t too bad. I am trying to avoid the Sunday shows this week.
It is not “Trump vs. The Media” nor is Trump attacking “The Media”.
Donald Trump is defending himself against the Corporate Main Stream Media who all have an agenda of preserving the status quo at the expense of regular Americans. It is a globalist policy that will destroy what is left of the culture of the western world.
I have not seen Trump call out Breitbart News or Fox or One America News Network. I have not seen Trump “attack” the many sites that represent the alternate media. I have seen Trump call out the liars of the MSM.
That idiot Dan Rather is talking like Trump should be impeached. They did not impeach Obama for being a traitor to America for 8 years and now Rather climbs out of his hole to savage Trump after one month? Oh my.
It is past time for Trump to help out the alternate media by ignoring the MSM altogether. The DC press is a collection of slime balls. Fire them all! Give the interviews to the little guys. The press of the regular people.
Hope TRUMP only send Cory or Miller to the LIB media. KC to the friendly news of Dobbs and Hannity. NO ONE ELSE. JMO
I sincerely believe you can expand the “Trump vs The Media” to “President Trump and the Folks vs The Media” . The Very Fake Media are becoming the greatest enemy of the American people of the United States aided by the GOPe/DNC or UniParty!
Intentional lying or Very Fake News might as well be labeled a “Funded Terrorist Organization”. Soros included and all he funds such as McCain.
Wallace is such a naysayer
I just saw this on the wall at the gym working out and posted a remark to BB, it struck me as so one sided…truly, Chris Wallace is vile, a corruptocrat who would sell his mother in order to toady to whichever entity might be most useful for his career advancement.
Wallace is better suited to be a gossip columnist that a journalist.
media cannot let the Russian thing go..yes, PUTIN is one of the bad guys, but i cant help hoping that they get together at some point and make heads explode!
talk of TRUMP joining Russia to fight ISIS coming?
At this point Putin is more credible than the MSM.
