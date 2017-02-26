President Trump Goes Out To Dinner…

… and Benny Johnson was there to watch, and later describe, the events:

dinner-with-potus

I ask [Nigel Farage] what it is like to come to the United States and have the President ask you to dinner. Farage says:

“Well it’s really quite wonderful. But as I’ve gotten to know Donald, it really just does not surprise me. You know what amazes me about your President? He is a regular bloke. Truly. Just a normal chap. Upstairs at dinner, he spoke to the table like any regular guy out to dine with friends and family. There is no pretension at all.”

Read Benny’s Full Photographic Article HERE

