DNC Votes Today For Future of Democrat Party…

Today in Atlanta 447 members of the Democrat National Committee will meet to vote on the next Chairperson for the DNC. The two top candidates are Representative Keith Ellison and former Labor Secretary Tom Perez.

The vote will determine which path the Democrat party will choose in the next several election cycles:

(left) Tom Perez – (right) Keith Ellison

Will they choose the direction of Black Live Matter Islamic Socialists, the coalition of Keith Ellison; or the more traditional Limo-Liberal Moonbat Communists of Tom Perez.

The latest insider discussions put the race very close.

(Via Reuters) The stakes are high for a party still struggling to recover from the surprising Nov. 8 loss of Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and anxious to channel the growing grassroots resistance to Trump into political support for Democrats at all levels of government across the country. […] Perez and Ellison are considered to be running neck-and-neck in the race to win a majority of the 447 DNC members, who include state party officials, donors and activists from all 50 states. But if no candidate wins a majority on the first ballot – a strong possibility given the large field – additional rounds of voting will be held. After two rounds, the candidate with the lowest vote total is eliminated. (link)

My hunch is that Ellison will squeak out a victory based on the DNC’s former decision to undermine candidate Bernie Sanders. The aggrieved insurgents are very angry about the party establishment and the nomination of Hillary Clinton. Tom Perez is perceived to be the Hillary Clinton/Barack Obama party guy.

However, the DNC machine is structurally very strong, and it won’t give up power to the Bernie/Ellison insurgents without a fight. It should be an interesting day in Atlanta.

Michael Moore wants Ellison.

Alan Dershowitz wants anyone BUT Ellison.

Dershowitz Says He’ll Leave Dem Party if Keith Ellison Becomes DNC Head….Ellison = Anti-Jew, Pro-Sharia Law pic.twitter.com/dNlgzCvT2z #tcot — John Betts (@JohnFromCranber) February 24, 2017

Alan Dershowitz: Why I will leave the Democrats if Keith Ellison is elected DNC chairman https://t.co/C9RIo4fjIG pic.twitter.com/wPZJLBGjiW — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) February 24, 2017

