“Discounting Hollywood” – Agitprop Artist SABO Hits The Oscars…

Counter-cultural street artist SABO hits the Hollywood scene just before the Oscars (Story Here) – SABO art available for purchase – HERE
Huge fan of Sabo – very talented and wickedly hilarious.
His boldness is incredibly exciting. Makes me feel like I am sticking my middle finger right up to these people’s faces when I see his work plastered around LA.
I was thinking about Sabo the other day and that I hadn’t heard anything about him for awhile. I love the timing on his going after Hollywood actors. I know he did some posters on Ted Cruz. I wonder if he likes President Trump and if he has done any artwork about him. I’ll have to check out his latest work. Thanks Sundance for posting this.
Here is something on Trump – great, but a bit vulgar. http://unsavoryagents.com/?projects=oval-office-om
I just saw that one on his site, lol.
Bought my father three of his works, 2 original/limited printings signed and his favorite, the innocuous Hillary Flying Monkey, 2 sided, rescued from an overhead LA hit. Priceless!
Yes, priceless!
This has been my mantra for a few years now – conservativism is punk rock.
True vulgarity was 8 years of Obama.
An exceptionally insightful illustration.
This is my favorite: http://unsavoryagents.com/?projects=trump-45
Oh, I like that one for sure.
Yep, I checked out his site. He has some posters of President Trump. I love Sabo’s work and commentaries.
From some of his own, most recent words:
“The thing about Trump is he’s a life long democrat who’d only switch parties when it came time to run for President, which he did a number of times. Trump is what I call a classic Liberal. One of those forgotten creature that used to populate the party before it was taken over by “Regressive” nut jobs. John F. Kennedy was one of these classic liberals and like Trump wouldn’t be welcomed in the modern Democrat party.
So when Trump says “What truly matters is not which party controls our government but whether our government is controlled by the people.” I believe he means it with all of his heart. Because right now, today, the Republican party is headed by a Classic Liberal who is kicking more “Regressive” ass than ANY REPUBLICAN Congressman, Senator, or President ever has. And that’s why we love him.”
SABO was (I think) a Never Trump guy at first, but he seems to have shifted his thinking. He did embrace the “deplorable” thing as well months ago.
Thanks, Keln. I remembered he was a huge Cruz fan and way back then I was too until I found out the truth about Cruz.
A lot of us were duped about Cruz.
Hey Keln!
I really liked Cruz, voted for him for Senate but was thrilled to vote for Trump in the primary here. Just think, until Trump, Cruz was the best we could do. We would have lost AGAIN.
He had a hard time with Trump and getting over Cruz. What has really helped him out is his GF Suki. I’m smiling reading this Keln as I hadn’t visited his site in several months.
Was about to post his previous position.
He gets it!
Yeah he definitely took the red pill. Like many of us here had to at some point.
This guy is awesome. Former military sick of the left and wanted a creative outlet for conservatives, especially in california. Ambush artistry, and the guy is lightning fast too…
Brilliant! Bravo! Or is it Brava? Oh well, another triple latte, please.
Bravissimo.
Sabo…Sabu…
OMG Where was this Bernie pic during the election?
http://unsavoryagents.com/?projects=bernie-diaper-poster
??What did I do wrong??
Freedom of speech is pretty awesome when used appropriately….like a truth burn such as that
Syrian war propaganda film “White Helmets” up for short documentary nomination.
https://www.sott.net/article/343428-White-Helmets-psy-ops-goes-to-Hollywood
http://www.globalresearch.ca/fake-news-alert-cnn-finally-admits-white-helmets-staged-fake-video/5559164
http://21stcenturywire.com/2016/09/23/exclusive-the-real-syria-civil-defence-expose-natos-white-helmets-as-terrorist-linked-imposters/
http://21stcenturywire.com/2017/01/23/exposed-syrias-white-helmets-are-al-qaedas-civil-defence/
https://www.sott.net/article/343491-UN-uses-tweets-from-Western-propaganda-outlet-White-Helmets-and-mercenaries-at-Bellingcat-as-evidence-of-chemical-weapon-use-in-Syria (here you see staged photos of the same kid being “rescued” three times)
Saw that on PBS Newshour last night. What a bunch of pure unadulterated bvllshlt. White helmets my butt. Eva Bartlett exposed them as a phantom operation. They got $23 mil from USAID under obummer.
The producers of that film admitted on PBS Newshour that they didn’t even set foot in Syria to make their propaganda film. They admitted that they staged (“re-enacted”) the purported White Helmet rescues in TURKEY. They sent in a “cinematographer” (undoubtedly a Sunni) with the White Helmets (aka ISIS’ propagandists) to film all of the footage around Aleppo. The producers are either imbeciles or willful propagandists.
Too bad he can’t marry the stench of the arrogance of the “stars” to the posters something akin to a scratch and gag…Then again, as I think about it, there is not much marketing appeal in something smelling like a sweaty bag of bungholes…
I love not giving Hollywood my money — but the truth is Hollywood isn’t making movies for the USA anymore — they’re making them for China & India. That’s why they can keep being so disdainful of us and our values not only in what they say but in the cr*p anti-American films they make– they’re making plenty overseas.
