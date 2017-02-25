“Discounting Hollywood” – Agitprop Artist SABO Hits The Oscars…

Posted on February 25, 2017 by

Counter-cultural street artist SABO hits the Hollywood scene just before the Oscars (Story Here) – SABO art available for purchase – HERE

sabo-hollywood-1

sabo-hollywood-3sabo-hollywood-2

 

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Agitprop, Hollywood, SABO. Bookmark the permalink.

30 Responses to “Discounting Hollywood” – Agitprop Artist SABO Hits The Oscars…

  1. toriangirl says:
    February 25, 2017 at 1:26 am

    Huge fan of Sabo – very talented and wickedly hilarious.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • Jimmy Jack says:
      February 25, 2017 at 1:54 am

      His boldness is incredibly exciting. Makes me feel like I am sticking my middle finger right up to these people’s faces when I see his work plastered around LA.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  2. justfactsplz says:
    February 25, 2017 at 1:26 am

    I was thinking about Sabo the other day and that I hadn’t heard anything about him for awhile. I love the timing on his going after Hollywood actors. I know he did some posters on Ted Cruz. I wonder if he likes President Trump and if he has done any artwork about him. I’ll have to check out his latest work. Thanks Sundance for posting this.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  3. Gil says:
    February 25, 2017 at 1:27 am

    This guy is awesome. Former military sick of the left and wanted a creative outlet for conservatives, especially in california. Ambush artistry, and the guy is lightning fast too…

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  4. WSB says:
    February 25, 2017 at 1:36 am

    Brilliant! Bravo! Or is it Brava? Oh well, another triple latte, please.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. WSB says:
    February 25, 2017 at 1:38 am

    Sabo…Sabu…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. quintrillion says:
    February 25, 2017 at 1:47 am

    Freedom of speech is pretty awesome when used appropriately….like a truth burn such as that

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Sentient says:
      February 25, 2017 at 2:32 am

      Saw that on PBS Newshour last night. What a bunch of pure unadulterated bvllshlt. White helmets my butt. Eva Bartlett exposed them as a phantom operation. They got $23 mil from USAID under obummer.

      Like

      Reply
    • Sentient says:
      February 25, 2017 at 2:38 am

      The producers of that film admitted on PBS Newshour that they didn’t even set foot in Syria to make their propaganda film. They admitted that they staged (“re-enacted”) the purported White Helmet rescues in TURKEY. They sent in a “cinematographer” (undoubtedly a Sunni) with the White Helmets (aka ISIS’ propagandists) to film all of the footage around Aleppo. The producers are either imbeciles or willful propagandists.

      Like

      Reply
  9. deplorabledaveinsocal says:
    February 25, 2017 at 2:16 am

    Too bad he can’t marry the stench of the arrogance of the “stars” to the posters something akin to a scratch and gag…Then again, as I think about it, there is not much marketing appeal in something smelling like a sweaty bag of bungholes…

    Like

    Reply
  10. Venus says:
    February 25, 2017 at 2:32 am

    I love not giving Hollywood my money — but the truth is Hollywood isn’t making movies for the USA anymore — they’re making them for China & India. That’s why they can keep being so disdainful of us and our values not only in what they say but in the cr*p anti-American films they make– they’re making plenty overseas.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s