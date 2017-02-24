President Donald Trump CPAC Speech – 10:00am Live Stream…

President Donald Trump will be delivering a speech today at the annual Conservative Political Action Committee (CPAC) gathering in Maryland.
The speech is scheduled for approximately 10:00am – Live Stream Link
Advertisements
President Donald Trump will be delivering a speech today at the annual Conservative Political Action Committee (CPAC) gathering in Maryland.
The speech is scheduled for approximately 10:00am – Live Stream Link
We win, again! However I felt the audience present was somewhat “unappreciative”… I don’t care too much for seep-ack… attention deficit millenials, on their phones, the gum-chewing charles payne look-alike…I doubt they realize that history is changing for the better, right in front of their eyes. There was nary a Gene Huber in the house. Sad.
LikeLiked by 1 person
CPAC mostly draws from the DC area. It therefore has a lot of Congressional aides, lobbyists, consultants, etc. Considering the crowd, he got a fantastic reception.
I hope the odious Rick Wilson was there to hear consultants trashed. LOL!
LikeLike
Yep. I know, I live here.
LikeLike
Is it like a trade show where vendors buy booths and make their pitch selling crap – like polling firms, media planners, etc?
LikeLike
It’s CPAC, it’s to be expected that it will be a much different crowd than the usual rally. Trump nailed it.
LikeLike
Those were probably the ‘principled conservatives.”
LikeLike
Trump killed it. Some things he says just make me cry–because he’s sincere. He speaks from the heart.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Just seeing him walk out on the stage before he even speaks makes me smile and teary-eyed. SO Grateful for President Trump!
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s Citizen Trump speaking who just happens to be POTUS.
LikeLike
Amen. Thank God. WE, THE PEOPLE finally have a President who is one of US. NOT someone who believes they are “political royalty”, like the Clintons, Barack Obama, the Bushes.
LikeLike
LikeLike
This was such a huge reminder that we won, against all odds and against unbelievable opposition. Our hard work and dedication and prayer won the battle. It is truly amazing.
Now on with the war.
LikeLike
I love that he walks into the lion’s den wherever it is. Thank you Mr. President.
I love ❤️ it!
LikeLike
QUESTION 1: If the plan is to “improve” or “repair” Obamacare doesn’t that mean it will STILL be Obamacare? QUESTION 2: Since we don’t WANT the government involved at all in our decisions about our lives and choices, which is definitely true, why do we continue to discuss “Replacing” it? WE don’t want it, Sir! The People want to do exactly what we did before the worst thing that ever happened to our country in 2008 happened. REMEMBER? Can’t you just say: We are removing insurance regulations in place now that don’t allow you to buy policies out of state. Now companies can compete for your business. If not, why not?
LikeLiked by 1 person
This CPAC audience is not PTrump’s typical rally audience for they look/sound different…the energy isn’t strong enough!
LikeLike
About 1/2 of that crowd is swamp scum.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He was speaking to a much broader audience. Because of the vehicle CPAC, his voice was heard perhaps for the first time to younger staffers, younger nevertrumpers, & who knows how many online and on tv.
Try to think out of the box.
LikeLike
Love the man. But then I’ve always had a thing about lions.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Nigel will perhaps mention that it is not easy to be the next speaker
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
It is really something to witness the passive aggressiveness of the MSM. We did a quick channel flip of the usual suspects, Fox, MSNBC, and CNN.
The disconnect from what is truly stunning.
DJT and the movement can only get stronger. Watching the six dolts on CNN was astonishing. A few seconds and a quick scan of the faces brought a huge smile to my face. They are so damaged, and have been marginalized dramatically.
Amanda Carpenter. She needs to be talked to..what a snide..B.
Thank you DJT.
LikeLike