President Donald Trump CPAC Speech – 10:00am Live Stream…

Posted on February 24, 2017 by

President Donald Trump will be delivering a speech today at the annual Conservative Political Action Committee (CPAC) gathering in Maryland.

The speech is scheduled for approximately 10:00am – Live Stream Link

trump-cpac

  1. MIKE says:
    February 24, 2017 at 11:19 am

    We win, again! However I felt the audience present was somewhat “unappreciative”… I don’t care too much for seep-ack… attention deficit millenials, on their phones, the gum-chewing charles payne look-alike…I doubt they realize that history is changing for the better, right in front of their eyes. There was nary a Gene Huber in the house. Sad.

  2. M.A. says:
    February 24, 2017 at 11:21 am

    Trump killed it. Some things he says just make me cry–because he’s sincere. He speaks from the heart.

  3. carole says:
    February 24, 2017 at 11:25 am

    Just seeing him walk out on the stage before he even speaks makes me smile and teary-eyed. SO Grateful for President Trump!

  4. ZZZ says:
    February 24, 2017 at 11:28 am

    It’s Citizen Trump speaking who just happens to be POTUS.

    • Concerned Virginian says:
      February 24, 2017 at 11:48 am

      Amen. Thank God. WE, THE PEOPLE finally have a President who is one of US. NOT someone who believes they are “political royalty”, like the Clintons, Barack Obama, the Bushes.

  5. Pam says:
    February 24, 2017 at 11:36 am

  6. Deb says:
    February 24, 2017 at 11:37 am

    This was such a huge reminder that we won, against all odds and against unbelievable opposition. Our hard work and dedication and prayer won the battle. It is truly amazing.

    Now on with the war.

  7. Disgusted says:
    February 24, 2017 at 11:39 am

    QUESTION 1: If the plan is to “improve” or “repair” Obamacare doesn’t that mean it will STILL be Obamacare? QUESTION 2: Since we don’t WANT the government involved at all in our decisions about our lives and choices, which is definitely true, why do we continue to discuss “Replacing” it? WE don’t want it, Sir! The People want to do exactly what we did before the worst thing that ever happened to our country in 2008 happened. REMEMBER? Can’t you just say: We are removing insurance regulations in place now that don’t allow you to buy policies out of state. Now companies can compete for your business. If not, why not?

  8. psadie says:
    February 24, 2017 at 11:39 am

    This CPAC audience is not PTrump’s typical rally audience for they look/sound different…the energy isn’t strong enough!

  9. Joan says:
    February 24, 2017 at 11:40 am

    Love the man. But then I’ve always had a thing about lions.

  10. Pam says:
    February 24, 2017 at 11:42 am

  11. fedback says:
    February 24, 2017 at 11:42 am

    Nigel will perhaps mention that it is not easy to be the next speaker

  12. Pam says:
    February 24, 2017 at 11:48 am

  13. Pam says:
    February 24, 2017 at 11:49 am

  14. Dekester says:
    February 24, 2017 at 11:49 am

    It is really something to witness the passive aggressiveness of the MSM. We did a quick channel flip of the usual suspects, Fox, MSNBC, and CNN.
    The disconnect from what is truly stunning.

    DJT and the movement can only get stronger. Watching the six dolts on CNN was astonishing. A few seconds and a quick scan of the faces brought a huge smile to my face. They are so damaged, and have been marginalized dramatically.

    Amanda Carpenter. She needs to be talked to..what a snide..B.

    Thank you DJT.

