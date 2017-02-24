It Begins – Trump Administration DHS Posts “Bid Contract” For Southern Border Security Wall….

The bidding process for a Southern Border Security Wall is officially announced. Bid duration ends March 20th 2017 for initial prototype, with pricing due March 24th – and anticipated award contracts Mid-April, 2017:
BIGLY Details Here
OMG, I LOVE IT!! President Trump, a man of his word. Thank you Lord.
Finally a Government BIZ OPPS that is not a threat to me and mine.
You can be sure that Trump, master builder that he is, will personally be reviewing all bids in detail. This is probably the one project where Trump daydreams “You know, if I wasn’t President I’d be building this myself, way under budget and way ahead of schedule”.
Awesome. Too bad I’m not in the construction business 😆
How about some of the service necessary to support for all the workers?
I can already tell that there will be a lot of nighttime armed security jobs as part of the costs.
I think there will be a lot of lights and 24 hour construction going on.
Here in AZ we do a lot of nighttime construction in the summer, and it would make sense in southern CA and Texas too. This is so exciting! Maybe in my lifetime I’ll be able to go all the way to the border again.
Armed drones with infrared will go a long way in fixing that problem 🙂
Exactly … 24 / 7/ 365 – the budget for building the wall will have to include the protection of equipment and materials. Do include, the protection of personnel even during their off hours at the hotels, RV parks and/or work camps. These communistic leftist have shown time and again no destruction or intimidation, including physical injury is out-of-bounds.
Total wall of protection around wall builders as they build the wall.
Total protection.
Construction sites are protected with severe penalties, usually felonies. Not a good idea to mess with them.
He’s going to have to drag the likes of Paul Ryan kicking and scream to fund it. If they’re at loggerheads, we may have to shut the government down for a few months or longer. Be ready.
I though that it was already funded during the GWB43 administration.
I don’t care
About anything else – trump turns the tide of illegal invaders and he has my vote for the next 200 years.
Peter, your mention of 200 years reminds me of the democrat president, Lyndon B Johnson.
The Blacks have been used by the Dems from the get-go. That’s all they mean to them. Knowing real-life leftists tells you this is the case in their hearts.
^^^This^^^
Thank you God!
Thank you President Trump!
Thank you Secretary Kelly!
BUILD THAT WALL!!!! BUILD THAT WALL!!!
#MAGA
Am I dreaming? Is this really happening? This is again like the America I felt in love with in 1966 when we decided to make this our country by choice. I thought we had lost America for ever. Thank you Mr Trump
Agree, but it is not over.
Stand firm. Keep fighting. Push back. Never give up. Never give in.
It’s war.
It will never be over.
Vicente Fox does his best Rumplestiltskin impression in 4… 3… 2… 1…
I remember reading on here that there should be a box to check on your 1040 to donate a brick to build the wall and I loved it.
Right here, right now, I’m saying: If my 1040 had a checkbox to donate to the wall, like it has to donate to fund presidential campaigns, I WOULD CHECK “YES!”
…and sharks, with lasers, and gattlin gun machine gun turrets… and a moat, with sharks.
😉
And, alligators. 🙂
@sundance you are such a tease.
I believe it is the Bull Shark – highly aggressive – is regularly found miles up-river from the salt waters of the Gulf and Pacific. Also, the crack of a 30/06 and the whizzing of a bullet as it slams into a nearby tree, will stop anyone in their tracks.
They better not use Great Whites, that would be raciss.
and sharks
Fast for a *.gov bid/award.
He said the wall was ahead of schedule already at CPAC.
‘Splodey head alert for the perpetual doubters.
Wasting no time! Bids due March 10. Contracts should be awarded by mid April!!!
Praise the Lord. A responsible start time.
Hey, La Raza – put this in your pipe and smoke it!
I cannot WAIT for that physical WALL to be up so we can use it to rub in all the faces of the naysayers. We continue to hear this over and over, “There is not going to be a physical wall.” Well, think again!!!
Again, it is ludicrous how people in this country think right now (the left I mean). It is okay for most EVERY OTHER country out there to protect itself with borders and security but not us, oh no, we should let murderers, rapists, terrorists, drug dealers, career criminals come in by the thousands…stupid, demonic, twisted, liberalized, demonized idiots!
Like.
Something like this would work!
LikeLiked by 5 people
But I think it would need to be taller than that.
Do you see the border patrol vehicle bigger than appears. But needs about ten more feet!!! and Trump in Gold lettering between each pillar!
I love the smell of cement mixers in the morning! So glad America’s long era of “It can’t be done” is behind us.
Seismic activity once again was just recorded at Very Fake News headquarters.
And It’s going to be a beautiful wall too!! 😂
With beautiful doors to allow the legal immigrants.
President Trump – the embodiment of integrity: say what you are going to do, do what you promised to do…
I mean this with nothing but absolute respect, admiration, and deference: that sumbitch is actually going to do it!
I know! Finally!.
BIG LEAGUE! Yes!
President Trump should offer a couple of “Golden Spike” awards for friendly competition on speed of completion.
Great idea :).
This is great news! President Trump has been on the other side of the federal acquisition process many times so I’m sure he’s aware of all the built-in traps. I suspect the lawyers surrounding him will advise him to tread carefully from this point forward in what he says or does about the wall.
Don’t be surprised if he doesn’t comment too much. Federal Acquisition Regulations are a nightmare and egregious violations of them could set one up for trouble.
Regulations that are being dismantled as we speak.
Below is a link to the Federal Acquisition Regulation (aka FAR). It’s 15 MB in .pdf format, and that doesn’t include the supplements. They won’t be able to dismantle the FAR that quickly. In fact, the FedBizOpps.gov posting conforms to what’s in the FAR.
I’ve read many FedBizOpps listings in the past, and I don’t think I’ve ever seen one like this with such ambitious timetables. It’s going to be a wild ride!
https://www.acquisition.gov/?q=browsefar
written by lawyers and has to be completed by lawyers.
Just a bit lawyer incestuous if you ask me.
All in good time.
Thanks for the info.
Splendid. When the wall is built, we should use a catapult to toss the CNN crew over to the other side.
Just awful to think this wall has been authorized for 10 years and nothing was done at all to build it .
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks for bringing that up. Not many people even know about that little fact these days. The ball was dropped by a lot of people the years as has all immigration law enforcement. Thanks to Pres. Trump that is going to change rapidly.
I remember this. McCain, Teddy kennedy, George Bush were SHOCKED most Americans wanted the invasion stopped then. They agreed to build a wall that did not happen.
Oh, no. They actually built some of it here and there, and paid about 100 times what it was worth, I believe. They really didn’t intend to finish it, thought.
It was a token wall and easily overcome in remote places, barbed wire in others.
Aweaome this is moving right along. Thank you Pres. Trump! Now get Obamacare gone and replaced and we will be completing two of the most important promises you gave us. I know you will do it!
Do not forget to include guard towers about every mile. Post snipers armed with scoped .50 BMG rifles or even remotely operated weapons on the guard towers.
That had to hurt!
He’ll never build a wall they said…
Notice the contracting office is in Indianapolis? I’m sure there’s gonna be a fit thrown about that.
How great is it to see what so many cynics thought was mere rhetoric actually start to turn into physical reality! This will blow the collective minds of those who disbelieved and presumed the President was just like all other lying politicians. His promises really do mean what they say.
Why build the wall? Border Patrol group endorsed Donald Trump and tell him the wall is absolutely necessary.
