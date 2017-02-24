It Begins – Trump Administration DHS Posts “Bid Contract” For Southern Border Security Wall….

The bidding process for a Southern Border Security Wall is officially announced.  Bid duration ends March 20th 2017 for initial prototype, with pricing due March 24th – and anticipated award contracts Mid-April, 2017:

68 Responses to It Begins – Trump Administration DHS Posts “Bid Contract” For Southern Border Security Wall….

  1. MW says:
    February 24, 2017 at 4:55 pm

    Yaaaaayyyyyy

  2. Stringy theory says:
    February 24, 2017 at 4:56 pm

    OMG, I LOVE IT!! President Trump, a man of his word. Thank you Lord.

  4. Voltaire's Crack (@Voltaires_Crack) says:
    February 24, 2017 at 4:57 pm

    You can be sure that Trump, master builder that he is, will personally be reviewing all bids in detail. This is probably the one project where Trump daydreams “You know, if I wasn’t President I’d be building this myself, way under budget and way ahead of schedule”.

  5. Eris says:
    February 24, 2017 at 4:57 pm

    Awesome. Too bad I’m not in the construction business 😆

  6. nyetneetot says:
    February 24, 2017 at 4:59 pm

    I can already tell that there will be a lot of nighttime armed security jobs as part of the costs.

  7. Sentient says:
    February 24, 2017 at 5:02 pm

    He’s going to have to drag the likes of Paul Ryan kicking and scream to fund it. If they’re at loggerheads, we may have to shut the government down for a few months or longer. Be ready.

  8. Peter says:
    February 24, 2017 at 5:03 pm

    I don’t care
    About anything else – trump turns the tide of illegal invaders and he has my vote for the next 200 years.

  9. ginaswo says:
    February 24, 2017 at 5:05 pm

    Thank you God!
    Thank you President Trump!
    Thank you Secretary Kelly!
    BUILD THAT WALL!!!! BUILD THAT WALL!!!
    #MAGA

  10. Lack is not all says:
    February 24, 2017 at 5:06 pm

    Am I dreaming? Is this really happening? This is again like the America I felt in love with in 1966 when we decided to make this our country by choice. I thought we had lost America for ever. Thank you Mr Trump

    • MaineCoon says:
      February 24, 2017 at 5:48 pm

      Agree, but it is not over.

      Stand firm. Keep fighting. Push back. Never give up. Never give in.

      It’s war.

      It will never be over.

  11. Claygate Pearmain says:
    February 24, 2017 at 5:06 pm

    Vicente Fox does his best Rumplestiltskin impression in 4… 3… 2… 1…

  12. average Joe says:
    February 24, 2017 at 5:06 pm

    I remember reading on here that there should be a box to check on your 1040 to donate a brick to build the wall and I loved it.

    • Monadnock says:
      February 24, 2017 at 5:18 pm

      Right here, right now, I’m saying: If my 1040 had a checkbox to donate to the wall, like it has to donate to fund presidential campaigns, I WOULD CHECK “YES!”

  13. sundance says:
    February 24, 2017 at 5:07 pm

    …and sharks, with lasers, and gattlin gun machine gun turrets… and a moat, with sharks.

    😉

  14. Arkindole says:
    February 24, 2017 at 5:11 pm

    Fast for a *.gov bid/award.
    He said the wall was ahead of schedule already at CPAC.
    ‘Splodey head alert for the perpetual doubters.

  15. AMK says:
    February 24, 2017 at 5:12 pm

    Wasting no time! Bids due March 10. Contracts should be awarded by mid April!!!

  16. Monadnock says:
    February 24, 2017 at 5:16 pm

    Hey, La Raza – put this in your pipe and smoke it!

  17. Sherry Higdon says:
    February 24, 2017 at 5:16 pm

    I cannot WAIT for that physical WALL to be up so we can use it to rub in all the faces of the naysayers. We continue to hear this over and over, “There is not going to be a physical wall.” Well, think again!!!

    Again, it is ludicrous how people in this country think right now (the left I mean). It is okay for most EVERY OTHER country out there to protect itself with borders and security but not us, oh no, we should let murderers, rapists, terrorists, drug dealers, career criminals come in by the thousands…stupid, demonic, twisted, liberalized, demonized idiots!

  18. Walt says:
    February 24, 2017 at 5:17 pm

    Something like this would work!

  19. janc1955 says:
    February 24, 2017 at 5:19 pm

    I love the smell of cement mixers in the morning! So glad America’s long era of “It can’t be done” is behind us.

  20. Newman says:
    February 24, 2017 at 5:19 pm

    Seismic activity once again was just recorded at Very Fake News headquarters.

  21. Newman says:
    February 24, 2017 at 5:22 pm

    And It’s going to be a beautiful wall too!! 😂

  22. deplorabledaveinsocal says:
    February 24, 2017 at 5:22 pm

    President Trump – the embodiment of integrity: say what you are going to do, do what you promised to do…

    I mean this with nothing but absolute respect, admiration, and deference: that sumbitch is actually going to do it!

  23. ledygrey says:
    February 24, 2017 at 5:24 pm

    BIG LEAGUE! Yes!

  24. southernblackswan says:
    February 24, 2017 at 5:26 pm

    President Trump should offer a couple of “Golden Spike” awards for friendly competition on speed of completion.

  25. Niagara Frontier says:
    February 24, 2017 at 5:26 pm

    This is great news! President Trump has been on the other side of the federal acquisition process many times so I’m sure he’s aware of all the built-in traps. I suspect the lawyers surrounding him will advise him to tread carefully from this point forward in what he says or does about the wall.

    Don’t be surprised if he doesn’t comment too much. Federal Acquisition Regulations are a nightmare and egregious violations of them could set one up for trouble.

    • FofBW says:
      February 24, 2017 at 5:28 pm

      Regulations that are being dismantled as we speak.

      • Niagara Frontier says:
        February 24, 2017 at 5:40 pm

        Below is a link to the Federal Acquisition Regulation (aka FAR). It’s 15 MB in .pdf format, and that doesn’t include the supplements. They won’t be able to dismantle the FAR that quickly. In fact, the FedBizOpps.gov posting conforms to what’s in the FAR.

        I’ve read many FedBizOpps listings in the past, and I don’t think I’ve ever seen one like this with such ambitious timetables. It’s going to be a wild ride!

        https://www.acquisition.gov/?q=browsefar

        • FofBW says:
          February 24, 2017 at 5:44 pm

          written by lawyers and has to be completed by lawyers.
          Just a bit lawyer incestuous if you ask me.
          All in good time.
          Thanks for the info.

  26. mysticrose80 says:
    February 24, 2017 at 5:28 pm

    Splendid. When the wall is built, we should use a catapult to toss the CNN crew over to the other side.

  27. snaggletooths says:
    February 24, 2017 at 5:30 pm

    Just awful to think this wall has been authorized for 10 years and nothing was done at all to build it .
    Thankfully we now have President Trump who is going to get the job done !

    • cjzak says:
      February 24, 2017 at 5:36 pm

      Thanks for bringing that up. Not many people even know about that little fact these days. The ball was dropped by a lot of people the years as has all immigration law enforcement. Thanks to Pres. Trump that is going to change rapidly.

      • annieoakley says:
        February 24, 2017 at 5:46 pm

        I remember this. McCain, Teddy kennedy, George Bush were SHOCKED most Americans wanted the invasion stopped then. They agreed to build a wall that did not happen.

    • auscitizenmom says:
      February 24, 2017 at 5:45 pm

      Oh, no. They actually built some of it here and there, and paid about 100 times what it was worth, I believe. They really didn’t intend to finish it, thought.

  28. cjzak says:
    February 24, 2017 at 5:33 pm

    Aweaome this is moving right along. Thank you Pres. Trump! Now get Obamacare gone and replaced and we will be completing two of the most important promises you gave us. I know you will do it!

  29. James W Crawford says:
    February 24, 2017 at 5:33 pm

    Do not forget to include guard towers about every mile. Post snipers armed with scoped .50 BMG rifles or even remotely operated weapons on the guard towers.

  30. Paula says:
    February 24, 2017 at 5:38 pm

    He’ll never build a wall they said…

  31. ystathosgmailcom says:
    February 24, 2017 at 5:39 pm

    Notice the contracting office is in Indianapolis? I’m sure there’s gonna be a fit thrown about that.

  32. History Teaches says:
    February 24, 2017 at 5:48 pm

    How great is it to see what so many cynics thought was mere rhetoric actually start to turn into physical reality! This will blow the collective minds of those who disbelieved and presumed the President was just like all other lying politicians. His promises really do mean what they say.

  33. georgiafl says:
    February 24, 2017 at 5:49 pm

    Why build the wall? Border Patrol group endorsed Donald Trump and tell him the wall is absolutely necessary.

