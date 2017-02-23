Steve Bannon Explains Why U.S. Media Will Never Stop Attacking President Trump…

Perhaps the best soundbite of the day comes from Steve Bannon answering a question about whether the administration perceives the future having a better or worse relationship with the Mostly Swamp Media. WATCH:
As CTH has stated since the fall of 2015 – because the MSM is structurally built to synergize with a globally progressive worldview, they will never accept a nationalist perspective from any U.S. President.
Nationalism is simply antithetical to their interests.
Therefore the media are in a zero-sum position. If President Trump’s economic nationalist agenda (“America First”) is successful – the media fail. The MSM have nothing to lose by continuing to attack President Trump; he is an existential threat to their ideology and business model.
Fortunately President Trump has very clear eyes on this reality, as he shared in the October 2016 campaign speech:
[…] The most powerful weapon deployed by the [Globalists] is the corporate media. Let’s be clear on one thing: the corporate media in our country is no longer involved in journalism. They are a political special interest, no different than any lobbyist or other financial entity with an agenda. And their agenda is to [protect Globalism] at any cost, at any price, no matter how many lives they destroy. For them, it is a war – and for them, nothing is out of bounds. (more)
I’ll tak a shot at being first. Hell yeah, Bannon!
LikeLiked by 24 people
I will be live blogging the best video clips and continuously updating this post as clips become available…
https://jennyhatch.com/2017/02/23/cpac-2017-best-video-clips-cpac2017/
LikeLiked by 8 people
Goodness, Steve Bannon totally rocks. Thank God Trump hired him at just the right time during the course of the campaign.
LikeLike
sunlight is a beautiful thing
LikeLiked by 12 people
Short, sweet ,and bang on. Need to get this in the hands of all ….non- believers.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Americanism v Globalism
LikeLiked by 8 people
Truly. This interview with Bannon and Priebus was amazing. And, I’m not one prone to hype or exaggeration. Had the feeling I was watching something that would be viewed and commented upon in a historical sense. Bannon and Priebus not only exploded the media narratives, but showed that neither one is is a growly fascist beastie.
LikeLiked by 17 people
Your last three words are spot on Miss toriangirl.
LikeLike
Outstanding! What a change from: “Ah, ah, ah let me be clear, I, I, I ah, I can promise you this…”
LikeLiked by 13 people
And Don forget….” if if if if ….”
LikeLiked by 10 people
My God, am I glad i don’t have to listen to that human being anymore!!!!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 14 people
Your are being to complimentary by calling him a “human being”. I call him … well, I don’t want to trigger an admin admonition today.
LikeLiked by 4 people
😂
ok, how about invertebrate.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Also. Okie Dokey!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Chuck Roast, i really like your name 🙂
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
Sorry, I couldn’t resist.
LikeLike
Oops! Didn’t see my fellow Treeper already posted this. Sorry…
LikeLike
and “And there are some ‘fokes’ who…”
and the condescending “The ‘notion’ that….”
LikeLiked by 6 people
The one that set my hair on fire: “That’sssssssss not who we are.” Oy vey!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
OH, i’m laughing so hard and yet so REPULSED by his frequent affectations. “That’sssssssssss not who we are” was a perfect example. THANK YOU GOD I don’t have to hear that anymore…. ah, but I repeat myself.
LikeLike
“Make no mistake.”
LikeLike
He made my skin crawl every time I looked at him. In actuality, I always turned the channel or turned the sound down when he came on. I think I only caught sound bites his entire presidency…..
LikeLiked by 1 person
I only caught about three words the whole miserable 8 years, and I’ll never be the same, lol. 😜
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not a smidgen.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The greatest lies Obama ever spoke were his Inaugural oaths of office.
That I can tell you!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Anyone making the mistake to commit to the fight against the leftist socialist anarchist, who does not include the media within that group, has marched onto the battlefield to engage the enemy with both flanks unprotected. Sun Tzu would be horrified.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Christianity is as much an antithesis to the globally progressive worldview. It is the chief reason why the media and the left are pro Islam. Nobody believes these people are so in love with muslims, but rather they (the media) hate everything Christianity stands for. Of course, the faith is inexorably linked with American nationalism. For King and Country.
LikeLiked by 16 people
Exactly!
LikeLiked by 4 people
like! and wonderfully explained, h.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The media and the Left are pro-Islam because it’s a twofer.
1. It appears to be tolerance of religion but in reality . . .
2. It denies the existence of the true G-d.
It’s a great deal for their money.
LikeLike
Yes. The only one world government system God smiles upon is the kingdom of heaven. Nimrod tried to set up the first one and God scattered the people with a confusion of languages, thus ending Nimrod’s plans.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Very clear, concise and hard hitting like P45!! Love it!! 👍😎
LikeLiked by 9 people
I really love Bannons style, blunt and gets to the point, no beating around the bush.
LikeLike
What an appropriate thread to post this:
LikeLiked by 6 people
Washington Compost is a more fitting name for this paper.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The email leaks to their pet “journalists” were getting embarrassing so they decided to go the direct route.
LikeLiked by 8 people
😂
LikeLiked by 4 people
…Could be they are having a pizza party…
LikeLiked by 6 people
stage 4 = terminal.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Washington Post- Where democracy goes to die
Err..dies in darkness
LikeLiked by 4 people
Because Podesta is involved in PizzaGate (have you seen the photos of his house?) we should refer to this blog as the PizzaGate blog, and Washington Post as the PizzaGate Post.
Own everything they claim to own. Watch them go nuts.
#war
LikeLike
Mike Cernovich calls the Post, “Jeff Bezos’ blog” and the NYT ” Carlos Slim’s blog”.
LikeLike
Perhaps more accurately, WaPo is “the CIA’s blog”. And sharing what I call the NYT would attract the CTH banhammer.
LikeLike
Mike got that from the #AltRight/4chan. We’ve been doing that for ages.
LikeLike
BANNON: “If you think they are gonna give you your country back without a fight, you are sadly mistaken…”
an excellent reminder during those infrequent moments when we feel like we are not winning, or when we feel we have had a setback.
LikeLiked by 20 people
Bannon just made the water crystal clear!
The more President Trump holds to his promise the harder the enemy will fight.
I think we got a big fish on the hook and its gonna take some time to reel it in; but when we do there is going to be one big fish fry!
LikeLiked by 10 people
Ono, be sure not to forget the gaff hook.
LikeLiked by 2 people
i had to look that one up…”a gaff is a pole with a sharp hook on the end that is used to stab a large fish and then lift the fish into the boat or onto shore.”
LikeLiked by 3 people
A GAF is also what drag performers use to hide their naughty bits to give them that girlish figure.
LikeLike
ew. tmi. 😏
LikeLike
Steve Bannon, Reince Priebus FULL Interview at CPAC 2017 | ABC New (720HD)
LikeLiked by 3 people
The Full Monty version….
LikeLike
Bannon was outstanding! and right after Corey Lewandoski was on Fox and destroyed any type spin that fox was trying to spin. Wish you could post that video with above video!
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 10 people
Well said Corey.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Very nicely articulated Corey!
LikeLike
“The Main Stream Media is the opposition.”
Without the MSM’s total support, today’s Dems. would receive a maximum of 30% of the vote. Absent the MSM’s control and influence of Academia, the percentage of Dem voters would eventually decline to 20%.
LikeLiked by 3 people
….and way less once voter rolls were cleaned up and illegals removed from our soil.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Bannon & Reince playing Coochy-coo, I do love and respect you.
Real or fake news?
Or is the fake news that The PP Boys and Katie are news leaking like a sieve?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Brietbart would be very proud!
We are in a tug of war. They who pauses or blinks looses!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Whenever we get the chance we need to start asking self-righteous media types “When we’re you elected? And when is your term up?”
LikeLiked by 4 people
Bannon’s respond was the antithesis to Priebus’. Bannon was spot on. Priebus missed the mark in his response to the big media question.
Bannon & Priebus projected a true respect of each other & friendship – although P’s response to the question of what they liked about the other was more on a personal note whereas Bannon was more general. All body language and responses reflected a friendship and respect, far beyond what has been noted or referenced before.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Friend of mine said she thought they were like Oscar and Felix. LOL!
LikeLike
Can President Trump bust up the media monopoly through anti-Trust laws?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Then we may have 100’s of little MSM’s running amok. A wealthy MAGA American needs to jump in and buy one up to start the ball rolling. IMHO anyway.
LikeLiked by 3 people
This is what I’ve been hoping for. Also, start up the libel laws on the press again. They’ll behave after that.
LikeLike
“The corporatist, globalist media is totally opposed to the nationalist economic agenda”
“If you think they’ll just give us our country back, you’re sadly mistaken”
When have we ever heard the truth from any administration? When have we ever heard straight talk? When have we ever heard an administration that talks & sounds like us?
I’ll tell you when, never
It’s us, it’s we the people, it’s the deplorables sitting in the Oval Office. I’ve never seen or heard anything like it. It’s the way it’s supposed to be, yet never has been in our lifetime
It’s exhilarating, it’s empowering & it’s utterly fantastic
LikeLiked by 4 people
We so enjoy this site. It possibly has more power and influence than one may believe.
Tremendous post, and thanks.
LikeLike
This is exactly what I have been thinking. Any person capable of thinking rationally has got to be aware of the difference.
LikeLike
I miss Bannon every A.M.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yes/ I’m definitely a Bannon fan/ TOUGH AS NAILS/
LikeLike
Since the media is constantly attempting to influence US policy instead of just reporting the news they should be required to register as lobbyists.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Please commit the following to memory:
Nationalism is another name for self-sufficiency.
Why should America sign an even-Steven trade deal when we have the bigger market. Do you think Walmart signs the same lease deal in a strip mall as a mom-and-pop bicycle shop. Walmart holds all the cards and absolutely does not sign an even-Steven deal.
Historically and economically tariffs are a conservative idea.
An income tax falls 100% on Americans. A tariff falls partially on foreigners as they can’t pass 100% of it along to the American consumer. Substituting a tariff tax for an income tax will necessary be a tax cut for America. Tariffs are tax cuts if they are offset by income tax cuts in a revenue neutral way. Tariffs are a smarter tax than an income tax.
Lincoln favored tariffs. Karl Marx favored free trade.
America is unique in the world in that we are a continent-wide country with virtually every conceivable resource. We need nothing from nobody.
Free trade does not work in a fiat currency environment. In a gold-backed currency environment, gold would flow out of our country to China. Eventually, we would run out of money with which to purchase their goods and the trade imbalance would cease. In a fiat currency environment, they use our dollars to purchase Treasuries thus artificially propping up the dollar. We print more money.
Allowing our semiconductor industry to relocate overseas is a national security problem. Give me control of the manufacture of your chips and I will own you.
http://www.militaryvotescount.com/2016/10/28/free-trade-is-a-liberal-idea-it-is-not-conservative/
http://www.militaryvotescount.com/2016/12/05/mark-levin-is-simply-wrong-on-trade-issues-carrier-is-a-prime-example/
LikeLiked by 3 people
Bravo.
Red-Pill Economics 101.
LikeLike
Perfectly stated. You’ve shown how the Constitution is truly a Conservative document as it cites tariffs and prohibits direct taxes. The 16th Amendment, the first of the three tragic “progressive” mistakes ( 16th-17th-18th ), set the stage for the Marxist takeover by allowing Income Taxes ( while keeping pre-existing Tariffs naturally ) and its evil spawn: Inheritance taxes, Gift taxes, Employee Paycheck Withholding, Social Security and the Internal Revenue Service.
Marx and Engels class warfare ( itself an updated plagiarization of earlier economic Robin Hood theft espoused by Diggers, Levelers and such ) spread worldwide after the Civil War like venereal diseases in a cowboy town full of cathouses. Marxism, euphemistically called “Progressivism” is the heart and soul of Globalism itself, and as you point out, reconfiguring government revenue collection ( I hate those words ) from a combination of internal and external sources to almost 100% taxes on its own citizens is as evil and un-Patriotic, anti-Nationalistic and indeed anti-American as it gets.
The absolute simplest way to destroy the enemy in one shot is to repeal the 16th Amendment and carefully word its replacement to ban Income Taxes ( along with Inheritance, Gift, Withholding, Business, Capital Gains, VAT ), reaffirm targeted Tariffs, and establish a single rate consumption Sales Tax that all persons must pay without exemption. The rate could be as low as 10% but must be specified in the Amendment and not subject to later changes.
You’re also right about Levin who knows nothing about these things. He completely misstates the Hoover, FDR, Crash, Depression, Smoot-Hawley sequence of events in effort to attack tariffs and give aid and comfort to the progressive income tax. This is all a consequence of the JBS-Goldwater-Buckley era re-alignment when the strongly Constitutionalist Birchers got demonized rightly or wrongly for political incorrectness, and the elitist Conservative Intelligentsia of Buckley ( and later Rush, Levin, etc ) emerged as mainstream. In their small minds, the 16th Amendment and IRS was too big to fail ( and well they’re cowards really ). Naturally they then evolved to hate tariffs, and love “free” trade because to do anything else rocks their boat of beliefs. Same thing with open borders.
A simple mental exercise they would fail …. If America was next to India and we had average $20/hour wages and India had $5, what would happen with free trade? …. What would happen with open borders? … Well that about sums up what *did* happen with Mexico as Perot pointed out. Electricity finds its ground through path of least resistance …. Water finds its level …. A system of locks is necessary to contain unequal bodies of water unless you really want to split the difference and pursue the mean. Problem is, that is not in our Constitution, and it was not written to drag America down to the level of everyone else.
LikeLike
President – “Trump Train in the House” !!
Man, I wish I could be there to holler that out. And of course …
Mr President ‘We love you back !! “
LikeLike
I jumped up and cheered, yes! corporate globalist media are against us. Bannon and Priebus were very on the mark we must keep this movement together for 8 years. Watched it twice. Just as good the second time. On track and rolling to maga.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“They are a political special interest, no different than any lobbyist or other financial entity with an agenda.”
I wish Trump would say this more often. I’d hate to think it was just for one speech.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes–way to go, Bannon! Anyone else notice the smirking blonde female (media reporter/photographer?) to the right of the screen behind him? Her facial expressions and gestures demonstrate the typical attitude and demeanor of the MSM toward US and toward the truth. She proved Bannon’s statements about the media were correct even before he finished making his point!
LikeLike
I agree with all this. But why, if they’re the enemy, do we continue to go on to their jaundiced shows and accept the premise of their legitimacy as journalists? And if we do go on, at least engage them as an enemy, not as a good-faith interlocutor seeking truth.
LikeLike
While we may know the truth about the globalist agenda and all its inner-workings.
There are many that tune into these cable and Sunday show broadcasts, that do not.
That said, if President Trump and his spokespeople do not go on these shows, the MSM ‘global leftist’ will fill the time slot with their own and the truth will never get out.
LikeLike
Economic Nationalism is about Self sufficiency – yes – but, much more than that. Self sufficiency allows a group of people the time and the resources to form a basic culture that is stable. Dynamic – yes! but wanting changes that enhance the basic principles not deface them. The USA is a Constitutional Republic founded by a population that was from Western Civilization. That means in the main: Greek to Rome to Christendom greatly informed by Judiasm. The end result of the role of our government plays is that all of its citizens have a happy fulfilling life….money is only the means
LikeLike
As sad as it sounded, Bannon was totally spot on. The elites are totally fearful that president Trump will be successful. That’s why you see all of these powerful people in Hollywood, congress, etc trying every trick in the book to stop him but so far all of their schemes have fell flat.
LikeLike
Pam, I keep remembering his Inaugural speech and one thing struck me, when he said bluntly “We will be protected by God.”
There is definitely a spiritual dimension to this, and I don’t quite understand it yet. Maybe he had a revelation that he isn’t sharing; every once in a while he says something like that, just like out of nowhere Melania did the Lord’s Prayer.
All I know is that we can’t give up. We have to support him and fight back against the media. I think Reince was right: we have to stick together.
LikeLike
That Max guy is a total hypocrite ..he talks about inclusivity, then boots Milo, a Big Time Trump man, out of the conference… I have no time for any of them.
LikeLiked by 1 person