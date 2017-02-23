Steve Bannon Explains Why U.S. Media Will Never Stop Attacking President Trump…

Perhaps the best soundbite of the day comes from Steve Bannon answering a question about whether the administration perceives the future having a better or worse relationship with the Mostly Swamp Media. WATCH:

As CTH has stated since the fall of 2015 – because the MSM is structurally built to synergize with a globally progressive worldview, they will never accept a nationalist perspective from any U.S. President.

Nationalism is simply antithetical to their interests.

Therefore the media are in a zero-sum position. If President Trump’s economic nationalist agenda (“America First”) is successful – the media fail. The MSM have nothing to lose by continuing to attack President Trump; he is an existential threat to their ideology and business model.

Fortunately President Trump has very clear eyes on this reality, as he shared in the October 2016 campaign speech:

[…] The most powerful weapon deployed by the [Globalists] is the corporate media. Let’s be clear on one thing: the corporate media in our country is no longer involved in journalism. They are a political special interest, no different than any lobbyist or other financial entity with an agenda. And their agenda is to [protect Globalism] at any cost, at any price, no matter how many lives they destroy. For them, it is a war – and for them, nothing is out of bounds. (more)

Advertisements