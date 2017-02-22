Tom Perez -vs- Keith Ellison For DNC Chair – CNN Debate 10pm Tonight…

Yeah, there’s a lot of political stuff swirling the various news feeds.  However, it’s worth watching the CNN debate tonight between Tom Perez and Keith Ellison for DNC Chairmanship.  The actual DNC voting will take place on Saturday February 25th.

The long term future of the Democrat party is being fought amid two distinct constituencies.  The establishment wing of the Democrat Party, represented by Perez; and the more insurgent wing of the party apparatus represented by Ellison.

perez-vs-ellison

While there is a considerable amount of cross-over between the two ideological camps, essentially the direction the Democrat party will take in the 2018 mid-term election is the most visible issue.  Political junkies will be able to identify what direction is chosen by seeing which candidate the DNC selects for Chair.

♦ Tom Perez – represents the more traditional communist elements of the hard core leftists.  His identity politics coalition is generally La Raza Latinos, Labor Unions, RevCon Communists, Fem-Nazi’s and wealthier virtue signaling Limo-liberals.  The modern institutionally Democrat party per se’; and Perez holds most of the liberal media support.

Tom Perez endorsements: former Vice President Joe Biden, former Attorney General Eric Holder, former Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack and former Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius.

♦ Keith Ellison – represents younger Black Lives Matter, Social Justice Warriors and Muslim Brotherhood types.  Ellison carries the college aged Bernie Sanders supporters who were foiled by the traditional party apparatus in the Democrat Presidential Primary process.

Keith Ellison endorsements: Sen. Bernie Sanders; Sen. Elizabeth Warren; Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer; Rep. John Lewis; New Hampshire Democratic Party Chairman Raymond Buckley

Essentially, it’s various degrees of moonbattery.  Ellison’s clan is the younger more visibly nuttery elements. Perez’s clan are the older, boomer generation, more insidious deeper long-term communist types.   Arguably Perez clan is more dangerous, Ellison’s clan is the type easier to poke fun of.

It is rumored that Team Ellison has a slight lead.  However, Team Perez has been pulling out all the psy-ops over the past several days to blunt Team Ellison.

Tonight at 10:00pm EST on CNN they debate:

If you’re watching, or just simply interested, join in the comments section.

342 Responses to Tom Perez -vs- Keith Ellison For DNC Chair – CNN Debate 10pm Tonight…

  1. Ziiggii says:
    February 22, 2017 at 10:59 pm

    Me tonight

    =

    Reply
  2. sundance says:
    February 22, 2017 at 11:00 pm

    Reply
  4. WrightorWrongAl says:
    February 22, 2017 at 11:01 pm

    Reply
  5. paulraven1 says:
    February 22, 2017 at 11:02 pm

    This is like living in a cross between a science fiction movie and dystopian novel. One party in this country has been taken over by the totally, suicidally insane.

    Reply
  6. sundance says:
    February 22, 2017 at 11:02 pm

    Reply
  7. sagatel says:
    February 22, 2017 at 11:03 pm

    The bad, the naughty and the ugly

    Reply
  8. Newman says:
    February 22, 2017 at 11:03 pm

    Pete pulling out the Howard Dean endorsement….LOL

    Reply
  9. woohoowee says:
    February 22, 2017 at 11:03 pm

    C’mon Ellison, Big Bird and free birth control! That’s the ticket for success!

    Reply
  10. jefcool64 says:
    February 22, 2017 at 11:04 pm

    Tom Perez
    “TPP is dead”

    Best news I heard all night

    Reply
  11. sundance says:
    February 22, 2017 at 11:04 pm

    Reply
  12. bofh says:
    February 22, 2017 at 11:06 pm

    Ouch! CNN bimbo throws a brushback at Perez’s head with question about his TPP support. He has no answer, just babbles about being proud to have been part of “Team Obama”.

    Reply
  13. sundance says:
    February 22, 2017 at 11:06 pm

    Reply
  14. jefcool64 says:
    February 22, 2017 at 11:06 pm

    Come on Ellison, call CNN fake news you know you want to

    Reply
  15. Newman says:
    February 22, 2017 at 11:07 pm

    Ellison close to calling CNN very fake news 😂😂

    Reply
  16. mazziflol says:
    February 22, 2017 at 11:07 pm

    Talking Gun Control now..Ellison defending remakes he made on Bill Maher show.

    Reply
  17. quintrillion says:
    February 22, 2017 at 11:08 pm

    Is this a pilot for a new sitcom?

    Reply
  18. John Ross says:
    February 22, 2017 at 11:08 pm

    Ellison ducking the gun issue…

    Reply
  19. sundance says:
    February 22, 2017 at 11:08 pm

    Reply
  20. sundance says:
    February 22, 2017 at 11:09 pm

    Reply
  22. Joe says:
    February 22, 2017 at 11:09 pm

    “I spent Thanksgiving morning with my boyfriend’s father in a deer blind…”

    In defense of the 2nd amendment.

    LMAO!

    Reply
  23. jefcool64 says:
    February 22, 2017 at 11:10 pm

    Sally “Shut white people down” now talking.

    This is CNN’s best program since forever

    Reply
  24. Newman says:
    February 22, 2017 at 11:10 pm

    Sally using black finger nail polish? Seems very odd

    Reply
  25. sunnydaze says:
    February 22, 2017 at 11:11 pm

    OMG, I forgot that young white woman up there (Sally Brown, ID.) was the one who gave that stupid, embarrassing speech on black people needing to teach stupid white people about black lives.

    Reply
  26. WrightorWrongAl says:
    February 22, 2017 at 11:12 pm

    Reply
  27. patrickhenrycensored says:
    February 22, 2017 at 11:12 pm

    These people are arguing over who is more qualified to make things worse.

    Reply
  28. sundance says:
    February 22, 2017 at 11:13 pm

    Reply
  29. emet says:
    February 22, 2017 at 11:14 pm

    If they don’t have an answer, just scream “RUSSIANS ARE HACKING MY BRAIN!!!”

    Reply
  30. sundance says:
    February 22, 2017 at 11:14 pm

    Reply
  31. freddiemacblog says:
    February 22, 2017 at 11:14 pm

    Not watching, but I’m curious about whether Perez will ask Allison about his/Muslim views on gays & women … or would that be racist? Heck, given the prophet’s preferences, ask about his/Muslim views on pedos too.

    Reply
  32. sunnydaze says:
    February 22, 2017 at 11:14 pm

    Jehmu is an EXCELLENT “empty speech ” deliverer.

    Hire her!

    Reply
  33. Newman says:
    February 22, 2017 at 11:15 pm

    When are we going to start debating what bathrooms Tranny’s can use?

    Reply
  34. Marygrace Powers says:
    February 22, 2017 at 11:16 pm

    Dead giveaway/ ‘Hillary Soros
    winner wearing PURPLE TIE/ Perez/👿

    Reply
  35. sundance says:
    February 22, 2017 at 11:16 pm

    Reply
  36. TheLastDemocrat says:
    February 22, 2017 at 11:17 pm

    Pete Buttkicker is kickin butt

    Reply
  37. sundance says:
    February 22, 2017 at 11:18 pm

    Reply
  38. Newman says:
    February 22, 2017 at 11:19 pm

    Can’t wait for Trump’s tweets tomorrow morning on this! He has to be rolling on the floor

    Reply
  39. sundance says:
    February 22, 2017 at 11:20 pm

    Reply
  40. Newman says:
    February 22, 2017 at 11:21 pm

    Ellison…we need to win dog catcher jobs 😂😂😂

    Reply
  41. sundance says:
    February 22, 2017 at 11:22 pm

    Reply
  42. TheLastDemocrat says:
    February 22, 2017 at 11:23 pm

    Protect the voting process? Petarsky – you walked into the wrong room.

    Reply
  43. sundance says:
    February 22, 2017 at 11:24 pm

    Reply
  44. RedBallExpress says:
    February 22, 2017 at 11:25 pm

    Are they drinking Hemlock? Socrates maintained full awareness throughout his poisoning and even continued to speak to those around who witnessed his death.

    Reply
  45. jefcool64 says:
    February 22, 2017 at 11:25 pm

    Another commercial break? They must be taking cues from the NFL. Or applying more makeup to Perez

    Reply
  46. jefcool64 says:
    February 22, 2017 at 11:27 pm

    Oh oh. Kiss of death to Ellison. Only one to get praise from Trump!

    Reply
  47. bofh says:
    February 22, 2017 at 11:28 pm

    The first candidate that states that xe was late-term aborted by xer mother will have unassailable Democrat cred for the DNC position, as long as xe can also state that the abortion was successful and that xe is in fact dead.

    Reply
  48. sundance says:
    February 22, 2017 at 11:28 pm

    Reply
  49. WrightorWrongAl says:
    February 22, 2017 at 11:29 pm

    Finally! Transgender bathrooms!

    Reply
  50. jefcool64 says:
    February 22, 2017 at 11:29 pm

    Finally! Transgender bathrooms! Took them long enough, 3D chess move from Trump to bait them to talk about this now

    Reply
