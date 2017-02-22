Tom Perez -vs- Keith Ellison For DNC Chair – CNN Debate 10pm Tonight…

Yeah, there’s a lot of political stuff swirling the various news feeds. However, it’s worth watching the CNN debate tonight between Tom Perez and Keith Ellison for DNC Chairmanship. The actual DNC voting will take place on Saturday February 25th.

The long term future of the Democrat party is being fought amid two distinct constituencies. The establishment wing of the Democrat Party, represented by Perez; and the more insurgent wing of the party apparatus represented by Ellison.

While there is a considerable amount of cross-over between the two ideological camps, essentially the direction the Democrat party will take in the 2018 mid-term election is the most visible issue. Political junkies will be able to identify what direction is chosen by seeing which candidate the DNC selects for Chair.

♦ Tom Perez – represents the more traditional communist elements of the hard core leftists. His identity politics coalition is generally La Raza Latinos, Labor Unions, RevCon Communists, Fem-Nazi’s and wealthier virtue signaling Limo-liberals. The modern institutionally Democrat party per se’; and Perez holds most of the liberal media support.

Tom Perez endorsements: former Vice President Joe Biden, former Attorney General Eric Holder, former Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack and former Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius.

♦ Keith Ellison – represents younger Black Lives Matter, Social Justice Warriors and Muslim Brotherhood types. Ellison carries the college aged Bernie Sanders supporters who were foiled by the traditional party apparatus in the Democrat Presidential Primary process.

Keith Ellison endorsements: Sen. Bernie Sanders; Sen. Elizabeth Warren; Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer; Rep. John Lewis; New Hampshire Democratic Party Chairman Raymond Buckley

Essentially, it’s various degrees of moonbattery. Ellison’s clan is the younger more visibly nuttery elements. Perez’s clan are the older, boomer generation, more insidious deeper long-term communist types. Arguably Perez clan is more dangerous, Ellison’s clan is the type easier to poke fun of.

It is rumored that Team Ellison has a slight lead. However, Team Perez has been pulling out all the psy-ops over the past several days to blunt Team Ellison.

Tonight at 10:00pm EST on CNN they debate:

If you’re watching, or just simply interested, join in the comments section.

