Tom Perez -vs- Keith Ellison For DNC Chair – CNN Debate 10pm Tonight…

Yeah, there’s a lot of political stuff swirling the various news feeds. However, it’s worth watching the CNN debate tonight between Tom Perez and Keith Ellison for DNC Chairmanship. The actual DNC voting will take place on Saturday February 25th.
The long term future of the Democrat party is being fought amid two distinct constituencies. The establishment wing of the Democrat Party, represented by Perez; and the more insurgent wing of the party apparatus represented by Ellison.
While there is a considerable amount of cross-over between the two ideological camps, essentially the direction the Democrat party will take in the 2018 mid-term election is the most visible issue. Political junkies will be able to identify what direction is chosen by seeing which candidate the DNC selects for Chair.
♦ Tom Perez – represents the more traditional communist elements of the hard core leftists. His identity politics coalition is generally La Raza Latinos, Labor Unions, RevCon Communists, Fem-Nazi’s and wealthier virtue signaling Limo-liberals. The modern institutionally Democrat party per se’; and Perez holds most of the liberal media support.
Tom Perez endorsements: former Vice President Joe Biden, former Attorney General Eric Holder, former Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack and former Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius.
♦ Keith Ellison – represents younger Black Lives Matter, Social Justice Warriors and Muslim Brotherhood types. Ellison carries the college aged Bernie Sanders supporters who were foiled by the traditional party apparatus in the Democrat Presidential Primary process.
Keith Ellison endorsements: Sen. Bernie Sanders; Sen. Elizabeth Warren; Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer; Rep. John Lewis; New Hampshire Democratic Party Chairman Raymond Buckley
Essentially, it’s various degrees of moonbattery. Ellison’s clan is the younger more visibly nuttery elements. Perez’s clan are the older, boomer generation, more insidious deeper long-term communist types. Arguably Perez clan is more dangerous, Ellison’s clan is the type easier to poke fun of.
It is rumored that Team Ellison has a slight lead. However, Team Perez has been pulling out all the psy-ops over the past several days to blunt Team Ellison.
Tonight at 10:00pm EST on CNN they debate:
Me tonight
=
I can think of hundreds of ways of spending tonight. I think I’m doing it your way!
So you’re hanging with McCain & Graham?
Tuche!
The correct spelling is “Tuches”!
(-:
Touches?
Touche with that little thing over the “e”…. stupid iPhone!
GOOD!
I needed a break for the final push of shots
View it here:
http://www.playlivenewz.com/2010/08/watch-cnn-news-live/
https://twitter.com/JaredBeck/status/834611055930249217.
Correct! She’s Golden!
MILLIONAES AND BILLIONAES
This is like living in a cross between a science fiction movie and dystopian novel. One party in this country has been taken over by the totally, suicidally insane.
The bad, the naughty and the ugly
Pete pulling out the Howard Dean endorsement….LOL
Wow, playing his power card so soon?
C’mon Ellison, Big Bird and free birth control! That’s the ticket for success!
Tom Perez
“TPP is dead”
Best news I heard all night
Ouch! CNN bimbo throws a brushback at Perez’s head with question about his TPP support. He has no answer, just babbles about being proud to have been part of “Team Obama”.
Come on Ellison, call CNN fake news you know you want to
Ellison close to calling CNN very fake news 😂😂
Talking Gun Control now..Ellison defending remakes he made on Bill Maher show.
Is this a pilot for a new sitcom?
ROFL!
All in the Family . . . Of dimwit commies, that is.
Ellison ducking the gun issue…
Ask him what he thinks about gay teens being shepherded by older men. Oh wait. That question was for Milo.
Didn’t know he was gay. So *that’s* why he’s up there.
More Identity Politics, yay!!!!!
aaahhhh….young-ish too. Dems are very worried about their image of Decrepitude.
So two pluses: gay and young.
Here is the clip and transcript of Ellison on Maher re: #2A
http://www.realclearpolitics.com/video/2014/03/22/bill_maher_why_doesnt_the_democratic_party_come_out_against_the_second_amendment.html
“I spent Thanksgiving morning with my boyfriend’s father in a deer blind…”
In defense of the 2nd amendment.
LMAO!
OMG I’m dyin over here!
Sally “Shut white people down” now talking.
This is CNN’s best program since forever
she hasnt explained how that was taken out of context
Sally using black finger nail polish? Seems very odd
Nah, it’s kewl.
Goth/emo ?
Probably just a first step toward identifying as black. (Tip from Rachel Dolezal.)
OMG, I forgot that young white woman up there (Sally Brown, ID.) was the one who gave that stupid, embarrassing speech on black people needing to teach stupid white people about black lives.
Ellison should just throw him off a building.
ROFLMAO!!!
Now THAT would show the world who the “tough guy” is on this stage.
OHHHHHH SNAP!
These people are arguing over who is more qualified to make things worse.
That’s about it.
If they don’t have an answer, just scream “RUSSIANS ARE HACKING MY BRAIN!!!”
LOL
Oh..Oh..Oh…he’s throwing the Thesaurus at them! That’s gotta hurt….
Not watching, but I’m curious about whether Perez will ask Allison about his/Muslim views on gays & women … or would that be racist? Heck, given the prophet’s preferences, ask about his/Muslim views on pedos too.
Never. Perez’ best shot is to turn gay. Right now. Convert. On the spot.
haha.
Jehmu is an EXCELLENT “empty speech ” deliverer.
Hire her!
She tuned up her act as a Faux News contributor.
But she manages to smile and sound happy no matter what she’s saying. The others should vote her the “sunniest personality” award for the night.
When are we going to start debating what bathrooms Tranny’s can use?
Let’s get to the important stuff..Gender neutrality is THE most important thing!
LOL!
They can identify 72 different genders, but don’t know the difference between “legal” and “illegal”
Dead giveaway/ ‘Hillary Soros
winner wearing PURPLE TIE/ Perez/👿
Pete Buttkicker is kickin butt
No he’s doing terrible.
He makes too much sense
agree, jef.
Big NoNo.
Kicking or licking?
Jehmu talking about letting millenials “Fail up”…must be the everyone gets a trophy line. What a crapfest.
Can’t wait for Trump’s tweets tomorrow morning on this! He has to be rolling on the floor
We got Sundance doing the Trump impersonation and he’s not half bad
All of you have me laughing hysterically tonight 🙂 Sundance does win first place, though.
Then Ellison will have to come out as an undocumented immigrant. He’ll be forced to! LOL
LOL!
Ellison…we need to win dog catcher jobs 😂😂😂
No he din’t!
Muslim. Dogs. Don’t think so…
Protect the voting process? Petarsky – you walked into the wrong room.
Are they drinking Hemlock? Socrates maintained full awareness throughout his poisoning and even continued to speak to those around who witnessed his death.
OMG! My sides hurt!
Another commercial break? They must be taking cues from the NFL. Or applying more makeup to Perez
Oh oh. Kiss of death to Ellison. Only one to get praise from Trump!
The first candidate that states that xe was late-term aborted by xer mother will have unassailable Democrat cred for the DNC position, as long as xe can also state that the abortion was successful and that xe is in fact dead.
LMAO!
Bahahaha!
Finally! Transgender bathrooms!
Finally! Transgender bathrooms! Took them long enough, 3D chess move from Trump to bait them to talk about this now
