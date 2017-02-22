President Trump Discusses High Level Budget Construct During OMB Meeting (Video)…

No single aspect to the President Trump policy agenda will more specifically, and consequentially, impact the swamp draining process than the creation of a prioritized federal budget.
The last federal budget was signed into law in September 2007 (for fiscal year 2008) by President George W. Bush. As a strategic political maneuver, since ’08 every aspect of federal spending has been by the vehicles of baseline budgeting, continuing resolution, omnibus spending bills and raises in the debt ceiling. Our nation has been through almost a decade without a federal budget.
In December of 2015 Speaker of the House Paul Ryan and a republican controlled congress eliminated the debt ceiling in a massive $2+ trillion Omnibus spending bill that carried and authorized federal spending through to April 1st of this year.
Fiscally, their decision highlighted how the DC UniParty operate. The 2015 decision by Ryan/McConnell was the final sunlight needed to prove beyond any question that Republicans never held any intention to reduce the size, scope and reach of government.
President Donald Trump has appointed, and the Senate has confirmed, Mick Mulvaney as OMB Director. The Office of Management and Budget actually creates the White House budget proposal based on the policy and instruction of the President.
They will not like it when he tells them the bad news in his address to the joint session. The Gravy Train is over.
LikeLiked by 14 people
Trump Train > Gravy Train
LikeLiked by 3 people
“Their gravy will grease the wheels of our train as it steamrolls through the enemy.”
-General Patton
LikeLiked by 3 people
President Trump kinda seems worn out… Thoughts?
He’s got the weight of the world on his shoulders and the ENTIRE world is working against him, save his voters…
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t see that at all. His voice is much quieter when he’s in a meeting as oposed to making a speech. That’s all I see.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Pearl clutching.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I agree. I noticed that while watching the press conference last week. It’s a long hard job with a heavy burdon to carry.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Trump is not working any more or any less than he did at the TRUMP Organization. I believe he is enjoying this and all the challenges. He is over getting up in the morning for the MONEY. He does this now for the challenge. What IMO surprised him is hard hard the DEMS fight to WIN at all costs. He also surprised at how little spine the RINOGOPe has. Each day he realizes the only back up he has is the voters. That was displayed this past weekend in FL. He is having fun especially playing the PRESS & Media like a violin. Although he needs to look around him but he knows that I hope!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I do not see that POTUS is tired.
He gets away every weekend that renews him. Smart man not allowing DC to take the spirit out of him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
In the video clip that Sundance included in this post the POTUS looks and sounds to me to be the same — 100% focused, on point, clear, concise and determined.
For 70 years old he’s unbelievably strong and energetic, imo.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Oh, please.
LikeLike
This is just him in BOSS meeting mode. He runs 24/7, so I’m sure he gets tired. I just think the video is portraying his normal business side.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Bingo
LikeLike
I think he really misses being at the helm of Trump, Inc., I honestly believe he could do both with equal aplomb.
LikeLike
Okay CHTers! It’s time to man the phones and twitter accounts of our current representatives and let them know where we stand – DIRECTLY WITH OUR PRESIDENT! Let them know we DEMAND the budget be cut and the swamp be drained.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Oops. meant “CTHers”. Sorry everyone 😦
LikeLiked by 1 person
THC? 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
Swamp will not be drained until HILLARY is proscuted. Bet on It!
LikeLike
If Rat Ryan has a problem he should be replaced. Ryan is an accountant after all.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Really? I thought he was an Oscar Meyer weiner mobile driver.
LikeLiked by 5 people
His bachelor’s degree is in economics and political science but he went to work on Capitol Hill as a congressional staffer as soon as he graduated.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Another one of the hundreds of hack politicians who never worked a real job !
LikeLike
Interesting and I considered the source?
http://lamecherry.blogspot.com
LikeLike
I’m wondering if the budget will specifically address and/or even touch on the law-ignoring Sanctuary Cities and Sanctuary State issues across OUR “United” States. They’re thumbing their noses at the current administration and practically daring President Trump to do something about them. The federal budget could certainly be one way to respond to their lawlessness.
LikeLike
She must have a lot of criminal corruption to hide
LikeLike
Waters is one of the most vile, loathsome and obnoxious black racist democrats alive. She gives human garbage a new meaning. In addition she is one of the dumbest humans that God ever created.
LikeLike
Dear President Trump. “Non-illigitimus Carborundm.” (Don’t let the Bastards Grind you down!)
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Illegitimi non carborundum.” I’ve got it on a coffee mug. One of my favorite expressions.
LikeLike
The President’s reposte would be to bastards everywhere: Ὀψὲ θεῶν ἀλέουσι μύλοι, ἀλέουσι δὲ λεπτά (The mills of the gods grind slowly, but they grind exceeding fine).
LikeLike
The budget is Trump’s A-bomb. The leakers, the entrenched opposition, the sanctuary mayors — they’ve all had their turn at bat, but if Trump really slashes the federal budget then he can show it to the American people and dare the Republicans to explain their opposition to voters. After all those years of Washington kicking the can down the road, the outsider who finally picks it up and tosses it in the circular file will have a chance to wield enormous political capital.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Only in 2018 will the REpublicans carewhat the voters think. How many times does this have to repeat itself. THEY HATE YOU the voters! They only care at election time and itover that night if they win. How many times do they promise the same thing and deliver nothing???? Forever. Except for TRUMP who is actually delivering on campaign promised to the people and they are fighting him 100%. Dare a candidate keep his promises to the peasants. And they really do believe you are the peasants.
LikeLike
Exactly zero federal money should go to Wisconsin’s first congressional district. Send a message.
LikeLiked by 3 people
This is when the real crying begins.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Cuttin’ off the blood supply (money), our POTUS is!
LikeLiked by 3 people
There are two sides to every trade. So does taxation whicj has the power to destroy (deincentivise) and the power to create (incentivise). A prioritised budget sets the table.
LikeLiked by 1 person
These sneaky bastards will all be trying to add stuff in.
I keep hoping Trump will open up government, and make the budget proposal public. Make it mandatory that all legislation is made public x days before voting too.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I hope he sends pork-laden bills back to be rewritten.
Just as he wants to end multilateral deals to make one on one deals which are more efficient and easier to change as circumstances change,
So too I hope he wants to end “multipurpose bills” to make one law per bill.
And readable, plain English, (not lawyereze-loophole-language) bills (with all references within each one to other bills spelled out in plain words, not just reference numbers!)
Laws need to be clear and plain to citizens.
Heck, I would like each congressman and senator to be required to take a test as to what was in each bill for which he/she voted. If you cannot pass that test, your vote does not count, because you did not even read it!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Looking for the JOHNSON AMENDMENT to get passed SOONER rather than later.
LikeLike
If he only changes the way the departments must spend all they have before they can get money for the next year, and get no positives for saving money, that will help a lot.
LikeLike
I hope eventually there will be monthly reporting on expenses, projects and headcount with specific goals for savings and policy. If I rember well, there is a lot of fraud and waste. I believe senator McCain has found that in 2015 the government spent about 300 billion on expired programs.
LikeLike
Songbird McCain is a fraud, a waste, and an expired program.
LikeLiked by 3 people
McCain is probably the one who appropriated the funding to expired programs. Schmo!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well well well. The songtird is singing against his fellow fraudsters who actually did the appropriating and spending of that particular $300 billion.
I wonder if they will, in turn, start singing about him?
LikeLike
You can see Mulvaney has absolutely no idea whats about to happen to him.
He has no idea that The Don will stay up night after night going line by line through thousands of pages of the budget.
There will be nowhere for them to hide the spending.
Nothing is getting through without Our President addressing it and using it to leverage the items we want passed.
#MakeAmericaWealthyAgain
LikeLiked by 5 people
Mr Mulvaney knows he is in the hot seat. My face would look like Edvard Munch’s painting ‘The Scream’ starting that job.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The President in his element. Love it.
This oozes of competence
LikeLiked by 2 people
A consideration that I feel President Trump understands.
A difficulty I have personally encountered is when cutting budgets way back, check to make sure the cuts are in the right areas. In other words, the fat cats will try to protect their fat cat projects rather than do what is right for America.
LikeLiked by 1 person
As far as non-essential government workers go…if they are not essential, why do they ever get hired?
LikeLiked by 5 people
The donkey and elephant are facing each other because they are the UNIPARTY.
LikeLike
This is a reply to a post that seems to have disappeared
LikeLike
Right, but a couple of us had suggestions for a [cough]…less politically-correct manner in which to portray said UNIPARTY.
LikeLike
🙂 I see what you did right there 🙂
LikeLike
Paul Ryan would rather receive an IED than the DJT Budget!!!
LikeLike
The congressional pickpockets know how to make boatloads of dosh when the table is tilted in their favour, but forget their basic maths when it comes to subtraction.
LikeLike
Alas there is no way that the Donald can spend yugely on the military and infrastructure and lower the total tax take. It’s that simple. The US is only able to run massive deficits because it prints the world’s reserve currency. If, more like when, oil is ever priced in a basket of currencies or in IMF SDR’s the debt chickens gradually come home to roost. Default, hyperinflation and or a massive transfer of ownership of real assets to foreigners are the future.
Don can however start at the spending end of the sausage and slash and burn govt departments, their regulations, their cute spin off qangos and the limitless waste of other people’s money that govt proudly asserts is its right. Starting with local freeway bypass pork attached to national defence purchase Bills.
It won’t save us, but it will make me feel wonderful.
LikeLike
Uh, President Donald Trump is working on the money supply side too.
He might be able to find the money for military spending, infrastructure and tax cuts just through eliminating the enormous waste and also the unwarranted aid to other nations.
Paying for USAID to soros orgs…paying for citizens’ of other countries abortions…just two examples
I am sure this is only the tip of the tip of the tip of an iceberg the size of Antartica.
I trust he will find so much to cut it will be wondrous!
LikeLike
This is going to be great. We will have to keep a fire burning under the GOP politicians. A lot of them will lose their nerve and become bitter when they see some of their pet pork projects get a haircut.
The immigration issue only negatively effects the companies that employ them. Everyone else benefits. Plus these clowns know that deporting illegals is very popular.
But watch what happens when you take away their magical fairy wand of something ending. That effects their livelihood, they produce nothing else except for pork.
When this budget hits, you will not be able to tell Lindsay Graham from Elizabeth Warren. We are going to have to vocally support the President, because this budget will go be common cause to the “center right” and the far Left.
President Trump really loves this country. Because what he is about to go through is going be brutal and vicious. Even compared to what they have already done to him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The con congressmen have promises to keep too, not to their constituents but to the corporations through the lobbyists…promises now difficult to break…
I picture that a bit like breaking a promise to a mafia boss loan shark…
But what do I know about such things? Old movies is all.
Some might even be paying blackmailers…
LikeLike
Discredited ‘Never Trumper’, George Will, says…
Conservatives Will Turn on Trump By Mid-Summer over the budget
http://www.breitbart.com/video/2017/02/21/george-will-conservatives-will-turn-trump-mid-summer/
LikeLike