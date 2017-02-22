Mexico Again Demands Illegal Alien Mexicans Be Kept Out of Mexico…

Oh man, the winning is getting almost too exponential today. Mexico’s Foreign Minister Videgaray states his government will not allow President Trump to deport illegal Mexican aliens back into Mexico. He’s setting himself up for a big problem, here’s why.

What no one noticed yet was Trump administration immediately postponed the release of the new immigration policy executive order (until next week). Remember, part of President Trump’s expressed policy outline was an immigration rule that explicitly invalidates any reciprocity Visa process from any nation that does not accept repatriation of it’s own citizens.

The ‘repatriation-tied-to-visa-program’ principle, was generally directed toward nations like Yemen, Somalia (or any others) etc. who are part of the larger immigration policy, and who have refused to accept the return of their own criminal citizens.

However, if Mexico also takes themselves into this tenuous position then Mexico could also lose non-restrictive travel authority into the United States; and simultaneously blow up the former NAFTA agreement which is their only lifeline toward any semblance of economic leverage.

If Mexico refuses repatriation of illegal Mexican aliens from the U.S., the larger Mexican population could lose their ability to travel legally into the U.S.

Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray needs to be very careful here, they hold no external leverage on this issue.

Remember when candidate Trump was talking about how weak our former U.S. policy negotiators were with regard to trade and imbalance. And how Trump expressly said as a nation America has some of the most skilled private sector negotiators that never get used, “the killers” he called them as a metaphor.

President Trump holds all the leverage. T-Rex (DoS) and General Kelly (DHS) don’t need to be the wolverines in this equation. They can/will simply be in charge of the locks on the cages containing the wolverines…

( Reuters ) […] Mexico’s lead negotiator with the Trump administration, Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray, said there was no way Mexico would accept the new rules. […] “I want to say clearly and emphatically that the government of Mexico and the Mexican people do not have to accept provisions that one government unilaterally wants to impose on the other,” he told reporters at the Foreign Ministry. He said the issue would dominate the talks, taking place on Wednesday and Thursday. “We will not accept it, because there’s no reason why we should, and because it is not in the interests of Mexico.” […] Homeland Security’s guidance to immigration agents is part of a broader border security and immigration enforcement plan in executive orders that the Republican president signed on Jan. 25. In Guatemala on Wednesday, Kelly told reporters the immigration executive order was aimed at catching undocumented immigrants and returning them to their countries of origin. Mexico’s agenda at the talks on Thursday includes border infrastructure, deportation strategies, Central American migration, narcotics, arms trafficking and terrorism, and the North American Free Trade Agreement, a senior official with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters. (read more)

…”Say hello to my little friend”…

