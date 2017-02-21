Tucker Carlson Interviews Former U.S. Ambassador To Sweden Azita Raji…

Tucker Carlson interviews the former US Ambassador To Sweden Azita Raji about the current immigration issues faced within Sweden and the growing crime problem… or at least that’s what Tucker tried to do.

What followed from the very first question is a representative definition of “Parseltongue”.

Exhaustive words flowed from Ms. Raji, circling aimlessly amid a word cloud quickly filled by her verbal thesaurus of nothingness. WATCH:

Sorry, I know you’ll never get that 6 minutes of your life back… but it showcases a brutal point about the professional left.

Ask yourself this immediate question:

What did she say?

Within the answer to that question you’ll know what it’s like to debate a globally-minded Marxist. However, that said, almost all of the current occupants within the U.S. State Department could watch the same video and applaud her eloquence.

