Tucker Carlson Interviews Former U.S. Ambassador To Sweden Azita Raji…

Tucker Carlson interviews the former US Ambassador To Sweden Azita Raji about the current immigration issues faced within Sweden and the growing crime problem… or at least that’s what Tucker tried to do.
What followed from the very first question is a representative definition of “Parseltongue”.
Exhaustive words flowed from Ms. Raji, circling aimlessly amid a word cloud quickly filled by her verbal thesaurus of nothingness. WATCH:
Sorry, I know you’ll never get that 6 minutes of your life back… but it showcases a brutal point about the professional left.
Ask yourself this immediate question:
What did she say?
Within the answer to that question you’ll know what it’s like to debate a globally-minded Marxist. However, that said, almost all of the current occupants within the U.S. State Department could watch the same video and applaud her eloquence.
She’s Iranian and born in Tehran. Take that into consideration.
Well that’s all I need to know…
Fe, I should have included this link to an Iranian social site (Iranian Magazine) which confirmed this info.
‘Tug-of-war’ over origin of U.S. Ambassador to Sweden
When Azita Raji was appointed as the U.S. Ambassador to Sweden, it resulted in a tug-of-war, not with regards to her qualifications, but her origin. The Indian press considers Raji to be an Indian-American whereas the Iranian groups suggest that she was in fact born in Tehran, thus making her an Iranian-American.
Trita Parsi, Founder and President of the non-profit National Iranian American Council, sent her a congratulatory tweet referring to her as the first Iranian-American ambassador.
Raji was indeed born in Tehran and grew up there but also studied in Western Europe, graduating from an international high school in Lausanne, Switzerland. There she was a competitive skier and chess player before moving to the United States to attend college.
She lived, worked and studied in numerous locations across the world such as the Middle East, Latin America, Western Europe, and the Far East and now lives with her family in Northern California. She is also fluent in many languages including French and Farsi.
Raji’s life has no reference to India, or anywhere else in Southeast Asia. If she did, however, have any Indian roots they have not been pointed out by the White House. Also, no facts have been confirmed by the Indian media.
A Pakistani forum was also quick to comment on her appointment, calling it the “result of aggressive Indian lobbying.” The confusion on this issue drew the attention of Iranians, who tweeted inquiring as to whether the Indians were trying to “claim” her.
There has been so much debate regarding her origin, whether she has Iranian or Indian roots. The question of her being qualified to be the ambassador of Sweden seems to have been overlooked. When one looks at her biography, there is no doubt about it, Raji is a former investment banker, who also served as national Vice-Chair of Finance and helped raise millions for Obama’s presidential campaign in 2012.
Irrespective of her origins, in the Obama administration, race is not an obstacle to securing a top diplomatic post.
http://magazine.iranianpersonals.com/tug-of-war-over-origin-of-u-s-ambassador-to-sweden/
ah yes, Lausanne – a favorite school for the foreign service. been cray-cray expensive since forever. US taxpayer pays for any US govt state dept/US govt agency/employee and contractors
convert from swiss franc to US dollars: today approx 1:1
https://www.isl.ch/uploaded/admissions/documents/schoolfees_next.pdf
so about $35,000 for one year high school
“There has been so much debate regarding her origin, whether she has Iranian or Indian roots.”
what does this say about the quality of her security clearance and background check?
That explains a lot. Ty.
Well, wait just one minute…. Did not the scroll say she was in San Francisco? Doesn’t that add a dash of seasoning ? :- l
She’s got Sachs appeal.
“Raji, who lives in Belvedere, California, is married to Gary Syman, the former managing director of Goldman Sachs’ San Francisco office.”
http://www.allgov.com/news/appointments-and-resignations/us-ambassador-to-sweden-who-is-azita-raji-141227?news=855206
Anyone remember that horrible shrew that used to be the spokesperson for that crazy MaHaRahzi knucklehead out in CA. that had all the Rolls Royce cars and people followed him, gave him all their $$ ????? Reminds me of her.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sounds like you might be thinking of the “second in command” to Baghwan Shree Rajneesh who infested Oregon back in the early ’80’s. The Baghwan was deported in 1990. After a “bioterror attack” in 1984 his secretary Ma Anand Sheela and others in the cult were accused of several crimes. Sheela was convicted of attempted murder and sentenced to 20 years but released after 29 months. She moved to Switzerland where she was later convicted of plotting murder but didn’t serve time for the offense.
You may have been thinking of Sheela, who indeed was a very annoying and crooked person. Some might think Sheela was the very embodiment leftist lowlife behavior. Of course we know about that all too well in Oregon these days.
Well, there ya go. Iran and the squid.
After watching this, my thoughts start to wander in rage within my mind wishing Obama and all Marxist, leftist, progressives die a horrible death! Does that make me a bad person?
LikeLiked by 4 people
@ Jedi9 :
NO!…. It does not make you a bad person. I wish for the exact same thing.
I often think of a phrase : Better for one man to die than for a whole nation to perish.
Turn it into this: Better for many to die than for a whole world to perish.
Ms. Raji is so stupid she thinks she can filibuster Tucker. Give me a break. Choosing to ignore a problem does not mean the problem does not exist and is not a serious one, which is rapidly escalating. Just another tourist mooching out of the taxpayer’s purse and using one of our embassies as her private hotel..
LikeLiked by 2 people
I find solace in the fact former precedes her title. People like this should never drift into places of power. Good riddance
She be more palatable in a Hijab with a zip-up mouth hole.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just about to close up shop, sipping some vino, and then this.
Great ending, so funny!
babelfish translator: nothing to see, move along.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Excuse me. I speak jive. I think what she was saying is that whenever you’re being raped – whether you’re a woman or an entire country – you should lie back and try to enjoy it.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Barbara !
I said to myself as I was knitting and watching ‘that woman’; she prattled in circles and said nothing,nothing at all.
Therefore, I concluded her mission was to reinforce the cover-up of the increase in crime.
I thought the best rationale came from the Swedish journalist, who said that when women are now asked about their experience with rape, they are going back to other periods of their lives.
And ‘that woman’ ( past ambassador), also referenced that impact on the government statistics.
My question: Just how many lives do Swedish women have that the definition of rape is ever-changing in ‘that country’? Does the definition of Swedish Rape just evolve over time?
It makes no sense whatsoever.
Conclusion: Rape and crime (in general) has increased an embarrassingly high percentage since open boarders has become the policy of Sweden.
And we do not want the USA to become Sweden!
“We don’t want the USA to become Sweden” … Mexico or any other third world Central American country.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yep, deep connection to Sweden she has, yes indeedy doo dah.
She’s protected her Twitter account. Wonder why?
The_Donald on reddit has been absolutely destroying her on this.
She’s garbage.
An amazing display of leftist BS spewed from a demon. Swedes will have to rise up and find all the K31’s their gov’nt has not yet sent to the USA!
LikeLiked by 1 person
K31 is Swiss and a damn fine rifle.
Sorry, those M39’s…. :-). The Swiss can keep sending over those sweet K31’s!
Swedish M96 Mauser
“God created the Earth, Mauser drew the property lines”
God created men, Sam Colt made them equal.
Swedes are traditionally about peace and love and I think they are the least likely race to rise up. They tend to be neutral in war and will sleepwalk to their oblivion in my opinion.Maybe some one will intervene on their behalf eventually but who knows.
Tucker also had on a gay guy who is protesting about Trump .Tucker showed him up as an idiot too.. He didnt even know what he’s scared about.Tuckers facial expressions are so funny .
The look on Tucker Carlson’s face as he listens to the former US Ambassador To Sweden Azita Raji says it all: he is looking at a demented person 🙂 🙂 🙂
LikeLiked by 4 people
He should get that OMG look copyrighted lol
I’m having a laugh, perfect diplospeech. No wonder Zero hired her.
Skål!
It’s not just American whites that he hates.
Also, that was infuriating to watch. Meanwhile, women and children are being raped across Sweden and most of Europe while we are being forced to accept these same “refugees” here.
Why are so many of these people Iranian? Isn’t that odd? Her, Jarret? Many of these talking heads. What’s the deal with this?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Muslim Riots In Sweden | Raw Footage
Sweden’s Islamic Invasion Rape Crisis | Cover Up
Terrorist Attack In Sweden
Muslim Riots In Rinkeby, Sweden | Raw Footage
Riots France
Riots In Sweden | Raw Footage
David ~
That is a great photo/video-journal collage.
I suppose that the former ambassador would dismiss these videos as just another ‘Marxist Monday’ …
LikeLike
Sundance you are an awesome writer!! I saw this interview with Tucker and this leftist robot drone and it was very painful. You summed it up beautifully and perfectly!! !
Lord have mercy. I feel like that dog looks in Sundance’ picture after listening to this person. She was a blithering idiot and said nothing. To find out she is Iranian explains it all. We are supposed to just except refugees and let them rape our women and children. I don’t think so.
LikeLiked by 3 people
She was dispatched for the sole purpose of de- legitimizing President Trumps Saturday rally point comment on Sweden, as was the blonde Swedish lady that preceded her on this show, who also tried to redefine Swedish crime statistics. Tucker handled them both pretty well. I like Tucker and I think he deserves to be on a better network, if it existed on basic cable.
These beings from Marxist countries and from Middle Eastern countries come to the West, enjoy the freedoms of the West, use our systems to get filthy rich, and then work to make the West into a third world cesspool and ruin millions of lives world wide.
They are demented megalomaniac psychopath @#%^%$^
I refuse to cede six minutes to what I recognize will be a soul numbing, psychically damaging experience. Thanks anyway.
At about the 4:25 mark, Tucker has just about had it with her! He’s pretty good at keeping his cool, but came close to losing it there for a few seconds….
This woman is far more identified as an “international person” than a real American. There is very little in her life experience that would cause her to have more than a passing, globalist, understanding of American traditions and customs. She’s as marginal to our culture and to “being an American” as any other person who spent the majority of her life in other countries. She doesn’t really identify as an American despite holding, one presumes, an American passport. In her, both Obama and Valarie Jarrett saw a little of themselves. She wasn’t about to tell Tucker what she really believed; If, in fact, she actually “believed” anything at all..
LikeLiked by 4 people
‘Us’ isn’t being represented at all
What the hell is a woman named Azita Raji doing as our ambassador to Sweden? Her being there may be lost on the Swedish govt but I guarantee you it ain’t lost on the average Swede. It showed them what side our government was on in their ongoing crisis. Didn’t we have anyone named Jorgenson, for example, from our DOS who could have filled that position, probably knew a great deal about Sweden, may have ancestral roots in Sweden, or comes from a part of the US – like Wisconsin or Minnesota – where a lot of Swedish people settled? I thought you chose Ambassadors in part on how much they knew about their soon-to-be host country – and maybe spoke the language or had some roots there. Obama/Kerry chose this woman as a slap in the face to the Swedes. Man, have we got a lot of fences to mend across the world.
LikeLiked by 4 people
It’s “all-oddball-minority-all-the-time-right-in-your-face” with these commies.
Most, if not all, ambassadors are chosen from the crowd of whoever donates the big bucks………payoff baby, baby. Go live high on the hog …oops, American taxpayers…..let the little people at State handle the workload…..
Exactly! Pay to Play. I’m looking for the CF donation list right now to see IF she and/or husband contributed.
Happy to know Tucker is finally growing a pair. I used to avoid his show because he was too much of a gentleman and would let annoying liberal women run all over, even though he was on the right. Now I see he’s more assertive. Time to start watching his show again. Go, Tucker!
She’s an advocate of the circumlocutory snicker, akin to the smile of the duping delight, and sported it proudly at the interview’s conclusion. Likely just won a second helping at the Abramovic / Gaga human pudding pop cook off.
I keep looking inward, wondering how I could be so out of step with the majority in every country welcoming immigrants in spite of the fact that many of them intend to kill us. The two Swedes Tucker interviewed were perfectly comfortable lying. WHY? Why are they not afraid their country is disappearing?
Cuz they won’t be around when it’s completely gone? Just selfish I guess.
Sweden cannot save itself. Brexit, Trump, Italy, Le Pen, and the removal of Merkel are the only hope. When the rest of the world turns, Swedes will step up and fight. Too many years of passiveness has lead to a native population of people who do not know how to stand up. To think this country was once the naval power of the world….
The Swedish “reporter” he had on before this woman was a real doozy.
She claimed that the 70% rise in murder in Sweden from 2012 to present was because of European immigrants/workers. Like people from Poland, Hungary, Italy, etc. and NOT because of the Muslim “refugees”.
Heads up peeps, the Poles in Sweden are reeking HAVOC!!!
She made absolutely no sense. What is abundantly clear, however, is that Sweden will do whatever is necessary to cover up the violence that has overtaken the country to the detriment of their people. I thank the Lord every day for President Trump.
The look Azita Raji’s had in her eyes and her facial expressions were completely devoid of sympathy for Swedish rape victims.
Why would we expect any different considering the culture of her ancestors. She was sent, as noted above, to deny, re-direct, and obfuscate.
Carlson needs a switch to mute them as they run on and comment over them before they consume all the segment’s time.
Otherwise he sets them up and they fall on their own face…
MAGA!
And a Loud Hooah! for LtGen McMaster!
Don’t speak of the Muslim crimes or the Thought Police will come for you for Hate Speech.
For them 1984 has arrived.
Reminds me of Norm Crosby
1.5 million increase in crimes and at the same time as Muslim refugees invading Sweden. Absolutely no connection-the Swedes just went crazy.
State Department is a toxic snake pit. It needs to be abolished. Someone needs to explain why we need it. And I spent 27 years there.
I am picking that she is TYPICAL of the awful ambassadors that US has “representing” them in most posts?
The Diplomatic swamp needs to be sterilized and re-stocked with people who will represent the Trump Administration, and the Nation.
