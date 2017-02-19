Sunday Talks – Rush Limbaugh Fox News w/ Chris Wallace…

Swamp gatekeeper Chris Wallace interviews Rush Limbaugh about the inability of the swamp media to destroy their nemesis, President Trump.

80 Responses to Sunday Talks – Rush Limbaugh Fox News w/ Chris Wallace…

  1. Southern Son says:
    February 19, 2017 at 4:06 pm

    I followed Rush for years, despite his Self Gradizing, and Silly impressions.
    I only listen now, to see which way his wind is blowing.
    The other day, he was bashing Never Trumpers and Uniparty.
    He doesn’t surprise me much anymore.
    Follow the Money.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • JJ...the first one says:
      February 19, 2017 at 4:21 pm

      And this man praised Cruz for months!!

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
    • Southern Son says:
      February 19, 2017 at 4:25 pm

      Self Grandizing.
      Rush does try to bring Them around to Common Sense.
      He seems easier for me to digest on TV than radio.
      Anybody that gets the Big Picture, and show it to Them, I’ll give attention.
      Thank You Sundance!
      It’s funny, that we here, at Conservative Treehouse, already knew, that Shadow Government was a term They coined for themselves.
      Rush n Chrissie don’t visit us much, I reckin’.

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
    • SoCal Patriot says:
      February 19, 2017 at 5:06 pm

      This is such BS…”follow the money”. Rush doesn’t need anyone’s friggin money. Good gracious.

      Like

      Reply
    • Peter says:
      February 19, 2017 at 5:42 pm

      Do you have anything to say about the actual substance of the discussion? Several good points were made – like Russian hack is nothing but propaganda and the press cannot break the bond between trump and his followers, only trump can do that.

      Not trying to bust your chomps but the man has been on the radio for 25 years, he has taken many positions, my point is – let’s focus on what he said, today? Seems a more fruitful exercise, but I could be drunk.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      • Arjun says:
        February 19, 2017 at 6:26 pm

        Easy to make supportive statements now, after Mr. Trump became President Trump. Where was he when the kitchen sink was thrown at Trump just a few months back? The battle to win the White House was a last ditch attempt for the soul of the country. And Rush, along with a bunch of ‘conservative leaders’ were fighting against Trump supporters, either openly or by staying neutral.

        Any support now is welcome, but don’t for a second think Trump supporters should forget the lessons learnt during the last 15 months. Or else it will be ‘tea party’ all over again.

        Like

        Reply
  2. JoeS says:
    February 19, 2017 at 4:10 pm

    I saw this earlier Sundance, and I thought you would post on this.

    Why is it that President Trump calling fake news stories fake news stories, the suppression of free speech? Why is it that President Trump saying that the press is the enemy of the people is the suppression of a free press? All this amounts to is President Trump using his own first amendment RIGHT as he chooses-PERIOD-END-OF-STORY.

    This is another false flag, straw man argument that has to stop.

    Using one’s free speech to give an opinion does not equate to the suppression of anyones rights.

    The press does not have a license to LIE, give opinions, make up “sources” and “facts,” or express their own opinions without rebuttal! This “suppression” of free speech is a phony idea to shame President Trump into not criticizing the press, and gladly, he is having NONE OF IT!

    Liked by 18 people

    Reply
    • JoAnn Leichliter says:
      February 19, 2017 at 4:57 pm

      The Left simply cannot tolerate the fact that President Trump will not allow them to dominate the narrative. He fights back, he calls them out he–gasp!–tweets. President Bush refused to defend himself or his policies, and surely you can see what good that did. The assertion that if Trump calls you out when you attack him he is somehow suppressing free speech is just that: an attempt to suppress free speech (Trump’s). The government may not nor should it suppress real free speech, but given the number and volume of the complaints–a howl-a-thon that would shame a pack of Huskies–I hardly think that is a serious issue here.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
    • Mike says:
      February 19, 2017 at 5:53 pm

      Totally agree! We’ll said!!!

      Like

      Reply
  3. vinchenzer says:
    February 19, 2017 at 4:11 pm

    Rush in my opinion schooled Wallace. The MSM is anti-Trump. The MSM didn’t create Trump so they cannot destroy him. The MSM is comical to watch as they try to bring down Trump. The MSM has absolutely NO EVIDENCE of any Russian interference in the Election.

    The Dims are a marginal party who only has embedded bureaucrats and judges to help them bring down Trump. They have no support from the American People. The Republican Establishment wants Trump to fail.

    Trump is a winner and is committed to win. Trump’s power is his connection to us the American People; no other politician has this. He really has no support but us. As long as he delivers on tax-cuts, jobs, Obamacare repeal and replacement and Border security and deportation. It’s over for the opposition.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
    • mikeyboo says:
      February 19, 2017 at 4:17 pm

      I think the media’s war with Trump is actually growing the number of his supporters. Certainly the intensity of his support is growing amongst those of us who despise the elite hubris and nose-in-the-air contempt for us.

      Liked by 8 people

      Reply
    • William Ford says:
      February 19, 2017 at 5:14 pm

      Trump’s biggest problem will be the GOP establishment. Notice all the phony deficit hawks in the GOP (including Majority Leader McConnell) who gave Obama all the budget busting spending increases he wanted but now are against Trump’s tax cut plan because it may expand the deficit briefly before it reduces it. Total hypocrites. They’re all Uni-party traitors.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  4. Dale says:
    February 19, 2017 at 4:12 pm

    This is why the press cannot destroy Trump:

    Liked by 18 people

    Reply
  5. mike says:
    February 19, 2017 at 4:17 pm

    While I am not a Rush fan, he acquitted himself well with the CW swamp thing.

    Telling us what we didn’t department:
    Chris Wallace interrupting: “,,,I’m not interrupting you…”

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  6. coveyouthband says:
    February 19, 2017 at 4:19 pm

    Is it just me or does C.W. look more like a *Muppet* of himself ?????

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  7. Glenn Stehle says:
    February 19, 2017 at 4:19 pm

    And the eGOP has absolutely nothing to do with “sabatoging” the Trump presidency?

    Limbaugh’s manichean construct — left vs. right, Democrat vs. Republican — isn’t very realistic.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Bob Thoms says:
      February 19, 2017 at 4:25 pm

      Yes. And it shows Limbaugh doesn’t really get what happened November 8th when the Trump Movement elected our president.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
      • Archie says:
        February 19, 2017 at 4:40 pm

        Rush is funny (weird) sometimes. Like forever he was saying the pre-election polls were lies, then he said they just used wrong assumptions, then in January there was nothing wrong with them!? He can’t be trusted though because he has said these things on his show. 1) He was a water carrier for the GOP during the Bush II years., 2) He doesn’t always say what he is thinking for fear of losing audience., and 3) He doesn’t criticize anyone that he is friends with (e.g. Meghan Kelly).

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • Art says:
      February 19, 2017 at 4:27 pm

      Limbaugh made the point, and has made the point, that it’s Establishment vs. Outsider.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
      • Glenn Stehle says:
        February 19, 2017 at 4:52 pm

        Yea, right, burried 7-1/2 minutes into the interview, after that many minutes of continuous right vs. left, Democrat vs. Republican framing.

        Limbaugh has learned well from the corporate media how to distort things, while at the same time giving himself plausible deniability.

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
      • Archie says:
        February 19, 2017 at 5:01 pm

        Yes, but. His understanding of ‘establishment’ is a tiny bit of the Uniparty concept. And he totally misses the ‘deep state’ concept as sundance has explained it. He is a very shallow thinker but he does get some parts of the puzzle. The unfortunate thing is his 20 m viewers aren’t getting a modern analysis of politics.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • JoAnn Leichliter says:
      February 19, 2017 at 5:01 pm

      Actually, if you.listen again to the interview, Limbaugh includes Republicans in the Establishment. This is why, he says, President Trump has only his supporters; at the same time, of course, only his supporters have a claim on him.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  8. Bob Thoms says:
    February 19, 2017 at 4:19 pm

    Chris Wallace never heard the term “deep state” until a week or so ago?

    SMH…………………..and Rush lost all cred if he thinks Greenwald originated the term.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Jay Edwards says:
      February 19, 2017 at 4:28 pm

      That was utter nonsense…the phrase ” deep state ” isn’t new…

      Wallace is a propagandist

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • paulraven1 says:
      February 19, 2017 at 4:35 pm

      Rush has been left behind by events.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • Fe says:
      February 19, 2017 at 4:53 pm

      Yeah when he said that I just laughed and hollered “you big liar”

      Like

      Reply
    • Glenn Stehle says:
      February 19, 2017 at 5:02 pm

      Peter Dale Scott, who has probably done more research and written more on the deep state than anyone else, says the term originated in 1996:

      The “deep state” was defined by the UK newsletter On Religion as “the embedded anti-democratic power structures within a government, something very few democracies can claim to be free from.”10

      The term originated in Turkey in 1996, to refer to U.S.-backed elements, primarily in the intelligence services and military, who had repeatedly used violence to interfere with and realign Turkey’s democratic political process.

      Sometimes the definition is restricted to elements within the government (or “a state-within-the state”), but more often in Turkey the term is expanded, for historical reasons, to include “members of the Turkish underworld.”11

      In this essay I shall use “deep state” in the larger sense, to include both the second level of secret government inside Washington and those outsiders powerful enough, in either the underworld or overworld, to give it direction. In short I shall equate the term “deep state” with what in 1993 I termed a “deep political system:” “ one which habitually resorts to decision-making and enforcement procedures outside as well as inside those publicly sanctioned by law and society.”12

      The State, the Deep State, and the Wall Street Overworld
      http://www.globalresearch.ca/the-state-the-deep-state-and-the-wall-street-overworld/5372843

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  9. Bob says:
    February 19, 2017 at 4:21 pm

    Wallace was so out classed, he didn’t have a chance to shot Rush down.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • vinchenzer says:
      February 19, 2017 at 4:57 pm

      I agree. Rush schooled Wallace. Rush made a great point. The MSM didn’t create Trump so they cannot destroy him. And in response to Wallace saying that Trumps tweet was basically stating that the Press is anti-American; Rush said they are certainly Anti-Trump. Wallace said nothing because he knows it’s true. I thought Rush was great.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
  10. Sayit2016 says:
    February 19, 2017 at 4:29 pm

    I am not a violent person by nature, ( although in full disclosure I do have the heat of Irish, Italian and French blood in my veins) However, I seriously wanted to go all Kung Fu Fighting all over Chris Wallace smug face. Does he actually think that Obamacare will be repealed in the same reckless fashion it was implemented? Has his read that 2700 page ( 80% had nothing to do with Health Care reform whatsoever) monstrosity bill known as ACA? Wallace is musing something must be wrong as President Trump has not fixed the whole dang thing in 30 days ? He uses as an example that Obama passed the stimulus bill ( Approx 11 pages H.R 5140 ) in 30 days. SERIOUSLY ????? If President Trump does not have a working plan in place in 3 months…..come talk to me. Until then Chris..Zip it.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  11. indiana08 says:
    February 19, 2017 at 4:30 pm

    I remember Pres. Trump’s divorce from his first wife Ivana and the negative press that he got from it. It was pretty brutal. Donald Trump learned a long time ago how to deal with negative press. The fake news corporate media expects our side to just accept defeat. They still haven’t learned that will never be who Donald Trump is. He looked younger yesterday than he did 4 weeks ago. Pres. Trump loves a good fight and loves to win.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  12. Deplorable Sunflower says:
    February 19, 2017 at 4:32 pm

    They have all become demented! My mother actually believes Trumps main concern is taking away her n my father n grandmother’s social security(yes it’s their only means of income). They have been brainwashed since 2007 with Barry n it’s been a nightmare ever since!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  13. quintrillion says:
    February 19, 2017 at 4:36 pm

    Rush who? Thought that was a rock band/s

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. yy4u says:
    February 19, 2017 at 4:37 pm

    I was so frustrated with Wallace I was screaming at my computer. TRUMP CANNOT PASS LEGISLATION! That is up to the House and Senate, both of whom are filled with those who want to maintain the status quo which is pro Globalist and anti American.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • fred2w says:
      February 19, 2017 at 5:22 pm

      I was frustrated that Rush didn’t point out that Congress not President Trump creates laws.

      Like

      Reply
    • Athena the Warrior says:
      February 19, 2017 at 6:32 pm

      Little weasels like Chris Wallace are hoping that Potus Trump starts behaving like Obama using EOs to get around Congress. Then they will start in on him that he doesn’t respect the Constitution, he’s becoming a dictator, etc.. I bet they have those scripts and shows all lined up ready to go.

      Potus Trump isn’t going to do that at all. There are EO’s he could sign re: taxes until the reform bill is signed however.

      Say what you will about Rush during the campaign, he took it to Wallace and was on point throughout the interview especially about how supporters feel and aren’t going anywhere.

      Like

      Reply
  15. paulraven1 says:
    February 19, 2017 at 4:38 pm

    The only value these shows have is gutting practice for conservative with knives. But since we don’t have any conservatives who know how to use a knife, they’re a total waste of time.

    Like

    Reply
  16. Summer says:
    February 19, 2017 at 4:44 pm

    The swampcritter Wallace was desperately trying to get Rush on record saying something — anything! — critical of Trump and his WH operations so FAUX NEWS (the ENEMY) could have their sound bites to continue to undermine the President’s agenda on behalf of the CoC.
    Poor Wallace, outclassed and outgunned.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. angryduc says:
    February 19, 2017 at 4:47 pm

    Rush doesn’t usually go on TV, he is funded often by the opposition Rino’s. So I was a little confused when he thanked Chris for letting him come on “to do this”. Who was he messaging?

    Was he talking to us?

    Like

    Reply
  18. Gerry says:
    February 19, 2017 at 4:47 pm

    I think Rush may be mistaken, the press did everything they could to promote DJT during the primaries hoping to create a carton character ( reference John HARWOOD CNBC), to the benefit of the DNC. Fortunately it backfired on them because we were all sick of the RINOS and the Uniparty and DJT was really a third party candidate that usurped the power and influence of the RNC. Thank goodness. Now the media is trying to correct their error by going nuclear on him, with a little (or a lot) of help from the remnants of BHO and seditious intel bureaucrats sympathetic to Hillary and Obama.
    What I can’t understand is why DJT and his surrogates can’t remind the public of just HOW corrupt this media 4th estate has been. His surrogates need to say more than they are corrupt. They need to constantly remind everyone why- naked collusion. NAME NAMES. The Glen Rushes, HARWOOD, Maggie Habemans etc. They have been anything but neutral, fair or interested in finding out the truth vs unsubstantiated rumors and quotes from unnamed sources. The same media that complained about the lack of transparency of BHO’s administration and according to Bob Woodward the most opaque administration since Nixon. They have no credibility. They have been proven to have colluded with the DNC. This is why I and others like Trump. He breaks the mold and the media are not used to this. He is not afraid to put on the brass knuckles and fight back, unlike the Bushes, McLame and the spineless Mitt Romney.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. Fe says:
    February 19, 2017 at 4:48 pm

    Trump will always have us, we will not abandon him. I truly believe he has been anointed by God to turn our country around. Chris Wallace is an idiot. Grrrr, I wanted to biff him right in the kisser. Our President WILL do everything he promised. He just signed a bill to turn back those ridiculous regulations impinging upon our coal miners jobs. How dare Wallace make a big deal out of Trump not passing anything when the ridiculous senate holds back confirming the cabinet. Grrrr. And shut your face up about Trumps tweets and fake media you insufferable jackal Mr. WallAss. Grrrrr.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  20. John says:
    February 19, 2017 at 4:48 pm

    The stimulus wasn’t part of Obamas agenda. He was told to do that as the sky on phony economy was falling in 2008. Nice try though..

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Summer says:
      February 19, 2017 at 5:06 pm

      Yeah, Trump was supposed to do everything (REPLACE Obamacare, pass the tax reform, build the Wall etc.) within his first few days, even without his cabinet confirmed, and without real help from the GOPe (to put it mildly) while facing the obstruction and sedition. Trump failed, obviously. Now please install President Hillary so everything would go back to “normal” where nothing needs to be replaced or reformed, nothing built and nothing done.

      Like

      Reply
  21. Rebel Mope says:
    February 19, 2017 at 4:56 pm

    It took me two or three weeks to get past Trump’s celebrity and consider him as a serious candidate. The way I justified, in my mind, Trump as a candidate was to look past the celebrity.
    It was the same way I had to look past Limbaugh’s bloviating self-promotion, in the beginning stages of listening to Rush. So for that, I thank Rush.
    Rush also makes a great point in that the media can never destroy Trump. Only Trump can destroy Trump. Every nit-picky little quibble the media wants to shine their little klieg light on, to darken the room, gets blasted back at them like a million refraction mirrors.
    This media is more interested in generating heat than light, but it is light they ordered, it’s light they shall receive.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  22. Carolyn says:
    February 19, 2017 at 5:02 pm

    This was taped several days ago… I watched Wallce this morning on Fox and Friends… anything Rush tried to tell him wad lost… he was railing against The President and defending McCain

    Like

    Reply
  23. fobdangerclose says:
    February 19, 2017 at 5:03 pm

    Prissy Chris

    Panties in a wad

    Who cares

    Like

    Reply
  24. coveyouthband says:
    February 19, 2017 at 5:32 pm

    Wallace took advantage of the delay and Rush being deaf, as soon as he was making good points, Wallace would interrupt by saying “I don’t mean to interrupt”

    Like

    Reply
  25. Toronto Tonto says:
    February 19, 2017 at 5:33 pm

    Good thing we got some establishment types like Priebus and Pence in who can smooth over relations with Congress and implement Trump’s agenda. The treasonous vermin are invoking the 25th Amendment created by Nelson Rockefeller.

    “Whenever the Vice President and a majority of either the principal officers of the executive departments or of such other body as Congress may by law provide, transmit to the President pro tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives their written declaration that the President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office, the Vice President shall immediately assume the powers and duties of the office as Acting President.”

    http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-02-19/democrats-go-there-invoke-25th-amendment-unless-trump-gets-grip#comments

    Like

    Reply
  26. mg says:
    February 19, 2017 at 5:39 pm

    I for one am thankful for America’s anchor man. Arnold Palmer was and always will be the king for athletes making money on endorsing products. Mr. Limbaugh has did the same for conservative writers, talk show hosts, bloggers and T.V. talkies.

    Like

    Reply
  27. Glenn Stehle says:
    February 19, 2017 at 5:48 pm

    Limbaugh is either 1) an establishment waterboy, or 2) an opportunist who sticks his finger in the air to see which way the political winds are blowing so he can adjust his opinions accordingly. He’s forever behind the power curve, not in front of it.

    Limbaugh is no trailblazer. Limbaugh is no revolutionary. Limbaugh could never lead a revolution the way Trump has. Nor is Limbaugh someone you would won’t by your side in the trenches when the going gets rough.

    Do people have such short memories that they’ve already forgotten when, only a few short months ago, Limbaugh accused Trump of “emotional incontinance” and being “out of control”?

    RUSH LIMBAUGH: And the things that Trump said and did Saturday night came out of nowhere. They didn’t make any sense. Here we are in a Republican primary, and Donald Trump, out of the blue, starts blaming the Bush family for 9/11, for knowing that the intelligence was made up, that there never were any weapons of mass destruction, and they knew it, Trump said.

    Michael Moore doesn’t even say that. The World Trade Center came down when George W. Bush was president so don’t anybody tell me, Trump said, he kept us safe. He jumped all over the Bush family and the Iraq war….

    Folks, there were a number of occasions where Donald Trump sounded like the Daily Kos blog, where Donald Trump sounded like the Democrat Underground, sounded like any average host on MSNBC. And I said to myself, “Now, wait a minute. What’s going on?” Trump is not — I don’t care what any of you think, he’s not stupid. He has political advisors. He has a lot of people who are conservatives who are there to tell him where the boundaries are, and he crossed those boundaries on Saturday.

    I don’t know how many people in his circle knew where he was going Saturday night, if he was gonna go there and how far. But on a Republican debate stage, defending Planned Parenthood in language used by the left, going after George W. Bush and Jeb Bush and the entire Bush family, for the most part, using the terminology of Democrats, people think that Trump was out of control, that he had emotional incontinence that night. You like that term? Emotional incontinence. Lost control. Was out of control. Well, maybe, but I still think there was a strategy going into this….

    The establishment was trying to humiliate and embarrass Ted Cruz and Trump. And I think it really ticked Trump off and may have been — I’m wild guessing here — may have been one of the reasons why he was a victim of emotional incontinence.

    https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/daily/2016/02/15/my_take_on_the_gop_debate/

    Like

    Reply
  28. jefcool64 says:
    February 19, 2017 at 6:25 pm

    Limbaugh best asset is that he’s self sustaining because of how he hedges the bets. I can see him being the last man standing looking around the drained swamp thinking
    “That’s what you guys get for going full Levin. Never go full Levin”

    I can tolerate him, he’s not the “savior” of anything and knows full damn well of the deep state. He won’t sink with them though.

    Like

    Reply

