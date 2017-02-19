Sunday Talks – Rush Limbaugh Fox News w/ Chris Wallace…

Swamp gatekeeper Chris Wallace interviews Rush Limbaugh about the inability of the swamp media to destroy their nemesis, President Trump.
I followed Rush for years, despite his Self Gradizing, and Silly impressions.
I only listen now, to see which way his wind is blowing.
The other day, he was bashing Never Trumpers and Uniparty.
He doesn’t surprise me much anymore.
Follow the Money.
And this man praised Cruz for months!!
“Marco Rubio is a legitimate full-throated conservative and a disciple of Ronald Reagan” he has no credibility with me after he made that statement
Self Grandizing.
Rush does try to bring Them around to Common Sense.
He seems easier for me to digest on TV than radio.
Anybody that gets the Big Picture, and show it to Them, I’ll give attention.
Thank You Sundance!
It’s funny, that we here, at Conservative Treehouse, already knew, that Shadow Government was a term They coined for themselves.
Rush n Chrissie don’t visit us much, I reckin’.
This is such BS…”follow the money”. Rush doesn’t need anyone’s friggin money. Good gracious.
He needs his long-time affiliates to carry his show & he needs the advertisers
THIS!
Absolutely right.
Do you have anything to say about the actual substance of the discussion? Several good points were made – like Russian hack is nothing but propaganda and the press cannot break the bond between trump and his followers, only trump can do that.
Not trying to bust your chomps but the man has been on the radio for 25 years, he has taken many positions, my point is – let’s focus on what he said, today? Seems a more fruitful exercise, but I could be drunk.
Easy to make supportive statements now, after Mr. Trump became President Trump. Where was he when the kitchen sink was thrown at Trump just a few months back? The battle to win the White House was a last ditch attempt for the soul of the country. And Rush, along with a bunch of ‘conservative leaders’ were fighting against Trump supporters, either openly or by staying neutral.
Any support now is welcome, but don’t for a second think Trump supporters should forget the lessons learnt during the last 15 months. Or else it will be ‘tea party’ all over again.
I saw this earlier Sundance, and I thought you would post on this.
Why is it that President Trump calling fake news stories fake news stories, the suppression of free speech? Why is it that President Trump saying that the press is the enemy of the people is the suppression of a free press? All this amounts to is President Trump using his own first amendment RIGHT as he chooses-PERIOD-END-OF-STORY.
This is another false flag, straw man argument that has to stop.
Using one’s free speech to give an opinion does not equate to the suppression of anyones rights.
The press does not have a license to LIE, give opinions, make up “sources” and “facts,” or express their own opinions without rebuttal! This “suppression” of free speech is a phony idea to shame President Trump into not criticizing the press, and gladly, he is having NONE OF IT!
The Left simply cannot tolerate the fact that President Trump will not allow them to dominate the narrative. He fights back, he calls them out he–gasp!–tweets. President Bush refused to defend himself or his policies, and surely you can see what good that did. The assertion that if Trump calls you out when you attack him he is somehow suppressing free speech is just that: an attempt to suppress free speech (Trump’s). The government may not nor should it suppress real free speech, but given the number and volume of the complaints–a howl-a-thon that would shame a pack of Huskies–I hardly think that is a serious issue here.
yep
Totally agree! We’ll said!!!
thanks Mike
Rush in my opinion schooled Wallace. The MSM is anti-Trump. The MSM didn’t create Trump so they cannot destroy him. The MSM is comical to watch as they try to bring down Trump. The MSM has absolutely NO EVIDENCE of any Russian interference in the Election.
The Dims are a marginal party who only has embedded bureaucrats and judges to help them bring down Trump. They have no support from the American People. The Republican Establishment wants Trump to fail.
Trump is a winner and is committed to win. Trump’s power is his connection to us the American People; no other politician has this. He really has no support but us. As long as he delivers on tax-cuts, jobs, Obamacare repeal and replacement and Border security and deportation. It’s over for the opposition.
I think the media’s war with Trump is actually growing the number of his supporters. Certainly the intensity of his support is growing amongst those of us who despise the elite hubris and nose-in-the-air contempt for us.
Trump’s biggest problem will be the GOP establishment. Notice all the phony deficit hawks in the GOP (including Majority Leader McConnell) who gave Obama all the budget busting spending increases he wanted but now are against Trump’s tax cut plan because it may expand the deficit briefly before it reduces it. Total hypocrites. They’re all Uni-party traitors.
This is why the press cannot destroy Trump:
This morning I was blown away on redit, and now I can’t find the post. The text read something like:
Secret Service was a little bit worried about this guy but President Trump says
“We Know Our People, We Know Our People”.
Brings tears to my eyes.
Mine, too. Should become an iconic image for the ages.
A cute photoshop…hope Gene won’t mind…from reddit post
❤❤ Pepe❤❤
Exactly.
While I am not a Rush fan, he acquitted himself well with the CW swamp thing.
Telling us what we didn’t department:
Chris Wallace interrupting: “,,,I’m not interrupting you…”
Interrupting Rush has the same effect as killing his mic. He will stop talking because the man is as deaf as a post!
Believe me, Wallace knew *exactly* what he was doing!
Is it just me or does C.W. look more like a *Muppet* of himself ?????
And the eGOP has absolutely nothing to do with “sabatoging” the Trump presidency?
Limbaugh’s manichean construct — left vs. right, Democrat vs. Republican — isn’t very realistic.
Yes. And it shows Limbaugh doesn’t really get what happened November 8th when the Trump Movement elected our president.
Rush is funny (weird) sometimes. Like forever he was saying the pre-election polls were lies, then he said they just used wrong assumptions, then in January there was nothing wrong with them!? He can’t be trusted though because he has said these things on his show. 1) He was a water carrier for the GOP during the Bush II years., 2) He doesn’t always say what he is thinking for fear of losing audience., and 3) He doesn’t criticize anyone that he is friends with (e.g. Meghan Kelly).
Has he ever recanted his support for the Bush’s ?
Exactly.
I am all for bashing rush, but prefer to stay focused on today’s discussion. Did you agree? No?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Limbaugh made the point, and has made the point, that it’s Establishment vs. Outsider.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yea, right, burried 7-1/2 minutes into the interview, after that many minutes of continuous right vs. left, Democrat vs. Republican framing.
Limbaugh has learned well from the corporate media how to distort things, while at the same time giving himself plausible deniability.
Yes, but. His understanding of ‘establishment’ is a tiny bit of the Uniparty concept. And he totally misses the ‘deep state’ concept as sundance has explained it. He is a very shallow thinker but he does get some parts of the puzzle. The unfortunate thing is his 20 m viewers aren’t getting a modern analysis of politics.
The Uniparty thing should have been front and center in the interview, instead of burried deep into the interview.
Instead, Limbaugh begins with left vs. right, Democrat vs. Republican framing.
One has to listen for a long time before getting to some morsels of truth.
Well, at least they’re getting something.
Actually, if you.listen again to the interview, Limbaugh includes Republicans in the Establishment. This is why, he says, President Trump has only his supporters; at the same time, of course, only his supporters have a claim on him.
Chris Wallace never heard the term “deep state” until a week or so ago?
SMH…………………..and Rush lost all cred if he thinks Greenwald originated the term.
That was utter nonsense…the phrase ” deep state ” isn’t new…
Wallace is a propagandist
Rush has been left behind by events.
Yeah when he said that I just laughed and hollered “you big liar”
Peter Dale Scott, who has probably done more research and written more on the deep state than anyone else, says the term originated in 1996:
And this is the same time frame as Wm J Clnton’s presidency.
Glenn, you might find Mike Lofgren’s “Deep State” book of interest. Here is a link:
Wallace was so out classed, he didn’t have a chance to shot Rush down.
I agree. Rush schooled Wallace. Rush made a great point. The MSM didn’t create Trump so they cannot destroy him. And in response to Wallace saying that Trumps tweet was basically stating that the Press is anti-American; Rush said they are certainly Anti-Trump. Wallace said nothing because he knows it’s true. I thought Rush was great.
I am not a violent person by nature, ( although in full disclosure I do have the heat of Irish, Italian and French blood in my veins) However, I seriously wanted to go all Kung Fu Fighting all over Chris Wallace smug face. Does he actually think that Obamacare will be repealed in the same reckless fashion it was implemented? Has his read that 2700 page ( 80% had nothing to do with Health Care reform whatsoever) monstrosity bill known as ACA? Wallace is musing something must be wrong as President Trump has not fixed the whole dang thing in 30 days ? He uses as an example that Obama passed the stimulus bill ( Approx 11 pages H.R 5140 ) in 30 days. SERIOUSLY ????? If President Trump does not have a working plan in place in 3 months…..come talk to me. Until then Chris..Zip it.
Me too me too
And Trump doesn’t even have his full Cabinet in place yet…thanks to the Democrats.
“…I seriously wanted to go all Kung Fu Fighting all over Chris Wallace smug face.” LOL! You are too funny!!! 😀 Sayit2016!
K, cant resist
I remember Pres. Trump’s divorce from his first wife Ivana and the negative press that he got from it. It was pretty brutal. Donald Trump learned a long time ago how to deal with negative press. The fake news corporate media expects our side to just accept defeat. They still haven’t learned that will never be who Donald Trump is. He looked younger yesterday than he did 4 weeks ago. Pres. Trump loves a good fight and loves to win.
I thought he looked great also.
They have all become demented! My mother actually believes Trumps main concern is taking away her n my father n grandmother’s social security(yes it’s their only means of income). They have been brainwashed since 2007 with Barry n it’s been a nightmare ever since!
SS is a Uniparty trap. Hopefully Trump will stay away from that and Medicare.
Show her this video.
“Donald Trump Slams Fellow GOPers For ‘Attacking Social Security’
http://talkingpointsmemo.com/livewire/trump-gop-candidates-social-security
Rush who? Thought that was a rock band/s
And a GREAT ONE at that!
I was so frustrated with Wallace I was screaming at my computer. TRUMP CANNOT PASS LEGISLATION! That is up to the House and Senate, both of whom are filled with those who want to maintain the status quo which is pro Globalist and anti American.
I was frustrated that Rush didn’t point out that Congress not President Trump creates laws.
Little weasels like Chris Wallace are hoping that Potus Trump starts behaving like Obama using EOs to get around Congress. Then they will start in on him that he doesn’t respect the Constitution, he’s becoming a dictator, etc.. I bet they have those scripts and shows all lined up ready to go.
Say what you will about Rush during the campaign, he took it to Wallace and was on point throughout the interview especially about how supporters feel and aren’t going anywhere.
The only value these shows have is gutting practice for conservative with knives. But since we don’t have any conservatives who know how to use a knife, they’re a total waste of time.
The swampcritter Wallace was desperately trying to get Rush on record saying something — anything! — critical of Trump and his WH operations so FAUX NEWS (the ENEMY) could have their sound bites to continue to undermine the President’s agenda on behalf of the CoC.
Poor Wallace, outclassed and outgunned.
Rush doesn’t usually go on TV, he is funded often by the opposition Rino’s. So I was a little confused when he thanked Chris for letting him come on “to do this”. Who was he messaging?
Was he talking to us?
I think Rush may be mistaken, the press did everything they could to promote DJT during the primaries hoping to create a carton character ( reference John HARWOOD CNBC), to the benefit of the DNC. Fortunately it backfired on them because we were all sick of the RINOS and the Uniparty and DJT was really a third party candidate that usurped the power and influence of the RNC. Thank goodness. Now the media is trying to correct their error by going nuclear on him, with a little (or a lot) of help from the remnants of BHO and seditious intel bureaucrats sympathetic to Hillary and Obama.
What I can’t understand is why DJT and his surrogates can’t remind the public of just HOW corrupt this media 4th estate has been. His surrogates need to say more than they are corrupt. They need to constantly remind everyone why- naked collusion. NAME NAMES. The Glen Rushes, HARWOOD, Maggie Habemans etc. They have been anything but neutral, fair or interested in finding out the truth vs unsubstantiated rumors and quotes from unnamed sources. The same media that complained about the lack of transparency of BHO’s administration and according to Bob Woodward the most opaque administration since Nixon. They have no credibility. They have been proven to have colluded with the DNC. This is why I and others like Trump. He breaks the mold and the media are not used to this. He is not afraid to put on the brass knuckles and fight back, unlike the Bushes, McLame and the spineless Mitt Romney.
Trump will always have us, we will not abandon him. I truly believe he has been anointed by God to turn our country around. Chris Wallace is an idiot. Grrrr, I wanted to biff him right in the kisser. Our President WILL do everything he promised. He just signed a bill to turn back those ridiculous regulations impinging upon our coal miners jobs. How dare Wallace make a big deal out of Trump not passing anything when the ridiculous senate holds back confirming the cabinet. Grrrr. And shut your face up about Trumps tweets and fake media you insufferable jackal Mr. WallAss. Grrrrr.
LOL Fe! That post was great; after I read it, it was like YES! Made my day.
The stimulus wasn’t part of Obamas agenda. He was told to do that as the sky on phony economy was falling in 2008. Nice try though..
Yeah, Trump was supposed to do everything (REPLACE Obamacare, pass the tax reform, build the Wall etc.) within his first few days, even without his cabinet confirmed, and without real help from the GOPe (to put it mildly) while facing the obstruction and sedition. Trump failed, obviously. Now please install President Hillary so everything would go back to “normal” where nothing needs to be replaced or reformed, nothing built and nothing done.
It took me two or three weeks to get past Trump’s celebrity and consider him as a serious candidate. The way I justified, in my mind, Trump as a candidate was to look past the celebrity.
It was the same way I had to look past Limbaugh’s bloviating self-promotion, in the beginning stages of listening to Rush. So for that, I thank Rush.
Rush also makes a great point in that the media can never destroy Trump. Only Trump can destroy Trump. Every nit-picky little quibble the media wants to shine their little klieg light on, to darken the room, gets blasted back at them like a million refraction mirrors.
This media is more interested in generating heat than light, but it is light they ordered, it’s light they shall receive.
This was taped several days ago… I watched Wallce this morning on Fox and Friends… anything Rush tried to tell him wad lost… he was railing against The President and defending McCain
Prissy Chris
Panties in a wad
Who cares
Wallace took advantage of the delay and Rush being deaf, as soon as he was making good points, Wallace would interrupt by saying “I don’t mean to interrupt”
Good thing we got some establishment types like Priebus and Pence in who can smooth over relations with Congress and implement Trump’s agenda. The treasonous vermin are invoking the 25th Amendment created by Nelson Rockefeller.
“Whenever the Vice President and a majority of either the principal officers of the executive departments or of such other body as Congress may by law provide, transmit to the President pro tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives their written declaration that the President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office, the Vice President shall immediately assume the powers and duties of the office as Acting President.”
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-02-19/democrats-go-there-invoke-25th-amendment-unless-trump-gets-grip#comments
I for one am thankful for America’s anchor man. Arnold Palmer was and always will be the king for athletes making money on endorsing products. Mr. Limbaugh has did the same for conservative writers, talk show hosts, bloggers and T.V. talkies.
Limbaugh is either 1) an establishment waterboy, or 2) an opportunist who sticks his finger in the air to see which way the political winds are blowing so he can adjust his opinions accordingly. He’s forever behind the power curve, not in front of it.
Limbaugh is no trailblazer. Limbaugh is no revolutionary. Limbaugh could never lead a revolution the way Trump has. Nor is Limbaugh someone you would won’t by your side in the trenches when the going gets rough.
Do people have such short memories that they’ve already forgotten when, only a few short months ago, Limbaugh accused Trump of “emotional incontinance” and being “out of control”?
Limbaugh best asset is that he’s self sustaining because of how he hedges the bets. I can see him being the last man standing looking around the drained swamp thinking
“That’s what you guys get for going full Levin. Never go full Levin”
I can tolerate him, he’s not the “savior” of anything and knows full damn well of the deep state. He won’t sink with them though.
