Finally – Forgotten No More…

It’s Not Trump That Needs Rallies, It’s Us…. Sometimes pictures just speak for themselves. There’s a disconnect amid the proletariat class that just simply don’t understand; and unfortunately, they probably never will:

“Forgotten No More!”

Exceptionally astute comment.

“You know what the best thing about all this is? Trump supporters aren’t starstruck. They’re not there to see a celebrity or a political icon. They’re there to see one of their own, just a man who’s fighting for them. The deplorables enthusiasm & emotional zeal comes from the heart, it comes from the absolute excitement of hearing an actual warrior who fights for them & stands on principle, honor & integrity.

Celebrity worship & shallow platitude ingesting is the leftists domain. The brainwashed masses eat up what their handlers feed them But what we see here is actual Americans concerned about their country & how ecstatic they are that a real leader with real leadership capabilities is finally looking out for their interests There’s no ideological global nonsense involved. It’s simply people who want jobs, safe communities & a country with a viable future It’s nothing more than Americans cheering for America. What a concept” ~AllIWantIsSomeTruth

