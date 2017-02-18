Finally – Forgotten No More…

It’s Not Trump That Needs Rallies, It’s Us…. Sometimes pictures just speak for themselves. There’s a disconnect amid the proletariat class that just simply don’t understand; and unfortunately, they probably never will:
“Forgotten No More!”
Exceptionally astute comment.
“You know what the best thing about all this is? Trump supporters aren’t starstruck. They’re not there to see a celebrity or a political icon. They’re there to see one of their own, just a man who’s fighting for them.
The deplorables enthusiasm & emotional zeal comes from the heart, it comes from the absolute excitement of hearing an actual warrior who fights for them & stands on principle, honor & integrity.
Celebrity worship & shallow platitude ingesting is the leftists domain. The brainwashed masses eat up what their handlers feed them
But what we see here is actual Americans concerned about their country & how ecstatic they are that a real leader with real leadership capabilities is finally looking out for their interests
There’s no ideological global nonsense involved. It’s simply people who want jobs, safe communities & a country with a viable future
It’s nothing more than Americans cheering for America.
What a concept”
Wacko lefties at Heavy & Mother Jones are already saying Gene was a “plant” — not a random dedicated Trump supporter that Trump decided on the spur of the moment to “invite up” to the stage.
SMH — they’re losing their minds.
All he minorities in the photos must be plants. Those smiles are not genuine…
They are too familiar with the “astroturf” rallies that Soros et al. are paying for–they can’t imagine what spontaneous, heartfelt support looks/feels like.
And compare the joy of the Trump rally in Melbourne today with the sad, sparsely attended, Hillary Clinton rallies leading up to the election.
And the road is short to the finish line.
LOL — you got that right. After I wrote it I thought I should have written “they are losing what little they have left of their minds” 🙂
LOL
Well, Gene the plant was just on “Justice w/Judge Jeanine” and he’s about as authentic as they come!
Some please post the clip. I gave my tv away (no kidding).
Here you go.
http://www.breitbart.com/video/2017/02/18/watch-trump-invites-supporter-onstage-speak-crowd-rally/
Well MaineCoon, good for you. Except for the set I kept hidden in a closet (also not kidding, the literal truth) and only brought out Saturday mornings so that my dear mother-in-law and I could watch “Live from the Met,” (we were the only two opera nuts in the family)… I gave my set away in 1969!
You should hear the comments I’ve received over the years from people who think I must be a Martian to survive without TV!
Only in the last few years have a few people started saying “Hmmm… maybe you have a point.”
…and I got the very first “Me too!” right here on CTH!
He said on Judge Jeanine that the SS tackled him when he jumped the fence after President Trump said “you look fit, jump over”
Judge Jeanine was not today on her program and after 5 minutes I had to turn the program off: all day long with exception of our president rally it was attack Trump feast on fox…And since I didn’t want my bp to go up, I turned it off before Gene was there…
Today it was especially bad on fox, I don’t watch much TV: only Lou Dobbs, Hannity and Judge Jeannine, but today I was waiting for the rally, I didn’t know time…
I agree with you. It was especially bad today on Fox.
his enemies are bad in mathematical proportion to how good Trump is, so when they are really really bad, it means Trump is being really really effective and good
Agreed. It was awful trying to wait for the rally and listen to the constant negativity on Fox. So I turned to C-span and they had The Turtle talking from the Senate! So I turned to RSBn and then back to Fox when Melania started to talk. It was a great rally. Bless Melania, she seems to start out a bit scared and then warms to the audience. She will grow into this role beautifully.
Melania seemed to relax as she felt the love and support from the crowd.
The moonbats are the definition of projection.
They accused Melania of insincerity for having the prayer written down; ever been in front of several thousand people reciting anything? Ever seen singers forget the National Anthem? Then they accused Trump of lying when he said he didn’t know what she was going to say; control freaks can’t imagine him not worrying about his wife’s comments.
Funny, our pastor always has it written down and it appears written in our church bulletins and worship services.
She likely memorized The Lord’s Prayer in Slovene. Even though she obviously knows English well, the language in which a person first learns the prayer remains the most familiar. She obviously didn’t want to make a mistake.
Haters gonna hate. But if you hate in print or verbalize it, you just might get sued like the NYT and Bernstein are getting right now.
English is not her native language.
It’s perfectly understandable for her to have it written down, for reference.
I’ll bet she could recite it from memory in her native language.
Simply projection on their part. Their side planted debate questions for crying out loud
even more pathetic – the most predictable questions in the world off their own narrative and Hillary still needed cheater help.
They are projecting 🙂
That’s because the lefties supporters are plants. Remember the young girl at Hillary’s rally (if you could call it that) that turned out to be a professional actress?
They’re saying that because it’s what they do all the time.
Well, if they stick to their theory, Gene Huber must be nominated for Oscar…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Better acting job than Meryl could dream of…
Whatever. they are losers. What pathetic lives they must have, to chase down a Trump supporters FB page. Beyond pathetic.
Bravo, President Trump! Bravo!
Great comment. Show the evil forces of the deep state what they’re up against. They’re like Pharoah thinking they won’t let the people go. God has other plans.
Oh wow! AMEN!
GREAT analogy, Sentient!
Our president made a huge statement when he invited this man on stage today. It was his way of letting us know that he hasn’t forgotten us and that hears our frustrations. He truly cares about we the people. How refreshing is that for a change.
That’s my president! 😀
That hug was my favorite moment of the rally. The look on Gene’s face represents what so many of us feel. Indeed, we are no longer forgotten.
I totally agree and couldn’t be prouder of my country!!!!
I don’t watch TV. Can someone tell me whether or not the Media showed the size of the rally?
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
They panned the crowd after Trump shamed them into it for a split second.
FOX also admitted that in addition to the 9,000 inside there were 20,000 outside who couldn’t get in. I know the Trump team sets up big TV screens for those people, but it would have been nice to see them too.
You may be correct. I, too, do not watch a lot of news.
The number of attendees is north of 9,000. Only about 5 thousand inside the hangar. That’s the most recent numbers I’ve heard.
CPAC is going to be fabulous, Dahlings! Milo is going to be the keynote speaker!
https://townhall.com/tipsheet/christinerousselle/2017/02/18/cpac-keynote-speaker-announced-n2287745
I hope he mocks them all viciously to their cuckservative faces.
Oh yes! He wouldn’t be Milo if he didn’t.
CPAC is the home base of the establishment Never Trumps. I don’t know why Milo is sullying his reputation at this event. Truly despicable crowd.
he’s fearless. He’ll trash them.
He will be in grand company with Steve Bannon and Reince Priebus. They will dare the nevertrumpers to cross our President.
Judicial Watch is going to be there. It’s OUR party now. Why should there be a meeting in which we don’t have a say? Let’s take over all the NeverTrump organizations en masse..
NeverTrumps are pitching a fit over him being keynote speaker — I bet CPAC cancels him before weekend is over.
Have to admit I’m more than a little tired of hearing about his sex life with black guys whenever he speaks.
so excited for this! Love Milo!
The media and Left assault of Gene Huber begins.
I sent my best wishes to him on Twitter. We followed each other long before today, in the early days of the campaign. Don’t even know each other, but we connected…what a small World.
Gene made us proud today and who of us didn’t wish to be in his place to hug the President and share his heartfelt words.
Yet, the jackals will try to destroy this good man now. Pray for him and let’s stay strong for him in his defense!
Yep, they’ll dig into his past and try to destroy him.
I wrote a supportive note on his FB. Hope others do. They’ll go after him.
this is where everyone has to ‘get’ it. Swarming to protect is how the tribal groups protect the individual cut out and isolated. The Left ‘salami slices’ as it’s been called to isolate one at a time to be ruined.
They cannot do this if the crowd forms and protects. It’s easy to stomp on one guy. No one is perfect, we all have flaws and mistakes we’ve made so every single person can be chewed up and ground into the dirt by the Left. So, from the Left is zero hope and zero chance to be forgiven for anything.
The Left may attempt to crush his fellow, but God is watching and He doesn’t like it when the humble little guy who quakes before God gets beat on by the arrogant. That Trump was moved to bring him up is very profound – there’s so much good here, everyone of good will should be strengthened by it and rush to rally together to protect. Safety in numbers, bringing the resources of many together to defend. This guy gets harassed? Help him get the law working for him. Harassers can be identified, let them feel the hurt they were so quick to dish out.
What is his Twitter address? There’s a bunch of Gene Hubers listed.
Sir, we are honored.
I imagine that there is a good chance that #FakeNews media will try and mock/discredit Gene Huber. They will NOT be happy to see a real citizen. They will regard him as some sort of upstart. A peasant rising “above his station in life”
If they do it will of course further demonstrate how nasty, sick (and out of touch) they are.
We need to fight back on his behalf where ever possible. If it was any one of us, we’d want the support.
Then a great clamor shall arise among the scribes, with much gnashing of teeth. Nay, Trump careth not, but mounts his Great Chariot and leaveth the hateful citadel to visit the peoples.
Trump is rallying everyone’s spirit and confidence. See how he was smoothly at Melania’s side when she was overwhelmed with emotion, and with that little ‘You’ll be great, I got your back’ she went on to lead everyone in prayer, awesome and from her heart.
That ‘battered conservative’ SD has spoken of is no small thing. Coach Trump is rallying the Team, all the players – hard-working honest Americans who’ve been bashed for decades, yet have the skills, have the ability to win, but are dispirited and hesitant.
This is so amazing and an honor to witness.
Yes, First Lady Melania knows they are coming after her – already have – but it will be in big force when she moves to the White House. I loved her heart felt pledge – to always tell us the truth no matter what they say about her. I wouldn’t blame her if she stayed in NY. Pure evil in DC.
Great comment. You summed it up very nicely. TRUTH!
I could not agree more.
My wife called my high interest in watching Trump’s progression as a “man crush”.
It isn’t about “the guy”.
It is about what is being done and how it is being done.
Trump is vocalizing everything that so many of us have wanted to see happen for so long.
And through a vehicle that is not “just another politician”.
It is an awesome time to be alive.
I sent the video of Trump bringing Gene Huber on stage to some of people I work with who are having a hard time understanding how a billionaire can connect with average Blue-collar Joe’s. Their answer is all right there to see in those few precious moments…if they can open their eyes and hearts.
Trump’s dad was blue collar for a LONG time. And even after he wasn’t, he got down in the trenches with his blue collar peeps who helped him build tons of residential (mostly) construction projects in NY and surrounds. Trump’s dad employed 100’s (probably 1000’s) of vets coming back from WWI. He worked the job sites with them and they all knew and respected him. Trump was raised that same way in that same environment. He did not become a billionaire until MUCH later and wasn’t raised with a silver spoon hardly at all. Every blue-collar vet/tradesman I’ve ever spoken to who knew Trump Sr. and/or POTUS has had nothing but great things to say about them. And I’ve talked to a lot of them. You can take the boy out of Queens, but you can’t take Queens out of the boy.
Thank you.
–*grabs tissue*–
I was doing okay until I saw that picture of the Hug.
Here come the waterworks again.
Yes, we needed this today.
Thank you, President Trump!
Melania saying the Lord’s Prayer got me.
Oh yeah, that got me too…but that was hours ago.
This got me all over again.
Me too wheatietoo and I agree 100 percent, we did need this today!
It’s effective isn’t it? Wonderful moment.
OK, that picture has brought me to tears! I am choked beyond measure, proud beyond measure. We are blessed beyond measure. Thank you President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump. Thank you Sundance for continuing to bring it home to us! God bless
😭me too, it’s an amazing picture, he represents US as the forgotten people. Our President continues to resonate with US and he says we will never ever be forgotten again. Praise God!
Amen, Sweet Fe, Amen!
You know, he wouldn’t need to do these rallies if the media didn’t try to cut us off from him. I don’t have cable anymore, but I can tell from what I read that the coverage of the President is peripheral, with lots of Fake News and Very Fake News thrown in.
I am glad he doesn’t put up with it and goes right out to the people! God bless him, we all needed this, to remember that our bond with him is unbroken.
Once a month rally, please, Mr. President. I know you won’t need to stop in Indiana, but somewhere in the Midwest would be nice for the next time! I iwll be watching on the live streams!
It’s a blessing in disguise that msm is fake news. Now President Trump is going come straight to us in rallies, etc. Blessing indeed!
I feel like he’s ours – not theirs – and although I want all to come to love him and understand who he is like I do and the Treepers, I do not want to share him with the DC evil people. I thank God he has Mar-A-Lago & NYC. We really need him and he needs us.
Oh, it’s worse than just trying to “cut us off from him”, MissMarple.
Everything that the MSM weasels do, is designed to destroy him, denigrate him and make us feel foolish for supporting him.
They have pulled out all the stops and abandoned any pretense of covering him with any honesty.
There are only a few on Fox Business and Fox, who are giving accurate coverage.
LikeLiked by 3 people
This is what our founders intended for us when they wrote “Government by the people and for the people.” All Americans should look at this and use this as the cornerstone for all elections local state and federal from this day forward. This is the very foundation of why men like me serve and fight to preserve. Take heart and cheer because we are now on the right path.
Thank you so much for your service.
Yes, thank you so much for your service, and Congratulations on your new Commander and Chief!
Soldiers downstairs thrilled to have TRUMP as CIC, partied together Nov 9th… SO happy for military members who had to suffer through ozero. SO happy!
And be encouraged that he said tonight, the changes he’s making “are for the ages.”
God bless you, in all our capacities to thank you for your service. No pedestal, true, unending, grateful respect and appreciation. Thank you beyond measure.
Darrell, thank you for your service, and for your encouraging comments.
I’m sure there are 50 private investigators on Gene Huber’s case right now. Just wait until they dredge up his saying a bad word to a child (when he was 12).
No doubt about that. The correct response when the media starts digging into this man’s “past” would be to dig twice as deep, twice as fast. With the miracle of Twitter and Facebook along with various web forums, there is a way to fight back.
He spent his Sunday School collection money on a candy bar.
Let me guess … KitKat Bar?
You got that right, Modernlove. They will find out that he didn’t finish his dinner when he was 5-years old because he hated liver and onions. => He’s a HATER.
The YSM will be looking for any and every little thing and if they can’t find it, they’ll make it up.
As MaineCoon says above:
February 18, 2017 at 9:58 pm
Wonderful that T invites folks on stage.. I just wish one secret service agent would walk with them.
All about love folks. Love of God, love of country and love of family. That picture is worth a thousand words, Bigley!
What people seem to forget is the real power lies with us, we the people. None of the empowerment that we bestow upon our “betters” is possible without our consent. We elect them, we finance them & we allow them to do what they do
Our system is of, by & for the people, yet when we become apathetic & passive, we relinquish our sovereign right to self governance & we relinquish our right to choose our own destinies
We’ve become a people too involved with our personal lives & we’ve forgotten that our collective futures are decided by our concept of governance. We allow others to decide & lay out our future
We forget power corrupts & we put all our trust in damaged human beings, who’s lust for wealth & power supersedes their basic humanity
Enough. It’s time to wake up & take control. We now see what our disinterest in our own futures has wrought
This is our country. Yes, we’ve given it away, for the time being, but nothing says we can’t take it back
Simply by our newly found resolve & the strength of our convictions, we can turn it around. Trump is the first shot on the bow. With many more to come, we’ll regain our nation & take charge of our destiny
We’re Americans, not passive sheep. The ideal of America is freedom no matter how it’s accomplished. There’s no power strong enough to diminish our resolve
The photo of Trump hugging a supporter.. makes me wonder about the way the opposition would interact with a “mere peasant”
I was watching through the years with sorrow, frustration, apprehension, & anger, our country being wrested from America by the hands of wicked people corrupting it, enslaving it, degrading it, with their perverted socialistic globalism, but then candidate Donald J. Trump decided to run for President. He understood the people, we the people, & had a keen appreciation for the times we live in & the drawing nigh of the USA being subsumed by the world. We, the United States of America said NO! We elected President Donald J. Trump who is our champion fighting against our enemies within & without. We are grateful & excited to have President Trump leading & serving our great nation. We look forward to the restoration of our nation & the destruction of our enemies. All Americans should be proud to join this noble cause & fight the fight to keep our Constitutional Republic free, brave & strong. God bless America & God bless President Donald J. Trump!
