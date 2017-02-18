Finally – Forgotten No More…

Posted on February 18, 2017

It’s Not Trump That Needs Rallies, It’s Us….  Sometimes pictures just speak for themselves.  There’s a disconnect amid the proletariat class that just simply don’t understand; and unfortunately, they probably never will:

“Forgotten No More!”

trump-melbourne-supporter-3

Exceptionally astute comment.

“You know what the best thing about all this is? Trump supporters aren’t starstruck. They’re not there to see a celebrity or a political icon. They’re there to see one of their own, just a man who’s fighting for them.

The deplorables enthusiasm & emotional zeal comes from the heart, it comes from the absolute excitement of hearing an actual warrior who fights for them & stands on principle, honor & integrity.

Celebrity worship & shallow platitude ingesting is the leftists domain. The brainwashed masses eat up what their handlers feed them

But what we see here is actual Americans concerned about their country & how ecstatic they are that a real leader with real leadership capabilities is finally looking out for their interests

There’s no ideological global nonsense involved. It’s simply people who want jobs, safe communities & a country with a viable future

It’s nothing more than Americans cheering for America.

What a concept”

~AllIWantIsSomeTruth

trump-crowd-1Trump rally illinois 4

This entry was posted in media bias, President Trump.

96 Responses to Finally – Forgotten No More…

  Venus says:
    February 18, 2017 at 9:37 pm

    Wacko lefties at Heavy & Mother Jones are already saying Gene was a "plant" — not a random dedicated Trump supporter that Trump decided on the spur of the moment to "invite up" to the stage.
SMH — they're losing their minds.
    SMH — they’re losing their minds.

    Liked by 18 people

    Reply
  WSB says:
    February 18, 2017 at 9:38 pm

    Bravo, President Trump! Bravo!

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  Sentient says:
    February 18, 2017 at 9:39 pm

    Great comment. Show the evil forces of the deep state what they're up against. They're like Pharoah thinking they won't let the people go. God has other plans.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  Pam says:
    February 18, 2017 at 9:40 pm

    Our president made a huge statement when he invited this man on stage today. It was his way of letting us know that he hasn't forgotten us and that hears our frustrations. He truly cares about we the people. How refreshing is that for a change.

That's my president! 😀

    That’s my president! 😀

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
  phoenixRising says:
    February 18, 2017 at 9:41 pm

    I don't watch TV. Can someone tell me whether or not the Media showed the size of the rally?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  Paula says:
    February 18, 2017 at 9:43 pm

    CPAC is going to be fabulous, Dahlings! Milo is going to be the keynote speaker!

    https://townhall.com/tipsheet/christinerousselle/2017/02/18/cpac-keynote-speaker-announced-n2287745

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  Rick says:
    February 18, 2017 at 9:47 pm

    The media and Left assault of Gene Huber begins.

    I sent my best wishes to him on Twitter. We followed each other long before today, in the early days of the campaign. Don’t even know each other, but we connected…what a small World.

    Gene made us proud today and who of us didn’t wish to be in his place to hug the President and share his heartfelt words.

    Yet, the jackals will try to destroy this good man now. Pray for him and let’s stay strong for him in his defense!

    Liked by 17 people

    Reply
    repsort says:
      February 18, 2017 at 9:55 pm

      Yep, they'll dig into his past and try to destroy him.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    MaineCoon says:
      February 18, 2017 at 9:57 pm

      I wrote a supportive note on his FB. Hope others do. They'll go after him.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      4bleu says:
        February 18, 2017 at 10:16 pm

        this is where everyone has to ‘get’ it. Swarming to protect is how the tribal groups protect the individual cut out and isolated. The Left ‘salami slices’ as it’s been called to isolate one at a time to be ruined.
        They cannot do this if the crowd forms and protects. It’s easy to stomp on one guy. No one is perfect, we all have flaws and mistakes we’ve made so every single person can be chewed up and ground into the dirt by the Left. So, from the Left is zero hope and zero chance to be forgiven for anything.

        The Left may attempt to crush his fellow, but God is watching and He doesn’t like it when the humble little guy who quakes before God gets beat on by the arrogant. That Trump was moved to bring him up is very profound – there’s so much good here, everyone of good will should be strengthened by it and rush to rally together to protect. Safety in numbers, bringing the resources of many together to defend. This guy gets harassed? Help him get the law working for him. Harassers can be identified, let them feel the hurt they were so quick to dish out.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
    Lucille says:
      February 18, 2017 at 10:38 pm

      What is his Twitter address? There's a bunch of Gene Hubers listed.

      Like

      Reply
  peachteachr says:
    February 18, 2017 at 9:47 pm

    Sir, we are honored.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  rumpole2 says:
    February 18, 2017 at 9:48 pm

    I imagine that there is a good chance that #FakeNews media will try and mock/discredit Gene Huber. They will NOT be happy to see a real citizen. They will regard him as some sort of upstart. A peasant rising "above his station in life"
If they do it will of course further demonstrate how nasty, sick (and out of touch) they are.
    If they do it will of course further demonstrate how nasty, sick (and out of touch) they are.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  feralcatsblog says:
    February 18, 2017 at 9:49 pm

    Then a great clamor shall arise among the scribes, with much gnashing of teeth. Nay, Trump careth not, but mounts his Great Chariot and leaveth the hateful citadel to visit the peoples.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  4bleu says:
    February 18, 2017 at 9:51 pm

    Trump is rallying everyone’s spirit and confidence. See how he was smoothly at Melania’s side when she was overwhelmed with emotion, and with that little ‘You’ll be great, I got your back’ she went on to lead everyone in prayer, awesome and from her heart.
    That ‘battered conservative’ SD has spoken of is no small thing. Coach Trump is rallying the Team, all the players – hard-working honest Americans who’ve been bashed for decades, yet have the skills, have the ability to win, but are dispirited and hesitant.
    This is so amazing and an honor to witness.

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
    MaineCoon says:
      February 18, 2017 at 10:01 pm

      Yes, First Lady Melania knows they are coming after her – already have – but it will be in big force when she moves to the White House. I loved her heart felt pledge – to always tell us the truth no matter what they say about her. I wouldn't blame her if she stayed in NY. Pure evil in DC.

      Liked by 9 people

      Reply
    justfactsplz says:
      February 18, 2017 at 10:05 pm

      Great comment. You summed it up very nicely. TRUTH!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  M33 says:
    February 18, 2017 at 9:53 pm

    I could not agree more.

    My wife called my high interest in watching Trump’s progression as a “man crush”.

    It isn’t about “the guy”.

    It is about what is being done and how it is being done.
    Trump is vocalizing everything that so many of us have wanted to see happen for so long.
    And through a vehicle that is not “just another politician”.

    It is an awesome time to be alive.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  Newman says:
    February 18, 2017 at 9:54 pm

    I sent the video of Trump bringing Gene Huber on stage to some of people I work with who are having a hard time understanding how a billionaire can connect with average Blue-collar Joe's. Their answer is all right there to see in those few precious moments…if they can open their eyes and hearts.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    kathyca says:
      February 18, 2017 at 10:23 pm

      Trump's dad was blue collar for a LONG time. And even after he wasn't, he got down in the trenches with his blue collar peeps who helped him build tons of residential (mostly) construction projects in NY and surrounds. Trump's dad employed 100's (probably 1000's) of vets coming back from WWI. He worked the job sites with them and they all knew and respected him. Trump was raised that same way in that same environment. He did not become a billionaire until MUCH later and wasn't raised with a silver spoon hardly at all. Every blue-collar vet/tradesman I've ever spoken to who knew Trump Sr. and/or POTUS has had nothing but great things to say about them. And I've talked to a lot of them. You can take the boy out of Queens, but you can't take Queens out of the boy.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  wheatietoo says:
    February 18, 2017 at 9:58 pm

    –*grabs tissue*–

    I was doing okay until I saw that picture of the Hug.
    Here come the waterworks again.

    Yes, we needed this today.
    Thank you, President Trump!

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  Deplorable Georgia Grace says:
    February 18, 2017 at 9:59 pm

    OK, that picture has brought me to tears! I am choked beyond measure, proud beyond measure. We are blessed beyond measure. Thank you President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump. Thank you Sundance for continuing to bring it home to us! God bless

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  missmarple2 says:
    February 18, 2017 at 10:00 pm

    You know, he wouldn’t need to do these rallies if the media didn’t try to cut us off from him. I don’t have cable anymore, but I can tell from what I read that the coverage of the President is peripheral, with lots of Fake News and Very Fake News thrown in.

    I am glad he doesn’t put up with it and goes right out to the people! God bless him, we all needed this, to remember that our bond with him is unbroken.

    Once a month rally, please, Mr. President. I know you won’t need to stop in Indiana, but somewhere in the Midwest would be nice for the next time! I iwll be watching on the live streams!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    MaineCoon says:
      February 18, 2017 at 10:06 pm

      It’s a blessing in disguise that msm is fake news. Now President Trump is going come straight to us in rallies, etc. Blessing indeed!

      I feel like he’s ours – not theirs – and although I want all to come to love him and understand who he is like I do and the Treepers, I do not want to share him with the DC evil people. I thank God he has Mar-A-Lago & NYC. We really need him and he needs us.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    wheatietoo says:
      February 18, 2017 at 10:17 pm

      Oh, it’s worse than just trying to “cut us off from him”, MissMarple.

      Everything that the MSM weasels do, is designed to destroy him, denigrate him and make us feel foolish for supporting him.
      They have pulled out all the stops and abandoned any pretense of covering him with any honesty.

      There are only a few on Fox Business and Fox, who are giving accurate coverage.
      The rest are pure evil.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  darrell richardson says:
    February 18, 2017 at 10:03 pm

    This is what our founders intended for us when they wrote "Government by the people and for the people." All Americans should look at this and use this as the cornerstone for all elections local state and federal from this day forward. This is the very foundation of why men like me serve and fight to preserve. Take heart and cheer because we are now on the right path.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  Modernlove says:
    February 18, 2017 at 10:03 pm

    I'm sure there are 50 private investigators on Gene Huber's case right now. Just wait until they dredge up his saying a bad word to a child (when he was 12).

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    Dogstar_K9 says:
      February 18, 2017 at 10:16 pm

      No doubt about that. The correct response when the media starts digging into this man's "past" would be to dig twice as deep, twice as fast. With the miracle of Twitter and Facebook along with various web forums, there is a way to fight back.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    KitKat says:
      February 18, 2017 at 10:19 pm

      He spent his Sunday School collection money on a candy bar.

      Like

      Reply
    H.R. says:
      February 18, 2017 at 10:26 pm

      You got that right, Modernlove. They will find out that he didn’t finish his dinner when he was 5-years old because he hated liver and onions. => He’s a HATER.

      The YSM will be looking for any and every little thing and if they can’t find it, they’ll make it up.

      As MaineCoon says above:
      February 18, 2017 at 9:58 pm

      We need to fight back on his behalf where ever possible. If it was any one of us, we’d want the support.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  Km says:
    February 18, 2017 at 10:10 pm

    Wonderful that T invites folks on stage.. I just wish one secret service agent would walk with them.

    Like

    Reply
  OverWatch says:
    February 18, 2017 at 10:11 pm

    All about love

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  22. alliwantissometruth says:
    February 18, 2017 at 10:32 pm

    What people seem to forget is the real power lies with us, we the people. None of the empowerment that we bestow upon our “betters” is possible without our consent. We elect them, we finance them & we allow them to do what they do

    Our system is of, by & for the people, yet when we become apathetic & passive, we relinquish our sovereign right to self governance & we relinquish our right to choose our own destinies

    We’ve become a people too involved with our personal lives & we’ve forgotten that our collective futures are decided by our concept of governance. We allow others to decide & lay out our future

    We forget power corrupts & we put all our trust in damaged human beings, who’s lust for wealth & power supersedes their basic humanity

    Enough. It’s time to wake up & take control. We now see what our disinterest in our own futures has wrought

    This is our country. Yes, we’ve given it away, for the time being, but nothing says we can’t take it back

    Simply by our newly found resolve & the strength of our convictions, we can turn it around. Trump is the first shot on the bow. With many more to come, we’ll regain our nation & take charge of our destiny

    We’re Americans, not passive sheep. The ideal of America is freedom no matter how it’s accomplished. There’s no power strong enough to diminish our resolve

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  23. rumpole2 says:
    February 18, 2017 at 10:33 pm

    The photo of Trump hugging a supporter.. makes me wonder about the way the opposition would interact with a “mere peasant”

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  24. Eliza says:
    February 18, 2017 at 10:39 pm

    I was watching through the years with sorrow, frustration, apprehension, & anger, our country being wrested from America by the hands of wicked people corrupting it, enslaving it, degrading it, with their perverted socialistic globalism, but then candidate Donald J. Trump decided to run for President. He understood the people, we the people, & had a keen appreciation for the times we live in & the drawing nigh of the USA being subsumed by the world. We, the United States of America said NO! We elected President Donald J. Trump who is our champion fighting against our enemies within & without. We are grateful & excited to have President Trump leading & serving our great nation. We look forward to the restoration of our nation & the destruction of our enemies. All Americans should be proud to join this noble cause & fight the fight to keep our Constitutional Republic free, brave & strong. God bless America & God bless President Donald J. Trump!

    Like

    Reply

