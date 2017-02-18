President Trump Brings MAGA Movement Supporter Gene Huber On Stage…

The Peoples’ President supporter Gene Huber arrived at 4:00am to be the first in line to attend the Donald Trump MAGA rally today in Melbourne Florida.

During his speech President Trump noticed Mr. Huber from an earlier TV broadcast and called him onto the stage. WATCH:

.

Gene Huber, first in line at Trump's rally on Melbourne, Florida. 13 hours ahead of time. pic.twitter.com/bJxH6x014K — Michael Delauzon (@MichaelDelauzon) February 18, 2017

Advertisements