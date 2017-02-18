President Trump Brings MAGA Movement Supporter Gene Huber On Stage…

The Peoples’ President supporter Gene Huber arrived at 4:00am to be the first in line to attend the Donald Trump MAGA rally today in Melbourne Florida.

During his speech President Trump noticed Mr. Huber from an earlier TV broadcast and called him onto the stage.  WATCH:

120 Responses to President Trump Brings MAGA Movement Supporter Gene Huber On Stage…

  1. heldnmut says:
    February 18, 2017 at 7:07 pm

    This man is a great Deplorable! God bless him.

    Reply
  2. KBR says:
    February 18, 2017 at 7:07 pm

    I loved it when he put his hand on his heart, so excited, so touched to be chosen to be up there on stage with the President.

    Reply
  3. Pam says:
    February 18, 2017 at 7:10 pm

    It’s so nice to see how our POTUS appreciates us and this moment shows it. God bless this man. He’s a great American.

    Reply
  5. deplorabledaveinsocal says:
    February 18, 2017 at 7:11 pm

    Again I ask, will President Trump cease to amaze and endear us? To honor an “average person”. Godspeed Mr. Huber.

    Reply
  6. Peter says:
    February 18, 2017 at 7:11 pm

    Gene was awesome. Pure class –
    Love how trump pointed at him “I saw you on TV!” Nice work.

    Reply
  7. Aqua says:
    February 18, 2017 at 7:15 pm

    Love this story!

    Reply
  8. wheatietoo says:
    February 18, 2017 at 7:18 pm

    Pres Trump is giving us the first Interactive Live Action Presidency.
    Isn’t it great.

    History being made.

    Reply
  9. Eric Kennedy says:
    February 18, 2017 at 7:22 pm

    Left already attacking him on Twitter.

    Reply
  10. FoxyGranny says:
    February 18, 2017 at 7:24 pm

    Just a refreshing change from Obama’s rhetoric about Trayvon Martin “If I had a son”
    Go President Trump. A man of his word.

    Reply
  11. Chris K says:
    February 18, 2017 at 7:24 pm

    It actually brought a tear to my eye when he got on stage. He was amazing! Talk about Grace under fire!! Go Gene!

    Reply
  12. Fe says:
    February 18, 2017 at 7:29 pm

    I loved Gene’s enthusiasm … I could feel it. He represented exactly how I feel about our President.

    Liked by 12 people

  13. petszmom says:
    February 18, 2017 at 7:31 pm

    what a moment. i was overcome for the simple reason: he is us. the man made sure he dedicated himself to honoring trump (getting there at 4 am), he was almost overcome with the passion of his support (holding onto his head and heart), he could barely articulate (very emotional) his love for POTUS and country but he made it all the way up to the podium. dear, sweet man…it has been such a long, hard struggle but you made it to trump’s side to shake his hand and hug him. ALL worthwhile!

    Reply
  14. Howie says:
    February 18, 2017 at 7:34 pm

    The communist supremacists will have heart attacks.

    Reply
  15. alliwantissometruth says:
    February 18, 2017 at 7:38 pm

    You know what the best thing about all this is? Trump supporters aren’t starstruck. They’re not there to see a celebrity or a political icon. They’re there to see one of their own, just a man who’s fighting for them

    The deplorables enthusiasm & emotional zeal comes from the heart, it comes from the absolute excitement of hearing an actual warrior who fights for them & stands on principle, honor & integrity

    Celebrity worship & shallow platitude ingesting is the leftists domain. The brainwashed masses eat up what their handlers feed them

    But what we see here is actual Americans concerned about their country & how ecstatic they are that a real leader with real leadership capabilities is finally looking out for their interests

    There’s no ideological global nonsense involved. It’s simply people who want jobs, safe communities & a country with a viable future

    It’s nothing more than Americans cheering for America. What a concept

    Reply
  16. Vixey says:
    February 18, 2017 at 7:41 pm

    What a beautiful moment! I can’t remember the last time I saw a President the American people could relate to so well. I tell people, “Trump may be a billionaire, and now the President, but he’s one of us!”

    May God protect our President Trump! 🙂

    Reply
    • MaineCoon says:
      February 18, 2017 at 8:32 pm

      Some one said the “blue collar billionaire”

      Reply
      • 4bleu says:
        February 18, 2017 at 9:24 pm

        well, we counter the media narrative lie that he’s some sort of inheritance baby. He wasn’t born anywhere near a billionaire. He’s the embodiment of the American Dream. His seed money was from his hard-working father. He could have bought a nice house and a fancy car and spent the rest of his life trying to keep up with the taxes and no one would have ever heard his name, he could have invested it in gambling and lost all, invested in stocks and bonds and maybe done good enough and nobody would have ever heard of him or tried businesses that didn’t make and ended up in debt for life with nothing to show for it. No, he lived simply, walked the streets and watched and learned everything he could, saw potential where no one else did, then built and built and built.

        Reply
  17. cheekymeeky says:
    February 18, 2017 at 7:44 pm

    Lol! Triggered.

    Reply
  18. Pam says:
    February 18, 2017 at 7:49 pm

    Reply
  19. Atomic Betty says:
    February 18, 2017 at 7:57 pm

    That is truly wonderful. He IS the people’s President.

    Reply
  20. fedback says:
    February 18, 2017 at 8:10 pm

    13 HOURS before rally start, at 4 a.m

    Reply
  21. Eric Kennedy says:
    February 18, 2017 at 8:15 pm

    Reply
    • TheseTruths says:
      February 18, 2017 at 8:19 pm

      I love it! And I imagine the Secret Service was having a heart attack.

      Reply
      • Aesop Shrugged says:
        February 18, 2017 at 8:51 pm

        I loved Trump calming them down. “He’s one of our people. He’s fine. We know our people.” I imagine the SS guys/gals who put their lives on the line had to be respecting Trump’s also having a spine. Can’t imagine serving for a POS like Hillary, which they still have to do!

        Reply
      • Drewby Doo says:
        February 18, 2017 at 8:56 pm

        His detail is probably getting an overnight medical evaluation and new uniform items tailored. Can you imagine the conflict within, as seriously as they take their jobs?! Somewhere in FL today, a precision marksman just achieved the world record for heart rate…

        WEW! Worth every grey hair, that moment was!

        Reply
    • Curry Worsham says:
      February 18, 2017 at 8:35 pm

      We were all hugging President Trump with Gene.

      Reply
      • Cow wow says:
        February 18, 2017 at 8:53 pm

        We really were, weren’t we?

        Reply
      • BT in SC says:
        February 18, 2017 at 10:20 pm

        Yes, CW, my thoughts exactly! I’ve watched this video – different places, here, several times now, since first posted, and the glee – the shivering – the emotion, that pours through me each time…

        In my entire lifetime – and I’ve been involved in politics since before I was old enough to drive! – I wasn’t anywhere near old enough to vote when I started working phone banks [old, rotary dial!] at the gop headquarters in Concord, N.H., when Richard Nixon ran against George McGovern – and I’ve never, ever felt this way about a President. I wish I knew the “emotion” I was experiencing. It’s love, in a way, but not the love you feel for a husband or child or grandchild. Something else. But sooooo strong! Thank you, God, for hearing our prayers and giving us Donald J. Trump!!!

        Reply
    • MaineCoon says:
      February 18, 2017 at 8:40 pm

      Great photo. Hope he sees it.

      Reply
  22. zephyrbreeze says:
    February 18, 2017 at 8:17 pm

    Trump has spent his life serving people, building for people, listening to people, marketing to people. People are in his blood. Trump gets us.

    Remember the type of people at Obama’s rallies who said that Obama was going to pay their mortgage and give them “Obama Phone.”

    Reply
  23. zephyrbreeze says:
    February 18, 2017 at 8:18 pm

    Reply
  24. fedback says:
    February 18, 2017 at 8:27 pm

    The Forgotten Man together with his President
    Powerful image

    Reply
  25. deplorablegracie says:
    February 18, 2017 at 8:42 pm

    You spoke for us Gene Huber like the President speaks for us 🙂 Thank you!

    Reply
  26. paulraven1 says:
    February 18, 2017 at 8:45 pm

    What a lovely moment — and somehow symbolic.

    Reply
  27. justfactsplz says:
    February 18, 2017 at 8:59 pm

    I was so happy for Mr. Huber. He indeed is one of us. Watching him I kept thinking to myself that he just might be one of the Wolverines who went to this rally. Our president cares about us each and every one of us.

    Reply
  28. chuffedbeyondwords says:
    February 18, 2017 at 8:59 pm

    Watched this on a live chat, trolled a lot of trolls, it was fun. 🙂

    Reply
  29. milktrader says:
    February 18, 2017 at 9:12 pm

    We are *all* Gene Huber.

    Reply
  30. alliwantissometruth says:
    February 18, 2017 at 9:20 pm

    Trying to figure out those signs that read “Blacks for Trump – ZOZO.com” (or maybe 2020.com)

    When I look it up it’s for some adult chat nonsense

    Anyone know what the story is on that?

    Reply
  31. Michael H. McDonald says:
    February 18, 2017 at 9:21 pm

    Gene – You the Man!!!

    Reply
  32. petszmom says:
    February 18, 2017 at 9:21 pm

    tuned in youtube to what i thought was jeanne pirro and the man trump pulled up, gene huber, is about to be interviewed on fox. i don’t know the guy’s name subbing.

    Reply
  34. NebraskaFilly says:
    February 18, 2017 at 9:24 pm

    Brian Kilmeade, filling in for Judge Jeanine, interviewing him now.

    Reply
  35. RedBallExpress says:
    February 18, 2017 at 9:36 pm

    Every time the media gets schlonged they call someone a schmuck.

    Reply
  36. repsort says:
    February 18, 2017 at 10:38 pm

    How humble is our POTOS???
    He IS us!! Look at the way he steps over and adjusts the mic for Gene… Seriously?
    This man IS us. I think I’d walk through fire for him, at this moment…

