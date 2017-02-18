President Trump Brings MAGA Movement Supporter Gene Huber On Stage…

The Peoples’ President supporter Gene Huber arrived at 4:00am to be the first in line to attend the Donald Trump MAGA rally today in Melbourne Florida.
During his speech President Trump noticed Mr. Huber from an earlier TV broadcast and called him onto the stage. WATCH:
.
Advertisements
This man is a great Deplorable! God bless him.
LikeLiked by 30 people
Reminded me of a guy I had in Bible study that was filled with the spirit This guy was filled with the spirit of the Trump! It was great to watch Gene have his moment!
LikeLiked by 11 people
LikeLiked by 17 people
I tweeted this. Love it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I love this!!
LikeLike
I loved it when he put his hand on his heart, so excited, so touched to be chosen to be up there on stage with the President.
LikeLiked by 22 people
It’s so nice to see how our POTUS appreciates us and this moment shows it. God bless this man. He’s a great American.
LikeLiked by 22 people
#HeSeesUs
LikeLiked by 27 people
He sees us, the forgotten people.
LikeLiked by 14 people
He feels the same pain and outrage at the prospect of relinquishing our Constitutional Republic to traitors.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Again I ask, will President Trump cease to amaze and endear us? To honor an “average person”. Godspeed Mr. Huber.
LikeLiked by 16 people
Gene was awesome. Pure class –
Love how trump pointed at him “I saw you on TV!” Nice work.
LikeLiked by 23 people
What a great moment. One that I’m sure Gene will never forget and I don’t think our President will either. Absolutely loved all the people behind him with their “2020” signs too!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Love this story!
LikeLiked by 11 people
Pres Trump is giving us the first Interactive Live Action Presidency.
Isn’t it great.
History being made.
LikeLiked by 22 people
Left already attacking him on Twitter.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
Of course they are going to react with that elite superior attitude. After all, we are the Deplorables!
LikeLiked by 9 people
That’s the beauty of the American people-we don’t care! He’s one of us! Stuff it elites!
LikeLiked by 9 people
Right, his facebook page is awesome.
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100007926543952&hc_ref=SEARCH&fref=nf
LikeLiked by 2 people
Best day of that man’s life.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Wow! He’s getting trolled pretty hard. The hate displayed by the Left is truly amazing.
LikeLike
I have been trying to fight back some on his behalf – these people are flat-out lunatics!!! I mean, even posting pics of Jesus flipping the bird and saying “F**k Trump supporters.” Good God!!! Another guy made about 8 abusive comments one after another, with horrible pics. Sick, sick people!!
LikeLike
He loves puppies. He’s literally Hitler.
LikeLike
What’s wrong with it?
LikeLike
These people are missing some basic component of humanity. And they are the ones always lecturing us about “compassion.” As Horowitz has said, everything is politics with the Left, and politics is ALWAYS war.
LikeLiked by 3 people
That comment is way beyond snark and ignorance, it’s just plain stupid.
LikeLike
She’s getting roasted on twitter.
Good!
LikeLiked by 14 people
I just looked and responded, she’s a loon.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Careful, DaveWeigel,that is a citizen of the USA. One of millions that support our President, and the numbers are growing. Take your anti-USA attitude with you to hades.
LikeLiked by 9 people
A full communist assault on him will begin right away.
LikeLike
Begin? It’s been ongoing.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Mr. Weigel
Betcha Mr. Huber would be MILES ABOVE anything YOU could do as National Security Advisor.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just a refreshing change from Obama’s rhetoric about Trayvon Martin “If I had a son”
Go President Trump. A man of his word.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Night and day. Good and evil.
LikeLiked by 4 people
It actually brought a tear to my eye when he got on stage. He was amazing! Talk about Grace under fire!! Go Gene!
LikeLiked by 5 people
I loved Gene’s enthusiasm … I could feel it. He represented exactly how I feel about our President.
LikeLiked by 12 people
what a moment. i was overcome for the simple reason: he is us. the man made sure he dedicated himself to honoring trump (getting there at 4 am), he was almost overcome with the passion of his support (holding onto his head and heart), he could barely articulate (very emotional) his love for POTUS and country but he made it all the way up to the podium. dear, sweet man…it has been such a long, hard struggle but you made it to trump’s side to shake his hand and hug him. ALL worthwhile!
LikeLiked by 34 people
Yes! Love this comment. Perfectly described moment.
LikeLiked by 6 people
it was so heart wrenching…gene huber is the u.s.a.
LikeLiked by 5 people
petszmom – I don’t think there is a better description of that moment than yours. To me, Mr, Huber’s day started with the impossible. He wanted to be first to demonstrate his support. Against odds, President Trump was able to see him in the crowd and then recognized him. Against further odds, Mr. Huber was invited on stage. Mr. Huber is us, all of us…
LikeLiked by 11 people
president trump heard him, saw him, recognized him, appreciated him, cared about him…as he does for all americans.
LikeLiked by 11 people
He has a photo on FB of him standing with a cardboard stand-up of Trump! So neat! I couldn’t seem to copy/page it…Worth seeing. I wrote a nice post as the bad people will write bad stuff.
LikeLiked by 3 people
eric kennedy posted the picture where he goes in for the full hug with trump and the look on his face: closed eyes, head resting on trump’s upper arm, open mouth, like overcome with emotion. very moving.
LikeLiked by 3 people
now i’m afraid he will need a bodyguard…horrible world we live in.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I did the same and called out a bunch of the trolls – they are EVIL!!!!
LikeLike
Heartfully, rightly said. Thanks.
LikeLiked by 2 people
YW
LikeLike
yes, petszmom, that’s it: he is us. thanks.
LikeLiked by 2 people
awww…ya’ll are so kind…thank YOU…i just write the way i feel.
LikeLike
The communist supremacists will have heart attacks.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Good, that’s part of the plan. 😁
LikeLiked by 6 people
You know what the best thing about all this is? Trump supporters aren’t starstruck. They’re not there to see a celebrity or a political icon. They’re there to see one of their own, just a man who’s fighting for them
The deplorables enthusiasm & emotional zeal comes from the heart, it comes from the absolute excitement of hearing an actual warrior who fights for them & stands on principle, honor & integrity
Celebrity worship & shallow platitude ingesting is the leftists domain. The brainwashed masses eat up what their handlers feed them
But what we see here is actual Americans concerned about their country & how ecstatic they are that a real leader with real leadership capabilities is finally looking out for their interests
There’s no ideological global nonsense involved. It’s simply people who want jobs, safe communities & a country with a viable future
It’s nothing more than Americans cheering for America. What a concept
LikeLiked by 28 people
Yes! This precisely!
LikeLiked by 5 people
And Gene Huber’s message: We the people, our movement, is the reason our President is standing here today.
And our President agreed, and applauded.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Well Said:
LikeLiked by 15 people
A blessing in disguise. PTrump is bypassing them and coming straight to us in more rallies! MSM had there chance. Blew it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
@ alliwantissometruth:
You articulated what I think and feel, and probably so do millions who support President Trump.
Thank You!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Absolutely! Now compare this to what happened with Obama! People called him “God” and even worshipped him. Rather than setting people straight, Obama GLADLY accepted the title and strutted around like he believed it (probably did)!!!
With Trump, it’s different. We know he is human and fallible, but we also respect him as a great leader; plus, Trump has said over and over again that this movement isn’t about him; it’s about the American people! What a contrast!!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
What a beautiful moment! I can’t remember the last time I saw a President the American people could relate to so well. I tell people, “Trump may be a billionaire, and now the President, but he’s one of us!”
May God protect our President Trump! 🙂
LikeLiked by 12 people
Some one said the “blue collar billionaire”
LikeLiked by 3 people
well, we counter the media narrative lie that he’s some sort of inheritance baby. He wasn’t born anywhere near a billionaire. He’s the embodiment of the American Dream. His seed money was from his hard-working father. He could have bought a nice house and a fancy car and spent the rest of his life trying to keep up with the taxes and no one would have ever heard his name, he could have invested it in gambling and lost all, invested in stocks and bonds and maybe done good enough and nobody would have ever heard of him or tried businesses that didn’t make and ended up in debt for life with nothing to show for it. No, he lived simply, walked the streets and watched and learned everything he could, saw potential where no one else did, then built and built and built.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And raised some truly remarkable kids! THAT says it all about a man, IMO. Not ONE with alcohol or drug problems or drawing inappropriate attention.
LikeLike
Lol! Triggered.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Ah yes, and he’s our schmuck!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Jesse Singal,
Schmuck means: eastern; English Yiddish shmok, literally , penis
All I can say, at least Gene has one: check your panties, they seem to be in a wad.
Read more at http://www.yourdictionary.com/schmuck#ztTBv4D4UmpUPgkX.99
LikeLiked by 5 people
KBR, I guess I’m too old to understand the updated version of schmuck. It used to mean just another blue collar joe 😳
😁
LikeLike
Actually, it is a very old Yiddish term for penis. Then it was adopted into general English use to mean a guy who was a d*ck. I think your definition may actually be the latest colloquial use. However, the Yiddish word “mensch” is more appropriate for just another blue collar good guy.
LikeLike
Translation is shumuk = Dick head
LikeLiked by 1 person
If Gene’s a schmuck, then I’m a shmuck. We’re all schmucks. A basket of schmucks.
LikeLiked by 6 people
…..or….according to the above posts….a pants full of shmucks
LikeLike
Yeah, and if anyone lays a hand on that schmuck they’ll have to answer to the rest of us schmucks…
LikeLiked by 1 person
The left sits on Twitter all day looking for people to attack. Sad. I’m sure Mr. Huber couldn’t care less what some nobody with a check by his name has to say. It was a once in a life time moment for him.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Leftists are such hateful people. I can’t imagine any of us calling someone excited for Hillary to call them onstage a shmuck.
LikeLiked by 1 person
no, if she called them on stage it would more likely be because they are a donor…LOL
LikeLike
Or a plant. It’s apparent by the SS reaction this gentleman was no plant. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 11 people
That was priceless. President Trump made such a lasting impression on this man. I could see/feel the excitement. MAGA
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Holy cow… President Trump has the Wojack meme to life!! Kek has been VERY generous today!! Feels good man!
LikeLike
That is truly wonderful. He IS the people’s President.
LikeLiked by 4 people
13 HOURS before rally start, at 4 a.m
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 12 people
I love it! And I imagine the Secret Service was having a heart attack.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I loved Trump calming them down. “He’s one of our people. He’s fine. We know our people.” I imagine the SS guys/gals who put their lives on the line had to be respecting Trump’s also having a spine. Can’t imagine serving for a POS like Hillary, which they still have to do!
LikeLiked by 3 people
His detail is probably getting an overnight medical evaluation and new uniform items tailored. Can you imagine the conflict within, as seriously as they take their jobs?! Somewhere in FL today, a precision marksman just achieved the world record for heart rate…
WEW! Worth every grey hair, that moment was!
LikeLiked by 3 people
We were all hugging President Trump with Gene.
LikeLiked by 6 people
We really were, weren’t we?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes, CW, my thoughts exactly! I’ve watched this video – different places, here, several times now, since first posted, and the glee – the shivering – the emotion, that pours through me each time…
In my entire lifetime – and I’ve been involved in politics since before I was old enough to drive! – I wasn’t anywhere near old enough to vote when I started working phone banks [old, rotary dial!] at the gop headquarters in Concord, N.H., when Richard Nixon ran against George McGovern – and I’ve never, ever felt this way about a President. I wish I knew the “emotion” I was experiencing. It’s love, in a way, but not the love you feel for a husband or child or grandchild. Something else. But sooooo strong! Thank you, God, for hearing our prayers and giving us Donald J. Trump!!!
LikeLike
Great photo. Hope he sees it.
LikeLike
Oh, he HAS to have it framed…Can you imagine? His young son, Jr., would inherit it…Hey guys, this is my Dad! With President Trump!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Trump has spent his life serving people, building for people, listening to people, marketing to people. People are in his blood. Trump gets us.
Remember the type of people at Obama’s rallies who said that Obama was going to pay their mortgage and give them “Obama Phone.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
….and her reply was “I was waiting for a comment like that from a Trump supporter”
These libs are truly deranged
LikeLiked by 4 people
I like how he said his piece, unplugged, and she was left in the dust! Go Gene!
LikeLiked by 5 people
He schooled her! Opposition B**ch knew it, hence her retort.
Infiltrate, strike, withdraw. Gene showing us how it’s done.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Think how BIZARRE this is –she refers to a man who likes, supports
The President of the United States as
A TRUMP SUPPORTER
The campaign is over…TRUMP won… he was elected President..
But the media can’t accept it.
LikeLike
My favorite part of that CNN interview was when Gene Huber explained that President Trump didn’t have to do this for us….he has everything, he’s a billionaire, he has a great family.
So so right!!!!! And I will be forever grateful for President Trump and his family for taking all these arrows to save this country and the little forgotten people.
LikeLiked by 5 people
The Forgotten Man together with his President
Powerful image
LikeLiked by 10 people
Wow, Succinctly put fedback…..spot on
LikeLiked by 1 person
You spoke for us Gene Huber like the President speaks for us 🙂 Thank you!
LikeLiked by 3 people
What a lovely moment — and somehow symbolic.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Very symbolic.
Trump’s Presidency presented to the world
LikeLiked by 1 person
I was so happy for Mr. Huber. He indeed is one of us. Watching him I kept thinking to myself that he just might be one of the Wolverines who went to this rally. Our president cares about us each and every one of us.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Watched this on a live chat, trolled a lot of trolls, it was fun. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
🙂
LikeLike
We are *all* Gene Huber.
LikeLike
Yes.
LikeLike
It’s evident, class matters.
LikeLike
Trying to figure out those signs that read “Blacks for Trump – ZOZO.com” (or maybe 2020.com)
When I look it up it’s for some adult chat nonsense
Anyone know what the story is on that?
LikeLike
has to be 2020, no? At least that’s what I thought as I kept seeing the sign.
Very encouraging.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s
blacksfortrump2020[dot]com
No adult chat.
LikeLike
Thanks MK. I didn’t put the “blacks for trump” in the address
LikeLike
Gene – You the Man!!!
LikeLike
tuned in youtube to what i thought was jeanne pirro and the man trump pulled up, gene huber, is about to be interviewed on fox. i don’t know the guy’s name subbing.
LikeLike
The man…
https://heavyeditorial.files.wordpress.com/2017/02/huber-e1487462648190.jpg?quality=65&strip=all
LikeLike
Brian Kilmeade, filling in for Judge Jeanine, interviewing him now.
LikeLike
Oh, my goodness – he is absolutely giddy with excitement.
LikeLike
Every time the media gets schlonged they call someone a schmuck.
LikeLike
How humble is our POTOS???
He IS us!! Look at the way he steps over and adjusts the mic for Gene… Seriously?
This man IS us. I think I’d walk through fire for him, at this moment…
LikeLike