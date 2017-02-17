The Lame Duck Timeline Strongly Suggests President Obama Set Up Intelligence Scheme To Undermine Trump…

Jay Sekulow outlines the case [Video Here] that President Obama set-up a plan for the intelligence community to target President Trump.

Specifically through the use of a lame-duck executive order, President Obama authorized multiple intelligence agencies to have access to Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) including phone call intercepts.

(Via ACLJ) […] First, as the New York Times reported earlier this week, in its final days, the Obama Administration expanded the power of the National Security Agency (NSA) to share globally intercepted personal communication with the government’s 16 other intelligence agencies before applying any privacy protections. The new rules were issued under section 2.3 of Executive Order 12333 after approval by two Obama Administration officials: Attorney General Loretta Lynch and Director of National Intelligence Director, James Clapper.

Second, the new rules, which were issued in an unclassified document, entitled Procedures for the Availability or Dissemination of Raw Signals Intelligence Information by the National Security Agency (NSA), significantly relaxed longstanding limits on what the NSA may do with the information gathered by its most powerful surveillance operations. These operations are largely unregulated by American wiretapping laws. Surveillances include collecting satellite transmissions, phone calls, and emails that cross network switches abroad, and messages between people abroad that cross domestic network switches. The changes initiated by the Obama Administration in its waning days empowered far more agents and officials to search through raw intelligence data. As a direct consequence of the change in policy, it appears that the prospect of intel leaks grew exponentially. Attorney General Loretta Lynch signed the new rules permitting the NSA to disseminate raw signals intelligence information on January 3, 2017 after Director of National Intelligence James Clapper signed them on December 15, 2016. (read more)

The dates here are key, because it was after the 2016 election when DNI James Clapper was reported to be recommending the removal of NSA head, Admiral Michael Rogers:

[November 19th, 2016] (Reuters) The heads of the Pentagon and the U.S. intelligence community have recommended to President Barack Obama that the director of the National Security Agency, Admiral Michael Rogers, be removed from his position, sources familiar with the matter said on Saturday. The recommendation by Defense Secretary Ash Carter and Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, first reported by The Washington Post, was delivered to the White House last month. (read more)

The election was Tuesday, November 8th .

. Admiral Michael Rogers had a visit with President Trump on Friday, November 11th .

. According to the Executive Order rule changes DNI James Clapper signed off on December 15th .

. General Michael Flynn spoke to the Russian Ambassador on December 29th

Jan 3rd 2017 – Loretta Lynch signs off on rule changes for phone taps.

Jan 12th 2017 – WaPo reports On Phone Calls Anonymous Intel Sources



Jan 23rd 2017 – FBI reports nothing unlawful in content of Flynn call

Jan 26th 2017 – Sally Yates (acting DOJ) informs President Trump there might be a conflict between VP Pence's stated TV version (was told by Flynn), and what Intel community communicate to Yates that Flynn actually expressed to Russia.

– Sally Yates (acting DOJ) informs President Trump there might be a conflict between VP Pence’s stated TV version (was told by Flynn), and what Intel community communicate to Yates that Flynn actually expressed to Russia. Jan 27th 2017 – White House counsel begins investigation to discrepancy.