The Lame Duck Timeline Strongly Suggests President Obama Set Up Intelligence Scheme To Undermine Trump…

Jay Sekulow outlines the case [Video Here] that President Obama set-up a plan for the intelligence community to target President Trump.
Specifically through the use of a lame-duck executive order, President Obama authorized multiple intelligence agencies to have access to Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) including phone call intercepts.
(Via ACLJ) […] First, as the New York Times reported earlier this week, in its final days, the Obama Administration expanded the power of the National Security Agency (NSA) to share globally intercepted personal communication with the government’s 16 other intelligence agencies before applying any privacy protections.
The new rules were issued under section 2.3 of Executive Order 12333 after approval by two Obama Administration officials: Attorney General Loretta Lynch and Director of National Intelligence Director, James Clapper.
Second, the new rules, which were issued in an unclassified document, entitled Procedures for the Availability or Dissemination of Raw Signals Intelligence Information by the National Security Agency (NSA), significantly relaxed longstanding limits on what the NSA may do with the information gathered by its most powerful surveillance operations.
These operations are largely unregulated by American wiretapping laws. Surveillances include collecting satellite transmissions, phone calls, and emails that cross network switches abroad, and messages between people abroad that cross domestic network switches.
The changes initiated by the Obama Administration in its waning days empowered far more agents and officials to search through raw intelligence data. As a direct consequence of the change in policy, it appears that the prospect of intel leaks grew exponentially. Attorney General Loretta Lynch signed the new rules permitting the NSA to disseminate raw signals intelligence information on January 3, 2017 after Director of National Intelligence James Clapper signed them on December 15, 2016. (read more)
The dates here are key, because it was after the 2016 election when DNI James Clapper was reported to be recommending the removal of NSA head, Admiral Michael Rogers:
[November 19th, 2016] (Reuters) The heads of the Pentagon and the U.S. intelligence community have recommended to President Barack Obama that the director of the National Security Agency, Admiral Michael Rogers, be removed from his position, sources familiar with the matter said on Saturday.
The recommendation by Defense Secretary Ash Carter and Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, first reported by The Washington Post, was delivered to the White House last month. (read more)
.
- The election was Tuesday, November 8th.
- Admiral Michael Rogers had a visit with President Trump on Friday, November 11th.
- According to the Executive Order rule changes DNI James Clapper signed off on December 15th.
- General Michael Flynn spoke to the Russian Ambassador on December 29th
- Dec 29th 2016 – Obama announces sanctions on Russia
- Jan 3rd 2017 – Loretta Lynch signs off on rule changes for phone taps.
- Jan 12th 2017 – WaPo reports On Phone Calls Anonymous Intel Sources
- Jan 15th 2017 – VP Pence appears on Face the nation.
- Jan 20th 2017 – Inauguration
- Jan 23rd 2017 – FBI reports nothing unlawful in content of Flynn call
- Jan 26th 2017 – Sally Yates (acting DOJ) informs President Trump there might be a conflict between VP Pence’s stated TV version (was told by Flynn), and what Intel community communicate to Yates that Flynn actually expressed to Russia.
- Jan 27th 2017 – White House counsel begins investigation to discrepancy.
Add to the timeline on Jan. 23, the FBI reported nothing illicit found in reviewing Flynn’s calls with Russia.
LikeLiked by 3 people
How the FBI got the FISA warrant?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Anatomy of a criminal conspiracy. An impeachment trap.
LikeLiked by 3 people
A treasonous conspiracy. Me thinks Clapper, Carter, Lynch, Yates and Obama should be interviewed extensively in Gitmo and then sat in front of a military commission. Holder, for good measure, too.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Despite calls from some Democrats and Republicans to investigate Flynn, the FBI announced Thursday that they would not be investigating him. Sources close to Flynn told Circa he was willing and ready to speak to anybody or any committee about his conversation and that he broke no laws.
http://circa.com/politics/doj-also-target-of-president-trumps-call-for-investigations-into-leaks
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ignacious? Did he get ‘The Letter?
‘On Jan. 12, David Ignatius, with the Washington Post wrote a column where he referenced a senior U.S. government official who told him that “Flynn phoned Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak several times on Dec. 29, the day the Obama administration announced the expulsion of 35 Russian officials as well as other measures in retaliation for the hacking. What did Flynn say, and did it undercut the U.S. sanctions?” Ignatius referred to the Logan Act in his column and whether or not Flynn undermined the sanctions Obama put in place at the end of his term against Russia.
LikeLiked by 2 people
General Flynn knows enough to sink all the traitors. He is loyal to President Trump. President Trump is fully aware of the depth and breadth of the swamp. Lay low, General.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
An Excellent and Smart Characteristic of Trump;
He rarely truly lets someone go… He keeps a nice open line of dialog, and doesn’t let circumstances disconnect him from true friends or good advisers.
I respect the heck out of how he doesn’t let anyone push him around. Wasn’t it great he hung a bucket over Schumer’s head again at the press conference…
LikeLike
As Cicero said, “…a murderer is less to fear.”
Damn these people.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And here I had almost forgotten how strong my dislike for zippy the fuslim had been the past 8 years.
LikeLiked by 2 people
If P44 can “relax” the Reagan-era restrictions on dissemination of intelligence data why can’t President Trump simply restore them to pre-Jan. 3, 2017 protocols?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Same thing I asked if a President has the power to give NSA more power doesn’t he have the same power to take power away?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why can’t another President trying to set up an incoming President regardless if he did it legally be considered Treason?
LikeLiked by 1 person
The violence element for the charge not there.. There are other ways to skin this cat.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Totally agree Howie about violence element, but everyone brings up watergate as so bad, what worse can a President do then try to undermine their own country.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We have seen this pattern before. Starting with the GZ trial. We know who they are and what they do.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I know it’s easy and fun to pin this sort of treason on Obama, but I find it very unlikely that he is the mastermind behind this. A player in the scene? Perhaps, but perhaps not a main character, and definitely not the director.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
The mastermind could be Valerie Jarrett. I don’t think Obolo did anything without her permission.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Real leaks; fake news”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Strange bedfellows about to appear.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sundance, according to the timeline, Flynn called on 29th December and Lynch signs off on rule changes for phone taps on the 3rd of January. Flynn’s call seems to have been made before the changes were made?
LikeLike
Flynns calls are the tip of the iceberg as will soon become apparent. Expediting FOIA requests might help out the traitors. Declassing is also a weapon Trump can deploy against The Obama Coup.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes, but that leaves 9 days for John Brennan and Sally Yates to get the NSA phone call transcripts from their minions and leak them to the NYT. I’d bet that they are going through every phone call made by Trump campaign officials since the day he declared his candidacy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Let it all come out. All of it.
LikeLike
17 Days in January
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you Howie. Always appreciated Sekulow, a sharp thinker and advocate.
LikeLike
Why did they want to get rid of Admiral Rogers?
LikeLike
I take that as a rhetorical question. Fiddling with national security at the 11th hour lends credence to the ‘sabotage’ aspect of Zero’s administration. The President as stated may end this intel colander, but Pompeo needs to ramp up his considerable powers to ferret out the rats as does Kellogg, Mattis, Tillerson, Sessions and Mnuchin.
LikeLike
It appears fishy they get rid of him at such late date.
LikeLike
Not fishy, just to eliminate an obstacle to the ‘plan’. Amazing he dodged the bullet so to speak.
LikeLike
This is blatant sedition.
Hang worthy high treason.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I keep seeing this problem. Gov. Mike Pence was not VP until Jan 20th. That conversation bet Gen. Flynn and VP ELECT Mike Pence occurred when?
Until Mr. Pence sworn in, he was just another citizen, I believe, and could not command the full details of Gen. Flynn’s innocuous phone con.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is not surprising.
What is surprising to me is Trump not reading this timeline in yesterday’s press conference.
Are they waiting for another head to roll to make their point? It’s not possible trump doesn’t know about this, right?
LikeLike
I am thinking he is saving a couple of interesting “booms” for his rally tomorrow at Melbourne.
LikeLike
PRESIDENT TRUMP NEEDS TO START GIVING LIE DETECTOR TESTS, FBI DOES IT-THEN WATCH THE FUN
LikeLike