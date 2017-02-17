Secretary Rex Tillerson Begins Deconstructing 7th Floor “Shadow Government” at Dept of State…

The term “shadow government” is not a construct of critics; it’s actually the term the professional bureaucrats within the 7th floor of the Washington DC based Department of State gave to themselves.

The career political operatives who reign within the State Department openly view themselves as a distinctly separate state governing authority, with no attachment to the policies or objectives of the United States presidency or any mere elected official therein.

For years this group has considered themselves “the untouchables”.

They live a life of high financed indulgence including: massive expense accounts, chartered airline travel, swanky cocktail parties, expense chauffeurs to take their kids to private school, seasonally designed home decor – appointed by only the very best interior designers, personal security to keep the commoners away, tickets to the best venues and reserved seating at elite DC restaurants.

With first rights to the budget expenditures, the 7th floor group finds no indulgence too extravagant for their intellectual elitism. They demand nothing but the finest because they are the most worthy of the DC professionally privileged – who are more equal than others; and after all, their jobs require them to host and visit like-minded diplomats, and celebrities with exclusive tastes from around the world.

Today, this elite crew collectively choked on their crust-less triangle sandwiches:

WASHINGTON DC – […] Much of seventh-floor staff, who work for the Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources and the Counselor offices, were told today that their services were no longer needed. […] Two sources also told CBS News that Ambassador Kristie Kenney, the Counselor of the State Department and one of the last remaining senior officials, was informed that she will be let go. She is a career foreign service officer who had served as an ambassador under Presidents Obama, Bush and Clinton. Her staff was told that Secretary Tillerson does not intend to fill the counselor’s position anytime soon. […] “It is irresponsible to let qualified, nonpartisan, experienced people go before you have any idea of their replacement. You can’t do foreign policy by sitting in the White House, just out of your back pocket,” explains Tom Countryman, Former Assistant Secretary for Non-Proliferation who was let go earlier this month. Countryman worries that the White House is displaying an intent not rely on the State Department for foreign policy in that no one will be in place to challenge the edicts drawn up in the Oval Office. (read more)

Ah yes, who will remain to “challenge the edicts of the Oval Office“? Yes, that’s what they see as ‘THEIR JOB’. Those,.. those… White House vulgarians are merely peon elected officials who represent the far inferior riff-raff types with lesser intellect and class.

Oh, the horror of it all…

These entities see themselves as a complete and separate structure of government. They also function as a complete and separate ideological structure of government:

Deconstruction and realignment while simultaneously managing/controlling the amount of damage these internal agents will do toward the larger Trump administration objectives is a tenuous undertaking.

Secretary Rex Tillerson is tasked with taking the corrupt and rotting vehicle down to the frame and cutting out the cancerous rust. This is yet another epic battle with ZERO Washington DC supporters as Trump and T-Rex endeavor through the restoration phase.

We shall now see if the UniParty (Democrat and Republican) will try to impede such an effort:

“There is nothing more difficult to plan, more doubtful of success, nor more dangerous to manage than the creation of a new order of things. … Whenever his enemies have occasion to attack the innovator they do so with the passion of partisans, while the others defend him sluggishly so that the innovator and his party alike are vulnerable.” ~ Niccolo Machiavelli

