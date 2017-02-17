Secretary Rex Tillerson Begins Deconstructing 7th Floor “Shadow Government” at Dept of State…

The term “shadow government” is not a construct of critics; it’s actually the term the professional bureaucrats within the 7th floor of the Washington DC based Department of State gave to themselves.
The career political operatives who reign within the State Department openly view themselves as a distinctly separate state governing authority, with no attachment to the policies or objectives of the United States presidency or any mere elected official therein.
For years this group has considered themselves “the untouchables”.
They live a life of high financed indulgence including: massive expense accounts, chartered airline travel, swanky cocktail parties, expense chauffeurs to take their kids to private school, seasonally designed home decor – appointed by only the very best interior designers, personal security to keep the commoners away, tickets to the best venues and reserved seating at elite DC restaurants.
With first rights to the budget expenditures, the 7th floor group finds no indulgence too extravagant for their intellectual elitism. They demand nothing but the finest because they are the most worthy of the DC professionally privileged – who are more equal than others; and after all, their jobs require them to host and visit like-minded diplomats, and celebrities with exclusive tastes from around the world.
Today, this elite crew collectively choked on their crust-less triangle sandwiches:
WASHINGTON DC – […] Much of seventh-floor staff, who work for the Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources and the Counselor offices, were told today that their services were no longer needed.
[…] Two sources also told CBS News that Ambassador Kristie Kenney, the Counselor of the State Department and one of the last remaining senior officials, was informed that she will be let go. She is a career foreign service officer who had served as an ambassador under Presidents Obama, Bush and Clinton. Her staff was told that Secretary Tillerson does not intend to fill the counselor’s position anytime soon.
[…] “It is irresponsible to let qualified, nonpartisan, experienced people go before you have any idea of their replacement. You can’t do foreign policy by sitting in the White House, just out of your back pocket,” explains Tom Countryman, Former Assistant Secretary for Non-Proliferation who was let go earlier this month.
Countryman worries that the White House is displaying an intent not rely on the State Department for foreign policy in that no one will be in place to challenge the edicts drawn up in the Oval Office. (read more)
Ah yes, who will remain to “challenge the edicts of the Oval Office“? Yes, that’s what they see as ‘THEIR JOB’. Those,.. those… White House vulgarians are merely peon elected officials who represent the far inferior riff-raff types with lesser intellect and class.
Oh, the horror of it all…
These entities see themselves as a complete and separate structure of government. They also function as a complete and separate ideological structure of government:
Deconstruction and realignment while simultaneously managing/controlling the amount of damage these internal agents will do toward the larger Trump administration objectives is a tenuous undertaking.
Secretary Rex Tillerson is tasked with taking the corrupt and rotting vehicle down to the frame and cutting out the cancerous rust. This is yet another epic battle with ZERO Washington DC supporters as Trump and T-Rex endeavor through the restoration phase.
We shall now see if the UniParty (Democrat and Republican) will try to impede such an effort:
“There is nothing more difficult to plan, more doubtful of success, nor more dangerous to manage than the creation of a new order of things. … Whenever his enemies have occasion to attack the innovator they do so with the passion of partisans, while the others defend him sluggishly so that the innovator and his party alike are vulnerable.”
Romney would be kissing these peoples asses all while they backstabbed him.
Bush where were you? This crap got worse on your watch.
Don't you get the feeling that Bush Jr was just a placeholder? Like he had no clue what was going on in our own government. Perhaps even a willing dupe.
I honestly don't have a big problem with "most" of what Bush did; Bush would have gone down as a decent President but for Iraq. The neo-Cohens and the neocons really screwed up his legacy. But, as the saying goes, "the buck stops here." He made the final decision to go.
Try reading "Jeb and the Bush Crime Family".
Bush Jr ruined shy legacy he had with he and his family's Never Atrump stance in this election. Their votes for Hillary over the GOP candidate are the End of their reputation and put their administration in a whole new light! Sunlight!
Two words. Patriot. Act.
Wait. Four more. Dept. Of. Homeland. Security.
Let’s not forget this one:
Medicare Part D
3 more (attempts)
Comprehensive Immigration Reform
6 more related: “See you at the bill signing”
No Child Left Behind!
Lets really not forget this one…T S A
The freakin' bailouts that started under Bush which Obama happily continued! The amount of money wasted on "saving us from depression". Pissed off at that as much as I am the Patriot Act.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Immediately after 9/11, to get the Patriot Act and other necessary legislation passed, I have always believed that President Bush had to sell his soul to the evil Democrats to get that legislation passed for the safety of our country. I think part of the deal to get the Demoncrats to do what they SHOULD do, Bush acquiesced to shepherding tons and tons of PORK through to the satisfaction of the Dems. So much of the extravagant spending on typical Dem pet projects seemed to me at the time as being very out of character for even George Bush. For Dem votes I believe Bush was extorted with a caveat to not protest and just roll over. I believe in the future, it'll all leak out and I believe that we'll find that George Bush was a heroic figure. It's just a feeling at this point ....
Bush would have gone down as a decent President but for Iraq.
But he ran as the "War President" Blew the crap out of that theory. Other than that what did he do? The Federal Reserve crashed interest rates to create an economy that was based on housing that blew up and created a financial disaster.

Bush did nothing remarkable.
Bush did nothing remarkable.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Actually GW Bush spoke repeatedly about the overheated housing market, and was ignored by Barney Frank and Chris Dodd. And it was the strengthening of the Community Service Act advocated by Janet Reno and (reluctantly) endorsed by Bill Clinton, that ultimately led to the housing market collapse. Also, don't forget that in 2007 the Dems took over Congress and systematically oversaw the destruction of the rest of the American economy. Pres. Bush's major failing, is that he signed the legislation that was written by Democrats and passed with Dem. votes.
Well he might have, until Trump came along and got people researching him more and his family. Since pappy bush was CIA, I believe Bush did the shadow government's bidding.
LikeLiked by 2 people
He told the base of his party they were bigots when we stopped his blanket amnesty for illegal aliens. Indecent President, IMO.
When they slander President Trump as being an amateur who's in over his head it's total ignorance or good old-fashioned lies. That was actually GWB. Remember the upside down children's book on 9/11?
LikeLiked by 5 people
Both Daddy Bushie and Shrub Bushie aided and abetted all this. Daddy was one who gave all out support to the new world order and the greatness of government. Shrub grandfathered all the Clinton appointees under the guise of bi-partisan cooperation and creating a new tone. By the end of his terms, he was issuing press releases celebrating his huge increases in government hiring as helping to solve "unemployment." (Not to mention the TSA which — well I won't get started on that.)
LikeLiked by 8 people
Bushes back to Prescott are Skull and Bones (as is "Lurch" Kerry).

Satan's puppets, all.
Satan’s puppets, all.
LikeLiked by 3 people
T – Rex , His wife Brenda said ” You didn’t know it But you’ve been in a 41 year training period all these years, you were supposed to do this “..
Anyone who watched his comments to the State Department after the prayer breakfast cannot say it wasn’t one of great speeches ever… it just made me have that much more respect for him than I already had… He will be as great as TRUMP, a man who works just to serve his country because he Loves America and for no other reason ..
LikeLiked by 4 people
I would Much rather have Rex, as our next President, after 8yrs of President Trump, than Pence.

I Trust T-Rex.
I Trust T-Rex.
LikeLiked by 2 people
No one has been in place to challenge the edicts of the oval office. Otherwise, we wouldn't have the mess in Ukraine and we wouldn't have ISIS.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Oh! I found their error: “…in place to challenge a *Republican* Oval Office.”
There. I’m sure you agree that much more accurately states their position.
LikeLiked by 6 people
**LOL** 😛
LikeLiked by 2 people
Or even more accurately, an *independent* oval office that actually aims to govern and achieve its own goals on behalf of the voters.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I can hardly believe what I’m reading.
How many were fired, do you suppose?
Nowhere near enough.. but a good start!

Is my guess. 🙂
Is my guess. 🙂
Oh I love this little guy!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
That's T-Rex.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Could THIS!, be considered our First Tax Cut, of the Trump Era?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Maybe a couple dozen.
We need at least a couple thousand removed at state – and that would be just the tip of the iceberg.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Only a dozen or so. And Kristie Kenney, the Counselor of the State Department, was said to be retiring in 2 weeks anyway. That could be spin. It is a start though. Drain The Swamp!
"That question was insulting. Sit down".

Love it.
Love it.
T-Rex Get It On!
Lol. The “White House Crashers” are in above painting!
Thank you Sundance for the knowledge and laughs.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I sure don't want these nothings who've accomplished nothing for their country to waltz off with outrageous PENSIONS their unions set in place, but that is what I expect will be the case for them!
LikeLiked by 2 people
What impeccable timing … Just after Tillerson arrives back from overseas after meeting with European allies and Russian FM Lavrov and … Pompeo made the diplomatic rounds in the Middle East and WikiLeaks drops the CIA interference in Europe’s elections and … Mattis told NATO that the US could “moderate” its commitment if members don’t meet spending targets ….
Well, Sec of State Tillerson, I hope you went with a detail of Secret Service / US Marshall personnel and collected all the US Tax-Payer electronic devices … one knows they will disappear and / or get ‘bleached bit’ if left in the wrong hands.
LikeLiked by 4 people
This is how I envision the 7th floor when they were escorted out of the building today.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Perfect 😂
Good one!
Those people on the 7th Floor plot regime changes and war. Why the h*ll is the State Department plotting military actions? This is indeed a big part of the cancer and their actions since November haven't helped their cause.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Ring……….
Hello?
Kanye would you help me Make America Great Again?
With that 5150 he has lost his 2nd amendment rights.
Maybe if the USA would stop destabilizing other countries, sticking its nose in other countries business, and trying to be the world's policeman we wouldn't need such a large State Department.
LikeLiked by 5 people
the Cartel needs a large State Dept
(its almost Caturday)
Deplorable says that my extensive foreign service experience based on eating at Olive Garden and watching the Game of Thrones qualifies me to bray as loudly as I can although I can't name the countries that border the USA, nor explain what NATO is.

But Deplorable has a participation award and graduated from Havard Law with Obama.
But Deplorable has a participation award and graduated from Havard Law with Obama.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Bureaucracies metastasize regardless of mission. It's the nature of the beast due largely to empire building, ambition and ego.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is how I envision the folks on the 7th Floor after they learned the news.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sorry for the double post! I thought the first didn't take.
I was having trouble getting my posts to show up, took three page reloads before I would see it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Normally is say let’s reflect on how they will use this against us next time they are in power. But so often answer answer they already have been doing this for decades.
The other times…well just ask pizza shop owners in indiana they are playing a zero sum game for keeps.
The paralyzing fear thought that defending yourself will only make them more viscous is 100% abusive relationship talk.
The truth in that fear though is now that we have stood up to our abusers we better defang and disable them before the cops leave or there will be hell to pay!
LikeLiked by 7 people
If they get any more viscous you won't be able to pour them out of a bottle.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why do presidents tolerate this treasonous behavior? Fire all of them and start over from scratch. I'm sure State could run well with 1/3 the staff. Those who can't be fired due to union protection, transfer to an office in Alaska…they'll resign. This time they picked a fight with the wrong guy.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Presidents in the past were beholden to money people who were likely connected to the 7th floor. Only Potus Trump owes no one except us the American people.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Indeed. Shadow dwellers when they heard Trump won the election….”Where’s that file of dirt I ordered on Trump?”
Aides come in with boxes of decade old tabloids.
Shadow dweller enraged: “This is it????? Everyone already knows all this shit about him.”
Aide: /shrug I’m just a low paid dirt digger
LikeLiked by 3 people
Those 7th floor firings will probably end up on CNN but they won't be able to continue their lavish lifestyles.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I don't think Tommy Countryman is very happy right now:
LikeLiked by 3 people
Surely that's a fake account.
Why do you think that? He was fired from State the end of January.
Its not verified and was just made in Jan 2017 so chances are its not legit.
Not every legit account is verified. Sundance's Twitter is legit and he/she isn't verified. I'm not, Bluto, Eric, Monique, plenty of Treepers are NOT verified but totally legit.
I think it's real. His first tweet links to a purported retirement speech he gave.

Doesn't scan as parody account.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This was same twitter acct. Looks like he's upset & ran to CNN to cry about it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It's real. Browse his list of followers – a veritable competition of lofty departmental acronyms & academic titles to tout their own importance.
What triggered you to say it's a fake account? Are you an insider? Know him?
BWHAHahhahaha!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Did you used to work FOR US, countryman? And you accomplished WHAT? Don't let the door hit you, cockroach.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Due to all the crying and whining in D.C. the stock value of hankies has tripled over the past week.

Damn, I missed a great buy! 😛
Damn, I missed a great buy! 😛
LikeLiked by 6 people
Oh what a copy cat
Sounds like POTUS hit the target.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Look at Kristie Kenney’s wikipedia page: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kristie_Kenney
Tell me how someone goes from being a White House tour guide to being a career Ambassador to so many different countries. Oh, wait. Ambassador Kenney is married to Assistant Secretary of State William Brownfield, who is also a Career Ambassador.
I hear the sound of something draining. 🙂
LikeLiked by 13 people
The Coup Attempt Continues
I would love to have been a fly on the wall while Trump was talking to Tillerson about taking the Secretary of State job. (Maybe I should have worked for the NSA.) I would love to hear the planning behind what Trump thought needed to be done and how it was going to be accomplished.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Trump said to Tillerson, “You’re comfortable using the term, ‘You’re fired’ right?”
Tillerson, “Of course.”
Trump: “Great you’re hired!”
LikeLiked by 8 people
EPA next please!
LikeLiked by 9 people
I look forward to substantial changes in the BLM as well
LikeLiked by 7 people
Yep.. We can get rid of BLM, and get rid of BLM, as well.....
LikeLiked by 3 people
and frankly a few
LikeLike
This one will be epic because these in the epa are low brow and fully nuttier than a squirrel
Deep State vs. Donald Trump ~ https://consortiumnews.com/2017/01/28/deep-state-vs-donald-trump/
Political Tactics
Artemis Capital presciently describes Trump’s likely political tactics: “Trump knows that if you can’t win [as matters stand], then you change the rules of the game – this is what he has already done with American politics – and what he is about to do to the entire Post-Bretton Woods World Order. If you really want to know a person, watch what they do, and not what they say … or what they tweet … the rants and twitter storms are part of a strategy of media control and distraction.
Trump’s business career was largely comprised of three core strategies:
1) Leverage
2) Restructure
3) Brand … in that order.
LikeLiked by 6 people
It has not even been a month since the inauguration of President Trump – and just look at all that he has done. Mind boggling.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Just like Trump, Tillerson is not a politician and he probably can’t stand a half of those D.C. Swampers.
LikeLiked by 7 people
At least half these career grifters will show up on MSM to enlighten us peasants as to the many ways Trump is failing. Too bad we no longer care, listen, believe.
This is what winning looks like. Thank you T-Rex!
LikeLiked by 7 people
And winning feels so good! *can’t stop smiling*
LikeLiked by 6 people
#NoMoreBondo
#T-RexRules
LikeLiked by 3 people
“that some referred to as the Shadow Government” — that’s not them referring to themselves as that, but others.
Before Trump it was boring to watch the news, now it’s entertainment 24/7 watching them hyperventilate.
LikeLiked by 2 people
John Maudlin of Maudlin Economics provides this comment:
“If you listen to the media you might have the impression that the Trump transition team is in complete disarray. Talking with leaders of the transition team certainly didn’t leave me with that impression. They have broken the transition process down into over 30 departments and have created a ‘landing document’ for each department. The analogy they are using is that this process is like planning an invasion, and they are going to hand the landing document off to the ‘beachhead teams’ who will then execute the plans.
“I was briefly allowed to look at (without actually being able to read) the plan for one cabinet-level department. It appeared to be about 100 pages plus of serious detail as to exactly what executive orders would need to be removed and added, what personnel would have to be replaced (both appointees and regular staff), what policies would need to be changed, and so forth.
“I was told that this level of planning was being done for every department. When I asked a key person how much of the overall plan would likely come to fruition, I got a rueful smile and a shrug. ‘If we even get half of this done in the first few years, that will be major reform’… “
LikeLiked by 5 people
According to Wikipedia, the duties and responsibilities of the U.S. Department of State include “… [advancing] U.S. objectives and interests in the world through its primary role in developing and implementing the President’s foreign policy.” (Notice the word “President”)
According to the State Department’s website, “The Department’s mission is to shape and sustain a peaceful, prosperous, just, and democratic world and foster conditions for stability and progress for the benefit of the American people and people everywhere.” (Notice the complete lack of the word “President”)
Seems Wikipedia was wrong again… 😉
LikeLiked by 6 people
I’d be interested to know names and compensation…
LikeLiked by 3 people
Here’s his pay…
2014 Program Management EX-03 $178,690 $0 Washington, District of Columbia
https://www.federalpay.org/employees/department-of-state/countryman-thomas-more
LikeLiked by 1 person
“So you’re (the) Countryman?”
“Yes.”
“Well then, get out of the country, man.”
(Apologies to the Three Stooges and “Malice in the Palace”…..).
There must be all sorts of other benefits, beyond the base pay. As described by Sundance, these were mighty high flyers. Perhaps housing allowances, or actual homes? Cars, drivers, stipends for constant travel. Of course they were doubtless wined and dined endlessly by foreign dignitaries and perhaps lobbyists as well? Were they permitted to receive gifts? They probably never had to pick up a check and may have even been comped for any non-business related dining, because of the heavyweights that they could direct to those establishments? Also, the embassies in Washington have packed social calendars, as did the Obama White House. Just endless parties. If any of this were widely publicized, many Americans would be horrified, primarily because one way or the other, American taxpayers pay for every single cent of it, e.g. foreign aide, poor/costly government policy that benefits certain corporations and foreign governments, but is detrimental to United States citizens either indirectly or immediately via our Treasury.
Hey, excuse me…… yeah, you guys & gals, on the 7th floor, you in the UniParty, you in the Deep State, all of you, I’ve got a message for ya…
Listen, we can do this the easy way, or the hard way. It’s up to you, but understand one thing, it’s over. The party’s f***ing over. Ya got it?
You people have been using, stealing from & raping not only your own country for decades, but other countries around the world. You’ve been using & abusing the wealth & power we, the true owners of this land, have bestowed on you for the purpose of looking out for our interests
And what have you done with that wealth & power? Were you grateful for the gifts & did you take care of the peoples business?
No, you did not
So what did you do?
You filthy, morally bankrupt & corrupt scumbags decided you could get even more wealth & power by scheming & working with the soulless globalist entities who would scoop up the rest of the worlds wealth & resources & turn our planet into a soulless labor camp for their benefit
You sh*t on your own country, your own people & yes, your own children’s futures for what? A few more dollars, a few more limo rides, a few more cocktail parties?
Disgusting, despicable & grotesque don’t begin to describe your utter lack of humanity & your bankrupted souls
So screw the lot of you. Get it through your heads, it’s over. The people are no longer asleep. Your media has been exposed. One of your own is no longer in the seat of power
Yeah, you’ve still got a lot of money & some influence in certain area’s, but that won’t last. We the people had begun weeding you out 2 years ago & our President will now bring in the industrial mower
So do yourselves a favor. Realize it’s over & get the hell out of the peoples way. We’re over 100 million strong & counting. We’re wide awake & stand firmly behind President Trump. Nothing you have in your arsenal can defeat us
So lay down your weapons, your weapons of corruption, deceit, subversion & sedation against the American people, & walk away
LikeLiked by 5 people
And take their coats.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Deep State today is in alliance with the Hillary faction of the Democrats.
That is a significant part of why she lost, voters are fed up with it.
Now Trump has turned from defeating Hillary to defeating what she represented in government. It is a key internal fight, that will shape Trump’s fight with the Deep State and shape America’s future.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Bravo alliwantissometruth! This comment deserves to be reposted far and wide!
😂😆😅
Also, as I’m still perusing state.gov, there’s still not a single mention of “radical Islamic terrorism” or a mention of “Islam” period under “The Global Coalition to Counter ISIL” (https://www.state.gov/s/seci/index.htm).
It would seem the web administrators need to do some fixin’, but as a web guy myself I would gladly donate my time to making the necessary changes… you know, to save taxpayer money! 😉
LikeLiked by 3 people
And no more calling it ISIL!
LikeLiked by 4 people
I know right?!?!? It’s ISIS people.
LikeLiked by 2 people
All it needs now is a “Building for Sale due to downsizing” update!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LOL… Oh I would love to see that! 😀 😀 😀
Remember during the recession when O told all the unemployed and those losing their homes not to worry, he’d extend bennies? You know…here’s some bread crumbs from food banks to help you out while you’re living in your new O-tent, but I’m still Mr. Wonderful.
Can’t wait til the former government teet suckers find out unemployment doesn’t pay what the teet does!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yep, he’s like a bad memory. But… ah, I’ve been waiting 8 years to call him a memory! Finally the end of an error.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Amen!!!
BEST HEADLINE TODAY/
“IT’S A BLOODBATH AT THE STATE DEPARTMENT”
By Daniel Halper
February 17, 2017 | 9:16am/
“Many of those let go were on the building’s seventh floor — top-floor bigs — a symbolically important sign to the rest of the diplomatic corps that their new boss has different priorities than the last one.”
http://nypost.com/2017/02/17/rex-tillerson-fires-top-officials-at-state-department/
LikeLiked by 6 people
“Hi, I’m the new guy.”
LikeLiked by 4 people
He did say he was going to personally speak to each and everyone. A quick round of “you’re fired” to an entire floor in one fell swoop sure says git ur done to me!!!!
Boy, these journo types certainly have a flare for the dramatic don’t they? #FakeNews
LikeLiked by 2 people
They are all FAILED “novelists”.. As in… they dreamed of making a living out of writing pulp fantasy/romance fiction.
Having failed at that, they turn their penchant for unrealistic fiction towards writing FakeNews and sensationalized headlines.
Excellent report, Sundance. Multiple MSM sources are running an almost identical article-funny how that always goes- White House removes six staffers after failing FBI background checks. The only person they named was the daughter of Trump Florida. I wonder if these are the same people. No source listed their names.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That sure looks like Blutarsky in the background. I can ID most of the participants in the bacchanalia depicted in the picture.
I was wondering what T Rex has been doing at State. Now I know and I doubt he’s finished that particular task. The firings will most likely expose some of the shadow’s secondary collaborators who may be trying to stir up trouble once they get over the shock of losing their patrons.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Tillerson..
Does NOT look like a felt puppet, or a guy who enters bicycle races.
Does not look stupid enough to install a private server in his toilet, or bash cell phones with a hammer.
Trump’s SOS starts WAY ahead of Obama’s two picks.
Timing.
Someone or several posted the wee attempt at humour by CNN showing President Trump at his press conference where the sound was replaced by music conducted by the maestro.
A rare if inadvertent recognition of the truth.
An orchestra only performs at top ability guided by the skilled and instinctual timing of the conductor bringing disparate sounds into a melodious whole.
Symphony No. 7, was a tour de force.
“Patience is power.
Patience is not an absence of action;
rather it is “timing”
it waits on the right time to act,
for the right principles
and in the right way.”
― Fulton J. Sheen
LikeLiked by 2 people
A mini-power couple (not nearly as important as the 7th Floorr Group at State) in DC got divorced a few years ago, and the wife’s cell calendar got introduced as evidence and was somehow released to the public. What was astonishing is that they attended parties at Washington’s finest restaurants and hotels multiple times a week, each and every week. The parties are hosted by lobbyists and for the State Dept Brass, toss in the endless Embassy parties. A single dinner at any of these parties costs the host more than the average American family spends per week for groceries. And remember, American taxpayers are paying for every cent of this. Lobbyists get policies passed into (sometimes bad) law. foreign government’s are jockeying for foreign aid and foreign policy beneficial to their countries.
LikeLike