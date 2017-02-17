Raw Footage – A Builder President Visits Boeing Builders…

Posted on February 17, 2017 by

This is so cool.  In the raw footage feeds of President Trump touring the Boeing manufacturing plant the president is actually engaged in discussion of the structural component of the aircraft itself.

Usually these are photo-ops and tours of optical value for politicians; where you see the corporate face (CEO) walking around discussing the constructs at a high level, blah, blah, blah.  However, with the first ever business person elected to the office of The President, President Trump is actually engaged in peer-to-peer, CEO to CEO, conversations discussing the building dynamics of the newest Boeing aircraft and getting into the details of the build.

You can hear President Trump discuss the composition of the new framing material as an aspect to the size of the larger windows now possible in the aircraft design.  It’s a peek into the stunning shift of interaction between businesses executives, industrial giants and the Presidency of the United States.   Trump asking question after question about the build itself; every aspect from material to sourcing, supply chain, linear costs etc. [No wonder he can negotiate lower costs on contracts.]

trump-boeing-tweet-1

Boeing never expected the President to actually want to walk into the workspace and talk to the men and women doing the assembly, but Trump immediately wanted to explore the stage of rigging the internal walls of the cargo bay – and more importantly talk to the line level guys and gals doing the work.

Stunning change in approach from the executive office. There couldn’t be a more stark contrast.

We have an Economic Titan in the Oval Office.

Good stuff.  Very good Stuff…

trump-tower-1

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Economy, Election 2016, Election 2017, media bias, President Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

79 Responses to Raw Footage – A Builder President Visits Boeing Builders…

  1. Lucille says:
    February 17, 2017 at 7:42 pm

    I’m crying ’cause I admire and love this man so much. Wow!

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  2. coveyouthband says:
    February 17, 2017 at 7:44 pm

    My comment is………

    Ivanka is smoking hot…..
    Sorry.
    That is all…….

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  3. daughnworks247 says:
    February 17, 2017 at 7:46 pm

    There is no substitute for experience. Pres Trump is shopping!!!!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  4. Oldschool says:
    February 17, 2017 at 7:50 pm

    I am so blown away by the dimensions of this man. Descriptive words truly fail me. I just watched some of Fox shows and listened to this magnificent man get beat up by everyone. This was the PERFECT post at the PERFECT time. Thank you Sundance.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
    • The Boss says:
      February 17, 2017 at 8:07 pm

      I caught a few minutes of AB Stoddard with Chris Wallace tonight, proudly showing her qualifications to be on the Trash Trump bandwagon. She is among the least intellectually rigorous thinkers I’ve ever seen. She must have the IQ of a brick, which apparently qualifies her to live in the DC media bubble.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • tvollrath66 says:
      February 17, 2017 at 8:45 pm

      I’m so tired of politicians working for their party..this man is working for America. I don’t understand how they want to hurt our country. Why can’t they work together. ..just think how much could get done…

      Like

      Reply
  5. JT says:
    February 17, 2017 at 7:50 pm

    now THAT was pretty cool.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. Dale says:
    February 17, 2017 at 7:50 pm

    I can see the wheels turning… could I use that in the construction of a condo?

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  7. Sedanka says:
    February 17, 2017 at 7:51 pm

    Now let’s imagine what Obama must have sounded like when speaking to the same businesspersons. “Give me the best metal and wood you have, make sure it’s made overseas, and put it on America’s tab. Charge whatever you need to, money is no object.”

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  8. muffyroberts says:
    February 17, 2017 at 7:51 pm

    Raw footage is awesome. They were all talking at once, explaining how much better it is now.

    Everyone wants Trump’s approval; that is his secret weapon.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  9. rumpole2 says:
    February 17, 2017 at 7:54 pm

    Trump being shown around a working, highly productive plant. Managers and worker all working together to benefit the company, as well as themselves. I assume most happy and fulfilled in life.

    IF ONLY…. Washington DC was remotely like that!!

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  10. JRP says:
    February 17, 2017 at 7:55 pm

    I watched this and when it was finished I realized my face was getting tired from the huge smile I had.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  11. Keln says:
    February 17, 2017 at 7:55 pm

    I have taken part in lots of these types of events. See those guys wearing blue shirts? The actual workers? I’ve been that guy many times. For US senators, a governor, board members, US representatives. They tell you to “go out there and pretend like you are operating things”. It’s pretty silly.

    Out of all of them the only one that asked real questions was Senator Portman. Governor Kasich was just as ignorant as is possible. And creepy.

    I would love to have President Trump come tour us sometime. He would be get a kick out of it I think. And I’d get to meet him of course 😀

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  12. Southern Son says:
    February 17, 2017 at 7:55 pm

    OUR President!
    ALL the people who do not Support his America First! Agenda, can GTH!
    We are gonna MAGA!, whether You like it or Not.
    Press ON! Mr. PRESIDENT!!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  13. Pam says:
    February 17, 2017 at 7:56 pm

    ” Trump asking question after question about the build itself; every aspect from material to sourcing, supply chain, linear costs etc. [No wonder he can negotiate lower costs on contracts.]”

    Exactly. The voters knew he had the experience to do it.

    I thought it was really cool to see the inner workings of these planes. This isn’t something you see every day.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  14. R-C says:
    February 17, 2017 at 8:00 pm

    LIKE A BOSS!!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  15. All American Snowflake says:
    February 17, 2017 at 8:03 pm

    Thanks to Sundance for posting this. I have never been so impressed in my life. And I’m a 48 fan.

    Like

    Reply
  16. no-nonsense-nancy says:
    February 17, 2017 at 8:06 pm

    WOW, what a guy we have here. We are sooooo lucky!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. Dale says:
    February 17, 2017 at 8:06 pm

    Ivanka was right in there too… trying to learn something… she’ll make a great POTUS someday… such a lady.

    Like

    Reply
  18. wheatietoo says:
    February 17, 2017 at 8:07 pm

    He has been buying his own planes and paying the bills on them…for decades.
    So he knows something about the care and cost of these birds.

    And we are getting the benefit of all this knowledge & experience, for free.

    We are so fortunate to have this man for our President.
    I have to pinch myself almost every day.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  19. paulraven1 says:
    February 17, 2017 at 8:09 pm

    B..b..but Obama read Niebuhr in college!

    Like

    Reply
  20. duchess01 says:
    February 17, 2017 at 8:09 pm

    With the Fraud, Waste, and Abuse evident in government – we are so blessed our President is a man who values efficiency, excellence, and efficacy in business – his expertise is sorely needed in a country whose resources (and that includes people) have been wasted for profit. Here is a man who knows how to get things done on time and under budget – Thank You, Lord – we are most grateful!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  21. Joan says:
    February 17, 2017 at 8:14 pm

    Those workers will never forget this day!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  22. marblenecltr says:
    February 17, 2017 at 8:16 pm

    The Donald is not just our president, he is a customer! And has been for some time. What you saw was producers, not parasites. Bring our producers home.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  23. doit4atlas says:
    February 17, 2017 at 8:36 pm

    WE FRIGGIN DID IT! I’m so proud of YOU ALL for making this happen! This is truly WORLD CHANGING!

    Like

    Reply
  24. Finalage says:
    February 17, 2017 at 8:37 pm

    Sundance, we have a “genius in the White House” – Dr Ablow

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • gettherejustassoon says:
      February 17, 2017 at 8:46 pm

      “To call him ‘crazy’ is, well, crazy!” Trump plays “cat and mouse.”

      Like

      Reply
    • SoCal Patriot says:
      February 17, 2017 at 8:51 pm

      That was a great interview…he may have some quirks and not be what we are used to, but he has a lifetime of delivering what he says. I will take that over the polished Obama any day.

      Like

      Reply
    • MaineCoon says:
      February 17, 2017 at 8:59 pm

      Finally! Someone gets it! I’ve commented it was his very high genious IQ that keeps them from grasping him. Didnt Eienstein fail math in school?

      Like

      Reply
  25. Hillbilly4 says:
    February 17, 2017 at 8:42 pm

    Anyone with experience working on aircraft will know in 2 seconds if you are a blowhard looking for a photo-op – or a person who is keenly aware of your profession. President Trump may not be a aircraft engineer but he knows how to build things. Sort of like the Wright brothers who were not aeronautical engineers – but they could BUILD stuff. Trump is the Renaissance Man – if we give him the opportunity he will help us rebuild this country. All of us should praise God for sending the right man at the right time in the right position.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  26. Sue in MT says:
    February 17, 2017 at 8:44 pm

    This video reminds me I haven’t watched election night again on CNN lately. You Tube is my friend! 😀

    Like

    Reply
  27. Janice says:
    February 17, 2017 at 8:49 pm

    Just love this President!

    Like

    Reply
  28. MaineCoon says:
    February 17, 2017 at 9:01 pm

    I love to watch President Trump in all settings because he excells in all of them. He is reaal something to watch in action and it’s so easy for him. So grateful we have him.

    Like

    Reply
  29. Athena the Warrior says:
    February 17, 2017 at 9:08 pm

    The Boeing executive said that they were moving towards making more things with carbon fiber. Digging around to see if America has an advantage in making carbon fiber. Yes we do:

    About 90% of the carbon fibers produced are made from polyacrylonitrile (PAN). The remaining 10% are made from rayon or petroleum pitch. All of these materials are organic polymers, characterized by long strings of molecules bound together by carbon atoms.
    How is it made? – Zoltek Carbon Fiber
    zoltek.com/carbonfiber/how-is-it-made/

    What is America swimming in from the energy sector? Natural gas. Carbon fiber can be made from natural gas. Energy independence, driving the production costs of carbon fiber through the increased use of natural gas. We can lead the world in this right now with the leadership of President Trump.

    “Using Low Cost Natural Gas in the Carbon Fiber Manufacturing Industry to Maintain a Competitive Advantage”

    http://www.azom.com/article.aspx?ArticleID=11909

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s