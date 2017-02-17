Raw Footage – A Builder President Visits Boeing Builders…

This is so cool. In the raw footage feeds of President Trump touring the Boeing manufacturing plant the president is actually engaged in discussion of the structural component of the aircraft itself.
Usually these are photo-ops and tours of optical value for politicians; where you see the corporate face (CEO) walking around discussing the constructs at a high level, blah, blah, blah. However, with the first ever business person elected to the office of The President, President Trump is actually engaged in peer-to-peer, CEO to CEO, conversations discussing the building dynamics of the newest Boeing aircraft and getting into the details of the build.
You can hear President Trump discuss the composition of the new framing material as an aspect to the size of the larger windows now possible in the aircraft design. It’s a peek into the stunning shift of interaction between businesses executives, industrial giants and the Presidency of the United States. Trump asking question after question about the build itself; every aspect from material to sourcing, supply chain, linear costs etc. [No wonder he can negotiate lower costs on contracts.]
Boeing never expected the President to actually want to walk into the workspace and talk to the men and women doing the assembly, but Trump immediately wanted to explore the stage of rigging the internal walls of the cargo bay – and more importantly talk to the line level guys and gals doing the work.
Stunning change in approach from the executive office. There couldn’t be a more stark contrast.
We have an Economic Titan in the Oval Office.
Good stuff. Very good Stuff…
I’m crying ’cause I admire and love this man so much. Wow!
Me too Lucille. I’m bursting with pride.
Have a handkerchief.
A full-at-all-times Kleenex box is sitting at the ready by my computer daily. Wish I knew how many boxes I used during the campaign. LOL!
If you ever run out, the offer stands.
President Trump is so cool. I love that man.
When I saw him climb into the pilot seat after his speech, it was such a beautiful metaphor to me of exactly what his role is.
Me too and ear to ear smile yet again….❤❤❤❤
Our President doesn’t let the grass grow under his feet. No wonder the media and the Left can’t keep up with him. Trump is always 20 steps ahead of everybody. I love the guy who can be the greatest President of all time if they would just leave him be. Don’t forget the big rally in Florida tomorrow.
I am with you.
My comment is………
Ivanka is smoking hot…..
Sorry.
That is all…….
The liberals hate that. Because all their gals might be men.
The camera guy was definitely checking her out.
That I take an exception to. A gentleman knows how to conduct himself around ladies. Ivanka is definitely a lady. Poor form on the part of the cameraman.
I agree, just was pointing it out.
Good. I’m sure enough attention is given to what an accomplished individual she is in her own right and not simply because she is Trump’s daughter.
The president takes her everywhere. He only does that with incredibly capable people. I think that speaks volumes about her. Not to dis his sons, but I think Ivanka is probably the real inheritor to the Trump legacy.
yep
maybe it was a camerawoman.
Then, shame on her!
Listen to the audio:
0:02 Out of the way more, please! [blue shirt guy in foreground leaves]
0:13 [as Ivanka walks into the frame] This is the best shot!
I heard the first one, but not the second lol
😂
And her outfit looked terrific on her. Totally complimentary.
I’m in love with the skirt she’s wearing! She’s the epitome of style, class + elegance.
However you mean that Covey you would be correct.
So is my imaginary girlfriend Hope Hicks.
There is no substitute for experience. Pres Trump is shopping!!!!
Maybe for himself in 8 years!
I am so blown away by the dimensions of this man. Descriptive words truly fail me. I just watched some of Fox shows and listened to this magnificent man get beat up by everyone. This was the PERFECT post at the PERFECT time. Thank you Sundance.
I caught a few minutes of AB Stoddard with Chris Wallace tonight, proudly showing her qualifications to be on the Trash Trump bandwagon. She is among the least intellectually rigorous thinkers I’ve ever seen. She must have the IQ of a brick, which apparently qualifies her to live in the DC media bubble.
I seen that too . Trump trash talking: it’s why i have nearly shut off foxnews all together too
I’m so tired of politicians working for their party..this man is working for America. I don’t understand how they want to hurt our country. Why can’t they work together. ..just think how much could get done…
now THAT was pretty cool.
I can see the wheels turning… could I use that in the construction of a condo?
LOL! I thought the same thing.
Now let’s imagine what Obama must have sounded like when speaking to the same businesspersons. “Give me the best metal and wood you have, make sure it’s made overseas, and put it on America’s tab. Charge whatever you need to, money is no object.”
Remember when Obama toured a plant and was shocked to learn aluminum was not magnetic ? Smartest man ever!
Raw footage is awesome. They were all talking at once, explaining how much better it is now.
Everyone wants Trump’s approval; that is his secret weapon.
Trump being shown around a working, highly productive plant. Managers and worker all working together to benefit the company, as well as themselves. I assume most happy and fulfilled in life.
IF ONLY…. Washington DC was remotely like that!!
If only Washington saw us as the Customer………..
Cinder, we are actually the boss. Washington is supposed to work for us, “we the people”. We finally have a president that is doing just that, working for “we the people”! Imagine that!
You are soooo right, however D.C. Elite is so far from acknowledging our rightful position, I’d be happy with first getting them to see that they need to please us, do good, care what we think, etc 😉
Washington needs to see us as The Boss because we are.
Perfect
I like his rapport with the suits and the employees on the line. Moreover, this wasn’t forced on his part. I thought it demonstrated very well his natural manner with people.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I bet lefties hated that there was a black guy there and that our President shook his hand and spoke to him. President Trump treats everyone as an equal, even makes jokes to put all at ease.
Oh, how I wish all the haters could open their eyes as see how, together, we could do it all. Sad and maddening at the same time.
One of the most difficult behaviors for us humans is to admit we were wrong, especially if there’s the thought of ridicule and mocking if one does so. I don’t believe President Trump would do so if persons admitted to him they may have been wrong.
I watched this and when it was finished I realized my face was getting tired from the huge smile I had.
I have taken part in lots of these types of events. See those guys wearing blue shirts? The actual workers? I’ve been that guy many times. For US senators, a governor, board members, US representatives. They tell you to “go out there and pretend like you are operating things”. It’s pretty silly.
Out of all of them the only one that asked real questions was Senator Portman. Governor Kasich was just as ignorant as is possible. And creepy.
I would love to have President Trump come tour us sometime. He would be get a kick out of it I think. And I’d get to meet him of course 😀
Send him an invite. Who knows…he might accept.
Word is that new energy secretary Perry will visit once he is confirmed and sworn in. Would be great if Trump joined him.
But those kinds of invitations come through formal channels I simply do not have access to.
OUR President!
ALL the people who do not Support his America First! Agenda, can GTH!
We are gonna MAGA!, whether You like it or Not.
Press ON! Mr. PRESIDENT!!
” Trump asking question after question about the build itself; every aspect from material to sourcing, supply chain, linear costs etc. [No wonder he can negotiate lower costs on contracts.]”
Exactly. The voters knew he had the experience to do it.
I thought it was really cool to see the inner workings of these planes. This isn’t something you see every day.
LIKE A BOSS!!
Yep!
Thanks to Sundance for posting this. I have never been so impressed in my life. And I’m a 48 fan.
WOW, what a guy we have here. We are sooooo lucky!
Ivanka was right in there too… trying to learn something… she’ll make a great POTUS someday… such a lady.
He has been buying his own planes and paying the bills on them…for decades.
So he knows something about the care and cost of these birds.
And we are getting the benefit of all this knowledge & experience, for free.
We are so fortunate to have this man for our President.
I have to pinch myself almost every day.
B..b..but Obama read Niebuhr in college!
Somebody read it to him.
And he fell asleep.
…or so we are meant to believe.
With the Fraud, Waste, and Abuse evident in government – we are so blessed our President is a man who values efficiency, excellence, and efficacy in business – his expertise is sorely needed in a country whose resources (and that includes people) have been wasted for profit. Here is a man who knows how to get things done on time and under budget – Thank You, Lord – we are most grateful!
Those workers will never forget this day!
The Donald is not just our president, he is a customer! And has been for some time. What you saw was producers, not parasites. Bring our producers home.
WE FRIGGIN DID IT! I’m so proud of YOU ALL for making this happen! This is truly WORLD CHANGING!
Sundance, we have a “genius in the White House” – Dr Ablow
“To call him ‘crazy’ is, well, crazy!” Trump plays “cat and mouse.”
That was a great interview…he may have some quirks and not be what we are used to, but he has a lifetime of delivering what he says. I will take that over the polished Obama any day.
“polished” Obama?
Christmas. You obviously never saw him stumbling and stuttering his way through unprepared remarks or having to tell the truth.
It was like watching a pig in a cornshucking machine.
Finally! Someone gets it! I’ve commented it was his very high genious IQ that keeps them from grasping him. Didnt Eienstein fail math in school?
Anyone with experience working on aircraft will know in 2 seconds if you are a blowhard looking for a photo-op – or a person who is keenly aware of your profession. President Trump may not be a aircraft engineer but he knows how to build things. Sort of like the Wright brothers who were not aeronautical engineers – but they could BUILD stuff. Trump is the Renaissance Man – if we give him the opportunity he will help us rebuild this country. All of us should praise God for sending the right man at the right time in the right position.
Amen.
This video reminds me I haven’t watched election night again on CNN lately. You Tube is my friend! 😀
Just love this President!
I love to watch President Trump in all settings because he excells in all of them. He is reaal something to watch in action and it’s so easy for him. So grateful we have him.
The Boeing executive said that they were moving towards making more things with carbon fiber. Digging around to see if America has an advantage in making carbon fiber. Yes we do:
About 90% of the carbon fibers produced are made from polyacrylonitrile (PAN). The remaining 10% are made from rayon or petroleum pitch. All of these materials are organic polymers, characterized by long strings of molecules bound together by carbon atoms.
How is it made? – Zoltek Carbon Fiber
zoltek.com/carbonfiber/how-is-it-made/
What is America swimming in from the energy sector? Natural gas. Carbon fiber can be made from natural gas. Energy independence, driving the production costs of carbon fiber through the increased use of natural gas. We can lead the world in this right now with the leadership of President Trump.
“Using Low Cost Natural Gas in the Carbon Fiber Manufacturing Industry to Maintain a Competitive Advantage”
http://www.azom.com/article.aspx?ArticleID=11909
