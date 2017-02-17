Raw Footage – A Builder President Visits Boeing Builders…

This is so cool. In the raw footage feeds of President Trump touring the Boeing manufacturing plant the president is actually engaged in discussion of the structural component of the aircraft itself.

Usually these are photo-ops and tours of optical value for politicians; where you see the corporate face (CEO) walking around discussing the constructs at a high level, blah, blah, blah. However, with the first ever business person elected to the office of The President, President Trump is actually engaged in peer-to-peer, CEO to CEO, conversations discussing the building dynamics of the newest Boeing aircraft and getting into the details of the build.

You can hear President Trump discuss the composition of the new framing material as an aspect to the size of the larger windows now possible in the aircraft design. It’s a peek into the stunning shift of interaction between businesses executives, industrial giants and the Presidency of the United States. Trump asking question after question about the build itself; every aspect from material to sourcing, supply chain, linear costs etc. [No wonder he can negotiate lower costs on contracts.]

Boeing never expected the President to actually want to walk into the workspace and talk to the men and women doing the assembly, but Trump immediately wanted to explore the stage of rigging the internal walls of the cargo bay – and more importantly talk to the line level guys and gals doing the work.

Stunning change in approach from the executive office. There couldn’t be a more stark contrast.

We have an Economic Titan in the Oval Office.

Good stuff. Very good Stuff…

