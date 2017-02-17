President Trump Weekly Address – February 17th, 2017

Posted on February 17, 2017 by

President Trump delivers the weekly address from the White House, Friday February 17th, 2017:

trump-drain-the-swamp-2lion-snarl

trump-trudeau-2trump-trudeau-3trump-netanyahu-11trump-netanyahu-9trump-netanyahu-3trump-netanyahu-6trump-presser-1trump-presser-3trump-presser-2trump-presser-gladiatortrump-retail-leaders-1steve-mnuchin-1trump-coal-signingtrump hard hat 2trump-hat-1boeing-sc-2trump-grandpalion-cozy

Advertisements
This entry was posted in President Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s