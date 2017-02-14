Michael Flynn Resigns…

…. Well, here’s my take.
All I ever needed to know about this entire Michael Flynn Rubber Tire is abundantly evident in the following CNN paragraph(s):
CNN – The Justice Department warned the Trump administration last month that Michael Flynn misled administration officials regarding his communications with the Russian ambassador to the United States and was potentially vulnerable to blackmail by the Russians, a person familiar with the matter told CNN
[…] The message was delivered by then-Acting Attorney General Sally Yates. Other top intelligence officials, including James Clapper and John Brennan, were in agreement the White House should be alerted about the concerns.
Which also explains why The Washington Post was the originating source of the ‘controversy’/’fiasco’. As previously stated numerous times, The Washington Post is the official leak-outlet for the political arm of the CIA. And the most politicized of all agents ever inside the CIA was John Brennan – a black hat extraordinaire.
So, swamp reviewers can begin to see how this Rubber Tire was constructed.
The political agents within the “intelligence community”, ie. the Big Black Hats, took the position that General Michael Flynn must have lied to Vice President Pence because their interpretation of the phone call they intercepted was that Flynn did give some form (context and actual communication unknown) of forward assurance to the Russian emissary that a Trump administration would not approach the Russian Sanction issue (which, we should remember, is based on a non-existent vast Russian election hacking conspiracy) the same way as the Obama administration.
To wit, the pre-inagural Trump intelligence community, politically motivated as they were, alerted President-elect Trump (through Sally Yates) that their opinion (baseline that Flynn lied) was such that Flynn had now opened himself up for blackmail from the Russians.
A convenient, albeit typical and transparently political, divide and conquer strategy that holds all the fingerprints of chief schemer and manipulator John Brennan.
Whereas John Brennan constructs a false dichotomy, a useful parsel-tongue narrative, to put a wedge between President-elect Trump, Vice-President-elect Pence, and NSA Director Flynn, when/if it becomes most politically useful to deploy.
As in, when they become President Trump and Vice-President Pence.
The space between the FBI (who reviewed transcript and said no structural communication content seemed to be a ‘Logan issue’), and what the CIA can construct (their opinion is, Logan issue or not, Flynn’s a fibber), is the useful space where leaked differences of opinion to the media can create the controversy.
The black hats within intel (Hired by the Bigger Hats) then take lead from the Big exiting Black Hats and tell President Trump as long as their exiting intel position is that Flynn has misconstrued the conversation, well, they can no longer brief the President about sensitive matters of national security because there’s a compromise (Flynn) within the room.
Rightly or wrongly, the remaining intel can hide behind the former parsel-tongue policy interpretations and refuse to support the Trump admin.
Sorry, that’s our policy *Quack*!
Regardless of whether VP Pence or POTUS Trump accept that Flynn misled, so long as intel quackers have plausible deniability to sell their belief he did there will always be an ongoing issue.
Within the context of Potus and VPotus accepting these same quacking voices will continue leaking to their official outlet, The Washington Post, about the ongoing internal dynamics of the schism within the intel briefing disagreement standard, there is no upside to continue fighting on Flynn’s behalf.
An unknown variable when Rubber Tires like this are constructed, is the expressed opinion/relationship of the words from Pence. Pence’s opinion of whether or not he was lied to, or even the truth behind what conversation he and Flynn may have had, becomes moot.
It’s ridiculous, however it’s also simply how political forces in the swamp keep the boil of controversy going regardless of the substance of the content behind it. Like Brennan implied, you don’t want those CIA folks to have a chip on their black-hatted shoulders because they can leak, and you cannot rebuke the leak without breaking the law and discussing classified information / briefings.
It becomes a “he said, and You can’t say“; a one-way conversation with the insufferable media more than gleeful to sell an undermining narrative.
DC Tire Boils are always fubar.
FUBAR.
The piranha’s are biting a fake news rubber tire that has been dipped into the boil; and the swamp defenders who are holding the rope are intent on convincing the viewing audience it’s really a side of beef.
Wait for the boil to subside, and if you stick around long after the audience moves on, you’ll see a rubber tire removed.
Deep State is always beneath the surface.
Ask yourself, how did media get this?
All this classified crap about political stuff has got to go. They are hiding behind it just like the CRS.
Yup.
Is Flynn resigning tonight though truly the right/best response/play in your view?
I still don’t fully understand why this isn’t another situation where Trump can “own the downside” and eventually flip the script, like he has pretty much every other time the media has gone nuclear?
Ugh, starting to feel more and more like Cernovich is right and those saying ‘don’t worry’ are wrong… this quote from the Weekly Standard article describes my worries to a T. Sundance, I’m seriously hoping you disagree.
*Flynn’s misdirection was a problem for some in the administration, but others in Trump world see Flynn as a victim of the vindictive intelligence bureaucracy. According to this view, since his time heading up the Defense Intelligence Agency, Flynn has been a disruptive reformer hated by the politicized intelligence agencies, particularly the CIA.
As one adviser to Trump on national security put it, forcing out Flynn through leaks like those reported on in the Post gives the bureaucracy a model to sink any unwanted reformers—especially if the White House folds so easily. Again, in this way of thinking, Flynn’s ouster is the first step in turning the Trump administration toward more conventional national-security and intelligence policy.*
Declass the whole Swamp. Then they can use none of it nefariously for political, not national security ends.
There is a way to fight this hot mess, but I don’t think Trump wants to go there.
The best way to defeat them is FULL SUNLIGHT. Meaning use the bully pulpit to put everything into the public realm. Unfortunately, the media would take that approach to call Trump an uncontrolled nutter….
I would welcome that. Maybe that’s just me.
The boogeyman of the Media doesn’t frighten me any more. Sadly, I think the rest of the public isn’t prepared to leave their comfy cocoon of the Matrix.
THIS!!!! The MSM will back off fast just under the threat. he should inform all congressional committees he will fully cooperate and declass anything they want. Tell them they will not obstruct any subpoena. Tell them DOJ will give any FBI reports regardless of BS ingoing investigations. Release witnesses from non disclosure agreements. They will all run like scared rabbits.
Whats CRS?
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Community Relations Service of the DOJ, which incites racial violence and hatred ala Trayvon Martin, Fat Michael, etc. Watch what happens to the operatives who work there…until they don’t.
That was my first thought as well Sundance. How are they getting this all out so quickly? Who is on the inside with this stuff ready to roll?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Priebus.
Yep. It’s Preibus and those on his wing of the admin. He has connections to Deep state and his loyalty is to Deep State. The only ones I trust are Bannon, Miller and Trump.
The goal is impeachment. They are going to create an environment where constant investigations abound. The Russia angle is where they are going to continue as was obvious after the election. This all designed to make sure Trump fails and accomplishes nothing. Anything Trump does of substance will be under constant attacks by the courts while at the same time constantly being entangled by the media “scandals” and rumors..
We all know what Trump needs to do. Trump, Miller and Bannon need to give a speech to the American people and expose this garbage that is going on. He cannot be an ordinary President flying around the world meeting with leaders because he has wolves in his hen house plotting against him. He has to clear this mess up or nothing is going to get done.
I think this is an impeachment plot too. Trillions at stake. Set up by Obama the snake.
Katie Walsh??????
She’s a plant……………..works for CIA& the GOPERS surrounding the President………Pence is in this up to his silver haired head……..along with Preibus. & now Conway……30 pieces of silver.
Reporters said Trump was in the Oval Office until after 11pm working on the draft of Mike Flynn’s resignation letter. The news broke just after 11pm and a screen shot of the letter was tweeted out. Also at the same time, reporters advised that Kellogg had been named in charge for now. I checked the White House website and twitter accounts and nothing was there. How did reporters know this.
A full hour later, the official statements got released and tweeted
I can tell you I saw very angry people on twitter that these leaks continue and they were none to happy hearing the information from the media before it was officially announcement by the White House.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Trump has enemies inside his administration helping Deep State. I was against him picking these establishment picks from day 1. All the people who defended these picks kept saying how brilliant it was. It wasn’t.
It is one thing to pick an establishment guy for Education or Labor. It is another to pick them to be in your inner circle.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The way to beat them is declassify and total disclosure.
LikeLiked by 2 people
NO, not really.
More on the timeline. It appears the White House had this for 2 hours before leaking it to media.
Flynn has to be smarter than this. Trump needs to learn some of Hillary’s / Obama’s tricks and use surrogates for communicating. It is a crazy situation when you see how the entire system goes to great lengths to defend the likes of Hillary and Obama, whereas actually manufacturing issues against Trump and his team is now the modus operandi. If this concern existed and Trump and Pence were fully informed by the DOJ, then this situation wouldn’t have happened. Whoever had access to this information (taped phone calls between Flynn and Russians) should be terminated for not raising it the President’s attention. I’m assuming they should be able to find out who originated the wire taps of the conversations and who in the chain of command had access to this. The leakers need to be targeted, the rank and file bureaucrats need to lose their Fort Knox style job protections.
I have a new appreciation now for why Nixon did what he did. I wasn’t around back then, but I can only imagine that operating in such an environment can cause you to make some bad and paranoid decisions. Let’s hope that Trump can avoid this.
I am wondering if the way to beat them back is to operate in the clear?
That’s the best way but those living on the underbelly don’t have any concept of clarity. They only know subversion.
My thoughts when I heard this were:
The Deep State got their first scalp.
Flynn, like any honorable soldier, fell on his sword.
LikeLiked by 12 people
The deep state is a costly corrupt relic from the past. Much is classified that should not be. We can have security and freedom at the same time. The mission must change.
LikeLiked by 7 people
“Much is classified that should not be”
I’d like to just point out here that the President has complete control over the entire classification program. With the exception of specific information covered by the Atomic Energy Act, the classification program stems from an Executive Order (EO 13526) that is renewed by each President. Trump can literally declassify everything (except nuclear secrets and a few other things).
In other words, President Trump has the power to shine an awful lot of sunlight wherever he wants, with very little advanced notice. He is the only official in government that can immediately declare something unclassified and release it to the public.
There are some obvious pitfalls to that, such as releasing information we really do not want an enemy to have. But as you say, there is likely much that is classified that shouldn’t be, and Trump can put together a team to root that out. The only real power these “deep state” individuals have is the ability to operate outside of public scrutiny…a cover that is entirely within the power of the President to remove, and with little or no warning.
Will Trump use that power? I don’t know, but we’ve never had a President like Trump before. If he really wants to drain the swamp, he’s going to need to allow the public to see just what creatures are crawling around in it.
I hope he does. Expose the political portion of the swamp to sunlight is best. Declass it all. Politics is not National Security.
First, I hope he sets some traps for the leakers. And then de classify as he sees fit. I am so saddened to wake up to this news. You could have knocked me out of bed with the feather😞
This is a deep state plot against Trump.
I was sceptical re: Flynn becase of alleged Erdogan ties, but this is a political nuke. They will go for Bannon/Conway/Miller next – or rather, they already do.
Flynn should not have resigned, and Trump should not have accepted it – in my opinion, and for many reasons. A significant part of the fall-out is that the media are now back in power. They defeated the Trump administration. Trump’s power was based, to a large part, on the media not being able to hurt him.
The CIA/State Department need to be cleaned. Just like it happens after the fall of a dictatorship. If it’s not done it will only get worse.
A dark day for us – and the US.
The real fight did start when Trump was inaugurated.
I have to disagree. It would have been an ongoing issue with little payoff for Trump (and us) if Flynn stayed on. I do agree that Miller/Bannon/Conway are up next. Miller is important to them but he will hang in there I think as will Bannon who I think will not leave as long as he has breathe to fight. Conway, I am not as confident in. She already turned down one job bc of the time demands. She has had several missteps and I would assume must be exhausted. Then again she was brawling in an evening gown.
I just do not want to see Petraeus in that position.
and Katie Walsh is waiting in the wings, I do not trust her one bit
the whole stinking mess is worse than thought, imo.
unprecedented sabotage, from all sides, from all sectors, entrenched.
shows how much the obama thing was a coup, imo.
hell to pay…
remember that ??
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
Obama and his ridiculous Russia sanctions took out Flynn. A win for Fake news
True. Sadly..
SD, did you see the 2-3 tweets by Chuck Grassley Sunday night? Seemed quite agitated, was talking about classified info. In terms of too much is classified. I checked, it WAS Grassley’s verified account.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
almost like a public attack-
but could it be tied to this concern further down in his tweets
Look at it this way. This smokes out the so called deep state in to open view. Whether it is good for the country or not is now in question, not whether or not it exists. Now we can question who is a member of it and what are its motives, without having it called a conspiracy theory.
Some news outlets are saying it was none other than Sally Yates who ordered Mike Flynn’s phone be tapped.
What could he have done that would warrant his government spying on him before the Trump adminstration took over? Is the government spying on anyone for any reason they choose to make up? Will media call them out on it?
The FBI is on record that there was no classified information discussed in those communications. Then the public should have a right to see the transcript of what took down the National Security Advisor and also be given a reason why he was spied on by his own government.
I suspect the phone call was not intercepted as a result of an FBI wiretap (authorized by a judge). The NSA routinely intercepts ALL communications with foreign nationals. It is legal as far as the American party to the phone call is not identified. It appears the law was broken in this instance. I suspect that the NSA passed along the recording’s to the FBI who opened an investigation. President Trump must order an investigation into WHO leaked signal intelligence – and Gen. Flynn’s identity to the media. Whoever was involved needs to go to prison.
By firing Flynn it opens the door to firing of others. Black Hats. Of course it will be after a new DOJ investigation, By Sessions.
I don’t know what to make of the resignation but I hope it will provide a vehicle for President Trump to investigate this entire operation, uncover dirty trick operatives, charge them criminally, if appropriate, and publicly expose the plotters – including The Washington Post.
As Donald Trump’s national security adviser, retired Army Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn will have to advise the president of the veracity of foreign and domestic threats, separating those that require immediate policy action from propaganda or misinformation.
But Flynn himself has used social media to promote a series of outrageous conspiracy theories about Hillary Clinton, President Barack Obama and their inner circles in recent months — pushing dubious factoids at least 16 times since Aug. 9, according to a POLITICO review of his Twitter posts. Flynn, who has 106,000 Twitter followers, has used the platform to retweet accusations that Clinton is involved with child sex trafficking and has “secretly waged war” on the Catholic Church, as well as charges that Obama is a “jihadi” who “laundered” money for Muslim terrorists.
It is a real pity that Flynn told Trump and Pence he had not done what he did. That’s what caused the trouble.
His son, Michael G Flynn, did likewise:
Remember how he, too, was going to be part of the Trump administration until December 2016:
‘President-elect Donald J. Trump on Tuesday fired one of his transition team’s staff members, Michael G. Flynn, the son of Mr. Trump’s choice for national security adviser, for using Twitter to spread a fake news story about Hillary Clinton that led to an armed confrontation in a pizza restaurant in Washington.’
Hillary holds the bag and queen of the blackmail. I am not buying any story where SHE is painted in a good light and the opponent (Flynn or his son) are simply conspiracy theorists. That’s been the Clinton machine’s cover for DECADES.
Also, who is the world leader that took the child and women “refugees” of war torn countries like Syria? SAUDI comes to mind, and also DC who are involved in human trafficking as well.
Why no one ever asks this question? Naive I guess. Just sort of don’t seem to notice the young women and children in all these war torn areas just “magically disappear.” And the elderly, where are they? (Organ trafficking). Only the young men are visible. Millions of them pour into the country.
Again, the sex trafficking is hushed up and regular folks are so naive don’t ever seem to wonder where are all the kids, young women, and elderly?
*Organ HARVESTING
*young men pouring into our country and European countries
I agree, however, Twitter is not the platform for people serving the president in that type of discussion.
There it is. That’s IT. The elephant in the room: institutionalized pedophilia. Flynn getting too close to what has been their glue and seat of power and control and source of money: institutionalized pedophilia child trafficking. There are a few more things that Washington are involved in that are “not to be touched,” one such as drug trafficking, but THIS is definitely one of them. $75k per child and do the math. Why every time investigations get close they are thwarted because as Webb and others say “30% of the elite, government officials and also those in the press are involved in this,” either doing it or covering it up, and to those who are in a position to blow the whistle on the whole damned thing, are then sold a bill of goods “not to go there for the good of the country” because if it were to come out “would take the entire government down.” What that means is this problem is so widespread and prevalent and at the center of the Clinton Foundation and others, one such victim even named Justice Scalia as being involved in pedophilia.
There are reports and testimony from victims that it is not just US government officials and US media, but world leaders and those high up the ladder who are also involved in this. ALL HIDDEN UNDER THE CLOAK OF “ABSURDITY” that regular people just can’t wrap their heads around and the elite know this and THIS is how it is kept going.
An FBI whistleblower estimates “close to 30% of the political spectrum” in Washington D.C. is connected to the elite pedophile ring that has been infiltrated by law enforcement, with “high level arrests of close to three dozen pedophile politicians” expected next week.”
The MSM covers up pedophilia and all MSM has been instructed not to bring it up…EVER. Then there are those that are actually doing it, like 30% of the elite are involved in it in some way shape or form. Clearly, they immediately call it “conspiracy theories,” but it is not a conspiracy theory, but rather their dirty BiG secret that they all agree to disagree to keep hidden “for the sake of the country.”
So once again, the good guys are standing down believing this lie and the children suffer. My prayers continue for it to be blown wide open and if it takes down our government and other world leaders all the better. Just remember, we can do more from our prayer room than they can from hiding behind their lies and fear.
The other “untouchable” is “don’t do or say anything that lets it out of the bag that RUSSIA is NOT the boogeyman.” Anyone who gets close to a position of power to ease up on Russia is also targeted. The meme that Putin is the boogeyman is a much needed ploy. It covers up who our real enemy is: Islamic invasion. Check the birthrates and do the math! Islam is the West’s #1 enemy NOT Russia. There is more to this and as with all evil intrigue too vast to cite in a post on a blog.
But why would the President throw a guy he seems to clearly greatly admire under the bus? This doesn’t add up to me. There must be more to Flynn’s actions to push the President to this position. Wasn’t the general by his side throughout the campaign?
Perhaps Flynn is offering himself up as a means to expose the conspirators – and perhaps much more.
This fight was always going to have setbacks. Sundance you knew this and tried to warned us repeatedly (Trillions at stake!). Reflecting, was the original American revolution a certainty when it started? I think not, good luck my friends, this was dark day and more are to come\ing but we are the 3 percent. So focus and #StayFrosty.
We lost one battleship today, Gen. Michael Flynn, Pearl Harbour anyone? But he can always go dark when he feels so inclined, so to speak, so think about that.
Civil war is, unfortunately, inevitable. Bosnia, sans, the no-fly-zone & NATO peacekeepers !? Still, hope I am wrong, but what use is hope over facts, or #FakeNews #blackhats treachery.
Good luck everyone …
Sooo… if the black hats can take out the NSA they are quite powerful. What else can they do and who’s their next target? How does the Trump administration fight back? Doesn’t losing a key advisor weaken the administration? Seems like alot of battles on multiple fronts. Hopefully he can find out who friendlys are superfast
LikeLiked by 1 person
It appears to be true that the President has the legal authority to declassify classified materials however he chooses. This conclusion is supported by dicta in Department of Navy v. Egan, 484 US 518 (1988), and it is consistent with the historical fact that classification and declassification decisions have been made by the President. (On the relevance of historical facts, see Justice Frankfurter’s separate opinion in The Steel Seizure Case.) To be sure, Congress might have the power to limit the President’s power to classify and declassify (though the President is likely to resist any such limitation on constitutional grounds) — but no such limitation appears to be in place.
It is also true that the President could, by executive order, impose substantive and procedural limits on declassification decisions by the entire executive branch, including himself. But the currently governing order, E.O. 13292 (amending E.O. 12958, as amended), seems to be best read not to limit the President’s own declassification authority. There are some wrinkles here. See in particular section 3.1(b), which notes, “In some exceptional cases, however, the need to protect [classified] information may be outweighed by the public interest in disclosure of the information, and in these cases the information should be declassified.” This section goes on to refer to the decision of the “agency head or the senior agency official,” but the reference should probably be understood in the context of ultimate presidential control of classification and declassification decisions.
http://www.uchicagolaw.typepad.com/faculty/2006/04/presidential_de.html
“In some exceptional cases, however, the need to protect [classified] information may be outweighed by the public interest in disclosure of the information, and in these cases the information should be declassified.”
Chuck Grassley was tweeting Sunday night, rather agitated…about classified info.
ok so now its finally time to spill the beans about all the UFO’s at area 51. lol
Looks like just talking to a Russian is viewed these days as almost treason. We talked to Russia more back when they were the communist USSR. Politics is strange.
The best thing Trump could do for America is to do away with the CIA just as John Kennedy was going to do before they killed him. The USA has been largely ruled by the deep state for way too long.
CIA is suffering from Mission Creep. It has been directed by creeps. Do not do away with it. Change the mission.
Are you fricken kidding me? I just watched 13 hours – Benghazi , 9/11/12
Total incompetence, a setup.
Fast and furious – where the Justice dept and atf under obama tried to create violence to build a gun control narrative.
Obama vs trump – the press burying their heads for 8 years and now acting like sharks with blood in the water.
P*ssed. This is war, not backgammon
John McCain 1 Trump 0
President Trump’s number one priority must be to drain the intelligence community swamp even if it involves firing every single person employed by the various agencies. This is far more important than anything else.
Whatever Gen. Flynn’s sin’s were – it cannot be ignored that laws were broken by employees inside the intelligence agencies. It is illegal to leak signal intelligence to the media. When the NSA intercepts telephone communications it is illegal to identify the American parties to the conversation. Where is the FBI investigation into these serious crimes?
President Trump should issue a statement tomorrow that he is ordering an investigation into whoever leaked this information to the media and that the parties involved will face the full force of the law as will anyone else who dares to leak confidential information to the media in the future. If I was President Trump I would summon James Comey to the White House tomorrow and demand his resignation. It is insane to have an Obama holdover in charge of the FBI.
Next – I would like to see President Trump declassify the so-called “intelligence” purporting to show that Putin interfered in the election to the benefit of President Trump. I am sure that no such evidence exists and it is time for the President to expose the actions of Brennan, Clapper et al for what they were – an attempt to undermine the legitimacy of an incoming President.
President Trump needs to forcefully refute – once and for all – the false narrative that Putin “hacked the election” and that he is just a puppet of Putin. The lies about “Russian interference” have been left unchallenged for too long. The time to fight back is long overdue.
Trump must find the leaker/s to the media and deal with that first.
LikeLiked by 3 people
How in the HELL did this ‘report’ get done so quickly and w/ SO MANY WH insiders?
My feelings exactly! This paragraph jumped out at me:
“Flynn, long a controversial figure in the national security establishment, was widely disliked by many of Trump’s aides who were more aligned with the establishment wing of the party, according to several aides.”
Who are these “several aides”? How many of Trumps aides are aligned with the “establishment wing” (GOPe) of the party?
IMO President Trump needs to start purging large parts of his inner circle. I don’t recall leaks coming out of the Obama administration designed to make Obama look bad. This White House is leaking like a sieve
Either leaking like a sieve or the media is making half of it up, especially the part about who likes who and who hates who.
Here is a nice timeline of events by Michael Warren of the Weekly Standard. He fills in the last few days (starting Feb 9th) on how it unravelled and with whom it unravelled.
LikeLike
“But former and current NSC officials told the Washington Post last week that what Pence had said wasn’t true.”
Did those officials violate national security laws???
Dec. 29th – Sanctions
Jan. 15th – Pence went on Face The Nation advising that he had spoke to Flynn and was assured that sanctions were not discussed in the call and that the call took place on Dec. 25th.
The media is reporting that Sally Yates advised the White House that Flynn may be compromised because what Mike Pence said on Face the Nation didn’t match up with the transcripts.
Which Whitehouse did she inform? Obama’s Whitehouse or Trump’s Whitehouse?
She informed The Obama Outhouse.
When Mike Pence talked to the press about Flynn’s call to Russia, he said it happened on Christmas Day. The Sanctions were announced on Dec. 29th. Then it came out there had been more than one call. There was also some texts.
How long had the U.S. government been spying on Mike Flynn’s phone and why? Who else were they spying on?
Some of this falls on Pence too. Pence should not have disclosed the conversation with Flynn so directly. He needs to learn to be less direct even if he did have the conversation with Flynn. He could have just as easily introduced via parseltongue that he had “had a conversation directly with Flynn and is confident that Flynn did not violate any laws” Getting to the specific of sanctions was unnecessary. He could have even been more clever and said “look even if they did discuss the sanctions, it is commonly known that this set of sanctions was contrived by Obama on his way out the door to cause problems for the Trump administration – this is the real problem with the sanctions, they are destructive rather than constructive to United States interests”. This is a lesson for the entire Trump team. Be careful what you say and what you write. Leave yourself an out. Hillary and her team were masters of this (of course it helps a great deal to have the media and bureaucracy on your side).
OK I do not understand how he could be blackmailed by Russia if the whole intel, DOJ, FBI, and MSM knew of the details? That makes no sense at all. Why was Pence in the dark, did they not pass this on to him? Even Flynn. Did they speak to him about it and show him the transcript to refresh his memory? This looks like a leftist scheme. What is Comey up to here?
Defiant FBI Chief Is Fired by President : Law enforcement: Alleged ethical abuses by Sessions are cited as reason for dismissal. He refused to resign.
WASHINGTON — FBI Director William S. Sessions, who stubbornly refused to resign despite Justice Department ethics findings that he abused his office, was fired Monday by President Clinton–the first time a director of the storied agency has been dismissed.
http://articles.latimes.com/1993-07-20/news/mn-15006_1_law-enforcement-agencies
Past time to do it again. Comey must go.
FBI must be cleaned up/out.
(I still want to know who called the hit on only witness tying Tsarnaev brothers to Saudi aristocrat so important that both Obamas visited him in the hospital)
The DOJ, FBI, CIA, NSA and all agencies must be cleaned of all Obama/Holder/Lynch personnel.
This is starting to get personal. Think I need to go buy a pitchfork tomorrow.
This is just one man’s opinion at this time.
Keep a cool head.
Bombard heaven with prayer to the Almighty to give President Trump some divine wisdom.
He sees everything so, His help is needed.
Who will be next ? Bannon ? The establishment will get what they want one by one. Sorry to say, Trump invited the snake in and they have taken their first bite. Don’t they ever learn from past history , I guess not.
I am loosing hope about his repealing Obamas illegal DACA order or even building the wall for that matter. As one who worked their ass off for over a year to see him elected I am rapidly loosing hope.
He knew it was bad. He did not know just how bad it is.
Never ever lose hope. This is just a skirmish in the war. Unfortunate but good will prevail. As I said below if there is one thing this has likely done is expose the snakes. That in itself will be a long term blessing. Better for this to happen now than later.
The only way to win is too remain strong.
Not a skirmish. More like the Battle of the Bulge. They have marshaled all their forces for this big push. Now more than ever.
Almighty and most merciful Father, we humbly beseech Thee, of Thy great goodness, to restrain these immoderate rains with which we have had to contend. Grant us fair weather for Battle. Graciously hearken to us as soldiers who call upon Thee that, armed with Thy power, we may advance from victory to victory, and crush the oppression and wickedness of our enemies and establish Thy justice among men and nations.
Your type of post is not helpful to MAGA, in any way. The long game requires faith, of which you display none. Smells like concern…
Help is on the way.
Presidential Executive Order on Enforcing Federal Law with Respect to Transnational Criminal Organizations and Preventing International Trafficking
https://www.whitehouse.gov/the-press-office/2017/02/09/presidential-executive-order-enforcing-federal-law-respect-transnational
HYPOCRISY !
compare & contrast to obama in 2008..
good article here..
Stop The Logan Act Nonsense- Respect General Flynn
Feb 13, 2017
http://townhall.com/columnists/robertcharles/2017/02/13/stop-the-logan-act-nonsense–respect-general-flynn-n2285299
Trump and Sessions have to act fast on this one. Fast.
I’m pretty shocked and afraid these people have the power to create any situation and set anyone up. How to you move faster in draining the swamp? They obviously have a very sinister plan in the works.
Yep, a vast uniparty conspiracy is afoot. It has to be called what it is and exposed.
I am sensing an all in impeachment scheme mounted by the Uniparty to try and save their sorry hides. I can smell it…..Very Fishy.
that’s exactly what they’re doing.
the last stage of grief : hope.
it’s their last gasping hope.
Good, it is not just cynical ole me.
Can the president release government operatives from their non-disclosure agreements? If he can there will be a lot of whistle blowing.
Absolute disgrace that is what this is.
A good man has been pushed out by fake news and swamp dwellers.
Unfortunately the fake news was such that it was starting to make Flynn a liability even though the whole thing was manufactured nonsense.
This is such a shame and the first scalp that the swamp has taken. This will just embolden them which is a tragedy.
Very disappointing but this is what the USA is up against. Saboteurs everywhere.
We can all second guess what Trump shoiuld do now but if there is any good that comes from this. Then I hope it is that the culprits have exposed themselves and can be dealt with.
GOD Bless Trump and may he strike down the forces of evil in the deep state and against the American people.
You ain’t seen nothin’ yet. It is my bet that uniparty RINOS in the House will turn their committees over to democrats. Just a guess.
This comment matches my thoughts and opinions. I was very upset when I heard about it last night. It will embolden the enemy and they will double down on their efforts to remove Trump.
We need to keep praying, but also keep showing public support for Trump. He needs us to back him up now more than ever. Tweet, message, email or mail cards to show support.
We knew this would be a long war, now it’s onward to the next fight.
All I know is that I don’t like the whole mess, not at all. I have a sense that Trump is in more trouble than is recognized. D.C. has its rules, like them or not. Ignore them at one’s on peril. POTUS or not. The power of the Oval Office only extends so far.
And, what of Trump’s support, especially in Congress? How many there are “going along to get along,” ready to abandon President Trump at an opportune time?
The Flynn episode, in any other administration, wouldn’t mean as much. Others have also submitted their resignations under a cloud. However, political capital is being spent by this administration much too quickly. As the former guy in the White House found out, there are no “stimulus” programs for the occupier of the Oval Office.
Meanwhile in other potential news I found this on Millitarycorruption.com. http://www.militarycorruption.com/billclinton.htm
Now that we finally have Jeff Sessions on the job we may see a bigger story than the MSM could possibly ignore. Flynn extricating himself will seem a good thing if this explodes in a few weeks.
Their legal disclaimer is worth noting – especially the 2nd paragraph, where they make no promises that there is any accuracy to the content.
A good time to wait and see. Perhaps Flynn was far better before the campaign, advising and informing Trump. Possibly Flynn’s replacement will be an excellent current choice. I’m reminded of the words of Trump’s father, “Son, take the lumps out.”
I suspect Trump will get to the source of these leaks and end them.
Moore is getting ahead of himself. Again.
MM wants Pence as president? LOL
It is an impeachment scheme.
We do not know what other information Trump has via White Hats that the Black Hats have ignored. Perhaps it is this information (which we may never know) that, in combination with political cost-benefit, accounts for Trump’s firing (which is beneath the “resignation”) of Flynn.
Rome wasn’t built in a day, nor will be leveled and rebuilt in a day. Stay the course.
Well, they won. Grrrrr….
Sent from my iPhone
Vicki
I echo many of the concerns with Fake News taking out Flynn with the help of a rogue DOJ. That said, you can’t mislead the VP of the United States in such a way that 24 hours later he is going on TV defending you with your own misinformation.
Mistakes happen. Some mistakes are bigger than others. This doesn’t happen if Flynn doesn’t create a self-inflicted wound. Trump again showed he is loyal almost to a fault.
Now hopefully those on our side in the Trump administration takes this as an object lesson that there are vipers all around…. and they should avoid voluntarily giving them a reason to bite you. Just my take.
I still think that this is partly Pence’s fault. There was no reason for him to say that “Flynn said sanctions weren’t discussed” He could have just as easily stated that “He had a direct conversation with Flynn on the matter and has the utmost confidence that Flynn did not do anything illegal”. This at least would leave an out. Lesson learned here is do not give the media more specific and direct information than they need to know. It will come back to haunt them over and over.
It is what it is.
Casualties of war are going to happen. We will all just move on and in a little while we will be as animated about Flinn as we are about Manafort.
Dennis Kucinich was just on Fox Business ( W/ Maria B ) and in a nutshell alluded to the possibility that their are people within intel / the military industrial complex essentially vying for a new cold war (since it will fill their coffers, keep them in power and control ) and Trump needs to watch it here. When it become available it maybe a topic discussion for Sundance. Whilst retired Congressman Kucinich may not be our political cup off tea he is an honest liberal and speaks what he feels is the truth in an old school / outsider way that leaves no doubt the Deep State wanted him gone. When he speaks I listen….
Excrement!
I am very upset at this but I trust my President. I have to. I am very afraid though. The evil and perniciousness goes very deep. We are up against a very sinister enemy. God help us.
